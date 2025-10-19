Fraud Prevention Hotline

Robert Townshend
14h

Yep. The lab leak thing was just mixing a bit of Chi-nah bashing with implications that the bloody thing ever existed.

A quick way to lose friends even now is to say that Covid never existed...whoops, there go a few more friends!

But it never bloody existed. What part of "never existed" don't they get? It NEVER EXISTED.

Scaler Wave
14h

just a red herring to prop up the "virus" mythology for the dumb sheep

