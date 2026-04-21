Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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David's avatar
David
1d

I reiterate Mike, I have medical book from 1948 called my family doctor, under the subtitle vaccination there was one, cow pox 😂and we all know what happened to Jenners son 🥲!

Ignore the trolls Mike, I have some heroes and you are definitely on my list. Much love David ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

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Robert Dyson's avatar
Robert Dyson
1dEdited

It could be hard to know who is the most censored person because by definition that person may be blocked so that no one can know about them. I would suggest Reiner Fuellmich, who is near totally suppressed in jail, should be in that list, again someone actively investigating criminality in the promotion of the Covid-19 vaccines. I would not include Salman Rushdie in that list as he was only censored in specific counties, and very much promoted in the West, which is not to dismiss the death threats and actual attempted murder. I am not sure that there is no such thing as a parasitic virus but I agree that the idea of respiratory viral infections does not fit the facts. So, I too wonder what antigen is in those vaccines if the supposed entity does not exist. My own guess as the cause of most respiratory diseases is changes in the thickness of the protective mucus layer covering the airways due to other illness or environmental chemicals allowing opportunistic bacterial infection or reduced gas transport.

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