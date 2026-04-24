Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 24, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4913

The most recent update is as in former policeman, Mark Sexton’s video statement of under 7min, about Operation Talla.

This illegal operation used a senior policeman to order all U.K. police chief constables to tell their forces that they were not to log or investigate alleged crimes to do with the purported pandemic or injuries after the purported vaccines. That’s a crime. No question.

It’s being investigated by the regulator of Police Scotland.

While i expect they’ll be warned off, that it is currently happening tells everyone what has happened.

A huge crime was perpetrated by the authorities and the police were told to look the other way.

Best wishes

Mike

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 23, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4904

Worth listening to.

…………………….

Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 23, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4905

This post has been forwarded. It originally appeared at :

CRIME CHANNEL 6029679/21 & 01/62447/24 ( Public Announcement Channel for UK Police investigation case number 6029679/21 & 01/62447/24 ).

https://t.me/crimechannelcovidoptalla/2329

23RD APRIL 2026

BIG UPDATE AND DEVELOPMENT RE OPERATION TALLA, THE SPEIRS DIRECTIVE, POLICE SCOTLAND AND THE SCOTTISH POLICE AUTHORITY. 🚨🚨

Complaints to the Scottish Police Authority about The Speirs directive, Operation Talla have been accepted.

Watch the short video for a full explanation.

THIS ACTION IS FOR SCOTLAND ONLY

Email for the SPA;

complaints@spa.police.uk

Reference number;

SPA 2118.

Link to the Scottish Daily Express

https://www.scottishdailyexpress.co.uk/news/scottish-news/police-watchdog-investigating-directive-ignore-37054505

Be advised, work is also continuing behind the scenes regarding The Metropolitan Police, Police Federations and the NPCC surrounding their unlawful actions and

conduct since March 2020.

Ian Clayton

Murray Ofthefamily Phillips

Janie Ofthefamily Walsh

Editor's note : Retired police officer Mark Sexton fights for justice :

[ Editor’s note: If you are not yet familiar with the topic of Operation Talla, here is a full article about it: https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-operation-talla ]

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The legal history of jury nullification. No joke: AI is dismantling its own programmers.

by Suavek

I am by no means suggesting that the seemingly amiable Trudi Warner is cooperating with the intelligence services. Rather, I think that her case was used to launch a false flag operation.

The issue of the jurors' freedom of conscience is real, but the lie of "man-made climate change" is also being propagated here. Half-truths are typical of Level 2 propaganda, which, unfortunately, is also spread by resistance fighters. In other words, you think you're fighting for justice, but in reality, you're only feeding your enemies.

Do you see the man standing to the left of Trudi Warner? He’s obviously helping the naive Trudi turn the real resistance into a farce. We see that for genuine resistance against injustice, it is by no means sufficient to reflexively post something without considering beforehand how this can be exploited by the perpetrators. The demonstrably false narrative of climate change serves supranational liars to justify the abolition of democratic freedoms and the installation of a system of oppression, just like the equally fabricated “Covid” plandemic.

However, that is not the focus of this article. Here, AI helps us very effectively to understand just how important it is to prevent jury selection from being influenced by the state-controlled justice system. This is precisely where our core problem becomes insurmountable, and this is where the key to its solution lies.

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Editor’s note ( Suavek ) :

The AI ​​provides us with all the information we need on this topic. However, the links it provides can contain false information and outright propaganda. I hope, though, that readers of this substack can easily distinguish facts from lies.

By the way, it’s not worth reading only the first half of the AI’s conversation due to time constraints. In that case, if you absolutely have to, I recommend reading the last two statements from the AI. They are the most interesting.

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The question :

What was the case about, known as “The Secretary General vs. Trudi Warner”?

AI answers :

In March 2023, Trudi Warner, a retired social worker, stood outside a London court holding a sign that read: “Jury Integrity: Jurors have an absolute right to acquit a defendant according to their conscience.”

She was protesting during a trial involving climate activists from “Insulate Britain,” where the judge had restricted the defendants from mentioning climate change or their motivations as part of their defense.

The Key Points:

The Charge: The Solicitor General attempted to prosecute Warner for contempt of court , arguing that her sign was an unlawful attempt to influence the jury and interfere with the administration of justice.

The Defense: Warner and her supporters argued that her sign simply stated a long-standing principle of English common law known as “jury nullification” (the idea that a jury can find a defendant “not guilty” even if they broke the law, if the jury believes the law is unjust or the prosecution is unfair).

The Outcome: In April 2024, the High Court dismissed the case against her. The judge ruled that Warner’s actions did not amount to contempt, noting that she was simply communicating an accurate legal principle and that her peaceful protest did not pose a serious risk to the trial.

The ruling was seen as a significant victory for protesters and a confirmation of the historic rights of jurors in the UK legal system.

The case of "The Solicitor General v. Trudi Warner" (often referred to as the case of the "Secret-General" in some social media typos) centered on the right of a jury to reach a verdict based on their conscience.

Would you like to know more about the legal history of jury nullification or how this ruling might affect future climate protests?

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The question :

Yes, please tell us something about the legal history of jury nullification.

AI answers :

Jury nullification, the act of a jury acquitting a defendant despite evidence of a legal violation, has a deep-rooted history as a check on government authority.

The Foundations: English Common Law

The principle traces back to the Magna Carta (1215), which protected “freemen” from punishment without the consent of their peers.

Bushell’s Case (1670): In this landmark case, jurors refused to convict William Penn and William Mead for preaching Quakerism, which was then illegal. Despite being imprisoned without food or drink by a judge, the jurors held their ground. According to the Morning Star, this case was critical because Chief Justice Vaughan ultimately ruled that jurors could not be punished for their verdicts, establishing jury independence.

Foundational Rationales: For more context, the paper titled Debating Rationales for Jury Nullification After Bushell’s Case from openYLS explores how this ruling became a cornerstone for the jury’s role in American law.

Colonial America and Early Independence

In the American colonies, nullification was a tool of resistance against British rule.

Zenger Trial (1735): John Peter Zenger was acquitted of seditious libel after his lawyer urged the jury to follow their consciences rather than an unjust law restricting criticism of the government.

Early US Courts: Initially, judges openly instructed juries that they had the right to determine both the “law as well as the fact”. The Princeton Legal Journal discusses this in Originalism and Jury Nullification in America, highlighting it as a once-recognized right for the “restoration of a lost right”.

The Shift Toward Suppression

In the late 19th century, the legal tide turned.

Sparf v. United States (1895): The US Supreme Court ruled that while juries have the power to nullify, judges are not required to inform them of this right.

Modern Conflicts: Today, courts often discourage the practice. An article from the Harvard Law Review notes that modern judicial tactics even include “purging” potential nullifiers from certain types of juries, such as those in capital punishment cases.

Historical Examples of Impact

Positive Acts: Juries used nullification to resist the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 and to help end Prohibition by refusing to convict for liquor-law violations.

Negative Acts: Conversely, it was used in the mid-20th century by all-white Southern juries to acquit white supremacists for crimes against Black citizens, which led to stricter jury selection rules.

For more on the Trudi Warner case, you can find further details on Liberty International.

Are you interested in how modern courts handle jury instructions regarding this “hidden power” today?

The links provided by AI :

https://www.cecil.law/the-history-and-use-of-jury-nullification

https://liberty-intl.org/2001/06/12/juries-a-history-of-jury-nullification/

https://openyls.law.yale.edu/bitstreams/1f2beb98-31bb-43f0-b155-d88e6df100c1/download

https://morningstaronline.co.uk/article/bushels-case-1670-when-judges-locked-jury

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYzb3iAvwDk&t=147

https://harvardlawreview.org/print/vol-139/the-semantics-of-jury-nullification-how-terminology-shapes-and-misshapes-the-jurys-role/

https://uk.sagepub.com/sites/default/files/upm-assets/79352_book_item_79352.pdf

https://legaljournal.princeton.edu/originalism-and-jury-nullification-in-america-a-legal-basis-for-the-restoration-of-a-lost-right/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cKlPE4G5Mz8

https://www.baronedefensefirm.com/blog/what-is-the-history-of-jury-nullification/

https://harvardlawreview.org/print/vol-139/the-semantics-of-jury-nullification-how-terminology-shapes-and-misshapes-the-jurys-role/

https://www.cecil.law/the-history-and-use-of-jury-nullification

https://harvardlawreview.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/05/vol127_against_purging_capital_juries.pdf

https://midlandshistoricalreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Spotlight-Series_-Jury-Nullification_-The-Short-History-of-a-Little-Understood-Power.pdf

https://famous-trials.com/zenger/99-nullification

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Yes, please.

AI answers :

In modern courtrooms, jury nullification exists in a strange legal “grey area”: jurors have the power to do it, but they are almost never told that they can.

Here is how modern courts typically handle this “hidden power”:

1. The “Silence” Rule

In both the US and the UK, judges are generally not required to inform jurors of their right to nullify. In fact, if a defense lawyer tries to argue for nullification directly to the jury, the judge will usually stop them. The courts view the jury’s role as “fact-finders” who must apply the law as the judge defines it, not as “law-makers” who decide if the law is fair.

2. Jury Selection (Voir Dire)

During jury selection, prosecutors often try to weed out anyone who might be prone to nullification. If a potential juror admits they have a moral objection to a specific law (e.g., drug laws or climate protest restrictions), they are usually dismissed “for cause.”

3. The Threat of Contempt

As seen in the Trudi Warner case, the state may try to use “contempt of court” charges to prevent people from publicizing the right to nullify near courthouses. However, the dismissal of Warner’s case in 2024 reaffirmed that simply stating the law exists is not a crime.

4. Direct Instructions

If a judge suspects a jury is considering nullification, they will often issue a “curative instruction.” They might tell the jury, “You must follow the law as I give it to you, regardless of your personal opinions.” While jurors cannot be punished for their final verdict, they can be removed from the jury during deliberations if it is proven they are intentionally refusing to follow the law.

5. Why the Secrecy?

The legal system fears that if nullification were officially encouraged, it would lead to “anarchy” where laws are applied inconsistently based on local prejudices. Critics, however, argue that keeping this power “secret” denies the jury its historic role as the final check on government overreach.

Would you like to see the specific wording judges use to instruct juries against nullification, or perhaps more examples of modern cases where it has occurred?

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Yes, please.

AI answers :

In many jurisdictions, judges use very specific, firm language to ensure jurors feel bound by the law as written, rather than their own sense of justice.

The Wording Used by Judges

While phrasing varies, the core message is almost always the same: The judge is the master of the law, and the jury is only the master of the facts.

Standard US Instruction: “You must apply the law as I give it to you. You must follow that law regardless of any opinion you may have as to what the law may be—or what you think the law ought to be.”

The “Duty to Convict”: In some states, judges go further, telling jurors: “If you find that the government has proven each element of the offense beyond a reasonable doubt, you must find the defendant guilty.” (Defense attorneys often argue that the word “must” is misleading because the jury technically has the power to say “not guilty” anyway).

Recent Modern Examples

Despite the secrecy, nullification still happens in high-profile ways:

The “Colston Four” (UK, 2022): Four protesters were charged with criminal damage for toppling a statue of slave trader Edward Colston into the Bristol Harbour. They didn’t deny doing it, but they argued their actions were “proportionate.” The jury acquitted them, a move widely seen as nullification based on the moral context of the statue.

Marijuana Possession (US): In many states where marijuana is still technically illegal but public opinion has shifted, “hungry” prosecutors often struggle to get convictions. Juries frequently return “not guilty” verdicts for small-scale possession because they simply no longer believe it should be a crime.

Climate Activism (Global): Similar to the Trudi Warner context, many activists (like those from Extinction Rebellion) use a “necessity defense.” Even when judges tell juries to ignore the climate crisis and only look at the “damage” (like graffiti or blocking roads), juries occasionally acquit out of sympathy for the cause.

The Controversy of “The Jury’s Secret”

The legal system’s biggest fear is inconsistency. If two people commit the same crime, but one gets a “kind” jury and the other a “strict” jury, the law isn’t being applied equally. However, proponents argue that nullification is a safety valve—it allows the community to say “this prosecution is technically legal, but it is morally wrong.”

Should we look into how defense lawyers try to “hint” at nullification without getting in trouble with the judge?

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The question :

Yes, please. Additionally, please explain what kind of trouble the defense attorney might face from the judge.

AI answers :

In modern courtrooms, explicitly asking for jury nullification is forbidden for lawyers. To get around this, defense attorneys often use subtle “hints” to appeal to a jury’s conscience without using the forbidden words.

How Lawyers “Hint” at Nullification

Attorneys use several strategic maneuvers to suggest that a jury should act as the “conscience of the community”:

The “Justice” Argument: Instead of saying “ignore the law,” a lawyer might repeatedly urge the jury to “do the right thing” or “see that justice is done” under these specific circumstances.

Emphasizing Jury Independence: They may remind the jury that they are the “sole judges of the facts” and the “bulwark between the citizen and the government,” emphasizing that no one can ever question their decision once it is made.

Focusing on Motive: While motive is often legally irrelevant, a lawyer might spend a lot of time highlighting the defendant’s “good intentions” (e.g., in a climate protest or a mercy killing) to build moral sympathy.

Historical Analogies: Some lawyers attempt to mention historical cases like the Zenger trial or Bushell’s Case to remind jurors of their ancestral right to resist unjust authority, though judges often shut this down quickly.

The “Trouble” a Lawyer Faces

If a lawyer crosses the line and directly encourages nullification, the consequences from the judge are severe:

Immediate Rebuke and Warnings: A judge will typically interrupt the lawyer immediately to warn them.

Contempt of Court: Persisting after a warning is often considered contempt of court . This is a criminal offense and can lead to fines or even jail time for the attorney.

Mistrial: If the judge believes the jury has been “tainted” by the lawyer’s suggestion, they can declare a mistrial. This means the entire trial is canceled and must start over with a new jury, which is a massive waste of resources and can lead to sanctions against the lawyer.

Professional Discipline: The judge may refer the lawyer to the bar association or professional regulatory body. This can result in a suspension or, in extreme cases, disbarment (losing their license to practice law).

Striking Statements: The judge will instruct the jury to completely disregard the lawyer’s comments, often telling them that the lawyer has acted improperly and that they must strictly follow the law as the judge defines it.

For a deeper dive into these tensions, you can read more from Cornell Law School Community, where Judge Bissell discusses why such strategies are seen as a “perversion of the legal system”.

Would you like to know about any specific court cases where a lawyer was actually punished for trying to induce nullification?

The links provided by AI :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hDXVT_JBABo&t=8

https://www.reddit.com/r/legaladviceofftopic/comments/1eefc8r/can_a_defendant_mention_nullification_every_time/

https://www.goldsteinhilley.com/our-passion/legal-resources/closing-arguments/jury-nullification-by-any-other-name/

https://www.quora.com/During-an-opening-argument-could-a-defense-attorney-tell-the-jury-that-he-she-wants-jury-nullification-or-at-least-mention-the-principle-to-get-around-a-judges-potential-later-instruction-What-would-happen-if-he-she-did

https://www.reddit.com/r/legaladviceofftopic/comments/1hazlu5/what_rights_does_a_defense_attorney_have_with/

https://www.quora.com/How-do-lawyers-surreptitiously-argue-for-jury-nullification

https://www.reddit.com/r/legaladviceofftopic/comments/1hazlu5/what_rights_does_a_defense_attorney_have_with/

https://blog.uehiro.ox.ac.uk/2021/05/a-jurors-guide-to-going-rogue/

https://law.stackexchange.com/questions/96056/can-a-defense-attorney-face-any-serious-repercussions-for-trying-to-induce-jury

https://www.quora.com/Is-it-okay-for-defendants-to-explain-jury-nullification-to-jurors-if-the-defendant-believes-the-law-and-or-punishment-is-unjust

https://go-legal.ai/nullify-the-jury-in-uk-courts-jury-nullification-explained/

https://www.quora.com/Can-a-defense-attorney-ask-a-jury-to-nullify-a-guilty-verdict-in-the-State-of-New-York

https://www.reddit.com/r/TrueUnpopularOpinion/comments/1nx5ej3/lawyers_should_be_able_to_mention_and_argue_for/

https://community.lawschool.cornell.edu/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/051-Bissell.pdf

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The question :

Please send easily accessible links to court cases involving the prosecution of lawyers who defended doctors and scientists. These cases should concern doctors and scientists who, between 2020 and 2026, were considered “Covid pandemic” critics , followed their conscience, and were subsequently prosecuted. Please briefly describe these cases from a neutral perspective, not from the viewpoint of the governments that claimed the existence of “Covid” and forced people to take the vaccines.

AI answers :

In the period between 2020 and 2026, several high-profile legal cases emerged involving lawyers who faced professional sanctions, disciplinary hearings, or criminal charges for representing doctors and scientists critical of pandemic policies. These cases often centered on the tension between a lawyer’s duty to represent their client and professional regulations regarding “misinformation” or “obstruction.”

Here are notable cases described from a neutral perspective, focusing on the legal challenges faced by the attorneys:

The Disciplinary Action Against Reiner Fuellmich (Germany/International) :

One of the most prominent figures, attorney Reiner Fuellmich, led the “Corona Investigative Committee.” While his primary legal work involved filing lawsuits against pandemic measures, he eventually faced significant criminal charges and detention. From a neutral standpoint, his supporters view the prosecution as a targeted attempt to silence a high-profile critic of global health policies, while the judicial proceedings officially focused on allegations of financial mismanagement and fraud related to the committee’s funds. Find more details on the Morning Star or through legal monitoring by Lawyers for Lawyers.

Professional Discipline for “Vaccine Misinformation” (New Zealand/Australia) :

In 2021 and 2022, professional bodies for lawyers in New Zealand and Australia initiated investigations into attorneys who expressed skepticism about vaccine safety or government mandates. These cases were not based on the quality of their legal work, but on their public statements. Case Summary : Lawyers argued that their “right to free speech” and “conscience” protected their public discourse. However, disciplinary boards claimed that such statements undermined public trust in the legal profession. You can access a commentary on these novel disciplinary issues via PubMed.

Sanctions for Misrepresentation of Status (USA - Southern District of Mississippi) :

In the case of Cooperstein v. Scottsdale Ins. Co. , a lawyer representing clients in matters during the pandemic faced judicial sanctions. While this specific instance involved the lawyer’s own vaccination status, it highlights the increasing use of judicial sanctions against attorneys involved in “conscience-based” resistance to mandates. Perspective : The attorney argued his actions were based on personal belief and medical privacy, while the court viewed the concealment as a breach of professional ethics. Read the legal breakdown at Mondaq.

Targeting of Legal Professionals by Government Overreach (International) :

Global legal organizations have noted a trend where lawyers representing “dissident” scientists were subjected to “intimidation, hindrance, or harassment.” Organizations like the Commonwealth Lawyers Association issued statements against the targeting of legal professionals who represent clients challenging government policies. Neutral View : These organizations argue that a lawyer must be able to represent any client—including those labeled as “misinformation spreaders”—without fear of being punished for the client’s views. View the CLA Joint Statement for more context on these protections.



Would you like to examine specific disciplinary rulings from the German Bar Association or the California State Bar regarding these types of cases?

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The question :

Please now adopt the perspective of those scientists and lawyers who are convinced that “Covid” never existed and that the invention of this disease merely served as a tool for changing the power structure, ultimately leading to the abolition of democracy. In this context, how important is the free choice of jurors, and how criminal does the undermining of jury rights and their selection by subservient state officials appear? Jurors are meant to protect us from the overreaching state and follow their conscience, not the orders of a judge. Otherwise, the function of jurors would be meaningless and ineffective. What can you say about the undermining of jury rights from the perspective described above?

AI answers :

From the perspective of these dissenting scientists, doctors, and lawyers—who view “Covid” not as a biological reality but as a psychological operation designed to dismantle democracy and install a globalist power structure—the role of the jury is the last line of defense against total tyranny.

From this viewpoint, here is the analysis of jury rights and the perceived criminality of their subversion:

1. The Jury as the “Bulwark” Against State Overreach

In this context, the jury is not just a “fact-finder” but a constitutional barrier. If the state creates fraudulent laws or invents a crisis to justify the suspension of rights, a jury of peers has the moral and legal duty to refuse to convict.

The Argument: If a scientist is prosecuted for exposing what they believe is a fraud, a judge (who is a state employee) will likely enforce the state’s rules. Only a jury , acting on conscience, can look at the “forbidden” evidence and declare that no crime was committed because the law itself is based on a lie.

The Meaning of Independence: Without the power to ignore the judge’s instructions (Jury Nullification), the jury becomes a mere rubber stamp for the regime.

2. The Criminality of “Jury Steering”

From this perspective, when judges or state officials “steer” a jury by withholding information or threatening them with legal consequences, they are committing a crime against the people.

Pre-filtering Jurors: If the state uses “voir dire” to remove any juror who questions the existence of the pandemic, they are not creating an “impartial” jury, but a biased panel pre-selected to agree with the state’s narrative.

Suppression of Evidence: In trials of Covid critics, judges often forbid the defense from presenting scientific evidence that challenges the virus’s existence. From the dissenters’ view, this is a criminal suppression of truth that renders the “right to a fair trial” a hollow mockery.

3. The Selection by “Instructed Officials”

The fact that jurors are selected and overseen by officials who are bound by government instructions (and whose careers depend on the state) is seen as a fatal flaw.

The Conflict of Interest: If the state is the accuser, and the judge is a state official, and the jury-selection process is managed by state employees, the defendant is essentially being tried by the “power system” itself, rather than by their peers.

Subversion of the Magna Carta: This is viewed as a direct violation of the historical principle that no one shall be deprived of liberty except by the “lawful judgment of his peers.”

Key Resources & Historical Context

To understand the legal basis for this resistance, these sources highlight the struggle for jury independence and the dangers of judicial overreach:

Fully Informed Jury Association (FIJA) : This organization provides the primary educational materials for the “conscience” argument. They argue that a jury’s function is to protect the individual from the government, not to help the government enforce its laws.

The Rights of Jurors - Liberty International : A historical overview of how juries have successfully stopped government tyranny in the past (such as the Fugitive Slave Act) and why that power is essential today.

The Trial of William Penn (Bushell’s Case) : The foundational case establishing that a jury cannot be punished for a verdict that goes against the judge’s orders. This is the “Gold Standard” for those arguing that jurors must follow their conscience.

The Coron-Investigative-Committee Archive: While often censored or labeled as misinformation, this archive contains the perspective of lawyers like Reiner Fuellmich regarding the use of the legal system as a tool for “power system change.”

Summary of the Viewpoint:

From this perspective, the “Secretary General v. Trudi Warner” case is the most important legal development of the decade. It proves that the state is terrified of the jury’s power. If jurors realize they have the “absolute right to acquit according to their conscience,” the entire “Covid” power structure could collapse because the state would no longer be able to imprison its critics.

Would you like to explore how specific common law principles could be used by defendants to demand that the state prove the “existence of the virus” in a court of law?

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The question :

From the perspective of some scientists who also consider man-made climate change a second lie (after the “Covid” lie), it’s conceivable that the “Trudi Warner” case was an elaborate state strategy, staged under a false flag as a case of “resistance against state authority.” Do you consider this suspicion plausible from this perspective?

AI answers :

From the specific perspective of those who view both the COVID-19 pandemic and human-made climate change as manufactured narratives designed to facilitate a “system change” toward technocratic control, the Trudi Warner case can indeed be analyzed as a potential “false flag” or “controlled opposition” strategy.

In this framework of thought, the following points explain why such a case might be seen as a sophisticated state maneuver rather than genuine resistance:

1. The “False Flag” of Controlled Resistance

Creating a Safety Valve: Dissenters often argue that the state stages “victories” for activists to create a pressure release valve for public anger. By allowing Trudi Warner to “win” in court, the system creates the illusion that the judiciary is still independent and that the “little person” can still beat the state.

Validation of the Agenda: Since Warner’s protest was linked to climate activists (e.g., Insulate Britain), her legal victory indirectly legitimizes the climate cause. Critics might argue that if she had been protesting against COVID-19 mandates or for a cause truly threatening to the system, the state would not have allowed a “victory” that reaffirms jury nullification.

2. Weaponizing the Precedent

Setting the Stage for “The Right Kind” of Nullification: From this viewpoint, the state might want the public to believe in jury conscience specifically for climate cases. If a future state-led “climate emergency” requires juries to convict those who resist “green” mandates, the state can point back to this case to show it was once “fair,” even while it prepares to restrict jury rights in other, more critical areas.

The “Honeypot” Effect: By encouraging hundreds of people to hold up signs and “ask to be prosecuted” (as happened in the Good Law Project’s support campaign), the state effectively creates a database of active dissenters. This is often viewed by skeptics as a way to identify and monitor those most willing to challenge the law.

3. The “Illusion of Conflict”

Staged Escalation: The Solicitor General’s decision to appeal the ruling—described by judges as “fanciful”—can be seen as a way to make the eventually “permitted” outcome look hard-won. This makes the public more likely to accept the legal system’s ultimate authority because it appears to have a “fair” and “independent” branch (the High Court) that can overrule the government.

Distraction from Systemic Changes: While the public focuses on a 69-year-old woman with a sign, the state may be quietly passing other laws (like the Public Order Act 2023) that drastically increase police powers, making jury nullification a moot point because cases never even reach a trial.

4. Controlled Selection of Jurors

From this skeptical viewpoint, the most dangerous part of the system isn’t the law, but the selection of the jury. If “weisungsgebundene Staatsbeamte” (instructed state officials) can pre-filter jurors during selection to remove anyone who expresses “unacceptable” views (like skepticism toward climate change or virus existence), then the “right to acquit” is meaningless because the jury is already stacked with people who believe the state’s narrative.

For those who see the “Covid” and “Climate” stories as two halves of the same power-grab, the Trudi Warner ruling is not a win; it is a diversion—a way to keep people focused on the “theater” of the courtroom while the actual mechanisms of democracy are being dismantled behind the scenes.

Would you like to analyze how other historical “show trials” were used to cement new state ideologies under the guise of legal debate?

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UPDATE :

………………………

Calvin Perrins dedicates his Substack to the topic of “natural law and its undermining” :

https://calvinperrins.substack.com/

https://substack.com/@calvinperrins

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Calvin Perrins, April 24, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-is-forwarding-the/comment/248525626

Calvin Perrins

Restoring authentic common law trial by jury is the sole peaceful means of restoring justice.

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Calvin Perrins, April 24, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-is-forwarding-the/comment/248526818

Calvin Perrins

Under the authentic rule of law, Judges are just convenors. The jurors are the real judges.

https://calvinperrins.substack.com/p/government-is-not-slavery?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=1sa22z

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Calvin Perrins, April 24, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@calvinperrins/note/c-248524092

Calvin Perrins

@calvinperrins

Will Keyte LouWeazel Damien Lepts Democracy Defined Campaign

What is required is for enough people to educate on how our common law constitution is supposed to operate.

A nation that knows that the people are the sovereign judges in all matters of justice cannot be oppressed.

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Retired police officer Mark Sexton fights for justice :

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Related article :

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https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-operation-talla

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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