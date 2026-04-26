Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 26, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYedonsolochannel/4915

In 2014, Miles Mathis wrote this short piece about the first alleged nuclear bomb tests at Bikini Atoll, which supposedly took place in 1946.

“Able” was exploded first and “Baker”, 24 days later.

Please examine this official photograph (it’s from Mathis’ article). Can you spot the proof that “Able” at least was faked? [ Editor's note: This refers to the screenshot below, and not to a fragment of it that was used as the cover photo above.]

This article points out severe internal contradictions in the photographs and narrative accompanying the “tests”.

I point out again that, when authority figures tell us all about something scary, that we cannot verify because it’s submicroscopic, it’s too far away or it’s too complex to know where to start in examining the claims, they lie. I reason this way because they don’t need to tell the truth and something other than the truth will always be more advantageous to the Useless Eliters than would be the truth.

I’m reading this in the knowledge that Hiroshima and Nagasaki were faked (see free pdf book, “Hiroshima Revisited” by Dr Michael Palmer if you’re not already of that opinion).

https://mpalmer.heresy.is/webnotes/HR/download/hiroshima-revisited.pdf

I was aware of the alleged nuclear bomb tests of the postwar period but like others, it didn’t even cross my mind that we were being deceived.

It takes mere moments to throw these tests into doubt. A little longer and you become as sure as it’s possible to be that they were faked.

It’s no big leap from faked nuclear bombing of Japan in 1945 to faked nuclear bomb tests in 1946 to the conclusion that nukes are a PsyOp.

I’ve pointed out before that the USSR was also in on the fakery. The implications for the alleged Cuban Missile Crisis & the sporadic incidents, in which the world was several times within a split second decision which would have ended the civilised world, are stark.

The USA and the USSR were simultaneously running a PsyOp on almost everyone. Logically, they were both either under common control or they obtained some independent benefits from lying repeatedly to the public through the entire Cold War.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://mileswmathis.com/bikini.pdf

The following screenshot was attached to the post:

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 5, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4761

Here’s that book I’ve referred to. It’s possible that Palmer has an agenda. However, the conclusion that the “nuclear bombing of Japan in 1945” is fake isn’t his theory. It emerges from numerous lines of inquiry that others have made since 1945.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://archive.org/details/Hiroshima_revisited/

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Editor’s Note: I can only paraphrase the following statement by Dr. Yeadon. This statement, of which I only saved a link, is located in the comments section of an article by James Delingpole, which is now behind a paywall. Therefore, I no longer have access to the original text. The message read, in essence, as follows :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, from 2026, exact date unknown :

https://delingpole.substack.com/p/why-i-wont-talk-to-moon-mongs/comment/241634225

Alistair, read Dr. Michael Palmer's free PDF book, Hiroshima Revisited. Yes, it was all fake. Nuclear physicist Dr. Steven A. Young believes that nuclear power plants aren't even "nuclear," but rather produce a different chemical reaction that releases intense heat energy. Dr. Steven A. Young can be found on YouTube. Now I'm wondering how long the entire world has been under the control of a single power bloc. I think multipolarity itself is a psyop.

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Mabel Parilla, April 26, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-discusses-the-nuclear-6a3/comment/249514016

Mabel Parrilla

I have always been under the impression that the Bombs dropped on Japan were Hydrogen not nuclear. How else could they build those cities back up without continuous contamination.

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Related article :

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https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-discusses-the-nuclear

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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