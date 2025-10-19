The cover photo: Dr. Mike Yeadon, and a symbolic photo of Allen, a university professor from the USA who wishes to remain anonymous. He, too, has already enriched this Substack with numerous valuable insights.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 26, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2448

I’m indebted to Meryl and Jessica for engaging in discussion on the topic of “gain of function” research.

I have done a little of both gain and loss of function research. It’s not as it’s often purported to be. GOF/LOF are endpoints of any research activity in molecular biology research in which the function of a gene sequence is not understood (that’s most of the time) and stepwise editing of that sequence is attempted to see which bits do what. It’s very limited in its utility, though occasionally it can throw up clues from which the researcher gains an “aha!” moment.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://open.substack.com/pub/woodhouse/p/conversation-with-meryl-nass-on-gain

The statements from the comment section of the article linked above:

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 26, 2025 :

https://www.woodhouse76.com/p/conversation-with-meryl-nass-on-gain/comment/88772027

Dr Mike Yeadon

Where it comes to acute respiratory illnesses, the published clinical efforts intended to demonstrate that transmission of the symptoms of illness from a sick person can occur to a well person have all failed, from 1918 to 2024.

These illnesses are not contagious.

Influenza of course exists. However, it’s not contagious nor is it infectious (the latter follows from the former).

“Flu vaccines” are a multi decade fraud. They don’t help, because these illnesses aren’t caused by airborne, submicroscopic, infectious particles termed “viruses”. In this sense, there’s no scientific evidence for their existence. Every “pillar” that is claimed to show that they do exist is also fraud.

Given the basic premises of the pathology of the postulated agent, SARS-CoV-2, are fundamentally the same as never-identified “influenza viruses”, it is reasonable to expect the same, real-world correlates, ie none.

It doesn’t exist independently of a computer sequence database.

“Covid19”, the new illness, does not exist. “Vaccines” against the non-existence, claimed cause of the illness, are illogical and do not have any beneficial effects.

I did not expect that they would. All mRNA- and DNA-based injections were expected to trigger a range of illnesses, dominated by autoimmune disorders and other toxicities arising from the nucleic acids inherently as well as from other components such as lipid nanoparticles.

Finally, it’s illogical to be concerned about “gain of function” research in this field, because there’s no starting point to modify.

GOF does exist as a fairly routine molecular biological technique, accompanied by its opposite, Loss of Function. These are endpoints observed after editing a genetic sequence of a known gene, who’s mechanism of action and role in health and disease we’re trying to understand.

Jessica Hockett, January 27, 2025 :

Jessica Hockett

Thanks for your comments, Mike.

I agree where it concerns the things I’ve learned or read about. When you say, “Influenza of course exists,” you mean the collection of symptoms we think of as influenza, yes?

As far as I can tell, it seems the answer to “Can scientists gain function in a thing by altering the structure of the thing?” is no. Function is lost and/or cannot be sustained.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 27, 2025 :

https://www.woodhouse76.com/p/conversation-with-meryl-nass-on-gain/comment/89078196

Dr Mike Yeadon

Yes, influenza is a real illness, which varies tremendously in its presentation and symptoms. It’s simply not infectious in nature nor contagious.

Exactly what it is is not known. I’ve speculated on my Substack that it’s a consequence of losing control of the complex, lifelong, dynamic equilibrium of managing airway surface liquid. When that’s disrupted, we go through an acute response then a healing sequence.

On Gain (or Loss) of Function, it’s a well recognised technique in molecular biology, used to probe and try to understand the function of genes and gene products.

I agree it’s not possible to add complex functions like transmission & hijacking cellular functions to sequences not associated with any of these things.

Editor's note :

Jessica Hockett’s interviewee, Meryl Nass, spreads false information about the alleged existence of “Covid,” and of course, about its alleged origin. This is sometimes difficult to bear. The following statement refers to this:

Peter Ross, January 25, 2025 :

https://www.woodhouse76.com/p/conversation-with-meryl-nass-on-gain/comment/88571747

Pete Ross

Just show the world a test tube of “SARS-CoV-2” that when opened - or dropped & smashed on the floor - will infect the people standing around in the same room.

Why is resolving this ‘mystery’ taking so long?

Enuf already.

Allen, July 9, 2025 :

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/the-nyts-lab-leak-story-just-part/comment/61436176

Allen

The lab-leak theory serves the Deep State agenda in that it reinforces the idea that the virus is a real problem that needs to be solved, rather than a fear-based control narrative.

Here are some of the things you have to believe to accept the pandemic narrative and thusly the assorted tentacles such as the “lab leak” theory:

1) The “first wave” of Covid deaths in the US- the 6 week spike- occurred almost exclusively in nursing homes and hospitals- not in the general population. This virus targeted these places and not the rest of the country;

2) The groups targeted by this virus were the elderly and sickly. The median age of Covid deaths during this period exceeded normal life expectancies with on average 4 comorbidties. They were also forced into isolation, abandoned and/or given numerous toxic pharmaceuticals beyond their normal medical regimes. This deadly virus was only able to impact those who already had one foot in the grave;

3) During the “initial wave” only 15 out of 51 (DC) states were impacted. Many of these states border one another. These states all had Democrats as governors who enacted the same policies during the very same week. The other 36 states were not impacted during this time. This virus observed borders and political affiliations;

4) During this time those impacted were almost exclusively poor and many were disabled. This GOF virus stayed away from upper middle class and wealthy people;

5) During this time this virus did not enter into Canada observing the world’s longest and one of the if not the most heavily trafficked, commercial and personal borders;

6) This virus had no lead in time. There was no observable evidence for a coming mass death event caused by a virus. The all-cause death rate leading into Week 14 2020 was negative for the US in 2020 and spiked precisely the week the WHO declared a global pandemic;

7) This “deadly lab-leaked virus” caused no mass death in the original place of the “lab leak”- read that again;

8) The “gain of function” hypercharged “virii” migrated to N Italy from Wuhan skipping over Pakistan, Viet Nam, Afghanistan, etc;

9) The “virii” did not migrate to Central or Southern Italy nor impact other parts of Europe- instead it went to Elmhurst hospital in NY;

Not only does the “pandemic” narrative serve to cover up the fact that it was mass murder directly attributable to policies mandated by identifiable individuals but it serves as a smokescreen for the entire “Covid” scam that is steamrolling people’s lives. The insistence on using the “lab leak” red herring covers up the actual crimes that were committed.

Fred, October 9, 2025 :

https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/time-paints-a-rosy-hue/comment/164714438

Fred

Not disputing the effect of comorbid conditions, but the GoF coronavirus had a unique skill set, unlike common coronaviruses. Many iatrogenic deaths, but other patients died before ever reaching medical attention.

……………………………………………

Allen , October 9, 2025 :

https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/time-paints-a-rosy-hue/comment/164727186

Allen

Boy is that total nonsense devoid not only of evidence but of basic critical thinking skills and common understanding of biological reality.

Unbelievable some people still cling to the GoF lunacy.

……………………………………

Petra Liverani , October 9, 2025 :

https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/time-paints-a-rosy-hue/comment/164740059

Petra Liverani

Psyop-Detektiv

GoF was secondary propaganda for those doubting the official narrative.

Afterword :

by Dr. Mike Yeadon

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 24, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/1772

The main effect of the propaganda underscoring contagion, scary GoF “viruses”, the necessity of masks, social distancing, lockdowns & especially, of “vaccinations”, with presumably the same objectives: delete freedoms.

