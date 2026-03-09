Dr. Mike Yeadon speaks about the illegal attack on Iran by supranational crooks.
“Liars, Cheats, and Crooks” by Five Times August.
The cover photo: A picture from the music video “Liars, Cheats, and Crooks” by Five Times August (Official Lyric Video) 2024. You can watch the video at the end of this article.
Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 6, 2026 :
https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4422
I don’t know Vanessa Beeley but, from what I’ve heard of her in the last few years, I’m inclined to accept her version of current & recent events in the Middle East.
There’s more to it than she had the opportunity to speak about with Jeremy Nell (“Jerm Warfare”).
I find it oddly dissonant that even those people who have worked out that we’re being lied to constantly nevertheless seem to believe the bigger picture about why Iran is being attacked.
Best wishes
Mike
Linked :
Dr. Yeadon comments on the linked video under his YouTube nickname @GT380man :
Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 6, 2026 :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy3FtB57lko&lc=UgwbgdPzKV1LGpHjMKd4AaABAg.ATu_eOCZwToAU-d_TxkoTw
There is only one hegemon in the world & it’s not USA. The world isn’t run by countries, but by a self declared elite. I call them the Useless Eliters. Between them, they have control of The Vatican, The City of London, Washington and Jerusalem/Tel Aviv. The citizens of USA do not understand that they are viewed as “muscle” to dominate the world, which activities do not benefit USA. Europe is essentially powerless in this conflict. Numerous figures in most countries of Europe are in thrall to the world dominating powerful “elites”.
davtronics, March 4, 2026 :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy3FtB57lko&lc=UgybdXuMneXwAWJqAvR4AaABAg
All roads lead to the city of london, rhe new british empire, the finacial system. i hope the uk column can get there, so close. There is no more regime change, i think TDS clouding your journalism and Patrick too. I cant believe you guys are building a case for this sick iranian government.
Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 6, 2026 :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy3FtB57lko&lc=UgybdXuMneXwAWJqAvR4AaABAg.ATucApdJpsDAU-pAvaff7A
You sound like a “normie”, completely indoctrinated by mainstream media lies. Turn off your TV and start doing your own research and reaching your own conclusions.
IanHFoster, March 4, 2026 :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy3FtB57lko&lc=Ugx3YMYngQGpJq2quyd4AaABAg
A week ago. Patrick Hennington told us he had spoken with the chief of police in Tehran, and the Government had not murdered its citizens, and there had been no demonstrations/riots! It is estimated over 40,000 peaceful protesters have been slaughtered in Iran in the last few weeks...victims of the brutal Islamic Republic of Iran, led by the despot Ayatolla...and don’t forget..The British Government helped install them! An out of control terror state like Iran is as bad as Nazi Germany and a gruesome threat to the world that can’t b Ignored,
………………………………………
Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 6, 2026 :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy3FtB57lko&lc=Ugx3YMYngQGpJq2quyd4AaABAg.ATvkXJTfiUkAU-k_DiOfMB
Sounds like propaganda to me. Next you’ll be telling us that Iran’s troops are bayoneting babies.
melaniebaynes2730, March 5, 2026 :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy3FtB57lko&lc=Ugxl2l7QdDtfyma0w4J4AaABAg.ATvk7udb9OTATwyU2_blau
You do understand that criticism doesn’t equal hatred? Nor does telling the truth equal hatred either. And she IS speaking the truth. I discovered the truth about Izrayal several decades ago, and have known ever since, that they can’t be trusted, that they lie in abundance, and every accusation is a confession. It’s just the way it is. If I denied that, I would be being dishonest, I know it’s true. And no, I don’t hate anyone, it’s not hatred to criticise, observe and see the reality.
……………………………………………
Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 6, 2026 :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy3FtB57lko&lc=Ugxl2l7QdDtfyma0w4J4AaABAg.ATvk7udb9OTAU-l7SH_4Te
She doesn’t criticise Israel as a country. She accuses Zionists, especially Christian Ziknists, as the overwhelming force behind recent attacks. Not “America”, “Israel” etc. What’s happening isn’t to do with countries but with movements.
stathiskontogiannidis, March 5, 2026 :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy3FtB57lko&lc=UgwWel4japGhmKf7Zp54AaABAg
Donald is too stupid tobe a zionist hes rather an easy victim.
Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 6, 2026 :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy3FtB57lko&lc=UgwWel4japGhmKf7Zp54AaABAg.ATxfB9kFy0kAU-jo0DMxFq
It’s irrelevant because “national leaders” don’t run their countries. They’re actors, nothing more, in most cases.
Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 6, 2026 :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy3FtB57lko&lc=UgxfE5fZYeL1BCVYhmd4AaABAg
The irony of the repeated use of the excuse that “Iran is on the verge of acquiring nuclear weapons” by USA and their cast of clapping seals in Europe is that USA itself doesn’t have nuclear fission weapons. I take this position because nukes are a psyop, first deployed in 1945. I’m not sure whether The Manhattan Project was always a psyop or whether the lies about nuclear fission bombs arose BECAUSE the atom bomb project failed. Either way, several generations of atomic scientists have been forced to lie about their discipline, including some of what are understood to have been the most brilliant minds, such as Einstein, Dirac & Oppenheimer. Note that Hollyweird made its usual social engineering movie about Oppenheimer at an extremely convenient moment recently. Physicist Dr Steven A Young tells a fascinating story about the surnames of the Manhattan Project’s leading scientists. It’s impossible to countenance the idea that these people, with their downright unusual surnames arose by chance to be the leading figures of atomic physics in the middle of the 20th century. Both Young & medical physics doctor, Michael Palmer, take the view that explosions arising from nuclear fission is not faintly possible. Palmer published a book, “Hiroshima Revisited”, which makes it clear that many people knew perfectly well that the two Japanese cities were destroyed by conventional means, incendiaries, laced with nitrogen mustard, a WW1 chemical weapon which destroys the bone marrow, in order to mimick some of the medical injuries expected in a population that had been “nuked”. Please remember that the authorities didn’t just start blatantly lying on the occasion of the faked convid pandemic. No, we’re been lied to about a substantial number of things over a long period of time. Examples include viruses, contagion & vaccines, pretending that Darwinian evolutionary theory explains how humans arose, Titanic as a conspiracy associated with the formation of the Federal Reserve Bank, Operation Gladiol (European “terrorism” in the postwar period), overpopulation, the Gulf of Tonkin incident to provide the excuse for USA to declare war on Vietnam, the moon landings, and so much more. Given that backdrop, Occam’s Razor suggests that reasons other than “fear of nuclear weapons” is motivating USA’s persistent aggression in the Middle East.
Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 6, 2026 :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy3FtB57lko&lc=UgyBHRgoWxhzDiLtILt4AaABAg.ATvXOkExNv3AU-lRtEBGkr
There are no nuclear fission weapons. They are a psyop.
ror312gallery19, March 4, 2026 :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy3FtB57lko&lc=UgyszaEXY1IrQESIDTF4AaABAg
atom/uranium/nuclear bombs or energy is a researchable fiction...it is simply sulpher based alchemy,,,,
………………………………………………
Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 6, 2026 :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy3FtB57lko&lc=UgyszaEXY1IrQESIDTF4AaABAg.ATvSfA9upULAU-lVn7Gmwy
AGREED.
A truly just perspective requires nuanced thinking.
by Suavek
A person striving for justice also strives for a nuanced perspective, enabling them, for example, to distinguish between the innocent inhabitants of a country and its warmongering, crooked government. Here I present an example of an image that can be misinterpreted in this context, because it is not ordinary US citizens who have blood on their hands and start wars. As is well known, the wars are fought between the banksters.
The ordinary citizens of a country whose government starts a war do not benefit from wars, but are instead used as cheap cannon fodder for war purposes. They lose their lives in the interest of greedy murderers who work from a safe distance, comfortably at their desks, and participate in the profits of the banksters.
An attack on Iran is an attack on an important member of the BRICKS, and on its oil resources.
The quote “All wars are bankers’ wars” comes from the American radio host and webmaster Michael Rivero. Here ist his photo :
The quote became particularly popular in the 2010s through social media and alternative news platforms.
Although attempts are often made to attribute similar statements to historical figures such as Benjamin Franklin or Abraham Lincoln. The specific wording in this form can be attributed to Michael Rivero.
Rosa Luxemburg described the phenomenon of banking wars as early as 1913.
Rosa Luxemburg addressing a crowd during the International Socialist Congress, in Stuttgart, 1907. (Wikimedia Commons)
Rosa Luxemburg did not use the exact phrase "wars are banking wars," but in her works – especially in "The Accumulation of Capital" (1913) – she put forward a very similar and, at the time, groundbreaking theory.
Their argument directly links wars to the financial system and capital expansion:
Luxemburg argued that capitalism inevitably leads to militarism. is needed to open up new markets in non-capitalist territories (colonies).
She described precisely how banks and financial capital benefited from foreign bonds. To make young states dependent. In her work she writes:
“Foreign bonds are [...] the most secure means by which the old capitalist states maintain their influence, exercise financial control and exert pressure on the [...] policies of the young capitalist states.”
For Luxembourg, rearmament was a “brilliant business” for capital, as the state acted as a reliable buyer, while the costs were passed on to the working population through taxes.
While the modern slogan "All wars are banker wars" (by Michael Rivero) is rather populist, Rosa Luxemburg provided a deeper analysis of it. She saw wars as a systemic necessity of capitalist expansionism, in which banks play a central controlling role.
Benjamin Franklin
He simply said the following :
“There never was a good war or a bad peace.”
-Letter to Sir Joseph Banks, president of the Royal Society of London, July 1783. Also cited in a letter to Quincy, Sr., American merchant, planter and politician, September 1783.
Abraham Lincoln
The following quote often circulates on the internet: "I have two great enemies: the Southern Army in front of me and the bankers behind me. Of the two, the one at my back is my greatest enemy." This quote is considered false by historians. It only surfaced decades after his death.
Lincoln did indeed have conflicts with banks because they were demanding interest rates of up to 24–36% on war loans. In response, he introduced the “greenbacks.” Print a state-backed, interest-free currency to finance the civil war without incurring heavy debts with private banks.
Music video :
“Liars, Cheats, and Crooks” by Five Times August (Official Lyric Video) 2024.
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yED2b-GGRKg&list=RDyED2b-GGRKg&start_radio=1
Lyrics :
You want me scared,
You want me weak
You want me brain dead and asleep
You want us trapped while you all laugh behind the scenes
You want us sick
You think we’re dumb
You want us blind and you want us drugged
You want us poor while you get more of everything
But you don’t get to tell me what to think and what to do
No, you don’t get to tell me what is true
‘Cause you’re just liars, cheats, and crooks
You change the rules and you burn the books
And so I don’t believe a single word you say
You’re all liars, fakes, and cons
We want you out and we want you gone
So don’t believe this time you’ll get away
You want us tricked
You want us numb
You want us scared and you want us stung
You want us shot and you want us bought in every way
You want our minds
You want our time
You want us framed up in your crimes
I hope you know that it’s time to go and we’re taking names
‘Cause you don’t get to tell us what to think and what to do
No, you don’t get to tell us what is true
‘Cause you’re just liars, cheats, and crooks
You change the rules and you burn the books
And so we don’t believe a single word you say
You’re all liars, fakes, and cons
We want you out and we want you gone
So don’t believe this time you’ll get away
‘Cause we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies
La la la la la all your lies
You don’t get to tell us what to think and what to do
You don’t get to tell us what to think and what to do
You don’t get to tell us what to think and what to do
‘Cause you’re just liars, cheats, and crooks
You change the rules and you burn the books
And so we don’t believe a single word you say
You’re all liars, fakes, and cons
And we want you out and we want you gone
So don’t believe this time you’ll get away
‘Cause we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies
We see la la la la la all your lies
we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies
We see la la la la la all your lies
You’re just liars, cheats, and crooks
You change the rules and you burn the books
And so we don’t believe a single word you say
You’re all liars, fakes, and cons
We want you out and we want you gone
So don’t believe this time you’ll get away
‘Cause we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies
La la la la la all your lies
‘Cause we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies
La la la la la all your lies
‘Cause we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies
La la la la la all your lies
‘Cause we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies
La la la la la all your lies
The US has known nothing but barbarism from its inception and thrives on mass death and enslavement of others. Let's not forget that what the US did to the native population was what the Nazis used as their template for their eugenics program.
In more recent history from 1971 to 2021, the US has murdered 38 million people just from sanctions. Let that sink in- and that grotesque body count is climbing and doesn't include
the millions more victims that were killed in the non-stop cavalcade of US wars and color revolutions started by the US around the world.
You won't find these dirty truths in the whitewashed history lessons that are churned out for the massively propagandized US citizen who clings to the fairy tales of "Our Founding Fathers."
I think its important to state this first so as to understand that a death star like Israel is not only a natural ally but was invented out of thin air by the US/UK savages in order to have a presence in the energy rich region. I'm still amazed at how many in the anti-war movements in the US are unwilling to come to terms with the well documented historical depravity of the US. Is there nothing they won't do? Some ask this. I say to them what do you mean, they have already done everything in the devil's playbook. Why do you think they won't do it again?
This latest act of barbarism is continuation of US/UK imperialism in the Middle East using their primary proxy of Israel (which was invented out of thin air as a joint US/British creation to facilitate regional control). The idea being to incite a color revolution, further Balkanize the region and control energy supplies and energy routes and energy contracts as well as force Iran into the Western financial/banking system and maintain the petrodollar as essential currency for the world.
All of this in an attempt to isolate Russia/China and wipe out the BRICS project which threatens dollar hegemony.
Perfect storm of Zionist lunatics in Israel, White-Christian Zionist prophecy nut jobs throughout US political/economic/military and media ranks justifying imperial aggression to MAGA minority Christian fanatics in US populace.
At the same time Trump is obliged to pay back his billionaire donors like Adelson, Ellison, Rothschild, Singer etc. and many high-ranking individuals are controlled via Epstein Files including some of Trump's closest advisors.
I think that those who suggest that this is entirely driven by Israel miss the bigger picture. I believe it is also a false reading to underestimate how powerful the Israel lobby is in DC though it still pales in comparison to the arms industry lobbyists.
In the end I believe we are seeing a dying empire flailing about and it is rather fitting that a multi- bankrupt Ponzi scheming Reality-TV real estate scammer acting as President alongside a dry-drunk ex-Fox news analyst co-splaying as tough-guy Sec. of Defense chief war monger are leading the PR version of these latest atrocities.
Not to mention Witkoff and Kushner are trying to swing multi-billion dollar family business deals on top of the graves of school children.
Their fake media and lies has me questioning everything. I hear the areas bombed in Israel and Iran were all scheduled for development. Are we watching a massive looting under the guise of war? Dubai? Not hearing people are seeing horrific disaster after witnessing shelling in the distance. I think Mary AF on Substack has every reason to question it and the development plans seem to stack over locations they targeted.