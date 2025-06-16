Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Elusive1
1d

If one has nothing to hide, they don't censor or prevent another from speaking. Simple.

Humanity and I thank you for your efforts, guys! God's blessings

The BarefootHealer
1d

Unfortunately, we are currently so far past the Rubicon, that now it comes down to a race between the common folk injuries/deaths and the finalisation of the NWO panopticon states and controlled collapse of societal contracts.

Ie As people get diagnosed with various hyperprogressive,obscure disease states, or have close relatives die suddenly, they will break pattern enough to disturb or rebel, but as fast as the fire will ignite, the prison with no bars will close the few remaining doors- digital ID, emergency declarations, UBI agricultural freedoms.😐

So while there is a slim hope (there is always hope), it's going to come down to the very near wire.

Between August and December this year (2025), there will be the final events to test humanity's spark. If these events are accepted without effective fuss, or critical thought, then the path will be almost set.

If we have not rebelled en masse by 2028 at the latest then it's game over, but every year that passes, will mean fewer alive to rebel.

Hats off to the PTB, the projected "bumbling, bureaucrats" and "hands are tied governments", is an effective military cover. Keeping people unable to face the hardened truth of intentional democide, which honestly is why Dr Mike is purposely excluded. 🤫

