Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Binra's avatar
Binra
3m

I joined a lot of dots after watching the whole interview with Dr Edward Calabrease on the LNT model relative to (specifically) radiation exposures. (But the models that extend from that into cell theory, cancer modelling and other mathemagical constructs definition and predictive control. Before you assume this is boring - it underlies a LOT of thescience of modelling, quantifying risk and therefore regulatory leverage. I find history of science to be shaped by as well as shaping cultural, social and economic tensions.

It's also a pocket history of how 'science' operates.

His case is understated and put in such a way as to appeal to scientific acceptance rather than rocking the boat.

The link I offer is the whole interview broken into little bits - wrapped in corporatised PR into and outro - which I recommend skipping.

I note that youtube only offered a subset of the earlier parts.

i don't actually like infotainment. I like being with and giving attention freely to people who are dedicated in their field of interest and actually learning. I'd held a staunch anti-nuclear power preference until I watched this. he doesn't go into the underlying assumptions, but principally of radiation exposures.

I will add that I integrated what he said. Calabrese doesn't tell us what to think, but his interest is in hormesis.

The history elucidated in this timeline is very interesting.

I see the development of the biochemical model of biology as 'bent and bought'.

Banksterism extends to shaping the distortions of science into narratives that serve the repackaging of toxic debt conflicts via cover stories of threat-framed solutions.

While at a tangent to the theme of fraudulent nuclear or atomic claim of function. I feel a re-education is better than merely cursing the darkness - or calling liar to an established operating system. (Which I agree runs on false premises or partial truths woven into fictions of 'convenience' for gain of function - ie profits and control of the captive revenue stream.

Oh - the link!

https://hps.org/hpspublications/historylnt/episodeguide/

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Suavek · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture