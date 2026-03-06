Recycling point for paper, glass, plastic, and nuclear weapons.

Foreword

by Suavek

As always, Unbekoming delivers outstanding enlightenment work. His article on “nuclear weapons”, by the way, contributes significantly to understanding Dr. Mike Yeadon’s statements on this topic. To avoid any misunderstandings, I therefore suggest you read Unbekoming’s article first. Dr. Yeadon’s key statements are published directly below the comments on Unbekoming’s article. These comments also contribute to clarifying the issue.

I hope that this publication order will help us to overcome our lifelong indoctrination a little more easily and to better prepare ourselves mentally for absorbing information that is completely new to many of us.

The Case Against the Nuclear Atom (1963)

By Dewey Larson - 22 Q&As - Unbekoming Book Summary

Nov 27, 2025

Comments on the article linked above :

Stefen Lief, November 27, 2025 :

I first found this book at the library of my mothers school about 35 years ago - the title just grabbed me, as I was a nuclear engineering student at the time. My first reaction was of course, “no way......” Then I had remembered a fellow I had worked under in an internship mentioned Dewey Larson as an independent thinker.

It took me a while to learn that much of science commits the fallacy of “this model fits the data, so it must be the correct one...” What if two or three other theories also explain the data just as well?

pobrecollie, November 28, 2025 :

I have listened to a couple of podcasts claiming that it weren’t nukes in Japan.

As someone not particularly knowledgable in that area, it does seem strange that people are living in these cities today, without apparent adverse effects, while Chernolbyl was evacuated (and now wildlife is thriving apparently).

CM Maccioli, November 28, 2025 :

Indeed. I saw the same. I believe the Russians are going along with this nuclear myth because they are an oil producing nation. Nuclear energy is cheap, efficient and a threat to oil. Oil is the 2nd largest substance on earth, next to water. It’s everywhere, right under your feet, but the narrative is that oil is finite, and we only have X amount of years left before we run out. Total hogwash.

Our money used to be based on the price of gold. It’s now based on the price of oil. The US goes after oil producing nations and destroys those nations. Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, now Russia, Gaza, Venezuela and Nigeria. To control and FREEZE the oil, to slow or stop production, to maintain a high price to compliment the running narrative of scarce oil. Nuclear energy will never be allowed. That’s why we destroyed Fukushima in Japan, probably Chernobyl as well.

CM Maccioli, November 29, 2025 :

( … ) I also believe radiation levels drop significantly faster than we are told. As always, they manipulate data for the fear porn.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 2, 2026 :

I’m listening to a podcast about Bertrand Russell.

The pretence that the destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, allegedly by nuclear bombs, meant that a truly existential threat to the world now exists.

Russell argued that treaties not to use them were useless because such weapons would nevertheless be used in the event of war.

The only solution, he said, was World Government.

That fraud, Einstein, made exactly the same argument during the Cold War.

They’ve been at it a very long time.

Incidentally, soon after WW2, Bertrand Russell said that “a biological event of some kind would be welcome in bringing down the population”. Note, they’d only just finished two world wars.

This topic isn’t the main subject of the podcast, but it’s used as the opening audio of Russell making the case. The participants roam far & wide in uncovering links which are jaw-dropping.

I highly recommend The Sheep Farm Podcast series, over 250 of them. Easy to listen to the Waterson brothers, Dom and Chris.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 2, 2026 :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 10, 2026 :

The “no nukes” thing is fun. I mean “nuclear fission weapons have not been shown to work”.

I have to admit, I believed civilian nuclear power stations were broadly as described. I saw no necessary conflict and, like everyone else, reasoned that the gigawatts of energy weren’t fake.

After reading Dr Michael Palmers free pdf book, “Hiroshima Revisited”, I recognised the hallmarks of the PsyOp.

So, how do you go about faking a blast equivalent to a 20 kilo ton pile of TNT?

I’ve asked a four year old & a six year old and both knew the answer immediately. You’ve got it already.

Just the photography from the first “nuclear bomb test” location in USA ought to arouse suspicion.

Visitors to Hiroshima shortly after its destruction by an expert who’d toured numerous such destroyed cities was unable to identify anything that distinguished Hiroshima from all the others destroyed by incendiaries. The profile of sickness of those not killed in the firebombing was in accord with mustard gas poisoning, just like in WW1. Obviously there was no nuclear waste problem because they rapidly rebuilt the cities. Surveys in the sediments in the nearby lakebed did recover some radionuclides expected from an atomic bomb but expected quantities were not found & some elements were literally missing, a radionuclide of plutonium, I believe. Later surveys did find the missing plutonium but the dating of the annual mud deposition layers showed that this arrived in the lake after 1945. The fraud just goes on and on.

There’s a guy who once was an explosives & deep sea diving expert. It’s what he used to do for a living. He points out that ALL explosions involve the very rapid elaboration of gases. That’s what explosions are. None of the purported nuclear reactions produce gas as a byproduct.

Steven A Young is a nuclear physicist who describes why atom bombs aren’t a thing even from a theoretical standpoint. He realised in his advanced mathematical detective work that nuclear power stations also could not work. Yet, lots of electricity is produced by them. How? While he doesn’t have a complete answer (or if he did, i didn’t understand it!) he thinks there’s an alchemical reaction going on in the fuel rods involving “yellow cake” (a purified uranium ore, iirc) in the absence of oxygen and this liberates enormous amounts of energy as heat. This is what drives the steam turbines. Not “radioactive decay”.

As is usual in grand deceptions, most people who work in and around the fields of “strategic nuclear defense” & civilian nuclear power have no idea what is happening behind the screens, shell casings, fuel rods etc etc. They will nevertheless fiercely defend their positions. We’re not arguing in the case of civil nuclear energy that they don’t exist. We’re challenging how they work.

9/11 is another PsyOp which relies on people not thinking too hard about what happened. Dr Judy Wood is a kindred spirit though I am nowhere near as smart and courageous. She knew this: not any of the methods we know about to delete those large structures could possibly yield the results we saw, up in the air of the towers or in the rubble pile on the ground. Whatever happened & whoever did it are, in my opinion, secondary to the more important question: HOW were the towers deleted? I don’t know the answer but I do know this: we saw the results of deployment of technology/ies that are kept hidden from us. Why keep it hidden? The most obvious explanation is that the perpetrators intend to use it again.

Recall that we acquire knowledge in two fundamentally different ways. First, there are things you’ve demonstrated empirically yourself. You may be wrong but if so, it’s your error. The second way I describe thus: “Someone told you & you chose to believe it”. Unfortunately, the vast majority of what we think we know for sure belongs to the second category.

Mark Twain said, “Its not what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s the things you absolutely know, that just ain’t so”.

[ The comment concerned the following article by Jamie Andrews : https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/seeing-is-believing ].

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 10, 2026 :

I found this quite interesting. I’ve heard the words, “Atomic force microscopy”, but I have never looked into what it claims to do. Its an offbeat topic to expose, in my opinion, though Jamie is free to dig into which of many deceptions that interest him.

Knowing that a lot of what I was taught, certainly from a theoretical perspective, is simply not true hasn’t caused me to thrown my hands up in the air and give up thinking. The basics of what’s called “the scientific method” are still appropriate for understanding the physical world. There are many things for which it’s inappropriate. Probing for the reasons I feel that there is a creative force for good in the world around me is an example of something I wouldn’t try to resolve using the scientific method.

Plenty of things are good candidates. Atomic bombs, for example. I recall listening to Dr Michael Palmer discussing his book, “Hiroshima Revisited” and subsequently reading much of it convinced me that the perpetrators didn’t have nukes in 1945. I don’t think they have them today, either.

The public belief in their existence however, that’s been extremely useful to the perpetrators, who’ve been able to steal a great deal of money and redirect it. Nobody is checking the homework of the Dept of Defense!

I think there were multiple reasons for the 1945 fraud, and stealing money wasn’t the most important one. Being able to terrify the population and to program them with post-Apocalyptic movie scenarios and heroes (it wasn’t luck that “Oppenheimer” was released when it was).

They’ve got form for this sort of subconscious propaganda. Remember “Contagion”?

It’s important to note the baby is not the bath water. I would not go so far as to say that none of the sciences are useful. It’s entirely possible that receptor theory is BS. That doesn’t change the dose-response relationships to morphine type drugs. The theoretical explanation for how it does what it empirically does do can be separated. Putting all the empirical information together affords you an understanding of what to expect, the making of predictions etc. In other words, it’s not necessarily true that the theory & the practise are inextricably linked. We must be ready, if it’s warranted, to tip that tepid grey water of theoretical explanation away, but do keep a secure hold on the baby of empiricism.

I do consider it a real possibility that some kind of fake nuclear weapons event, probably over Ukraine rather than Iraq, is one to keep on your bingo card.

One of Jamie Andrew’s commenters asked if he would look into nukes, so I did a quick brain dump of what I could remember. You can certainly be killed by an explosion. But I think it couldn’t be a nuclear detonation.

Best wishes

Mike

Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 12, 2026 :

You could well be right that this acquisition by Google is important, but not because “they control the nukes”.

Nuclear fission weapons are a PsyOp. The Americans faked the means by which they destroyed Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Subsequently several other authors including Stephen A Young have debunked nuclear weapons.

The jury is still out on how “nuclear power stations” do what they do. Young thinks they’re not nuclear at all.

Please suspend disbelief until you’ve reviewed some material. I don’t believe it’s a PsyOp to say “Most of the time, the authorities lie to us about almost everything. If you cannot check a thing, because it’s too far away, too small or too complex, it’ll be a lie”.

zuFpM5*M, March 6, 2026 :

I have a very interesting book citation to share that is even more eye-opening than the Einstein quote. It is from Douglas Reed’s book and the person quoted is Bernard Baruch, who was somehow the top person directing war spending for both WWI and WWII despite not otherwise being a government employee. I just screenshot the book so I uploaded it here to share https://imgur.com/a/IlDDu7Y

What he describes is exactly how nuclear weapons are now used: as a pretext to attack countries like Iran. ( … ).

UPDATE :

Mike Walsh, March 6, 2026 :

Sorry, but believing that nuclear bombs don’t exist to me is akin to believing the earth is flat. Are nuclear power stations, nuclear powered submarines and nuclear powered aircraft carriers also fake?🙄

Dr. Mike Yeadon answers, March 6, 2026 :

1. Nuclear fission bombs are not equivalent to nuclear power stations.

2. Dr Steven A Young, nuclear physicist, has a different interpretation of what so called civil nuclear power is about.

The deceptions to which we’ve been subjected are limitless. Clinging to what we’ve been told & resisting even looking at alternative explanations for phenomena is not productive.

Best wishes

Mike

Hiroshima revisited

The evidence that napalm and mustard gas helped fake the nuclear bombings

By: Michael Palmer

Foreword: Franklin Stahl

Photograph of downtown Hiroshima, taken by Russian-American engineer Alexander P. de Seversky during his visit in early September 1945 and shown in his book Air power: key to survival (see reference [5]). The original figure caption reads as follows: “A cluster of concrete office buildings, standing erect and structurally intact amidst the ashes of the surrounding wooden houses, near ‘ground zero’ (B).”

This book can be downloaded in PDF format. A printed version is available through Lulu.com.

A German translation is likewise available. The first chapter can be downloaded. The full translation is available in print from Etica Media.

Full website :

https://mpalmer.heresy.is/webnotes/HR/

NUCLEAR WEAPONS ARE A HOAX

by Omar Jordan

https://docs.google.com/document/d/18SQRQRUjuGsDx4H0bvXNxK02vVht2sXCJUS_fU9eifg/mobilebasic

Recycling Point for Nuclear Weapons

“No, you dismantle your nuclear arsenal first.”

