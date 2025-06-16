An original photo from Guantánamo.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 14, 2025 :

I have friends in USA who tell us that they’re very worried about the breakdown in law and order in many cities.

However, yesterday, I saw a short Substack article by “Conspiracy Sarah”, who just left Los Angeles, having visited five different districts in this huge city. She noticed nothing amiss anywhere, nor did a single person mention any disturbances in the hotel nor LAX airport.

I thought I’d have a look at TV footage to see if it looks staged, if you have that thought before watching it.

My completely amateur hunch is that this is indeed staged.

I wonder if any of you are more familiar with ways to evaluate the possibility?

Here’s that Substack article. You decide. I’m open to the possibility that this is another gig on what Ole Dammegard calls “The Global Tour of Terror”.

Linked :

https://open.substack.com/pub/conspiracysarah/p/i-flew-home-from-la-yesterday

https://youtu.be/4DeKwZ7ITTg

If we carefully connect the dots, the injustice of Guantánamo will soon be legalized throughout the West : indefinite detention without any crime.

by Suavek

Palantir, the developer of facial recognition software, already has access to data from the FBI, NSA, CIA, Pentagon, and possibly more. This makes it more powerful than any US department, and arguably more powerful than the US government. The collaboration between Donald Trump and Palantir is well known. It is likely that the events in Los Angeles and other cities are intended to support ongoing efforts to ban face coverings. Palantir's facial recognition software can be used more effectively to expand dystopian control over citizens.

It is important to note that the escalation of criticism of illegal immigration, expressed in both the US and Europe, however justified, is also part of the preparation for dystopian surveillance. A crime committed by foreigners has been exaggerated in the media for some time, which is not the case with natives of a country. The resulting general incitement against foreigners has been used for decades to expand surveillance of citizens and present it as protection against crime and violence. The German state of Bavaria was a pioneer in offering such alleged "protection" to citizens unsettled by the media. In this way, in Bavaria, a suspect can in some cases be detained for an indefinite period without a trial. Officially, this law is intended to combat terrorism. I am not aware that this law has already been applied, but the groundwork for indefinite detention without a court order, similar to that in Guantánamo, has already been laid. The legal basis for this measure is the Bavarian Police Duties Act, which has been in force since August 2017.

Lawyers in this state, in particular, are aware that the Bavarian state government has been working for decades through the police and judiciary to demonstrate the highest possible crime rates among immigrants. In this context, several false court rulings were made which, although intended to please the Bavarian government, were by no means announced in the name of true justice. Bavarian lawyers are aware of the problem, which continues to this day.

Bavaria may have served as a testing ground to assess citizens' reaction to the expansion of surveillance. If this is true, then this country gives us an idea of ​​what is planned throughout the West in terms of expanding surveillance.

At this point, we shouldn't forget that Palantir has also developed software that can predict a "crime." And what constitutes a "crime" is decided by the puppets who follow the orders of the control-obsessed Useless Eliters.

Greetings from Germany to all,

Suavek

What the new Bavarian police law means for European progressives

By Fabian Kors, May 21, 2018

Indefinite imprisonment and repression without a cause



The bill drastically changes the preventive policing. Two terms are central: “Gefährder” (endangerer) and “drohende Gefahr” (imminent danger). The old police law did not allow indefinite detention. Now, “Gefährder” can be held in prison indefinitely without having committed a crime, as long as a judge confirms the arrest every three months. Before, police needed a “konkrete Gefahr” (concrete danger) to intervene for crime prevention. Now, “drohende Gefahr” is enough. This massively lowers the bar for police intervention, blurring the line between police and intelligence services and leaving room to install a kind of “secret police”. The legal definition of the imminent danger is long, confusing and difficult to grasp, in stark contrast to the clear definition of the old concrete danger. Chances are, ordinary police forces on the ground will themselves not know when they may, should or must intervene. Numerous breaches of people’s fundamental rights will inevitably follow.

Full article :

https://diem25.org/what-the-new-bavarian-police-law-means-for-european-progressives/

New law in Bavaria: Infinite prison sentences for dangerous individuals

Udo Vetter, July 20, 2017

The Bavarian state parliament has passed a new law: In the future, dangerous individuals will be able to be arrested in the case of "imminent danger." And this can be done virtually indefinitely.

Starting in August, it will be possible in Bavaria to imprison so-called dangerous individuals for longer periods of preventive detention. The Bavarian state parliament has passed a law extending preventive detention from the current two weeks to three months. A judge must then decide on the detention again and can extend it by three months as often as required. Critics in Bavaria are therefore calling this the introduction of "infinite detention," because it essentially allows people to be imprisoned indefinitely.

CSU creates new category

(Editor's note: The CSU has been the governing party in Bavaria for decades. Its full name, translated into English, is "Christian Democratic Union.")

Instead of a "concrete" or "imminent danger," in the future only an "imminent danger" will be required to take someone into custody. The category of "imminent danger" was newly created by the CSU. Defense attorney Udo Vetter therefore sees the new law as a major step toward preventive detention.

"In the future, there will no longer be any need for criminal offenses; mere suspicion will suffice for the Bavarians."

Criminal lawyer Udo Vetter on the new law in Bavaria

"If we know how long the people were in Guantánamo, we have to be prepared for the fact that perhaps sooner or later the same thing will happen in Bavaria," fears Udo Vetter.

Bavaria crosses the border

In his opinion, Bavaria's new law violates not only the German Basic Law, but also the European Convention on Human Rights. This requires "justifiable cause" to detain a person. "However, Bavaria is content with the imminent danger," says Udo Vetter. "This is a step backward because the imminent danger is completely intangible."

The new guidelines also undermine the Basic Law. Therefore, the lawyer believes the law will fail in the Supreme Courts.

(Editor's note: So far the law has not failed, but is fully valid).

"The principle applies: no deprivation of liberty without punishment. And this principle of freedom is being violated."

Udo Vetter

Full article ( in German ) :

https://www.deutschlandfunknova.de/beitrag/bayern-unendlichhaft-fuer-gefaehrder

Editor's note:

Anyone who does not believe that Guantanamo can be expanded throughout the West can simply Google the following terms: "Bavaria unlimited detention", or in German: "Bayern zeitlich unbegrenzte Inhaftierung".

The AI ​​whose answers we can see when we Google it was programmed on behalf of those in power. It is therefore the "official truth." In this case, the AI ​​seems to be surprisingly honest. No wonder, since this information is widely available. Here you can see the translations from German to English :

Overview with AI (# 1 )

In Bavaria Under certain circumstances, so-called dangerous individuals can be taken into preventive detention for an unlimited period of time This was made possible by a change in the law that allows police to detain people who pose an "imminent danger" for longer periods than before.

Explanation:

Preventive detention: The detention of persons before they have committed a crime in order to avert imminent danger.



Time limit: Originally, preventive detention in Bavaria was limited to 14 days. The amendment to the law extended this to three months.



Extension: After the three months have expired, a judge may extend the detention for three months at a time as often as he wishes at the request of the police.



Criticism: Critics speak of "indefinite imprisonment" because detention can theoretically last indefinitely, even though it is not for a specific crime.



Legal basis: The legal basis for this measure is the Bavarian Police Duties Act.



Affected: According to media reports, people who participated in demonstrations have already been placed in this form of preventive detention.



Ab August 2017: The regulation has been in effect since August 2017.



Extension of detention: It is important to note that the extension of detention is not automatic, but is decided by a judge.

( Editor's note: This is an extension of the previously possible detention without trial, from the previous maximum of two weeks, to three months, which can then be extended as often as desired. Without a trial, an individual judge will make a decision that pleases his superiors, or he will be removed from his post or transferred to another, irrelevant position. )

Source :

https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-d&q=Bayern+zeitlich+unbegrenzte+Inhafrierung

Overview with AI (# 2 )

The Bavarian regulation allows for the detention of dangerous individuals without a specific crime, but based on an "imminent danger." This preventive detention can initially be ordered for three months, but can be extended by court order.

Critics call this "indefinite detention," because those affected could effectively be detained indefinitely without having committed a crime. While the extension of detention must be reviewed by a judge, there is no fixed upper limit on the length of detention.

The regulation was introduced as part of a new police law in Bavaria and met with widespread criticism, particularly from lawyers and human rights organizations.

Source :

https://www.google.com/search?q=Bayern+zeitlich+unbegrenzte+Inhaftierung&client=firefox-b-d&sca_esv=7f913f0ee5b6aad4&ei=BCBQaJ2gJqm9i-gP1faj0Qw&ved=0ahUKEwidsrrkifaNAxWp3gIHHVX7KMoQ4dUDCBA&oq=Bayern+zeitlich+unbegrenzte+Inhaftierung&gs_lp=Egxnd3Mtd2l6LXNlcnAiKEJheWVybiB6ZWl0bGljaCB1bmJlZ3Jlbnp0ZSBJbmhhZnRpZXJ1bmcyChAAGLADGNYEGEcyChAAGLADGNYEGEcyChAAGLADGNYEGEdI6DhQ4htY_iBwAXgBkAEAmAFCoAFqqgEBMrgBDMgBAPgBAZgCA6AChAHCAgUQABjvBZgDAOIDBRIBMSBAiAYBkAYDkgcBM6AHpAayBwEyuAeAAcIHBTItMi4xyAcU&sclient=gws-wiz-serp

Bard Joseph, June 16, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-the-global-tour-of/comment/126442333

Bard Joseph

Joseph’s Substack

“The World Order sets up countless groups to promote any type of idea, and then sets up other groups to fanatically oppose them, but the masters have no dedication to anything except slavery."

The World Order

Eustace Mullins

1992

Afterword

by Suavek

The prison in Guantánamo Bay can also be seen as a cruel experiment to test public reactions. The "COVID" scam revealed just one of many tentacles of psychological warfare and violence against citizens. The entire war effort is still ongoing, and contrary to popular belief, NOTHING is over yet.

"I am determined to close Guantánamo" - Barack Obama, 2016 :

"I have just given orders to keep the detention facility at Guantánamo Bay open." - Donald Trump, 2018 :

NOTHING is over yet :

