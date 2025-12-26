Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dawn B's avatar
Dawn B
2h

Wow i never listened to ashcroft, but I will now.

Excellent thoughts on cars.

I hope my 2015 deisel Porsche Cayenne lasts me a long time.

I bought it in 2019 lightly used for the 30+ mpg it gets.

Thank you for the post.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Fager 132's avatar
Fager 132
25m

The enshittification of everything is absolutely deliberate.

My F-150 is 14 years old. It was a required buy because I needed something that could work effectively on a ranch. It can pull over 11,000 lbs and haul most things we need. It doesn't patronize, infantilize, or endanger me with crap like "lane assist," braking when I don't want to brake, and steering where I don't want to go. When I bought it four years ago it was because it could do the job and it fit my budget, but things are getting so stupid so fast that now a damned pickup truck is a hedge against tyranny. Unbelievable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Suavek · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture