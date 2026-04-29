The cover photo: Nelson Rockefeller, 1954. Source : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rockefeller_Foundation

Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 29, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4928

In case you missed it. These exchanges are useful in cementing your knowledge that “nukes are a psyop”.

As I’ve said a number of times. Logically you don’t need to uncover more than one, potentially two, big lies, before concluding that it’s unsafe to rely on anything told to you from that source.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://open.substack.com/pub/suavek1/p/dr-mike-yeadon-discusses-the-nuclear-7fb

[ Editor’s Note: Dr. Yeadon linked here to the previous article in this series, Part 3 ( https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-discusses-the-nuclear-7fb ). There you will find an interesting discussion about radiation sickness and cancer chemotherapy. Here, in Part 4, this topic is explored in more detail. The possible conclusions drawn from the information contained here will only be added to the article after publication. This depends entirely on the readers who write their comments and may provide further useful information on this topic.].

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Editor’s Note:

I would like to sincerely thank Binra for the information provided and the link, which contributed to the creation of this article.

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What is the linear no-threshold model ( LNT ) ?

Here is the official definition of the term, from Wikipedia :

The linear no-threshold model (LNT) is a dose-response model used in radiation protection to estimate stochastic health effects such as radiation-induced cancer, genetic mutations and teratogenic effects on the human body due to exposure to ionizing radiation. The model assumes a linear relationship between dose and health effects, even for very low doses where biological effects are more difficult to observe. The LNT model implies that all exposure to ionizing radiation is harmful, regardless of how low the dose is, and that the effect is cumulative over a lifetime.

Full article :

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Linear_no-threshold_model

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Binra, April 28, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-discusses-the-nuclear-7fb/comment/250629547

Binra

I joined a lot of dots after watching the whole interview with Dr Edward Calabrease on the LNT model relative to (specifically) radiation exposures. (But the models that extend from that into cell theory, cancer modelling and other mathemagical constructs definition and predictive control. Before you assume this is boring - it underlies a LOT of thescience of modelling, quantifying risk and therefore regulatory leverage. I find history of science to be shaped by as well as shaping cultural, social and economic tensions.

It’s also a pocket history of how ‘science’ operates.

His case is understated and put in such a way as to appeal to scientific acceptance rather than rocking the boat.

The link I offer is the whole interview broken into little bits - wrapped in corporatised PR into and outro - which I recommend skipping.

I note that youtube only offered a subset of the earlier parts.

i don’t actually like infotainment. I like being with and giving attention freely to people who are dedicated in their field of interest and actually learning. I’d held a staunch anti-nuclear power preference until I watched this. he doesn’t go into the underlying assumptions, but principally of radiation exposures.

I will add that I integrated what he said. Calabrese doesn’t tell us what to think, but his interest is in hormesis.

The history elucidated in this timeline is very interesting.

I see the development of the biochemical model of biology as ‘bent and bought’.

Banksterism extends to shaping the distortions of science into narratives that serve the repackaging of toxic debt conflicts via cover stories of threat-framed solutions.

While at a tangent to the theme of fraudulent nuclear or atomic claim of function. I feel a re-education is better than merely cursing the darkness - or calling liar to an established operating system. (Which I agree runs on false premises or partial truths woven into fictions of ‘convenience’ for gain of function - ie profits and control of the captive revenue stream.

Oh - the link!

https://hps.org/hpspublications/historylnt/episodeguide/

[ Editor’s note: Binra’s link leads us to a wealth of information on this topic. ]

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A few facts about the use of AI.

by Suavek

It’s kind of funny. Although the AI ​​was programmed by the very liars whose lies Dr. Yeadon exposes, the robot can still help to provide more detailed information about almost any hoax, and thus also evidence that is useful in the investigation. In this way, the AI, programmed for brainwashing, almost transforms into a kind of helpful dog that can show us the right way.

“This is a well-trained rescue dog. He finds the way home from every pub in town!”

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The question :

What did the Rockefeller Foundation have to do with the LNT model?

AI answers :

The connection between Rockefeller and the LNT model is primarily historical and financial. The Rockefeller Foundation (RF) played a decisive role in establishing the model as the global standard for radiation protection.

The key points of this connection are:

Funding of the BEAR Committee : In 1954, the Rockefeller Foundation funded the influential BEAR Committee (Biological Effects of Atomic Radiation) of the US National Academy of Sciences (NAS). In 1956, this committee issued the official recommendation to use the LNT model for risk assessment.

Institutional Interlocks : Detlev Bronk , then-president of the NAS, was simultaneously president of the Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research and a board member of the Rockefeller Foundation. The Genetics Panel of the BEAR Committee was chaired by Warren Weaver , a high-ranking director at the Rockefeller Foundation.

Support of Hermann J. Muller : Nobel laureate Hermann J. Muller , considered the intellectual father of the LNT model, received significant research funding from the Rockefeller Foundation over many years.

Media Propagation: After the BEAR Committee recommended the model, the news was published the very next day on the front page of the New York Times. The newspaper’s chairman at the time, Arthur Sulzberger, was also a trustee of the Rockefeller Foundation.

Critical Perspective

Critics such as toxicologist Edward Calabrese argue that the Rockefeller Foundation, through targeted funding and the strategic placement of key individuals in committees, orchestrated a “scientific revolution” based on weak data. Some theories go as far as suggesting economic motives, such as the LNT model driving up the costs of the emerging nuclear power industry through extremely strict safety regulations, thereby protecting the dominance of fossil fuels.

Editor’s note:

Below you will find all the links I received from the AI. There is certainly a lot of propaganda among them. However, I cannot verify the accuracy of everything and share the results here, as I don’t want to unnecessarily lengthen the article. The first link is the same one that Binra provided ( see above ). Here you will find many more criticisms regarding the LNT model that the AI ​​chose not to mention :

https://hps.org/hpspublications/historylnt/episodeguide/

Other links provided by AI:

https://centreforinquiry.ca/the-linear-no-threshold-report/

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hermann_Joseph_Muller

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9484288/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4918197/

https://www.ans.org/news/article-1617/motives-for-pushing-a-no-threshold-dose-radiation-risk-model-lnt-in-1955-56/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12414125/

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0009279723004544#:~:text=Since%20Muller%20was%20a%20recipient%20of%20substantial,the%20LNT%20model%20of%20radiation%20risk%20assessment.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39491144/

https://centreforinquiry.ca/the-linear-no-threshold-report/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6299535/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6NnKVWzqVW8

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26248082/

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/325307903_From_Muller_to_mechanism_How_LNT_became_the_default_model_for_cancer_risk_assessment#:~:text=This%20paper%20summarizes%20the%20historical%20and%20scientific,that%20provided%20the%20basis%20of%20modern%20cancer

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6299535/

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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