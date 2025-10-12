Dr. Mike Yeadon, October 12, 2025 :

I will be seriously impressed if Florida governor DeSantis passes a law repealing the requirement that children be fully vaccinated as a condition of entry into the school system.

I would be further positively surprised if Surgeon General Ladapo issues revised guidance on childhood vaccines, viz that there’s no evidence that they help & plenty that they are injurious to your child’s health.

DeSantis is, according to Floridian friends, sponsored in the usual way & likewise compromised. Ladapo, I couldn’t say. Unquestionably reluctant to act on detailed information I presented to him in 2022, he has nevertheless steadily made himself unpopular with pro-pharma people, and for that I salute him. It’s a personally risky thing to do.

This Substack article lists & briefly describes the findings of the grand total of seven scientific articles examining the differences between vaccinated and unvaccinated children. The contrast is not subtle. The bulk of chronic illnesses experienced by children occurs in the vaccinated cohort.

Please take time to read this article and to share it with those you care about who have children. And anyone else, really.

Best wishes

Mike

Florida’s autism rate set to plummet

There will be nowhere to hide if vaccine mandates are eliminated

J.B. Handley

Sep 03, 2025

Florida changes all that, because the number of fully unvaccinated children in the state is likely to skyrocket. And, if our community is right, the autism rate will plummet.

Before Florida, it’s been very challenging to evaluate unvaccinated children (because there are so few of them) and yet the studies that have looked have generally found very disturbing results: Unvaccinated kids are…much healthier, according to SEVEN studies that have been published in the scientific literature. Anyone in the scientific community knows that getting a study published that portrays vaccines in a negative light is nearly impossible, which means these studies likely represent a tip of the iceberg.

The first study that compared children who had received a vaccine with children that hadn’t was published in 2000. Although autism wasn’t something the study considered, it was still revealing. Titled “Effects of Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis or Tetanus Vaccination on Allergies and Allergy-Related Respiratory Symptoms among Children and Adolescents in the United States,” this study from the UCLA school of public health did look specifically at the DTP vaccine to see if it might be responsible for allergies and allergy-related symptoms, such as asthma. Looking at more than thirteen thousand children, the study found that:

DTP or tetanus vaccination in US children is associated with lifetime history of asthma or other allergies and allergy-related symptoms. . . . Assuming that the estimated vaccination effect is unbiased, 50% of diagnosed asthma cases (2.93 million) in US children and adolescents would be prevented if the DTP or tetanus vaccination was not administered.

So the first study to ever compare a group that received a vaccine with a group that didn’t found a dramatic difference in rates of asthma and allergies among the vaccinated group, so much so that they thought not getting the DTP vaccine might reduce cases of asthma by 50 percent! Note that many children with autism suffer from what are known as comorbid conditions, such as asthma, allergies, and other autoimmune conditions.

Editor’s note: The author also links to several other studies and discusses their results. The relatively short article seems perfectly edited to me, describing only the most important points. Since I can’t copy everything here, I recommend you read the entire article. Here is only the description of the next study presented by the author. However, the article becomes increasingly interesting toward the end, because the remaining studies also contain strong evidence:

“Hepatitis B Triple Series Vaccine and Developmental Disability in US Children Aged 1–9 Years,”

Hepatitis B triple series vaccine and developmental disability in US children aged 1–9 years

Carolyn Gallagher & Melody Goodman

Pages 997-1008 | Accepted 14 Nov 2007, Published online: 13 Nov 2008

“Boys vaccinated as neonates had threefold greater odds for autism diagnosis compared to boys never vaccinated or vaccinated after the first month of life.”

Journalist David Kirby appreciated the significance of the new findings, writing in the Huffington Post:

[The study] will be among the first university-based population studies to suggest an association between a vaccine and an increased risk for autism. And that would be in direct contradiction to all those MMR and thimerosal studies that purportedly found no such link.

Rider, October 12, 2025 :

Rider

Thank you for the excellent series of articles, including the one I have read just now re the 7 studies demonstrating much higher association of illness outcomes for vaccinated versus never vaccinated children. There is a point raised in this article that needs explanation in my opinion, from any who know.

Chidren vaccinated versus the unvaxxed had lower incidence of chicken pox (and another pox condition that I can’t spell). Of course, if one is poisoned with injections, the poisoning would show likely up in pox conditions, according to my not-that-well-informed understanding. But there is also a contrary explanation I read months ago but have now forgotten details. The broad idea was vaccination--injecting poisonous material taken from people with a particular condition--lessens the body’s response to that particular kind of poisoning. The example that was used to explain this is people who drink a lot of alchohol and also alchoholics experience reduced drunkeness per unit of alchohol intake.

If anyone knows about this in some more detail, I would appreciate readiing their remarks.

Suavek, October 12, 2025 :

Suavek

Good evening, Rider,

You’re right, because this issue does indeed require some explanation. I suspect it’s due to biased classification of the diseases: If a doctor knows that a child has already been “vaccinated” against chickenpox, they may tend to diagnose the child’s symptoms differently, but not as chickenpox.

Best wishes,

Suavek

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 14, 2025 :

I was aware of Dr Toby Rogers but I wasn’t following his output anywhere.

So it was extremely interesting to learn a little of his background and of the important work he’s done in publicising the only good evidence there is a longitudinal study of comparative health in children who were vaccinated against those who were not.

All such studies are heavily suppressed and obviously none get funded either from the centre or from well-known, pseudo-philanthropic foundations.

The conclusions are stark. The “vaccines schedule” in USA is unquestionably not only harming our children and grandchildren but is arguably THE most important mechanism for inducing chronic illness, which then persists, often lifelong.

Because it contains many references, you can share it widely.

Anybody who won’t read it, rather than reading it & then possibly arguing about it, is a coward in my book.

Best wishes

Mike

Ps: as I am inclined to do, I have to point out that Toby Rogers speaks as if he believes that viruses are real things which are responsible for causing various diseases, which are contagious. It’s entirely possible that nobody in his network has ever tried to point him towards the unequivocal evidence that neither are true, but are a central point of the viruses, pandemic and vaccine deception.

“I’m not “vaccine hesitant”. I’m formally certain that nobody needs any of them and that they’re variably harmful.”

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 13, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3397

Please note the recent date on this order & what it authorises.

Now, it doesn’t suggest that informed consent isn’t required, so we’ve to assume it is, at this time.

But it’s not explicit enough for me. Obviously the entire thing is a crime, but had it said “….this order authorises the offering of treatments and prophylactic products…. I’d have been more chilled about it. It isn’t really any different than before. So, why was it deemed necessary?

I’m not “vaccine hesitant”. I’m formally certain that nobody needs any of them and that they’re variably harmful. It’s all I can do to restrain myself from telling others people I don’t know please not to take their perfect babies & small children to the doctor.

When the topic arises, I do calmly offer my opinion and suggest avenues for parental research. But people seem to fall into two camps: those who somehow already knew & those it’s impossible to tell anything to.

Best wishes

Mike

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 2, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3194

I can’t tell you how revolting I find this.

A casting company is seeking pregnant women, people with long term health conditions etc to film themselves having contrived exchanges about vaccinations, and are required to be enthusiastic.

If you should ever see such a brief video, know that these are not grassroots, genuinely sincere people. It’s all astroturfing.

Best wishes

Mike

Editor’s note: Such blatant lies are particularly embarrassing for the “quack industry”. After Dr. Yeadon posted a link to this article, it was removed from the internet and is now inaccessible. This screenshot of the advertisement text, which Dr. Yeadon added to the post as a precaution, has survived:

Learning to say ‘No’.

“Find me a vax-unvax study showing the vaccinated are healthier. Pro tip: you can’t.”

Source : https://substack.com/@drwojakmd/note/c-154286223

Editor’s note: This powerful video is being republished here, on this Substack, for the second time. This is not a mistake, but the intention.

‘I said my first NO today...’

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

