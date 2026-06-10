Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 10, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5112

A convenient way to share the essence of what Escape Key has uncovered in relation to designing and implementing a digital control system. If the perpetrators succeed in establishing it, there will be nothing but the black market that isn’t within the scope of the system of control.



There isn’t room for much doubt that this is what’s intended: Escape Key’s receipt pile is so extensive.



The more people who know about it, the better the chances to delay or undermine it.



This is where you come in 🤗



Best wishes

Mike

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 9, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5109

I haven’t recommended one of Escape Key’s excellent deep dives into the origins of how credit creation and clearing of financial transactions became as they have for some time, mainly because I haven’t been reading as much as previously.



I found this one particularly helpful to those who already have a feel for the historical context of the setting of “ethics”, of standards, of checking compliance and of the clearing function. I had not previously given much thought to the meaning of the word “clearing” in the description “clearing banks”, which are the largest banks, all regulated by their national central bank which, in turn, reports into the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).



The centralising powers of these systems are very threatening, and offer no aspects with which you can grapple with any hope of success.



Delaying its full implementation while operating as far as possible in decentralised mode is as far as my inadequacies permit me to recommend. It’s certainly not an easy things to explain to anyone who, like me until recently, had given no thought whatsoever to these matters.



Best wishes

Mike



Linked :

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/illusions-of-a-multipolar-world

[ Editor’s note: Here, Dr. Yeadon linked to an article that I consider one of the best within the current awareness-raising movement. I am certain that many readers would agree with me that Escape Key ranks among the very best authors on Substack because his information is indispensable for understanding the current shift in the financial-political system.]

Illusions of a Multipolar World

esc

Jun 04, 2026

“ ( … )

These standards now include climate risk, biodiversity exposure, and sustainability rules.

( … )

What’s unusual is that the structure was built before any particular goal was attached to it. The green angle came later. The system accepts whatever goal it’s fed — climate targets, biodiversity metrics, pandemic preparedness, social equity — with equal efficiency. Whoever decides what counts as ‘productive’ or ‘sustainable’ decides where the money goes, and that call was made by a network no voters elected.

( … ).”

Full article :

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/illusions-of-a-multipolar-world

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Editor’s Note: To avoid distracting from the new article by Escape Key linked above, I have selected just a few posts from Escape Key here, and am otherwise keeping this article intentionally brief :

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esc ( Escape Key ), April 11, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@escapekey/note/c-241934098

esc

11. Apr.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

the architecture doesn’t become authoritarian through misuse - it IS authoritarian by function

a system that checks every transaction against conditions set by the operator, and refuses those that don’t comply, is a system of total control

it doesn’t matter if the conditions are racial laws, production quotas, or carbon credit thresholds

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esc ( Escape Key ), April 21, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@escapekey/note/c-246724971

esc

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

it took me 3 years to decipher, so, yeah, it is somewhat the uphill challenge.

as for making this easily consumed, that’s where i’m… less good. this is complex by design, and i can wrap my head around that. but others will have to find a way to deliver the information.

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esc ( Escape Key ), June 10, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@escapekey/note/c-273529443

esc

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

i am presently witnessing an aggressive google de-indexing effort. the post-ww2 world order you were sold is fiction. you’re not supposed to know.

it’s all good, though, because they’re really just confirming my thesis. besides, they’re almost out of runway.

declined from 52 to 43 today alone. lol.

just in case my account is nuked (it won’t be me doing it), you can download all my PDFs via the zip file distributed.

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Helen Seymour, June 10, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-escape-keys-excellent/comment/273768746

Helen Seymour

Thank you Dr Mike and Suavek 🙏🙏for promoting Escape’s Substack.

I now have a good understanding of the bigger picture re the control system that has been developed, over such a long period.I struggle with the finer Historic details.

A vast catalogue that require hours of study.

For those who want to download Escape’s files, to help preserve them.

Here is the direct link.

https://transfer.it/t/6uCsLag10bRA

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Afterword

"These people believe in nothing but themselves, of course, and it is through the transmission of false promises that they secure popular consent. Promises like equality and liberation and an end to suffering - delivered by the invention of rights which normalise wrongs."



— Frank Wright ( Source : https://www.frankwrighter.com/p/the-technique-of-revolution ).

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Related articles :

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https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-warning-about-the-digital-gulag?utm_source=publication-search

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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