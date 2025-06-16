The cover photo : London, October 20, 2023.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 16, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2965

This well written piece, by Prof Richard Ennos, paints a picture of systematic failures of almost everyone to recognise the disproportionate risks and impacts upon children and adults arising from the “pandemic response”.

He points out that, though by far the more candid of the official enquiries, the Scottish Covid Enquiry is being used to cover up the many crimes & to blame poor decision making (the “Mistakes Were Made deflection from the reality, which is “We, the government, did all of this, knowingly”.

In sharing this document however, an outline of the Scottish PEOPLE’S Covid enquiry (to distinguish it from the government enquiries), the professor himself, knowingly misled both participants and all audiences as to what really happened.

By this I mean that the Professor & I were in contact some weeks at least before the event. I had offered to give testimony, basing trust in my opinions and findings on my training and professional experience. He declined to take me up on my offer, despite me being highly qualified to address the question, “If there was no pandemic, what were the motivations & objectives for massed administration of materials which could only be harmful if they had any effect at all.

I feel irked at the surely deliberate exclusion of a witness to the very people’s enquiry that he purported to hold.

Instead, he chose people who are unqualified and/or unwilling to offer opinions on the designed-in properties of the so-called vaccines. Those speakers know perfectly well what my opinions are in that regard and know furthermore what the effect will be of my exclusion from the event. I hope they sleep better than I am lately. I certainly couldn’t in their shoes.

Best wishes

Mike

Ps: names & telling tales don’t interest me. It’s roles played and how one conducts oneself that matters.

Linked :

https://www.ukcolumn.org/blogs/the-scottish-peoples-covid-19-inquiry-conference-a-personal-reflection-on-a-groundbreaking

Censorship in the "Covid" investigation in Florida :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 29, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2184

Very interesting and extraordinarily long article.

It doesn’t scan like Paul’s writing style but I guess quite a lot of it is extracts from others writing.

Only subscribers may post comments. This is what I would have replied to the narrative about Florida posted by one subscriber.

Best wishes

Mike

I have a contesting & contrasting narrative about Florida. In mid-2021, I had the strongest sense that to be most effective, I had to get to the southern USA. Previously I had lived all my life in U.K., so this was a bold step, one which I’m forever grateful that my wife immediately agreed we should do. We sold our house and most possessions and left. At that time I considered it unlikely we’d return to Europe because my read was that the situation was changing very rapidly. We landed in Florida at the end of that year, assisted with visas by a well known campaigner. We stayed until early 2023.

During that time, I had regular contact with Dr Joe Ladapo, Florida’s Surgeon General. He was very open to speaking with me and was unconcerned if that contact was to become known (not that I made a big deal of it publicly).

I gave very many interviews during that year. These were rapidly censored such that they simply failed to appear in any search run on Google or Safari, though they were easily found using Yandex or Mojeek.

I thought I was making progress when Gov DeSantis ran an event entitled “Bringing down the curtain on the covid theatre” or similar title. I was perturbed however that not only was I not invited to contribute, but that I was prevented from contributing, even though I was living closer to the event than many who did speak.

I was again briefly elated when DeSantis sought authorization to run a “Grand Jury” about the covid event. This uniquely American phenomenon seeks to establish whether or not there’s the basis to build criminal cases against anyone involved in it. However, when I reached out to Joe again to offer testimony, including in person, or just an affidavit duly notarised, I was told it wasn’t required.

Without being immodest, I’m the most senior & well qualified former big pharma research executive anywhere speaking out on the event.

With that, we resolved to return to U.K., where we picked up a new life, very changed in outlook. I’m more at peace than I’ve ever been, despite wishing none of this had happened “on my watch”.

Linked ( in the next post on Telegram ) :

https://palexander.substack.com/p/cynthia-chung-exceptional-scholarship?triedRedirect=true

(The article was linked in the following post on Telegram : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2185 )

Censorship in the AfD "Corona Symposium” in Germany :

Editor's note: AfD is one of the only German parties to have organized a “Corona symposium” for the purpose of investigating fraud. At the time, it was reported that during the AfD "Covid" investigation, the recording of Dr. Yeadon's testimony could not take place because the recording devices had been "accidentally" and "erroneously" left switched off.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 16, 2023

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/16268

I have overnight been in touch with the author, who is a German citizen and fellow freedom fighter/ truthteller.

They are very *issed off at my “acceptance” of censorship by AfD of my talk given to that party.

They have every justification for being very annoyed that my talk, delivered to very strong impact at the event itself, has been hidden from the public.

But, and I have made the point, politely but firmly, that I have no power to alter the outcome. The party leadership had clearly decided they weren’t going to share it, or to let me have it. With 20/20 hindsight, I should have recorded it myself. I told them that while I “understood” that they were threatened with retaliation if they released it, understanding (what they told me) in no way signifies agreeing with it. Furthermore, the extensive censorship to which I’ve been subjected continually has previously been by governments, tech companies etc. Not by people with whom I have worked. That, being censored by people who I *thought* were on the same side as me was an unpleasant surprise.

I do not do this work for entertainment or reward. Also, though I realised in 2020 that the chances of being interned or worse were probably reduced (compared with what would probably have happened 20 years earlier) because the perpetrators have highly effective censorship and smearing techniques, being the only person who can testify, with the unarguable knowledge of a former big pharma insider, that these injections were designed INTENTIONALLY to cause harm, I do think at some point it’s entirely possible that I will disappear one day. Obviously I hope not. But there’s no safe stance to take. Remaining silent guarantees certain outcomes so, knowing what I know, speaking out makes sense to me.

So I’m not happy to have this fellow’s ire for decisions made by others. I’ve also invited their advice on whether there’s the slightest chance the organisation might change its mind if I protest strongly enough. I very much doubt it, as I did when I first realised they weren’t going to release it.

All of that said, I respect their fire and recommend their work in this Substack account.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://neveragainisnowglobal.substack.com/

Editor's note: Only a recording of a German interpreter has survived, translating part of Dr. Yeadon's statement into German. Dr. Yeadon's voice in the background is very quiet and barely audible. The man on the left in the photo is Prof. Stefan Hockerz. His presence in the photo suggests that he posted the video before it was later shared.

Source :

🌐Zeitzeugen, December 5, 2023,

https://t.me/AnonymousMediaBerlin/31469

Editor's note : The above video was posted on Telegram. Below it was a brief explanation and a German transcript of Dr. Yeadon's translated statement. I have translated the text back into English:

Dr. Mike Yeadon:

“COVID was a military depopulation program. The US Department of Defense (DOD) commissioned the development of the mRNA bioweapon from pharmaceutical companies.”

The AfD faction still refuses to release the original recordings in which Dr. Mike Yeadon openly declares that the mRNA vaccines are bioweapons commissioned by the US military. He said this in the German Bundestag at the 2nd Corona Symposium. A viewer leaks his speech; the simultaneous translation is heard:

“This is a deliberate poisoning of 5.8 billion people. It is quite clear that these products were commissioned by the US Department of Defense to the pharmaceutical companies. We were poisoned by the military that commissioned these drugs. They will do it again: There is evidence that this pandemic has been planned for 25 years.”

Dr. Mike Yeadon

in the German Bundestag, 2nd Corona Symposium

Editor's note:

Since these are historical recordings, I am also providing you with the original German text that was underneath the video:

………………………………………………………………….

Dr. Mike Yeadon:

Covid war ein militärisches Entvölkerungprogram. Das US Verteidigungsministerium (DOD) gab die Entwicklung der MRNA Biowaffe bei den Pharma Unternehmen in Auftrag.

Die AFD Fraktion weigert sich noch immer die original Aufnahmen in der Dr. Mike Yeadon offen erklärt das es sich bei den MRNA Impfungen um Biowaffen handelt die vom US Militär in Auftrag gegeben wurden, zu veröffentlichen. Dies sagte er im Deutschen Bundestag auf dem 2. Coronasymposium.

Ein Zuschauer leakt seine Rede, man hört die simultan Übersetzung:

Dies ist eine vorsätzliche Vergiftung von 5,8 Milliarden Menschen.

Es ist ganz klar, diese Produkte wurden von dem Amerikanischen Verteidigungs-Ministerium in Auftrag gegeben, an die Pharmaunternehmen.

Wir wurden vom Militär vergiftet das diese Wirkstoffe in Auftrag gegeben hat. Sie werden es wieder tun:

Es gibt Beweise das diese Plandemie 25 Jahre lang geplant wurde.

Dr. Mike Yeadon

im Deutschen Bundestag,

2. Coronasymposium

Source : https://t.me/AnonymousMediaBerlin/31469

A reminder from 2023

Dr. Mike Yeadon in London, October 20, 2023 :

Source :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/historical-videos-by-dr-mike-yeadon

Afterword

by Suavek

What were the goals for the mass administration of harmful materials in the absence of a pandemic?

You can find all of Dr. Yeadon's statements on this topic here, in various articles on the Fraud Prevention Hotline. On his Substack No. 1 (this is No. 2), you will also find the answer you are looking for: https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/. But you won't find the answers at the Scottish People's Covid-19 Inquiry Conference, nor at the Florida grand jury, nor at the AfD party's German Corona symposium.

Besides Dr. Mike Yeadon, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was one of the few who was not afraid to tell the whole truth and to publish conversations with Dr. Yeadon on this matter.

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( & https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

