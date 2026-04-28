Amy Harlib, April 26, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-discusses-the-nuclear-6a3/comment/249650722

Amy Harlib

What about radiation sickness?

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 27, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-discusses-the-nuclear-6a3/comment/249814127

Dr Mike Yeadon

You didn’t read even the summary chapter?

The explanation is nitrogen mustard, the same class of chemicals used in WW1 trench warfare. It destroys the bone marrow. Clinical signs and symptoms are apparently similar to those following high dose radiation exposure.

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Obo O’Brien, April 28, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-discusses-the-nuclear-6a3/comment/250340784

Obo O’Brien

Is a hoax scenario possible? Ask ChatGPT this:

[ Editor's note: The suggested question for AI can be seen below. The idea proved very useful, for which I would like to sincerely thank Obo O'Brien.

The only flaw in the AI’s response, in my opinion, is that it wrongly includes Iran in the debate about nuclear weapons, thereby using the opportunity to engage in political propaganda. However, the attack on Iran was unprovoked, illegal under international law, and had nothing to do with any alleged ambitions the country might have of acquiring nuclear weapons. I consider the dissenting opinions, or suggestions, to be pure propaganda intended to justify the criminal attack on Iran.]

Obo O’Brien’s question to the AI :

In a hypothetical where nuclear weapons were a hoax, could the global system still look similar because it runs on incentives and shared belief as much as hardware? Explain why different actors would play along (US, China, Russia, Iran, Israel, and non-nuclear states): - what they gain - risks of exposing it - why no one defects?

AI answers :

In a hypothetical scenario where nuclear weapons were a hoax, the global system would likely maintain a similar structure because it is built on nuclear deterrence as a psychological and strategic concept rather than purely on the physical hardware. The international order operates through a set of shared beliefs and incentives that make the “bluff” more valuable than the truth.

Incentives for Playing Along

Nations maintain the facade because “possessing” nuclear weapons provides significant geopolitical advantages that do not require actual use.

United States: Gain: Solidifies its status as a global superpower and provides a “nuclear umbrella” for allies. This dependence creates long-term political and military bonds, ensuring allies remain aligned with U.S. interests. Risks: Losing its primary tool of extended deterrence, potentially leading to the collapse of its alliance systems as partners seek their own security.

Russia & China: Gain: These nations use nuclear status to assert “great power” status and discourage direct intervention in their regional spheres of influence (e.g., Ukraine or Taiwan). Risks: Without the nuclear threat, they would face the full weight of superior Western conventional forces in direct conflicts.

Israel & Iran: Gain: Israel uses nuclear ambiguity —never confirming or denying possession—to deter regional adversaries without triggering an official arms race. For Iran, even the threat of developing a weapon acts as a “regime survival” insurance policy against invasion.

Non-Nuclear States: Gain: Most belong to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) , which grants them access to peaceful nuclear technology and security guarantees from nuclear powers in exchange for not developing their own.



Why No One Defects

The “nuclear hoax” remains stable because the risks of exposing it far outweigh any potential reward from defection.

Systemic Collapse: Exposing the hoax would instantly delegitimize the entire United Nations Security Council and the treaties that have governed international safety since 1945.

Conventional Arms Race: If nuclear deterrence vanished, the world would likely descend into a massive, uncontrolled conventional arms race as nations scramble for new ways to ensure survival.

Mutual Vulnerability: In a world without the “ultimate deterrent,” powerful states would be more susceptible to being “bullied” or invaded by their neighbors, a reality that keeps the incentive to maintain the bluff high for everyone involved.

Credibility & Prestige: A leader who admits the national arsenal is a fake would face immediate domestic collapse and international isolation.

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Afterword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 17, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-244875327

Dr Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

Once you’ve realised that the world doesn’t work even faintly how you used to think it does, there’s no going back. While I regret that things are as they are, given this, I have no regrets about learning what I have learned. It’s a privilege as well as a burden. Never go quiet.

Ps: fwiw, the narrator is a professional actor.

Linked :

Geopolitics & Empire , April 16, 2026 :

Geopolitics & Empire

https://substack.com/@geopoliticsandempire/note/c-244577815

Isolation is the price of truth. Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DXJwo9FD-WQ/

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Trump Plays Nuclear Buttons

‘This is just a test. I repeat, this is just a test. But then - maybe not!’

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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