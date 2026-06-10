Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
5h

esc says but in his own words. Here are my strengths and I’ve done my best . His best may not be accessible to some , ( that’d be me ) but ….when combining esc with people like Sasha, Suavek and Mike et al - I have learned enough to understand the truths presented. My personal limitations prevent me from teaching the detail of these authors but …..

And for this I am eternally grateful.

Blessings from Australia.

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Helen Seymour's avatar
Helen Seymour
4h

Thank you Dr Mike And Suavek 🙏🙏for promoting Escape's Substack.

I now have a good understanding of the bigger picture re the control system that has been developed, over such a long period.I struggle with the finer Historic details.

A vast catalogue that require hours of study.

For those who want to download Escape’s files, to help preserve them.

Here is the direct link.

https://transfer.it/t/6uCsLag10bRA

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