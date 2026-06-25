Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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Tove Gambetta's avatar
Tove Gambetta
44m

We the people are the cash cows wesminster exploit we need to change to direct democracy like the swiss. There isnt any other way most politicians are in only to fill their pockets

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
1h

No, Dr. Yeadon is correct! I've been there... The following is entirely true in Québec, Canada:

"I may be wrong, and this is for the lawyers. But surely the entire judicial system everywhere was corrupted before the event was kicked off?

No senior court will accept key cases. If somehow they find themselves considering such cases, they delay endlessly or find arbitrary reasons to dismiss.

In the final analysis, even winning a big case would make no difference, because the media won’t report it, internet sharing would be suppressed and other courts would decide it set no precedent, because reasons."

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