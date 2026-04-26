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Mabel Parrilla's avatar
Mabel Parrilla
3h

I have always been under the impression that the Bombs dropped on Japan were Hydrogen not nuclear. How else could they build those cities back up without continuous contamination.

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Teresa Tannahill's avatar
Teresa Tannahill
18m

James Dellingpole is a Flat Earther.

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