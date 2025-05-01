Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Pere Fouan
20h

Everything is going to change for the better within a couple of weeks. Jamie and I will ensure that Mike's message is carried far and wide, including into the MSM.

nancy roberts
16h

Mike Yeadon's plea in the start of all this madness was the first reasonable, yet alarming voice I heard. I always stop and simply say "consider this" when someone speaks out at their own peril. It was lifesaving and sent me on a path less trodden with no regrets. Not even being uninvited to Thanksgiving dinner!!! Thank you for speaking, Mike.

