Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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Robert Dyson's avatar
Robert Dyson
5d

We are conspiracy theorists. There are conspiracies. Remember that Adam Smith classic: “People of the same trade seldom meet together, even for merriment and diversion, but the conversation ends in a conspiracy against the public, or in some contrivance to raise prices.” We have theories about such. Of course, not all theories will be correct. We can check the theories are honest by using the Popper falsifiability check. For example, I think that the mass prescription of Statins (even to children) is a conspiracy of drug companies to make huge profits (this is not to say that no group of people might benefit). This could be falsified by the Oxford Clinical Trials Unit allowing all the data they analyse to be available for anyone to check rather than keeping it secret. One of the characteristics of conspirators is secrecy. On Covid-19 consider all the data that government agencies have not released in order not to create ‘vaccine hesitancy’.

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Nancy Merrill Justice's avatar
Nancy Merrill Justice
5d

Love starting my day with a chuckle 😅👌

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