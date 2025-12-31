Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 29, 2025 :

I’m well aware it’s no laughing matter, but some of these quips are too clever not to share.

Best wishes

Mike

Factscinator

😀 VAERY SCARY JAB PROMO 😀

Are you tired of living a long, healthy life? Do you long for the excitement of a debilitating, mystery illness? Well, worry no more!! The VAER Y SCARY 19 VACCINE is here to shake things up!!

Straight from the brilliant minds who brought you opioid epidemics, thalidomide babies, and the food pyramid that made you diabetic, MoMurder-na is proud to offer you a vial of “STRIFE and DEFECTIVE.”

Side effects?? Only the BEST!! Waiting for YOU and your family!!

🧘 Anaphylaxis - Because breathing is overrated

💕 Myocarditis & Pericarditis - Give your heart that warm, inflated feeling!!

🚑 Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) - Clots? Low platelets? Why not both?!!

🦽 Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) - Who needs mobility when you have compliance?

💉 Severe Allergic Reactions - Let’s see if your EpiPen works!!

🤸 Seizures - A great way to shake up your nervous system!!

❤️‍🩹 Stroke - A stroke of bad luck, but hey, safe and effective!!

❤️‍🩹 Heart Attack - Because nothing says protection like cardiac arrest!!

🎉 Pulmonary Embolism - Breathe deep ... if you still can!!

🙈 Deep Vein Thrombosis - A clot of fun for the whole family!!

🥳 Appendicitis - Appendix?? Who needs one anyway?

🙇 Intestinal Obstruction - Your gut instincts were right to be afraid!!

🚑 Kawasaki Disease - Vroom vroom!! Straight to the pediatric ward!!

🔥 Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) - The kids are NOT alright!!

🧏 Bell’s Palsy - When your compliance shows ... on only half your face!!

🦴 Transverse Myelitis - For those with backbone!!

👀 Optic Neuritis - Who needs eyesight when you have blind faith?

🏥 Autoimmune Disorders - Your body’s new hobby? Attacking itself!!

☠️💉☠️💉 Death - R.I.P.

Worried? DON’T BE!!

The ’safe and effective’ data was carefully curated, massaged, and retroactively adjusted by esteemed experts in white coats - the same ones who promised you that cigarettes were good for your throat and DDT was safe to spray on your kids!!

And if the ’science’ isn’t enough to calm you down, don’t worry!! We’ve got free Happy Meals waiting for you and your loved one - post jab!! 💉☠️👍 Because nothing says ’trust the science’ like an over-processed burger and fries served with a side of coercion!!

CLOSING JINGLE

(To the tune of a cheerful ad ー think McDonald’s but sinister!!)

“Get the shot, don’t ask why!!

Ignore the deaths ー comply, comply!!

It’s VAER Y SCARY, but don’t you stress...

Side effects mean it works the best!!“

Narrator: MoMurder-na Harmaceuticals ー “If you survive the first dose, we’ve got boosters lined up just for you!!“

🚨Warning: Some customers may experience buyer’s remorse, loss of bodily autonomy, or sudden urges to question authority. If symptoms of critical thinking persist, please consult your nearest fact-checker. 🚨

Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake, December 27, 2025 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/read-of-the-season/comment/192158855

Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake

Worldlyturnings

I posted this version at satirizing jab insanity. This was done way back in 2021, based on the New York City Vax Promo Brochure.

https://worldyturnings.wordpress.com/2021/07/09/help-from-your-government/

“The problem with facts is that they get in the way of ignorance.”

Editor’s note: Isn't it terrible when humor is theorized about ? :

Why Humor Matters More Than We Admit

A URUP v1.0-E field exploration

Gregory Phillips

Dec 29, 2025

“ ( … )

At its highest expression, humor is wisdom wearing a clown nose—a way of saying: the world is broken, absurd, and terrifying… and still, we can laugh together.

That laughter is not escape.

It is resilient presence.

( … ).”

Full article :

https://ancientwarrior.substack.com/p/why-humor-matters-more-than-we-admit

“What’s the difference between ignorance and apathy?”

“Secure in their ignorance, medieval peasants were impervious to education, fearful of progress and lived on potatoes and cabbage. Thankfully, it’s very different today. Now they’ve got burgers and fries.”

No, “enlightenment” is on the next peak. I teach “ignorance is bliss.”

We wish you a humorous and happy New Year 2026 !

Mike, Helen, Tim, and Suavek

