Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 30, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4702

It’s funny (not funny) how many people continue to think that those who question what governments are doing are “conspiracy theorists”. So I had a bit of a joke with such a person.

Best wishes

Mike

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 28, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4679

11.47 to the end.

It’s comedy but it’s icily uncomfortably close to what’s happened.

“Since 1832, we’ve been steadily excluding the public from government”.

Best wishes,

Mike

Linked :

https://youtu.be/FLm2X6sFa48

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 22, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4599

This fellow ran the public health messaging for NYC during “convid”.

Here, he confesses to sex parties during the restrictions.

He agrees that he forced people to get jabbed by making their lives impossible otherwise.

He was exempted from the injections.

If anyone is waking up and irked, two minutes of this fellow might help them make up their minds.

Especially for next time. Because they’re going to do it again.

Best wishes

Mike

[ A post from Edward Dowd that was forwarded here.]

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4600

Dr. Jay Varma, the former top NYC public health advisor who shaped Mayor de Blasio’s COVID policies, confessed in a recorded conversation how they forced vaccine compliance on MILLIONS of citizens while exempting themselves from the rules they weaponized.

Oh, and he was also getting high on Molly and attending orgies in hotels and underground Wall Street basements during the same lockdowns he enforced.

“The way we do it in public health is we make it very uncomfortable to be unvaccinated. I’m just gonna make it really hard for you to do your job..You can’t get a job. You can’t go to a restaurant! You force people by making it really uncomfortable!”

EDWARD DOWD (https://t.me/Edward_Dowd)

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 27, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4670

It occurred to me some years ago that the permanent civil service in Britain may have been an ideal mechanism for steering political and constitutional reforms.

Civil servants like Sir Humphrey and Sir Arnold would have had careers of up to 40 years, during which time other colleagues would have had similar careers. Politicians, business leaders and civil servants would have made ideal bedfellows when interacting with Chatham House (Royal Institute of International Affairs, among the earliest of the groups steering towards world government).

Whether it’s still like this I’ve no idea.

EscapeKey notes that the membership of various globalist organisations can be decades long. By contrast, cabinet ministers, as was once said in a TV interview, were “Here today, gone tomorrow”. In any case, some easily recognisable names from the Westminster of the 1960s to recently appear on the membership lists of a number of “globalist” committees.

We’ve been stitched up like kippers by a succession of entitled ex-Eton / Harrow, Oxbridge-educated “elites” over many generations.

Some of the lines are still extremely good even today.

Sir Humphrey, sitting down in their club with Sir Arnold:

“How are things going with your Freedom of Information work?”

Sir Arnold:

“I’m afraid I can’t talk about that”.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://youtu.be/otYGs7GQX_g

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Editor’s note / Suavek :

In this substack, the AI ​​criticizes the lack of links to institutional, official bodies as a necessary fact-checking measure. Seriously ! :

…………………………………..

The question:

What do you find good and correct about this Substack:

AI answers:

The Suavek Substack offers deep, philosophical explorations of technology, consciousness, and the future of humanity, providing a thoughtful alternative to conventional commentary. The content is characterized by a personal, authentic voice that explores complex, interdisciplinary topics, fostering intellectual engagement with the reader. Read more at Suavek.

…………………

The question:

And what do you find incorrect in this Substack?

AI answers:

Independent digital publications like suavek1.substack.com often lack institutional fact-checking, leading to potential analytical gaps, subjective reporting, and the risk of oversimplifying complex socio-economic topics. (...). For a critique of specific claims, cross-check content using lateral reading by comparing it with reports from established sources.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

…………………………………………………

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

…………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

……………………………………………………

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

…………………………………………………

Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

…………………………….

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share