Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 13, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3961

If you’ve any uncertainty about policing in UK in recent years, this will remove it.

Police in UK are following illegal, unconstitutional orders.

They have lost all public trust and are no more than a thuggish enforcement arm of an illegitimate, treacherous group masquerading as government.

See also: Operation Talla.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://x.com/EthicalApproach/status/1999754067967357211

ETHICAL APPROACH UK

@EthicalApproach

Why the email in the screenshot below matters. Please read carefully. This screenshot shows an internal Metropolitan Police press draft, dated 16 Feb 2022, circulated before complainants were formally notified and after a “no crime” outcome had already been approved. It proves several things beyond dispute: • the outcome was already final • senior command sign-off was assumed • national press lines were being prepared proactively, anticipating backlash • the existence of the CRN was treated as a problem to be neutralised • the public was to be told there was “no investigation” despite prior police confirmation that the CRN was active on numerous occasions to numerous people, including the complainants • the rationale relied on for case closure was based on factually flawed regulatory claims This email in the screenshot is not a matter of opinion. It is the police’s own internal wording. The issue raised here is not politics or vaccination views. It is process, accuracy, and candour in policing. This proves beyond any doubt how senior policing personnel in the UK operate.

The attached screenshots:

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 23, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4034

( A post forwarded by Fiona Rose Diamond https://t.me/FionaRoseDiamond/5526 )

This message from Dr Mike Yeadon was meant to be heard in London on 13th December at the Mass Non-Compliance protest against Digital ID.

A tech failure meant the video did not play on the screen. That failure will not silence the message.

Dr Mike Yeadon, former Vice President of Pfizer Global, delivered words that were meant to be heard—and they still will be.

“Do you really think, for a moment, that these ultra-wealthy people working through our government—who are traitors—are telling you the truth? That you need a digital ID to make sure illegal people don’t work, or that undocumented migrants might be stopped? It’s utter nonsense on stilts.”

I wish the Met Police had heard Mike’s message as he addressed them:

“No to low-level enablers. No to obedient rule-followers. You have been taking illegal orders for years under Operation Talla. Politicians—probably through globalists—instructed your senior police officers, who in turn told you to ignore any potential crimes reported about vaccination or anything to do with COVID.

We have the receipts. We have the memos. We know the name of the operation.

Any police officers who think the globalists are going to allow you to keep the money you’re being paid to oppress people like me—you’ve got another thing coming. Your time will come too. They’re coming for you as well.”

Share this far and wide. This moment matters. The UK is the first to stand up against a looming digital dystopia—and the world must follow.

Thank you to everyone who braved the cold in London. This was only still the beginning—and you were among the first to stand and resist. We will not allow tyranny to take hold. We will continue to campaign against Digital ID as a tool of total control.

MassNonCompliance.com

Buymeacoffee.com/FionaRoseDiamond

Fiona Rose Diamond

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Two documents from Ian Clayton / https://ethicalapproach.co.uk/ :

………………………………………………………..

Ian Clayton, December 22, 2025 :

https://t.me/crimechannelcovidoptalla/2232

I have just this morning placed two documents which were prepared earlier this month into the public domain.

They’re factual papers, based on official material already on the public record, including sworn CPS testimony to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

One examines how Operation Talla interacted with prosecutorial decision-making.

The other sets out the role of the Criminal Justice System Strategic Command (CJSSC), a cross-government structure which operated during Covid to manage the criminal justice system.

There is no call to action here and no expectation that anyone agrees with my analysis.

The documents are available for anyone who wishes to read them, or not, as they prefer.

What people take from them, if anything, is entirely a matter for their own judgment and choice - As always, each person is responsible for how they decide to proceed.

Ian Clayton Ethical Approach UK

https://ethicalapproach.co.uk/CPS_Talla_and_the_Inquiry.pdf

https://ethicalapproach.co.uk/criminal_justice_strategic_command.pdf

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

currer, December 24, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-banksters-part-4-dr-mike-yeadon/comment/191279294

currer

Hi Suavek,

Can you publicise the news about “Operation Talla” that required police forces in the UK to refuse to act on allegations of criminal activity associated with the Covid 19 vaccine programme?

Many of the so-called “freedom and truth” controlled opposition voices are staying quiet.

A lot of the info is here: most is on X, not much on substack.

There is now damning evidence available that proves the British Government via Operation Talla were running a genocidal operation called “covid19” against the British people produced by https://x.com/EthicalApproach and https://x.com/xpcbirmingham

https://diaryofaconspiracytheorist.substack.com/p/this-is-absolutely-fucking-huge

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

All articles on Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack No. 1 will be gradually updated with this additional information as follows. I would like to sincerely thank Dr. Mike Yeadon and Tim West for this :

…………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21, 2025 :

Source : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Dear Reader,

I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2026. May our sense of humor continue into the New Year.

See you soon,

Suavek

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

……………………………………………………

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

…………………………….

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share