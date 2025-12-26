Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 4, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3887

What I used to do before the nonsense.

I miss those carefree times.

That’s the idiotic grin of a guy who’s very proud of his restored bike (now almost 50 years old). It’s very analogue! I got a lot of nods from fellow bikers.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 5, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3893

Listening to a song I’ve not played in a long time and came across a post I wrote in mid 2021.

It feels like another world.

They still don’t own me.

Mike

Linked :

https://youtu.be/1hV2up62i1I

Attached screenshot with comments from Dr. Mike Yeadon:

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 6, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3896

FYI I still own two 1977 bikes from my enthusiast past:

The bigger Suzuki GT750A.

The smaller Suzuki GT380B. This one is the actual machine I bought, a year old, in 1978. It’s my most treasured possession.

Haruki Murakami said “An object that signifies freedom might give more pleasure than possessing that which the object signifies”.

I’m unlike to jump on it and ride to Salzburg (which I did in 1981). But knowing I could gives me a sense of freedom ❤️

Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 14, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3746

The narrator’s voice sounds like it was sampled to enable AI voiceovers but the speaker is human.

Those of us who used to enjoy driving do so less, as is intended. There is no finer exposition of the ostensible contrasting with the real reason for a particular thing. The perpetrators want us out of privately owned, liquid powered vehicles.

It’s difficult to resist effectively because many people, perhaps most, don’t feel confident enough to run a 20 year old car, though ironically, total cost of ownership is probably lower than a lightly used, nearly new car.

Best wishes

Mike

Ps: surveillance and remote control of motorcycles is falling ever further behind cars, for pretty obvious reasons 😎

Linked :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJt0W5cl_vI

A comment from Dr. Yeadon:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJt0W5cl_vI&lc=UgwJ-YUcqPRA_k9anHl4AaABAg.APRLCilm3_HAPVCWXNEgG6

vor 49 Minuten

@Sakura.361 100% of new cars now have the full suite of driver surveillance in Europe. I had a new hire car in France this year. I hated it and we hardly used it. The bonging wore me down. It wrestled with me over the steering. Roads had five speed limit changes in a few hundred meters as i left the main road for a slip road and entered a bend, then a brief straight then a roundabout. Once our speed is continuously surveilled many people will lose their licence while doing the food shop. This is all carefully coordinated and comes down from above the level of nation. The apparent overlord are the United Nations but they get their marching orders from hidden controllers. Deleting the pleasure of driving well is a key goal, because the near term plan is to end private vehicle ownership entirely. This isn’t conspiracy theory. It is a conspiracy. There’s nothing theoretical about it. I’ve been researching this whole thing (not specifically cars) for almost six years. I read hundreds of think tank documents. This trend to complete surveillance is planned. It’s also incredibly dark. It’s never about what they say it’s about.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 11, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3943

I’ve wondered only a little bit about how it is that multiple car companies seem to have “lost their way” in recent years.

I deduced exactly what had happened by inspection of Jaguar. It seemed to me that the executive team set about destroying everything that gave the brand any value. Now look at it. It’s moribund.

LandRover accomplished something similar but in a different way, by not correcting a series of weak spots in their cars, amongst which easily stolen was prominent. Insurers eventually gave up insuring new full fat Range Rovers in London and charging £25,000 per year outside the city.

Here’s how it happened at BMW. A new chief decides to work with consultants to reset everything. The words “The city is the future” and “Sustainability” prompts the thought that they’ve been WEF’d.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://youtu.be/nm6ZnZAxMWQ

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 14, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3965

I strongly recommend older, premium cars.

The record shows they break down less often than nearly new cars & are much less likely to be written off by a minor collision.

Wear items are more likely to require replacement but the parts are often cheaper and easier to fit.

Governments conspire to push them off the road. I’m not fooled. Just pay the outrageous road tax and enjoy another year of motoring.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://youtu.be/gHfJkaDMTRk

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 25, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4040

My idea of leisure is to look at and learn from all sorts of things. Engineering, history of industrial development and more than the odd dose of nostalgia are among those topics I enjoy.

There’s a great deal i won’t use up any time watching / reading, because I’m of the opinion that so much of it is not just biased but untruths / lies, that it’s all but impossible to identify any good stuff.

On the former, I am more than averagely aware of problems with modern era passenger cars driven by internal combustion engines.

It’s not an accident that problems which are almost universal have cropped up in almost every brand at around the same time.

The result is that fewer and fewer people can afford to own & run a car.

Along the way, those who do own one or more cars is being impoverished by the designed-to-fail machine which they’ve bought. Stung by huge repair costs, the frustrated owner buys a nearly new car off a forecourt, because “Newer has got to be better, right?”, only to find its even worse.

It’s an act of will to research for cars which meet your needs and aren’t financial ticking time bombs. The output of such exercises is to buy a sound car that is at least ten years old (some say twenty!), pick one with a reputation for longevity, ease of repair, likelihood of parts being available and not suffering from corrosion in important areas. “Low mileage” is rarely possible from this simultaneous equation, but lower mileage is a plus. Most important is service history, few owners, the least amount of optional gadgets (these are additional failure points) and not being completely beaten up inside.

Minor dents & dints can usually be got out almost completely without requiring repainting. Deferred maintenance is to be expected and not a reason not to buy an otherwise good example (exception: oil change service history).

2005-15 (some say 1995-2005) vehicles are still plentiful and if you alight on a model from a mass manufacturer, there’ll still be many of them.

If everything else was good but the drivers seat is knackered, do consider the option of finding a good used seat as a relatively cheap fix.

I’m particularly focused on this at the moment because multiple family members are considering replacing their current car & it’s so easy to fall into the trap which has been set so slowly that most people aren’t even aware that there is a structural problem.

As an illustration of how common certain problems are, even in my small extended family, we’ve experienced two of the shortlisted problems featured here. Please don’t buy a car with a DSG transmission 🤬 and if you must have an Evoque & it leaks rainwater into the interior, just pay to fix it before it kills your car 🤡

I’m well aware that there’s a particular age band of vehicles for which road tax is absurdly expensive. But it’s up you to not be “nudged” by this capricious force into vehicles that are inherently less reliable.

We’ve long passed the point where there are many pain-free responses to The Plan.

Happy motoring!

Mike

Linked :

https://youtu.be/tEo8QqUvWgw

