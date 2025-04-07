Foreword

by Suavek

The idea of ​​"Dr. Yeadon : The Freethinker's Journal" came about after Dr. Mike Yeadon decided to merge our two substacks:

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

Please note that this article, and the entire series, is a little different from usual. The articles in this series appear only a few times a month and are updated continuously, almost daily.

“Please read Jamie Andrews’ article.” :

Dr Mike Yeadon, April 2, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-105332834

Please read Jamie Andrews’ article. You may or may not agree with his conclusions but he’s put his back into it, so why not honour his efforts with your own?

I made a possible connection as per my note which Tim West posted.

Linked :

https://substack.com/@timthagoras/note/c-105314948

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/what-is-the-pcr-really-testing-for

“I always take this course of action once I am out of reasons to accept equivocation on a truly central point of the deception in which many of us exist.” :

…………………………………………

Dr Mike Yeadon, April 5, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2746

I feel very happy to read this updated statement from Dr Jonathan Engler.

First, he inserts the position paper from him and Dr Clare Craig issued in autumn 2023.

Then he summarises the elements of it that he no longer believes, which is most of it.

Then he walks the reader through his current understanding, pleasingly cross crossing much of the work that I in turn read from others, and reaches the same conclusion.

I’ve been critical of any person who I know from personal experience is easily able to apprehend the false narrative claims about viruses and contagion, yet apparently failed to do so. So I’ve said thank you to Jonathan publicly. I liked him when we’ve met a few times, so it was in sorrow that I had decided no longer to interact with him for some tim e. I always take this course of action once I am out of reasons to accept equivocation on a truly central point of the deception in which many of us exist.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/re-visiting-harts-virus-model-statement

“Forewarned is forearmed.” :

………………………………………………………………

Dr Mike Yeadon, April 6, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2748

Knowledge is Power. Forewarned is forearmed. Just being aware is better than living in ignorance.

Not much keeps me awake at night these days. Even the awfulness of the rampant evil in the world (which has always been there) no longer has quite I the same power to shock me as once it did.

I make an exception where it comes to “paper money” by which I really mean virtual currencies, your bank balance, any obligations owed to you such as a pension etc.

At some point, the purchasing power of a unit of fiat currency (unit backed by anything but “the full faith & credit” of the US government) currency will go to zero. While we don’t know when, some argue it’s imminent.

I have long thought that the collapse in confidence in so-called fiat currencies is to be the most important weapon in forcing Central Bank Digital Currency upon us.

See my short post about “events”.

Other than buying some physical gold and hiding it somewhere, I don’t know of any way we can protect ourselves in the event of the collapse of currencies.

I had also thought how much easier it would be to manage the transition from so-called sovereign currencies to CBDC if we were already highly constrained as a result of such other crises. I’m sure we can imagine any number of these.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://youtu.be/6F7h1VJGp8w

A submitted screenshot with a comment from Dr. Mike Yeadon under the pseudonym @GT380man :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6F7h1VJGp8w&lc=UgwzjScZHA9SRijlHtR4AaABAg

See 40 minutes for one of the main mechanisms whereby the US government suppresses the price of gold.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6F7h1VJGp8w&lc=UgxWEZUwCt-X_F7m4np4AaABAg

You might have heard a former US President say, “If it happened, you may be sure it was meant to happen that way”. That applies to 1944 & 1971, too. And to 2008. That was a financial equivalent of a false flag. Whatever is coming, “you may be sure it was meant to happen that way”.

UPDATE, April 8, 2025 :

……………………………………………………

Dr Mike Yeadon, April 7, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2749

I know Sandi Adams a little & had an excellent, lengthy conversation with her last year. She experienced a hugely disturbing awakening around 15 years ago and blew her old life up completely in order to warn people about the Rio Earth Summit of 1992, Agenda 21, the UN2030 SDGs and so much more.

This discussion with Kris Brooks is very powerful. I learned to my distress many new things of which I was completely unaware.

I commend the 71 minute conversation wholeheartedly. If you’re in England especially there are several things heading for the statute books that are intended to unend our lives completely.

The England Devolution Act is something I’d never even heard of. Mayors of Smart and Smart Regions is malevolent as far as I’m concerned. The attack on everything from food and energy to freedom of movement sounds so dystopian that it would be understandable to want to delete it. But there it is. Please have a watch & give thought to the signs of encroachment upon your freedoms, things you might be able to put in context for others.

It’s way past to say NO.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://youtu.be/PmhZWK9i2As

UPDATE, April 8, 2025 :

…………………………………………………………………………………………..

A new, important article by Dr. Mike Yeadon appeared today on his Substack :

……………………………………………………

The ultimate Trojan Horse

How to smuggle foreign invaders through many layers of strong protection? Easy.

Dr Mike Yeadon

Apr 08, 2025

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-trojan-horse

Dr Mike Yeadon, April 9, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2754

Very unfortunate but not a surprise.

This is a blow as Bitchute was one of very few public platforms where I can publish freely under my own name.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Dr Mike Yeadon, April 9, 2025 :

Another thing I wasn’t aware of, though I did track all the previous tabletop simulations of events that do not occur.

Nothing to see here.

Best wishes

Mike

Redirected from :

Wikispooks.com - A Wikipedia of deep politics

https://t.me/Wikispooks1/1482

Your enemies held a pandemic planning exercise last week

Known only through a short press release, Exercise Polaris was a pandemic planning exercise held by the WHO 2-4 April 2025. More than 350 health emergency experts connected globally through this exercise. According to the WHO, it marked "a turning point in global pandemic readiness". Dr Soha Albayat from Qatar promised that "The foundation of our collaborative efforts is significantly stronger than in years past. We've moved beyond reactive measures, and are now proactively anticipating, aligning, and coordinating our cross-border emergency response plans."

The pandemic plotters promises " timely interventions" next time - i.e. faster, harder lockdowns, mass "testing" and more or less forced jabs.

https://www.who.int/news/item/04-04-2025-who-brings-countries-together-to-test-collective-pandemic-response

“I’m not convinced that the analyses have identified graphene oxide.”

…………………………………………

Dr Mike Yeadon, April 9, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-107132549

I’m aware of claims of findings in dental anaesthetics.

I know of, but do not personally know, the authors.

I’m not convinced that the analyses have identified graphene oxide. What’s been published are findings consistent with graphene oxide, but none include use of an analytical technique, transmission electron microscopy (TEM) which gives unequivocal results if graphene derivatives are present.

So for me the jury is out. I’m not impugning the authors, merely pointing out that, in my opinion, the conclusion should be regarded as tentative & not definitive.

All that said, if I could avoid being injected even with local anaesthetics, I would. I’m currently stable, dentally.

Thank you all for your concern and advice!

Dr Mike Yeadon, April 10, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2757

Amusing newspaper article decrying conspiracy theories about a conspiracy that the journalist denies.

Spectacularly, the author uses an extreme image of criss crossed skies which we’re told is Frankfurt, a very busy airport.

If we were to believe the journalist’s claim, it would need to be the case that these trails represent scheduled fights leaving Frankfurt early that morning.

That’s absurd. No scheduled fights (any flights, in fact) would fly off in such a hugely divergent set of directions.

I’d like to hear from an air traffic controller, who would confirm, or not (as I am sure applies) that these patterns are what you’d expect based on the dozen & so flights out of Frankfurt airport at that time of the day.

I’ve watched aircraft movements in & out of Tenerife South recently, when on holiday. Flights were about every six minutes. The flight paths were highly constrained, in any multi hour time of the day, to a single trail. They’d take off and climb, before turning towards their destination.

What these planes failed, EVER, to do was to crisscross each other’s flight paths.

Anyone asking a person who is a flying enthusiast & who watches aircraft movements will confirm that the photographic image used is either Photoshopped or is not of civilian flight movements. The “journalist”effectively “outed themselves” as a fraudster.

Best wishes

Mike

Ps: by the way, do condensation cause the sun to turn into a silvery, white-ish & indistinct disc?

Linked :

https://www.aap.com.au/factcheck/aircraft-chemtrails-conspiracy-is-long-overdue-for-departure/

……………………………………………

Dr Mike Yeadon, April 10, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2758

This pseudo documentary about “Chemtrails” is on YouTube and has been seen over 25 million times. Clearly, this is not the truth of it. Furthermore, anyone playing a major role in this film is a bad actor because it’s intended to deceive.

If you watched it and took it seriously, you might well become depressed, because the claim is made that it’s destroying much of the living things on earth.

Here’s another effort at “debunking” the claim we’re being poisoned from the sky.

https://youtu.be/K9kZQMggpj0

Just don’t drop any matches in all that straw.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://youtu.be/rf78rEAJvhY

Attached:

A comment from Dr. Yeadon under his YouTube pseudonym :

https://youtu.be/K9kZQMggpj0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K9kZQMggpj0&lc=UgxirkAfNxy4EWgN-Dd4AaABAg

This video sets up a straw man then knocks it down. Who decides what to call this phenomenon? “Chemtrails” seems to assume the trails are “toxic chemicals”. I’ve seen the phenomenon many times. I don’t make any assumptions about what it is that is being sprayed. How could I know? I make no assumptions about what the objective is (or are). How could I? The straw man is based on the assumption that “toxic chemicals” are being sprayed. This is an unsafe assumption. The most risible assumption is that, whatever is being emitted, “We ought to be able to locate these chemicals”. Why would you assume this? A covert operation by definition won’t be accessible to the public. I’d assume the opposite, that I wouldn’t be able to locate the source. The observations that confirm that there are extensive & persistent patterns which are obviously inconsistent with the flight paths of scheduled airlines is undeniable. I didn’t hear the speaker say “Regardless of what is being sprayed & without assumptions about the objectives of those driving this programme internationally, it isn’t conspiracy theory that there is such a phenomenon occurring”. Is he making such a claim? That surely precedes a conversation motive and possible composition. I’m sure about the phenomenon itself. It’s happening. I don’t know the motive or composition. This video is among the worst examples of strawmannimg that I’ve seen.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 11, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2761

I’ve mentioned before that I listen to Nigel Watson’s monologues.

This one has a number of pieces of information that classify as good news, on not turning up for jabs and on buying more meat (this is in Finland).

I agree with his comment: don’t expect the awakening people to apologise to you but look at what their own behaviours are.

And keep chipping away, perhaps with the odd rhetorical question, for example “I see the number of people turning up for a flu jab fell quite markedly last autumn. Why do you think that might be?”

Or “Meat sales are rising in Finland, including of fatty meats. What you you make of that?”

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://youtu.be/6RQjgZNGIR4

Useful information about the new article series "Dr. Mike Yeadon : The Freethinkers' Journal" :

by Suavek

This new series of articles, which is expected to appear one to three times a month (depending on the volume of text), differs from the other series in that, first, it will be updated almost daily and, second, it will contain Dr. Yeadon's current statements, not yet compiled into a longer article. The texts published here may come from any available source: his Telegram channel, Substack notes, and from his comments, which can be found under various articles on the Internet.

So nothing changes; the other articles will appear as before, only "The Freethinkers' Journal" will be added. A subscriber will only receive an email notification about the new issue of the "Journal" once, on the day of publication, and at that point, there may still be little text in it. Updates will then be made continuously, without you being able to be notified by email.

Since this is, in some ways, an experiment, I would be very grateful for any criticism, suggestions for improvement, and ideas.

This screenshot shows you the problem that the Freethinker's Journal can solve: In the bottom left, you can see the number of articles that have already been published ( 302 ), and slightly to the right, the huge number of articles that are still in preparation but have not yet been finished due to time constraints ( 584 ! ). Unfortunately, this also includes Dr. Yeadon's unpublished statements. They have not been published yet, either because they did not fit thematically with previous publications or because I had to adhere to the Substack text limit when sending emails. The Freethinker's Journal will hopefully solve this problem.

I think you've already guessed that if each of Dr. Yeadon's contributions were published individually in a separate article, you would never be able to find the information you were looking for in a vast amount of articles. This constantly updated "journal" represents a practical compromise.

