Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 1, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2823

A more typical post from me.

Can you read it without thinking “That never happened!” Or “He’s overwrought & joined dot which don’t exist”?

Best wishes

Mike

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 25, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2797

Please feel free to use this mini essay to try to get a few others to have a fresh look at what’s going on. It’s becoming harder to write these, because my head tells me I’m no reaching a single new person and you I do reach, you already know.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

http://youtube.com/post/UgkxV6qomkGxUZPGxD7yD7Lp-dsIe03aLouK

Editor’s note : Screenshots of Dr. Yeadon's commentary, which he wrote on YouTube under his nickname, have also been added to this post. This commentary is published here in text form :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 25, 2025 :

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5IPM6h4lPUd1XQ8KA1eA2Q/community?lb=UgkxV6qomkGxUZPGxD7yD7Lp-dsIe03aLouK&lc=Ugz7-1i-frn0YS09pd54AaABAg

The worst part of all this is, having done extensive research, I now know with certainty that the illnesses that we’ve been told are caused by viruses simply isn’t true. In addition, we’ve been told that these illnesses are infectious or contagious & that isn’t true, either. The quicker witted reader realises that, if what I’ve just said is true, then all vaccines are also unnecessary, fraudulent and horrifyingly questionable. Why are we being lied to in this way? The even more horrifying reason is this: the charade of the virally-induced illnesses lie and the contagion lie each underwrite the vaccine lie, and it’s what is put in the syringe & injected into your innocent child’s body & into your body that the perpetrators are determined that you’re going to get. In brief, certainly in the case of faked “covid19”, these injections were designed intentionally to injure, kill and reduce fertility in survivors. The huge question then is am I telling the truth? If I am, the enormity of the crime it is enabling to this day is so great that I suggest to you, no, I implore, that you look into it. Because if I’m correct & you ignore this warning, all manner of harm is coming your way. Our way. Nobody is to be spared. Do you think that the behaviour of our government recently & the utterances of people like Schwab and others is consistent with the notion that they so dislike us that they want us gone? I do think that’s their genuine attitude and they’re no longer much disguising it. Do you see, as I do, the deliberate SABOTAGE of our own country, it’s infrastructure, it’s economic wellbeing, it’s social harmony, it’s food supply chains, our traditional freedoms of speech and of movement and even the general physical & mental health of its people? Is this consistent with competent, benign stewardship of the country as a whole? Or does is fit a long-run pattern of harmful policies, each of which takes us another step downwards into the darkness? Do you believe that governments & their spokespeople are, in general, honest in their pronouncements? Or does it come across that they hold us in utter contempt, even active dislike? Have you ever caught out a politician telling lies? In relation to Iraq, for example? You know full well that psychopathic behaviour by former prime ministers led to an illegal war in which a million innocent civilians were killed. I’m saying no more than this: that the leaders who’ve been inflicted upon us in recent decades are liars who engage in aggressive and illegal acts that result in the readily-anticipated deaths of millions. They evidently have no care for others. On occasion, these deaths have mostly been of foreign people, far from our shores. But people who are capable of lying into our faces, knowing that the result would involve a large number of people dying, are entirely capable of lying into our faces about other things which, predictably, harm & kill millions of people in the same country. I wish it wasn’t so, but it is so. Numerous governments have officially concluded that there was no pandemic. Germany for example. Obviously this isn’t being put out via mass media, because they’re complicit too, in misleading the public (even if, as I suspect, most of the media personalities don’t know why exactly they’re deceiving us). They’re not clever enough to know & they ask no questions, simply blindly follow their orders. If you choose to disregard this and it turns out that I’m broadly correct, then there’s no way back at all from where we’re being taken. If you do look into what I’ve said and you later conclude I’m mistaken or lying, you’ve used up a little time, but there would be no other consequences. If I’m right, then your near term actions could save you, your family and even your country. My point is, the two paths in front of you are not even faintly balanced in terms of risk and impact. Please do look into what I’ve said and, if this is new to you - in which case, it’ll sound absurd - please open your mind to what I call a thought experiment. I’m not asking you to believe me, only to consider the possibility that I’m telling you the truth & to look into it and to decide for yourself. You cannot safely rely on what the state and its agents tell you. You must seek out alternative sources of information. Such people are all subject to censorship. That’s how the state maintains lies over long periods of time. So you’re going to need discernment.

In closing, I need to say that this whole field is something I’m highly qualified to have looked into. I have a 1st class honours degree in biochemistry and toxicology, a research based PhD in respiratory pharmacology with a specialty in the adverse effects of opiate drugs on breathing & finally over 30 years leading research & development in the biopharmaceutical industry. I used to believe everything you believe(d), too. I was prompted to no longer take it for granted that what I’d been told was true by spotting several public health figures, some of whom I knew personally from earlier in my career, lying to us on TV in the most barefaced way. That’s such a red flag that I knew instantly that it was significant. It took me a long time to reach the understandings that I now have. I would say that our freedom, our rights and even our very lives have never been under such threat as they now are. Those doing things which endanger & harm us are completely relaxed about it, because they’ve long ago received promises that they & their families will be well taken care of. The people operating above the level of nation think of themselves as superior to us. They regard us as ignorant peasants, just like in feudal times. Some of them have even publicly called us “Useless eaters” and “The useless class” (speeches made by Yuval Harari, for example, a top adviser to WEF, which you can find on YouTube. Just listen to his contempt for us. You’ve surely heard of The Great Reset? Launched by King Charles, while he was still a Prince. Don’t imagine for a moment that they’re not serious. They plan to reset everything back to feudal times, where a few thousand of them rule over all of us with an iron rod, this time made of digital technology. That’s why we’re tracked everywhere, why everything is going online and why certain uncharged war criminals keep insisting on “digital ID” & others are making it harder to obtain & to use cash, and to push ahead with digital-only money. I believe digital control tyranny is a mere handful of years down the road. I expect that false vaccination is going to feature somewhere in this digital control system & given what I’ve already told you, I hope you can understand why I’m so agitated about it. I’ve been speaking out for no rewards and at some risk to myself and my family for five years. I’m not doing it for entertainment. The knowledge of horrible behaviour that I consider fairly is better described as evil is a heavy burden but one I’m so sure is a real threat than I’m still going. Please give thought to what I’ve said. It’s a sincere warning of great peril. Nobody but each of us is coming to save us. But we can save ourselves and our families through nothing more than withholding our consent to all sorts of dangerous nonsense.

Mike

Dr M*ke Yead*n

(*i & o)

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 30, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2818

A non-technical person who is very thoughtful and wasn’t long fooled by the nonsense, he has recently been using humour to prompt people to recognise, or to remember, how mad things became in 2020 & 2021 in relation to “Covid”.

A comment I just posted below the YouTube link.

Enjoy & use if useful.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

http://youtube.com/post/UgkxoIzRyjtHd0qvHwGH6N94CZKyW5U2ms0v

A comment from Dr. Mike Yeadon, published under his nickname on YouTube, was added to the post :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 30, 2025 :

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5IPM6h4lPUd1XQ8KA1eA2Q/community?lb=UgkxoIzRyjtHd0qvHwGH6N94CZKyW5U2ms0v&lc=Ugy9oaUGHqa3KlfgwH54AaABAg

Not only was there no pandemic, there was no public health emergency of any kind, except that induced deliberately by our government. The deaths which government attributed to “Covid”, a non-existent illness, were mostly of vulnerable people killed by inappropriate medical procedures in hospitals and care homes. I classify these deaths as medical murder, or murder for short.

In relation to “pandemics”, it’s very important to know that there has never been one. This is because the illnesses these fraudsters & criminals insist are “caused by a virus” are in fact neither infectious in nature nor are they contagious. In over a century of peer reviewed clinical studies, transmission or contagion of eg. colds or influenza has NEVER been observed. Not once. This is because these real illnesses don’t work the way you’ve been told.

Because they’re not contagious, YOU CANNOT CATCH THEM from anyone & YOU CANNOT GIVE THEM to others.

Because they’re not contagious, YOU DONT NEED A VACCINE AGAINST THEM. Nobody has ever benefitted from a “vaccination”, which involves injecting mostly your children with poorly-defined materials which, in some cases at least, such as the “Covid jabs”, are designed intentionally to injure, kill and reduce fertility in survivors.

PLEASE STOP TRUSTING LIARS, PSYCHOPATHIC NARCISSISTS WITH MACHIAVELLIAN TENDENCIES, the so-called “Dark Triad”of extremely dangerous characters, who are horribly over-represented in the halls of power.

Do not “trust the science” as advanced by these liars. No scientist I’ve ever met uses the phrase “the science”, as if it’s some monolithic thing you can’t challenge. Real scientists continuously poke at things in their field of interest, while they remain assertions of unproven claims.

Best wishes and thank you for paying attention,

Mike

Dr Mike Yeadon

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( & https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

There is also a chat channel connected to the channel linked above, which is managed by Tim West : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

DEAR FRIENDS,

Now that both Substacks, Dr. Yeadon's and Suavek's, have been merged into one enlightening entity ( you can find Dr. Yeadon's explanation here : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack ), we urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. We both thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. I would like to express my sincere thanks to the 24 people who have supported my work so far with 5 euros per month or 50 euros per year.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share