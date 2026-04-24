Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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Fager 132's avatar
Fager 132
10hEdited

The obscene practice of first discouraging nullification and now punishing people who educate others about it should prove the government's bad faith beyond any doubt. In the US, the Founders expected Americans to understand the Constitution's limits on the government and to enforce them. There was no other method for constraining its power than for the people themselves to hold it accountable. Thomas Jefferson said that "When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty." Theophilus Parsons said, "An act of usurpation is not obligatory; it is not law; and any man may be justified in his resistance." Lysander Spooner later wrote that "To say that an unconstitutional law must be obeyed until it is repealed is saying that an unconstitutional law is just as obligatory as a constitutional one." What did they mean by "resistance"? They meant disobedience and refusing to comply with unconstitutional laws, and that meant nullification.

Oh, nullification encourages "anarchy"? The government throws "anarchy" out there to generate in the hearer's mind the image of a chaotic breakdown of civilization in which warlords roam at will, and it's bullshit. *Not* invoking nullification encourages a government unrestrained by any legal principles at all. There is nothing more lethal to civilization, individual rights, and freedom. Nothing. And it's where we are now. Nullification is one of the most power tools of peaceful resistance available to individuals, if not the most powerful. It's why the words and principles of Jefferson, Parsons, Spooner, and many others are conveniently ignored by the government's schools: A kakistocracy can't rule literate, educated people who understand their rights and take them.

A lot of fatal problems afflict western legal systems--and I say "legal systems" because they are not and are not intended to be justice systems. I can speak only of the one in the US, but here it's a rigged game. Every player is on the same team: the police, the courts, the prosecution, and public defenders are all on the government's side. A good first step for reform would place at least two of those parties in the private sector. For a truly adversarial legal system the police and all defense attorneys should be separated from the government. I used to think that the police were one of the few legitimate functions of the government, but I no longer do. Too often they shitcan due process and the presumption of innocence; they're almost never held accountable by prosecutors, and the outrageous practice of "qualified immunity" encourages their "us vs. them" mentality, which is the opposite of "protect and serve." They will never protect and serve anyone but themselves and their political masters until they're completely privatized.

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4 replies by Suavek and others
LouWeazel's avatar
LouWeazel
8h

Also see this brilliant documentary showing jury nullification in action https://youtu.be/Enkf4OXZa0A?si=gCNldls-WOeVh_Qg

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