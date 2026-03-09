Fraud Prevention Hotline

Allen
31m

The US has known nothing but barbarism from its inception and thrives on mass death and enslavement of others. Let's not forget that what the US did to the native population was what the Nazis used as their template for their eugenics program.

In more recent history from 1971 to 2021, the US has murdered 38 million people just from sanctions. Let that sink in- and that grotesque body count is climbing and doesn't include

the millions more victims that were killed in the non-stop cavalcade of US wars and color revolutions started by the US around the world.

You won't find these dirty truths in the whitewashed history lessons that are churned out for the massively propagandized US citizen who clings to the fairy tales of "Our Founding Fathers."

I think its important to state this first so as to understand that a death star like Israel is not only a natural ally but was invented out of thin air by the US/UK savages in order to have a presence in the energy rich region. I'm still amazed at how many in the anti-war movements in the US are unwilling to come to terms with the well documented historical depravity of the US. Is there nothing they won't do? Some ask this. I say to them what do you mean, they have already done everything in the devil's playbook. Why do you think they won't do it again?

This latest act of barbarism is continuation of US/UK imperialism in the Middle East using their primary proxy of Israel (which was invented out of thin air as a joint US/British creation to facilitate regional control). The idea being to incite a color revolution, further Balkanize the region and control energy supplies and energy routes and energy contracts as well as force Iran into the Western financial/banking system and maintain the petrodollar as essential currency for the world.

All of this in an attempt to isolate Russia/China and wipe out the BRICS project which threatens dollar hegemony.

Perfect storm of Zionist lunatics in Israel, White-Christian Zionist prophecy nut jobs throughout US political/economic/military and media ranks justifying imperial aggression to MAGA minority Christian fanatics in US populace.

At the same time Trump is obliged to pay back his billionaire donors like Adelson, Ellison, Rothschild, Singer etc. and many high-ranking individuals are controlled via Epstein Files including some of Trump's closest advisors.

I think that those who suggest that this is entirely driven by Israel miss the bigger picture. I believe it is also a false reading to underestimate how powerful the Israel lobby is in DC though it still pales in comparison to the arms industry lobbyists.

In the end I believe we are seeing a dying empire flailing about and it is rather fitting that a multi- bankrupt Ponzi scheming Reality-TV real estate scammer acting as President alongside a dry-drunk ex-Fox news analyst co-splaying as tough-guy Sec. of Defense chief war monger are leading the PR version of these latest atrocities.

Not to mention Witkoff and Kushner are trying to swing multi-billion dollar family business deals on top of the graves of school children.

Gayle Wells
10m

Their fake media and lies has me questioning everything. I hear the areas bombed in Israel and Iran were all scheduled for development. Are we watching a massive looting under the guise of war? Dubai? Not hearing people are seeing horrific disaster after witnessing shelling in the distance. I think Mary AF on Substack has every reason to question it and the development plans seem to stack over locations they targeted.

