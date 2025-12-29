Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 29, 2025 :

If ever you’ve thought I might have overestimated on the tyrannical side the ambition of those ranged against us, I think you’ll find copious evidence of their desire for total domination.

They can succeed only if they can persuade or coerce us to accept digital ID.

Plenty of source material here, so know thine enemy.

Best wishes

Mike

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 28, 2025 :

This more exactly describes how the system works, in which every transaction is governed by automatic rules against which there’s no appeal.

I hope it reinforces yet again how dystopian life will be if we are resigned to a digital ID, cashless CBDC future.

The other parts can be read by clicking on the author’s name.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

Editor's note :

A small excerpt from the excellent article :

( ... )

The ethics layer already exists. It’s called the Earth Charter.

Launched in 2000 after a decade of drafting, the Earth Charter presents itself as a declaration of fundamental ethical principles for building a just, sustainable, and peaceful global society. It was initiated by Maurice Strong and Mikhail Gorbachev, drafted by a 23-member Commission chaired by Steven Rockefeller, and funded by the Rockefeller Foundation and Dutch government. The final text was shaped by NGO and UN agency input, with minimal public ratification process.

( ... )

This creates what’s called a self-regulating system where human decision-making at each step becomes unnecessary. The infrastructure implements the feedback loop automatically.

The system drives behavior toward predetermined targets: Net Zero emissions goals, SDG indicator thresholds, ESG performance benchmarks, fiscal sustainability ratios, specific achievement milestones. These aren’t just aspirational hopes but operational targets that the automatic control system pushes behaviour toward through financial consequences that trigger without anyone having to decide case by case.

( ... )

The system being built doesn’t need to control your thoughts directly. It only needs to make clearing conditional on compliance — and compliance even includes what you say. Express the wrong opinions online, and your reach disappears; persist, and perhaps your transactions eventually stop clearing. Free speech remains in theory, but without reach, no-one can hear what you say.

In part 3 we discuss where this all leads.

Full article :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 28, 2025 :

A follower on Substack asked if I really thought everything that has happened was intentional.

Those of you who have delved into the many non governmental organisations (NGOs) know that the Royal Institute for International Affairs and it’s US counterpart, the Council on Foreign Relations (and dozens of lesser known NGOs) have been at work for more than a century, planning - almost absurdly - world domination.

So of course it’s intentional. I doubt anything of moment that happens was meant to be any other way.

I do understand that most people cannot handle the implications of any of this and may resist accepting it to their last day.

The description early on in Joseph Plummer’s summary of Carroll Quigley’s “Tragedy and Hope”, on the attitudes of those who set about this scheming late in the nineteenth century, is informative.

The rest really is detail. As EscapeKey repeatedly points out, they didn’t need to own the money & other resources, only control their flows, in order to control everything else. As he says, their mission is “Own nothing. Clear everything”.

My quick reply to the question received is as below.

Best wishes

Mike

Ps: Plummer realises that accumulation of money & power at least in Europe and the Far East under the Rothschilds long predated Rhodes, but as he says “That’s for another historian to document”.

Yes, not only intentional, but planned for over 20 years before the big kick off in 2020. Paul Schreyer in Germany made a chillingly compelling documentary called something like “Pandemic simulations: preparation for a new era?” which you’ll be able to find somewhere. I’ve since discovered that there are no “viral diseases” or contagion, which horrifyingly reveals that for more than a century, horrible people have planned to use hollow needles to inject billions with intentionally harmful substances. There are no beneficial “vaccines”. They’re all deceptions, of variable toxicity. I’ve recently been reading Joseph Plumber’s summary of a tome of a history book, written in the late 1960s, “Tragedy and Hope”, by Ivy League professor and insider to what he (Carroll Quigley) called “The Network”. He charted their origins to Cecil Rhodes and Alfred Milner in the late nineteenth century almost to today, though he was writing before the formation of the WEF. I’ve started writing about it on my Telegram channel. More there. The end game, I expect, is going to be another perhaps several synthetic crises, followed by a deliberately triggered 2008 Mark 2, within which everyone’s financial assets will be seized and vaporised. This impoverishment, accompanied by destruction of fiat currencies, will leave almost everyone dependent upon the state for survival. They’ll sign up for digital ID because it’s the only way they’ll receive their small allowance of CBDCs. Everything will become conditional and I anticipate a requirement will be to get jabbed periodically. The toxicity will presumably be set low enough not to reveal how depopulation is being accomplished. As Western populations fall, more people from developing countries will arrive until everything is destroyed. It’s suggested that their goal is a population reduction of 90-95%. Our best chance is to accumulate some precious metals and always to decline digital ID.

Best wishes,

Mike

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 27, 2025 :

Forwarded by Fiona Rose Diamond ( @FionaRoseDiamond ) :

In London on 13th December, you should have heard from Catherine Austin Fitts. A tech failure meant the video did not play on the screen. That failure will not silence the message.

I am making sure you hear it now.

Catherine Austin Fitts—an investment banker, Wall Street exec and public official who served in the US Federal Government—delivered words that were meant to be heard, and they still will be.

“Digital ID is the very heart of building a surveillance system that will allow programmable money to exist, and to connect to that surveillance system in a way that your everyday life can be mandated and controlled by a small group of people who are depending on algorithms, AI, and software to control you.

They can decide where you go; they can decide what you buy. If you’re not good, they can turn off your money. Digital ID is at the very heart of the entire system of a digital control grid.

Don’t let yourself be programmed to comply with the unspeakable.”

Share these messages far and wide. This moment matters. The UK is the first to stand up against a looming digital dystopia—and the world must follow.

Thank you to everyone who braved the cold in London. This was only still the beginning—and you were among the first to stand and resist. We will not allow tyranny to take hold. We will continue to campaign against Digital ID as a tool of total control.

Thank you🙏🏻

Discover a wealth of information on what Digital ID really is, where it comes from, and how you can resist it.

Fiona Rose Diamond

Attached video:

The message from Dr. Mike Yeadon, which was also to be heard on December 13th in London at the mass protest against digital identity, can be found in this previously published article:

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-operation-talla

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-operation-talla

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 28, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4056

This is a VERY good short video for explaining the perilous nature of cashless central bank digital currency.

If it doesn’t include jabs when you’re told to get them, consider it present anyway.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 27, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4044

This pdf book is an abbreviated version of a famous book, “Tragedy and Hope”, written by an Ivy League historian, Carroll Quigley, who had access to the files of a number of institutions involved in driving the worldwide revolution we now shorten to The Great Reset. The full length book was enormous and few copies were ever printed. Even if you had it, it’s almost disablingly long and few would actually read it.

Hence this summarised version, now available free via download. I expect it will be well worth reading, though I’ve only just discovered this for myself!

Best wishes

Mike

Full version from

Subscriber

Related article :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-age-of-depopulation-they-tell

