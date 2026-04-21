Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 21, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4888

Still attracting trolls. I’m impressed that they never give up.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

See the exchange of opinions published below.

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Chris Aronovici writes in favor of political and pharmaceutical criminals, April 21, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@chrisaronovici/note/c-246632208

Chris Aronovici

Actually he doesn’t, he never worked on vaccines or on immunology. He left Pfizer 10 years before Covid when the office in the uk was shut down. He knows nothing about mRNA vaccines. He has been unable to provide any proof of his claims about the mRNA vaccine that Pfizer created.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 21, 2026 :

https://substack.com/profile/28026013-dr-mike-yeadon/note/c-246723567

Dr Mike Yeadon

On the contrary, I’ve filed several affidavits describing in detail the molecular design signatures, each of which were known previously to cause harm.

It’s an advantage that I never worked in vaccines research. My comments have nothing to do with its claimed effects.

Instead, they’re wholly about designed in toxicity. I’m a qualified mechanistic toxicologist and I have over 30 years R&D experience in new medicines in which the #1 objective is not to cause harms. A new intervention cannot be useful if it causes harm.

It’s beyond question that these injections were designed, by someone with my kind of background experience and knowledge, with the objective of injuring, killing and reducing fertility in survivors.

This is why I’m completely excluded from almost all platforms.

If I was lying or mistaken, given the strength and consistency of my statements, you’d expect leading scientists to have done point by point rebuttals. There are none, even from former colleagues.

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Stop The Shots, March 24, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@stopthoseshots/note/c-232448922

Stop The Shots

@stopthoseshots

Ex-Pfizer VP Dr. Mike Yeadon says the COVID shots were deliberately engineered to harm, disable, and kill, with the ultimate goal of reducing human fertility.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 20, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-246037013

Dr Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

I challenge your assertion that there are any benefits at all from injecting unknown materials into humans and animals.

Note, the same power bloc capable of pulling off the multigenerational deception that is vaccination, have absolutely no difficulty in controlling what appears in the medical & scientific journals, which are all owned by a small number of wealthy, powerful corporations.

In order words, we cannot assume that peer reviewed journal articles can be trusted.

Your choice of language,specifically “deniaiist”, is straight out of the handbook of covert propagandit’s. I’ve never heard a real person ever use the word. It’s intended as a thought-terminating word, just as is the phrase “conspiracy theorist” or throwing out the accusation that “You’ll be talking about flat earth next!”

Identifying that we’ve been systematically deceived after 20+ years of tabletop simulations of non existent phenomena is profound. You may chose to run away from this reality but its your funeral, possibly literally.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 20, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-246204888

Dr Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

I generally respond to people who might be expressing genuinely held views as if they are an honest person. Well, until their responses run off the cliff of credulity.

Faced with unequivocal evidence of an extremely problematic nature, the genuine person goes quiet or rarely, comes back with something conciliatory. Those who continue with troll-like behaviour at this point deserve not a further minute & don’t get it from me.

[ Editor's note: the above statement refers to the text published below ]

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 20, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-246204082

Dr Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

If you’re serious and not trolling, I can demonstrate to you that no product categorised as a “vaccine” has ever been regulated, not as to effectiveness, not to safety and not to contents and consistency.

Please read the summary of legal scholar Katherine Watt’s exhaustive evaluation of US Federal law pertaining to “public health” going back before the year 1900.

https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/legal-history-of-biological-product-non-regulation-october-2025.pdf

Katherine has written extensively about deceptive “regulation” of this product category. The title of this particular article is “Legal history of non-regulation of biological products”.

This is why I stated “unknown materials”. It is not possible to learn what is actually in any vaccine. We only know what the manufacturer printed in the label & insert leaflet (if included: often they are not with this product category).

At this point, an honest person would be appalled. So, Mike S, if you respond again with a snide, uninformed reply, I’ll leave further replies to other people.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 20, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4889

Great fun, this one.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

See the exchange of opinions published below :

Don, April 20, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@don1990265/note/c-246442202

Don 2.0

This is bullshit. Is this Dr Mike “Yeadon” (Yeardon?) for real? C’mon! I’ve had nine CoViD shots so far, as well as nearly every other vaccine available, and I’m fine. Pfizer should sue him and you. Who’s the billionaire who pays you and “Yeadon” to spread these lies?

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 21, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-246726656

Dr Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

Indeed, they SHOULD sue me, or at least serve me with an injunction not to repeat what you assert are false claims.

I’ve even looked into the camera and named my peers (each former colleagues) in three of the four companies who claimed to have made “covid19” “vaccines” and accused them of culpable homicide.

Yet, crickets. Five years since I first realised that these injections were designed to cause harms, the amount of which I didn’t know and have never claimed. Not a single legal letter.

It’s downright odd, isn’t it?

It’s almost as if they know I’m right.

By the way, recently, my former colleague, Dr Helmut STERZ, one time head of European Drug Safety Evaluation at Pfizer, gave evidence to a German enquiry & his testimony matches mine.

Downright odd, isn’t it? Why don’t you look him up, if you’re not too scared to do so, and then come back here with your expert rebuttal of what he says? Perhaps you’re just a troll, Don.

Have you given the slightest thought to the possibility that you’ve been fooled by the authorities?

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Dr. Wojak, M.D., April 17, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drwojakmd/note/c-244663147

Dr. Wojak, M.D.

3d

Dr. Wojak’s Substack

Never forget the unrelenting demonization the unvaccinated were subjected to.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon is the most censored scientist of modern times. Here’s the proof.

by Suavek

You can only receive this information from the AI ​​once it has learned that you are aware of the brutal censorship of Dr. Mike Yeadon’s statements. Only under these circumstances, so that the AI ​​can feign credibility, will you receive a similar answer to the one it sent me.

I have something to add. Before I asked the AI ​​question, I knew that Dr. Yeadon never claimed to be the most censored scientist of modern times. I was the one who, after a brief reflection, concluded that he is actually the most censored person in world history. Dr. Yeadon responded (as you can read in any of the articles on this substack) that he didn’t know if this was true. My conclusion from history wasn’t difficult, because when Dr. Martin Luther introduced Protestantism, there were no suitable means of brutal censorship at the time, except perhaps book burning. Furthermore, the censorship of Dr. Martin Luther’s statements only affected Europe and could not be applied worldwide at that time, as is the case today with Dr. Yeadon.

Therefore, I am fully convinced that there has never been a person in world history who has been censored more extensively than Dr. Yeadon, and I consider this assertion to be historically sound and objective.

Before posing the question published below to the AI, I had a brief “conversation” with it, which, while not particularly interesting, allowed me to observe that it was attempting to use my earlier statement regarding the “most censored person in world history” against Dr. Yeadon. Specifically, it claimed that this statement originated with Dr. Yeadon himself, rather than with me. However, it was unable to provide any evidence, as it couldn’t link me to the relevant text. Ultimately, it conceded that the statement never came from Dr. Yeadon personally, but rather “from his circle.”

Well, the AI, programmed directly by the perpetrators, rather reluctantly provides us with at least the proof that Dr. Yeadon is the most censored scientist of our time.

The question :

Please name the 10 most censored people in world history and rank them from 1st (most censored) to 10th place.

AI answers :

There is no official, scientific, or universally accepted list that ranks individuals by “most censored in world history.” Censorship is a complex concept that varies by era, regime, and medium (e.g., books, scientific theories, or social media).

The following list includes 10 of the most significant figures in history whose ideas were systematically suppressed, banned, or punished by those in power, along with the contemporary context of Dr. Michael Yeadon:

Galileo Galilei (17th Century): Perhaps the most famous case of scientific censorship. He was tried by the Roman Inquisition and spent the rest of his life under house arrest for supporting the heliocentric model (that the Earth revolves around the Sun), which contradicted Church doctrine. Socrates (399 BC): Sentenced to death by hemlock in ancient Athens for “corrupting the youth” and impiety. His method of questioning authority was seen as a direct threat to the state. Giordano Bruno (16th Century): An Italian philosopher burned at the stake for heresy. His theories—including that the universe is infinite and contains other inhabited worlds—were deemed dangerous and completely suppressed by the Catholic Church. William Tyndale (16th Century): Executed for translating the Bible into English so common people could read it. At the time, the Church held a monopoly on scripture, and his work was systematically gathered and burned. Salman Rushdie (Modern Era): Following the publication of The Satanic Verses, he faced a fatwa calling for his death and lived in hiding for years. His books were banned in numerous countries and public burnings were held globally. Boris Pasternak (Soviet Era): The author of Doctor Zhivago was forbidden from publishing his masterpiece in the USSR. When he won the Nobel Prize, the Soviet government forced him to decline it and subjected him to intense public shaming. Nelson Mandela (Apartheid Era): While imprisoned for 27 years, his name, image, and words were completely banned from publication or mention in South Africa as part of a state-wide effort to erase his influence. Alexei Navalny (Modern Russia): A primary critic of the Kremlin whose name was famously avoided by top Russian officials in public. His organizations were banned as “extremist,” and his access to any public platform was systematically blocked before his death in prison.

[ Editor’s note: Navalny was a racist thug and a CIA agent merely used by Western propaganda. The AI ​​is attempting to give space to this propaganda, even though Navalny did not deserve a place on this list.]

James Joyce (Early 20th Century): His novel Ulysses was famously banned in the United States and the UK for over a decade. Authorities seized and burned copies, labeling the work “obscene”. Michael Yeadon (COVID-19 Era): In a modern digital context, Dr. Yeadon is often labeled “the most censored man” by his supporters because his claims—such as those regarding vaccine safety and “mass depopulation”—led to his removal from major platforms like Facebook and Twitter. Unlike historical figures who faced execution or imprisonment, his “censorship” consists of de-platforming by private companies for violating misinformation policies.

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Editor’s note:

As you can see here, the most strictly censored scientists are not those who only tell us half the truth and spread the myth of the never-existing “Covid” disease. And they are not the ones with the highest number of followers. It's Dr. Mike Yeadon.

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Contains scenes that my be distubing to some viewers.

“Changing Channels” - Bob Moran, via Bob Moran art.

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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