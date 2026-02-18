Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 18, 2026 :

I know I’ve often lauded Escape Key’s work. Oh my word, if you’re only to properly read one article, I highly recommend this one. It’s all in there from the fake crisis of global climate boiling change to whether you, and not the people in front of you or behind you in the queue in the shop, may or may not make a particular purchase.

Linked :

The Clearinghouse

Feb 17, 2026

( … )

The same principle applies to the energy that heats the house. If a climate scenario reclassifies proven fossil fuel reserves as stranded assets, the capital required to extract them becomes prohibitive and the reserves remain in the ground — not because they are exhausted, but because a model determined they carry too much risk to finance. Supply declines whilst demand does not, and energy prices rise accordingly.

( … )

Crucially, anticipatory governance is self-executing. A weather forecast does not cause rain, but a flood-risk reclassification causes the asset to strand. The model does not predict that the house will lose value — it causes the house to lose value, by changing the parameter that determines whether the house can be insured and mortgaged. The template is universal: wherever a model output connects to a regulatory parameter, the same architecture applies, and the asset class is interchangeable.

It’s a general purpose mechanism for confiscating property.

Anticipatory governance has a sibling: indicator governance, in which society is managed through the continuous processing of real-time surveillance data. Where anticipatory governance regulates on the basis of a modelled future, indicator governance regulates on the basis of a processed present — surveillance data thresholds monitored in real time, with policy responses triggered automatically when an indicator crosses a line.

This already happened. During COVID-19, populations across the developed world were locked down, schools closed, businesses shuttered, and movement restricted when R numbers or case counts crossed thresholds set by modelling teams.

(… )

Full article :

Extraordinary and clear, thank you. The only thing we can do is to say & show that “the science” underlying anticipatory governance is well thought out fraud.

The global climate boiling change nonsense, in which “carbon” is a pivotal factor, has absolutely no foundation whatsoever.

Unless you know this, everything downstream of algorithmic decision making at the level of the individual attempting a transaction, is irresistible, logical and “ethical”.

Another approach, which does not require the audience to be persuaded of multidecade, planned deception, is to invite the listener to step outside the entire framework. Are you really so sure that the future “crisis”, on the basis of which everything is decided by an AI platform applying algorithms, justifies the extent of extreme interference with routine activities which, taken together, constitutes ordinary life?

A reductio ad absurdam example might be the simple joy a driver or rider feels when they negotiate a particular bend under conditions in which the throttle response, chassis flex, the changing quality of the sounds and the resulting bodily sensations, that pastes a silly grin on your face. Supranational governance assesses your actions used 3% more “fossil fuel” than was objectively necessary to move your vehicle. The technical standard, ostensibly to save the polar bears, allows plus/minus 2% variance in “carbon output”. You’re either fined in one scenario or the control grid in another simply doesn’t allow said throttle opening. Is this dulling of every joy a strictly necessary thing? Obviously it’s not, but equivalent restrictions & obligations are forced on you at the level of the individual.

The claimed, assumed, implicit assumption is that the black box models that will have set every standard regulating your very existence are precisely correct. This is obviously not true.

I think most people are willing to accede to big picture regulations. We’ve accepted these pretty much forever. But few people have any conception yet about how crazily personal these restrictions and obligations are to become. The final control step into this matrix world is acceptance of updated in real time, biometric, digital ID, accompanied by elimination of all media of exchange except CBDC. At that point, the “totalitarian rheostat” governing your entire existence is in the hands of a remote, impenetrable system that you will never even know exists.

Helen Saymour, February 18, 2026 :

Helen Seymour

Helen Seymour 5h

Thank you escape🙏😊

As a total beginner, you have helped me so much, to understand,

how this Control grid has circumnavigated

what I once thought of as our Democracy.🤯

Although I have subsequently realised that was mostly a delusion!

I love your enthusiasm as you dig deeper and deeper, tracing back to

the real source.

🤔Now all we need to do is try to dismantle some of it.

Easier said than done,but knowledge is power.

esc, February 18, 2026 :

esc

have faith. we’re almost there.

and the structure they’ve placed at the centre features a critical flaw which isn’t actually hard to exploit. they tell you how through their own writings.

it’s the issue with basing everything on pure logic - it can be reverse engineered.

Editor’s Note: The Rockefeller Foundation is known to be responsible for the brutal takeover of medical science and was a driving force behind the fabricated “Covid” plandemic. In another article, the author esc shows that another banking family, the Rothschilds, is behind the climate change hoax. It appears that both families are working together to destroy democratic civil liberties and achieve global domination. This article is much shorter than the one linked above and seems to complement it well :

Agents for the Rothschilds

esc

Feb 13, 2026

( … )

In 2016, the publisher De Gruyter released an essay by Rainer Liedtke titled Agents for the Rothschilds: A Nineteenth-Century Information Network1.

[ 1. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/344247639_Agents_for_the_Rothschilds_A_Nineteenth-Century_Information_Network ]

( … )

The Cockpit

In October 2019, CNN profiled David de Rothschild — son of Sir Evelyn, whose wife Lynn Forester runs the Council for Inclusive Capitalism and the Vatican partnership with Pope Francis — as the navigator of ‘Spaceship Earth’. An environmental explorer. A sustainability advocate. Founder of a lifestyle brand. Ambassador for the UK government’s Year of Green Action. Working with the UN, National Geographic, the World Economic Forum. ‘I think, predominantly, I’m just David’.

In December 2025, the Network for Greening the Financial System announced an ‘independent’ scientific advisory committee to oversee the climate scenarios that calibrate global banking capital requirements. No members were named and no terms of reference were published.

( ... )

Liedtke’s framework leaves only one question open — whether the passengers were ever told where the ship is going.

( … )

Full article :

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/agents-for-the-rothschilds

