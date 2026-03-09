The cover photo: A picture from the music video “Liars, Cheats, and Crooks” by Five Times August (Official Lyric Video) 2024. You can watch the video at the end of this article.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 6, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4422

I don’t know Vanessa Beeley but, from what I’ve heard of her in the last few years, I’m inclined to accept her version of current & recent events in the Middle East.

There’s more to it than she had the opportunity to speak about with Jeremy Nell (“Jerm Warfare”).

I find it oddly dissonant that even those people who have worked out that we’re being lied to constantly nevertheless seem to believe the bigger picture about why Iran is being attacked.

Linked :

https://youtu.be/Fy3FtB57lko

Dr. Yeadon comments on the linked video under his YouTube nickname @GT380man :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 6, 2026 :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy3FtB57lko&lc=UgwbgdPzKV1LGpHjMKd4AaABAg.ATu_eOCZwToAU-d_TxkoTw

@GT380man

There is only one hegemon in the world & it’s not USA. The world isn’t run by countries, but by a self declared elite. I call them the Useless Eliters. Between them, they have control of The Vatican, The City of London, Washington and Jerusalem/Tel Aviv. The citizens of USA do not understand that they are viewed as “muscle” to dominate the world, which activities do not benefit USA. Europe is essentially powerless in this conflict. Numerous figures in most countries of Europe are in thrall to the world dominating powerful “elites”.

davtronics, March 4, 2026 :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy3FtB57lko&lc=UgybdXuMneXwAWJqAvR4AaABAg

@davtronics

All roads lead to the city of london, rhe new british empire, the finacial system. i hope the uk column can get there, so close. There is no more regime change, i think TDS clouding your journalism and Patrick too. I cant believe you guys are building a case for this sick iranian government.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 6, 2026 :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy3FtB57lko&lc=UgybdXuMneXwAWJqAvR4AaABAg.ATucApdJpsDAU-pAvaff7A

@GT380man

You sound like a “normie”, completely indoctrinated by mainstream media lies. Turn off your TV and start doing your own research and reaching your own conclusions.

IanHFoster, March 4, 2026 :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy3FtB57lko&lc=Ugx3YMYngQGpJq2quyd4AaABAg

@IanHFoster

A week ago. Patrick Hennington told us he had spoken with the chief of police in Tehran, and the Government had not murdered its citizens, and there had been no demonstrations/riots! It is estimated over 40,000 peaceful protesters have been slaughtered in Iran in the last few weeks...victims of the brutal Islamic Republic of Iran, led by the despot Ayatolla...and don’t forget..The British Government helped install them! An out of control terror state like Iran is as bad as Nazi Germany and a gruesome threat to the world that can’t b Ignored,

………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 6, 2026 :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy3FtB57lko&lc=Ugx3YMYngQGpJq2quyd4AaABAg.ATvkXJTfiUkAU-k_DiOfMB

@GT380man

Sounds like propaganda to me. Next you’ll be telling us that Iran’s troops are bayoneting babies.

melaniebaynes2730, March 5, 2026 :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy3FtB57lko&lc=Ugxl2l7QdDtfyma0w4J4AaABAg.ATvk7udb9OTATwyU2_blau

@melaniebaynes2730

You do understand that criticism doesn’t equal hatred? Nor does telling the truth equal hatred either. And she IS speaking the truth. I discovered the truth about Izrayal several decades ago, and have known ever since, that they can’t be trusted, that they lie in abundance, and every accusation is a confession. It’s just the way it is. If I denied that, I would be being dishonest, I know it’s true. And no, I don’t hate anyone, it’s not hatred to criticise, observe and see the reality.

……………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 6, 2026 :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy3FtB57lko&lc=Ugxl2l7QdDtfyma0w4J4AaABAg.ATvk7udb9OTAU-l7SH_4Te

@GT380man

She doesn’t criticise Israel as a country. She accuses Zionists, especially Christian Ziknists, as the overwhelming force behind recent attacks. Not “America”, “Israel” etc. What’s happening isn’t to do with countries but with movements.

stathiskontogiannidis, March 5, 2026 :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy3FtB57lko&lc=UgwWel4japGhmKf7Zp54AaABAg

@stathiskontogiannidis

Donald is too stupid tobe a zionist hes rather an easy victim.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 6, 2026 :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy3FtB57lko&lc=UgwWel4japGhmKf7Zp54AaABAg.ATxfB9kFy0kAU-jo0DMxFq

@GT380man

It’s irrelevant because “national leaders” don’t run their countries. They’re actors, nothing more, in most cases.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 6, 2026 :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy3FtB57lko&lc=UgxfE5fZYeL1BCVYhmd4AaABAg

@GT380man

The irony of the repeated use of the excuse that “Iran is on the verge of acquiring nuclear weapons” by USA and their cast of clapping seals in Europe is that USA itself doesn’t have nuclear fission weapons. I take this position because nukes are a psyop, first deployed in 1945. I’m not sure whether The Manhattan Project was always a psyop or whether the lies about nuclear fission bombs arose BECAUSE the atom bomb project failed. Either way, several generations of atomic scientists have been forced to lie about their discipline, including some of what are understood to have been the most brilliant minds, such as Einstein, Dirac & Oppenheimer. Note that Hollyweird made its usual social engineering movie about Oppenheimer at an extremely convenient moment recently. Physicist Dr Steven A Young tells a fascinating story about the surnames of the Manhattan Project’s leading scientists. It’s impossible to countenance the idea that these people, with their downright unusual surnames arose by chance to be the leading figures of atomic physics in the middle of the 20th century. Both Young & medical physics doctor, Michael Palmer, take the view that explosions arising from nuclear fission is not faintly possible. Palmer published a book, “Hiroshima Revisited”, which makes it clear that many people knew perfectly well that the two Japanese cities were destroyed by conventional means, incendiaries, laced with nitrogen mustard, a WW1 chemical weapon which destroys the bone marrow, in order to mimick some of the medical injuries expected in a population that had been “nuked”. Please remember that the authorities didn’t just start blatantly lying on the occasion of the faked convid pandemic. No, we’re been lied to about a substantial number of things over a long period of time. Examples include viruses, contagion & vaccines, pretending that Darwinian evolutionary theory explains how humans arose, Titanic as a conspiracy associated with the formation of the Federal Reserve Bank, Operation Gladiol (European “terrorism” in the postwar period), overpopulation, the Gulf of Tonkin incident to provide the excuse for USA to declare war on Vietnam, the moon landings, and so much more. Given that backdrop, Occam’s Razor suggests that reasons other than “fear of nuclear weapons” is motivating USA’s persistent aggression in the Middle East.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 6, 2026 :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy3FtB57lko&lc=UgyBHRgoWxhzDiLtILt4AaABAg.ATvXOkExNv3AU-lRtEBGkr

@GT380man

There are no nuclear fission weapons. They are a psyop.

ror312gallery19, March 4, 2026 :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy3FtB57lko&lc=UgyszaEXY1IrQESIDTF4AaABAg

@ror312gallery19

atom/uranium/nuclear bombs or energy is a researchable fiction...it is simply sulpher based alchemy,,,,

………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 6, 2026 :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy3FtB57lko&lc=UgyszaEXY1IrQESIDTF4AaABAg.ATvSfA9upULAU-lVn7Gmwy

@GT380man

AGREED.

A truly just perspective requires nuanced thinking.

by Suavek

A person striving for justice also strives for a nuanced perspective, enabling them, for example, to distinguish between the innocent inhabitants of a country and its warmongering, crooked government. Here I present an example of an image that can be misinterpreted in this context, because it is not ordinary US citizens who have blood on their hands and start wars. As is well known, the wars are fought between the banksters.

The ordinary citizens of a country whose government starts a war do not benefit from wars, but are instead used as cheap cannon fodder for war purposes. They lose their lives in the interest of greedy murderers who work from a safe distance, comfortably at their desks, and participate in the profits of the banksters.

An attack on Iran is an attack on an important member of the BRICKS, and on its oil resources.

The quote “All wars are bankers’ wars” comes from the American radio host and webmaster Michael Rivero. Here ist his photo :

The quote became particularly popular in the 2010s through social media and alternative news platforms.

Although attempts are often made to attribute similar statements to historical figures such as Benjamin Franklin or Abraham Lincoln. The specific wording in this form can be attributed to Michael Rivero.

Rosa Luxemburg described the phenomenon of banking wars as early as 1913.

Rosa Luxemburg addressing a crowd during the International Socialist Congress, in Stuttgart, 1907. (Wikimedia Commons)

Rosa Luxemburg did not use the exact phrase "wars are banking wars," but in her works – especially in "The Accumulation of Capital" (1913) – she put forward a very similar and, at the time, groundbreaking theory.

Their argument directly links wars to the financial system and capital expansion:

Luxemburg argued that capitalism inevitably leads to militarism. is needed to open up new markets in non-capitalist territories (colonies).

She described precisely how banks and financial capital benefited from foreign bonds. To make young states dependent. In her work she writes:

“Foreign bonds are [...] the most secure means by which the old capitalist states maintain their influence, exercise financial control and exert pressure on the [...] policies of the young capitalist states.”

For Luxembourg, rearmament was a “brilliant business” for capital, as the state acted as a reliable buyer, while the costs were passed on to the working population through taxes.

While the modern slogan "All wars are banker wars" (by Michael Rivero) is rather populist, Rosa Luxemburg provided a deeper analysis of it. She saw wars as a systemic necessity of capitalist expansionism, in which banks play a central controlling role.

Benjamin Franklin

He simply said the following :

“There never was a good war or a bad peace.”

-Letter to Sir Joseph Banks, president of the Royal Society of London, July 1783. Also cited in a letter to Quincy, Sr., American merchant, planter and politician, September 1783.

Abraham Lincoln

The following quote often circulates on the internet: "I have two great enemies: the Southern Army in front of me and the bankers behind me. Of the two, the one at my back is my greatest enemy." This quote is considered false by historians. It only surfaced decades after his death.

Lincoln did indeed have conflicts with banks because they were demanding interest rates of up to 24–36% on war loans. In response, he introduced the “greenbacks.” Print a state-backed, interest-free currency to finance the civil war without incurring heavy debts with private banks.

Music video :

“Liars, Cheats, and Crooks” by Five Times August (Official Lyric Video) 2024.

Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yED2b-GGRKg&list=RDyED2b-GGRKg&start_radio=1

“Liars, Cheats, and Crooks” is out now on all digital music providers! Get it: https://songwhip.com/fivetimesaugust/... -- Featuring Pete Parada on drums (The Defiant/Offspring), Mark White on bass (The Spin Doctors), and producer Greg Camp (The Defiant/Smash Mouth). Follow Five Times August online:

http://fivetimesaugust.com

https://x.com/fivetimesaugust

Lyrics :

You want me scared,

You want me weak

You want me brain dead and asleep

You want us trapped while you all laugh behind the scenes

You want us sick

You think we’re dumb

You want us blind and you want us drugged

You want us poor while you get more of everything

But you don’t get to tell me what to think and what to do

No, you don’t get to tell me what is true

‘Cause you’re just liars, cheats, and crooks

You change the rules and you burn the books

And so I don’t believe a single word you say

You’re all liars, fakes, and cons

We want you out and we want you gone

So don’t believe this time you’ll get away

You want us tricked

You want us numb

You want us scared and you want us stung

You want us shot and you want us bought in every way

You want our minds

You want our time

You want us framed up in your crimes

I hope you know that it’s time to go and we’re taking names

‘Cause you don’t get to tell us what to think and what to do

No, you don’t get to tell us what is true

‘Cause you’re just liars, cheats, and crooks

You change the rules and you burn the books

And so we don’t believe a single word you say

You’re all liars, fakes, and cons

We want you out and we want you gone

So don’t believe this time you’ll get away

‘Cause we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies

La la la la la all your lies

You don’t get to tell us what to think and what to do

You don’t get to tell us what to think and what to do

You don’t get to tell us what to think and what to do

‘Cause you’re just liars, cheats, and crooks

You change the rules and you burn the books

And so we don’t believe a single word you say

You’re all liars, fakes, and cons

And we want you out and we want you gone

So don’t believe this time you’ll get away

‘Cause we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies

We see la la la la la all your lies

we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies

We see la la la la la all your lies

You’re just liars, cheats, and crooks

You change the rules and you burn the books

And so we don’t believe a single word you say

You’re all liars, fakes, and cons

We want you out and we want you gone

So don’t believe this time you’ll get away

‘Cause we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies

La la la la la all your lies

‘Cause we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies

La la la la la all your lies

‘Cause we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies

La la la la la all your lies

‘Cause we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies

La la la la la all your lies

