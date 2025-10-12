Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Kathleen Devanney. A human.
19h

History will treat Mike Yeadon, well. This I'm certain of. Thanks.

Mellis
18h

Given the compelling body of evidence that vaccinations are clearly associated with various serious health conditions - asthma, allergies, autism, myocarditis, etc etc - is any work being done on the possibilities for reversing such conditions? Not just treating the symptoms with more chemicals, but reversing what caused the conditions, undoing the damage done by whatever was injected? The human body seems to have such remarkable healing capacities that, beyond understanding the association of toxic injections with adverse health conditions, one must wonder whether there may be some way to help/allow the body correct and even reverse the conditions caused by toxic exposure.

