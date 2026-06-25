Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 23, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-281151555

Dr Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

In my opinion, pharma is being used by The Owners as the tool to poison almost everyone. I don’t think pharma is the driver, the instigator, merely the means to an end. They’re certainly bad enough to have wished to drive this assault, but not powerful enough. Hence why I see them as willing tools, not the orchestrator. But I could be completely, completely wrong.

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Sasha Latypova, June 23, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@sashalatypova/note/c-281299872

Sasha Latypova

Due Diligence and Art

the Big Pharma would not be able to pull this mass murder off, no matter how much they wanted to monetize their failed gene therapy assets. The US Government invoked “national security”, extended the sovereign immunity to them to commit this crime, suspended the Constitution and removed the rights of citizens to seek justice in the courts. Also, the DOD (DARPA/DTRA), NIH and CDC are “Big Pharma” players, as they have monetized their own IP assets for mRNA vaccines, “biomanufacturing”, and for remdesivir (a DTRA asset) that otherwise could not have been monetized.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon restacked :

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esc ( Escape Key ), June 16, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@escapekey/note/c-277226214

esc

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

What the System Does:

It moves wealth upward.

It shields institutions from accountability.

It converts crises into expansions of technocratic power.

It ensures that the people who bear the losses - pensioners, depositors, taxpayers - have no meaningful say in the rules that produced those losses.

It writes the next chapter of control before the current chapter collapses, then waits for the collapse to make the chapter look like a rescue.

It removes constraints so bubbles can form, then blames the bubbles on market excess, then demands more authority to prevent the next one.

It maintains the fiction of democratic control over economic policy while steadily transferring that control to bodies beyond electoral reach.

That’s what it does. So that’s what it’s for.

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esc ( Escape Key ), June 16, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@escapekey/note/c-277207431

esc

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Crashes are the mechanism through which a pre-written institutional agenda gets implemented, and the next agenda is already fully drafted, waiting for its crisis.

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Tim West provides a brief summary of the information made available to us by Escape Key (esc) :

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Want to understand Escape Key’s work?

The most important describer of what has been built made crystal clear.

Tim West

Jun 25, 2026

https://beyondcertainty.substack.com/p/want-to-understand-escape-keys-work

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 16, 2026 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/a-baby-in-a-month/comment/277176516

Dr Mike Yeadon

I may be wrong, and this is for the lawyers. But surely the entire judicial system everywhere was corrupted before the event was kicked off?

No senior court will accept key cases. If somehow they find themselves considering such cases, they delay endlessly or find arbitrary reasons to dismiss.

In the final analysis, even winning a big case would make no difference, because the media won’t report it, internet sharing would be suppressed and other courts would decide it set no precedent, because reasons.

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Luc Lelievre, June 25, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-allen-and-others-it/comment/282373755

Luc Lelievre

No, Dr. Yeadon is correct! I’ve been there... The following is entirely true in Québec, Canada:

“I may be wrong, and this is for the lawyers. But surely the entire judicial system everywhere was corrupted before the event was kicked off?

No senior court will accept key cases. If somehow they find themselves considering such cases, they delay endlessly or find arbitrary reasons to dismiss.

In the final analysis, even winning a big case would make no difference, because the media won’t report it, internet sharing would be suppressed and other courts would decide it set no precedent, because reasons.”

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Editor’s Note: Luc Lelievre writes articles about the system that I highly value. Dr. Mike Yeadon has also spoken enthusiastically about his articles. Here are a few examples :

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-speed-of-historical-reversals

https://mises.org/mises-wire/ruling-class-wants-you-think-central-planning-inevitable

https://mises.org/power-market/why-stable-systems-fail-illusion-institutional-control

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Jan Van Steenbergen, February 24, 2026 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/the-moment-it-clicks/comment/219201613

Joe Van Steenbergen

I think this article helps to explain the need to look past the names of perpetrators and the crimes they committed and focus on the systems being put in place that will, if we let them, rule over us with little or no human intervention. Our prison is being built arounds us and most can’t or won’t see it (t’s complicated stuff, anyway, and people don’t have much time or inclination to look into complicated things.).

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/the-information-clearinghouse

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 24, 2026 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/the-moment-it-clicks/comment/219218007

Dr Mike Yeadon

Absolutely agree. I have never been particularly interested in pharma company executive A or politician B or NGO chairman C. As you point out, it’s what’s being created and installed that will outlast any individual or group of criminals.

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MoodyP, June 19, 2026 :

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-speed-of-historical-reversals/comment/278814831

MoodyP

Eric’s Newsletter

“The purpose of a system is what it does”.

Stafford Beer

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A symbolic photo of Allen. He is a university professor in the USA who wishes to remain anonymous.

Allen, June 24, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-281898487

Allen

The necessary effects of the psyop were created by the mass media not by some imagined biological or chemical weapon. The hospital protocols did the killing not some fictitious GoF fable.

Anthony Fauci did not fail. The presupposition held within is that “COVID” was a problem to be solved and was “handled poorly.” This is profoundly problematic as “COVID” was an operation that was run through the highest levels of finance and governance (the real government not your elected stooges).

To suggest that these policies “failed” and that the man holding the money bag “failed” during a time of the greatest upwards transfer of wealth in history, created BY these “COVID” policies, is to misunderstand everything that has happened in the last six years and to ignore the historical context from which “COVID” arose.

Every single fraud technique used to “sell” the Covid hysteria was invented in the 1980s and 1990s by Anthony Fauci and Co. to sell the AIDS fraud.

You can learn about this history by watching the excellent documentary, “HIV=AIDS - Fauci’s First Fraud.”

It should be emphasized that this isn’t about some diabolical Mr. Evil sucking on his pinkie finger. Fauci is merely the bagman and if it weren’t him it would be another. What we are looking at is a broad systemic problem of intertwining political and financial allegiances.

Again I wish to reiterate this is a glaring problem coming from some who have the biggest megaphones and has massive repercussions. Much of this reminds me of the insipid commentary on the soft opposition to the Iraq Wars (read massacres and theft) who would claim that these were “failed policies” or “the wrong war” etc.

There was no pandemic- period.

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Franklin O’Kanu, June 24, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@unorthodoxy/note/c-281862262

Franklin O’Kanu

There’s this idea that the medical industry is separate from the pharmaceutical but the two are one and the same: The pharmaceutical industry. Med school is simply the diversion away from the drug cartel at hand and it’s a brilliant strategy, one that has lasted decades. This is an excellent deep dive into all the possible levers of how Pharma Pushes Pills (PPP).

Coming from that industry I’m actually looking to change this dated version of “sick-care,” towards one that actually promotes health. I just wrote about that here: unorthodoxy.substack.co…

Wonderful piece here as it literally expounds a lot deeper on what I discussed, but the essence remains: Moder healthcare is really drug care and it’s time to do something about it

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Allen, June 24, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-281863029

Allen

Large-scale investors drive the medical industry through private equity firms, venture capital, sovereign wealth funds, and asset managers who shape how care is delivered and what medical “treatments” will be developed and forwarded.

Commercial business defines and shapes hospital systems, medical schools, and continuing education platforms. The knowledge future doctors acquire is shaped to match investor financial and operational goals- profit is the one and only goal.

Because residents complete their entire training within these highly structured digital systems designed by big business they never learn how to practice medicine outside of these for-profit automated clinical pathways. The corporate software dictates what questions will be asked and what tests will be ordered, training new doctors to equate “good medicine” with corporate compliance.

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Crixcyon, June 24, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@crixcyon327796/note/c-281854941

Crixcyon

Despite all the brainiacs we’re told operate in the the medical industry, I am appalled at how little recognition there is by these super-minded humans that the medicines they peddle are actually toxic poisons...and are in no way “medicines”.

Despite all the narratives, there are no illnesses or diseases occurring because of the lack of big pharma poisons (both vaccines and drugs). Yet, these items are the foundations of modern health care.

As far as education goes...sure, I went to school to become a first class thief and agent of theft but that doesn’t mean my education is honest, sane, ethical and moral. The same with doctors.

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Allen, June 23, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-281029195

Allen

Big Pharma’s decaying business model has been an open secret for nearly two decades, causing grave concern among industry insiders and financial analysts. A Brave New World of biopharmaceuticals, public-private partnerships, regulatory reform, strategic initiatives, and all manner of “creative disruptions” were kick started under the guise of a “China virus” aka Covid.

It’s not possible to overstate the degree of financial and institutional investment that has been poured into the mRNA-based “biomedical revolution.” Talk has been circulating for years about this coming wave of mRNA products. In established industry circles, the talk is that this “medical miracle” of biomedicine has finally and fully arrived.

Next-gen platforms, viral vector vaccines, protein sub-unit vaccines, personalized mRNA cancer vaccines, and mRNA vaccines for low-income countries, for high-income countries, for middle-income countries. You name it, mRNA to be tailored for any and every treatment, made for any and every illness under the sun.

It’s all racketeering.

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“The Medical-Industrial Complex has replaced the Military-Industrial Complex.” :

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Allen, June 16, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-277436741

Allen

There are multiple incentives to keep the bio-weapon bogeyman going.

By perpetuating the idea of the invisible enemy and convincing the public that an existential threat is always lurking just around the corner, war profiteers and pandemic profiteers turn fear into a highly reliable, recurring revenue stream.

This guarantees perpetual R&D contracts. By framing threats as “rapidly evolving”, the bio-security/military-industrial complex secures open-ended, multi-billion-dollar contracts for all sorts of projects that demand decades of highly profitable research and maintenance.

Capitalizing on this constant threat inflation guarantees a permanent flow of capital to the Bio-Pharma syndicate, it’s a core objective of the political economy of the Bio-Security State.

These classic strategies of tension tactics of maintaining public anxiety through constant drip-feed fear-mongering are used to justify increased surveillance, policing, and executive power.

They are also used in the geopolitical arena to justify cordoning off entire regions in the name of “health security.” Coincidentally these regions always happen to have valuable resources and/or are important trade routes.

The Medical-Industrial Complex has replaced the Military-Industrial Complex as the primary financial instrument for the gargantuan investment firms who run this country and is now an integral component of foreign policy.

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Editor’s Note:

In recent years, Noam Chomsky has presented himself as someone who—at a crucial moment—adopted the perspective of those perpetrating the “Covid” fraud. The man who once exposed propaganda became an active puppet of the propaganda machine himself, speaking disparagingly of well-informed vaccine opponents. That is true. Nevertheless, his earlier statements remain valid. Many of us are glad to have read his books back then.

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Bard Joseph, June 22, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@josephmugivan/note/c-280745232

Bard Joseph

“The smart way to keep people passive and obedient is to strictly limit the spectrum of acceptable opinion, but allow very lively debate within that spectrum—even encourage the more critical and dissident views. That gives people the sense that there’s free thinking going on, while all the time the presuppositions of the system are being reinforced by the limits put on the range of the debate.” — Noam Chomsky

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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