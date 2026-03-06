Fraud Prevention Hotline

David
7h

It has become apparent to me that even some of the commentators on Substack are in serious need of catching up with the truth in this world of mind boggling Bs that we were all born into, instead of classifying us as mentally deranged conspiracy theorists! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

zuFpM5*M
7hEdited

I have a very interesting book citation to share that is even more eye-opening than the Einstein quote. It is from Douglas Reed's book and the person quoted is Bernard Baruch, who was somehow the top person directing war spending for both WWI and WWII despite not otherwise being a government employee. I just screenshot the book so I uploaded it here to share https://imgur.com/a/IlDDu7Y

What he describes is exactly how nuclear weapons are now used: as a pretext to attack countries like Iran. They were also used to prevent a war with the Soviet Union, which I think was also part of a plan as there is ample evidence communism was the preferred system for a world government. The threat of nuclear annihilation precluded the economically superior west from destroying the preferred communist bloc. Now that a war with Russia is desired, suddenly we no longer hear about nuclear annihilation so much, which seems to indicate that the narrative has run its course.

