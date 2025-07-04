Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 3, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3063

Phil from Oracle Films told me today that our new film, which he created from over two hours of talking earlier this year, is being released this evening. I’ve seen it, obviously, and bless it. There are a couple of places where I misspoke but nothing material.

It’s a summary of my current understanding of the situation, not a soup to nuts documentary on everything.

The most irksome thing is I forgot to point out to watchers that major browsers censor search results on controversial search terms. This is easily verified by using the same search term in minor browsers such as Yandex, which seem not to have received the same attention at Chrome, Safari, etc. The very observation of strikingly different results to the same search is consistent only with intentional messing around with the search process.

The dominant browsers yield results dominated by Reuters, BBC, Microsoft based items and rarely if ever link to minority video platforms where most of the videos of interviews I’ve given reside.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked ( in the next post https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3064 ) :

https://t.me/OracleFilms/2086

Here is the version of the interview downloaded from YouTube, and not further compressed :

Source : https://youtu.be/bgOZ64oJo6U

You can watch and download the full video in high quality at the links below:

🔗 YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgOZ64oJo6U ( or :

https://youtu.be/bgOZ64oJo6U ).

🔗 Rumble (https://rumble.com/v6vo48r-final-warning-dr-mike-yeadon-interview-4k-oracle-films.html)

🔗 X/ Twitter ( https://x.com/OracleFilmsUK/status/1940851935797461481 )

The compressed version :

The version below has been compressed to keep the file size as small as possible. You can also download this version from my Telegram channel:

Source 1 : https://t.me/QueueForBrain/16601

The compressed version can also be found in the Oracle Films Telegram channel:

Source 2 : https://t.me/OracleFilms/2087

Many thanks to Fiona Rose Diamond for organizing the interview :

https://covileaks.co.uk/

A few comments on the interview :

Melody Bentley, July 3, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3064?comment=186009

Just watched and sharing thank you so much Mike for everything you have done , you stopped four members of my family from getting the shot and I’m eternally grateful. Take care and you’ve earned your place on being on the right side of history. X

Wilso, July 4, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3064?comment=186047

Brilliant, thanks Mike, I will share this with as many as I can, hard hitting truth for those who bent the knee but this information has to be shared!

Connie, July 4, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-final-warning/comment/131969668

Connie

Thank you once again Dr Mike for your continued dedication to bringing forth the truth, it will never be forgotten.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 4, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-final-warning/comment/131969493

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Thank you, Suavek. Every person who sees this will probably take something from it. You never know unless you try.

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( & https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon's and Suavek's, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon's Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

The possible support goes to Suavek. I would like to express my sincere thanks to the 33 people who have supported my work so far with 5 euros per month or 50 euros per year. I'm very grateful for every donation, because such effective participation in my work helps me greatly, allowing me to invest the time in writing future articles. ❤️!

You can either do something against or for something :

