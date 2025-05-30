Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 29, 2025 :

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Helpful framework, much appreciated. I agree with the categorisation, though obviously I’m deeply into the Off Limits category, since there’s no scientific evidence for the existence of viruses, all vaccines have always been a useless and deliberate deception of the public and pandemic based control & assault systems have been actively rehearsed for at least 25 years on an international basis. I expect it’ll be used again, alongside other not-happening fear provoking deceptions such as climate change crises.

Linked :

False Binaries that 'Limit the Spectrum of Acceptable Opinion' in the COVID-19 Debate and Perpetuate Lies Told by The Powers That Be (Part 2)

Jessica Hockett, Jonathan Engler, and Martin Neil

May 28, 2025

“ ( … )

The constituent parts of the views illustrated above can be dissected further:

Pro Narrative: SARS-CoV-2 is a novel virus against which human beings had no immunity and which created new or added risk of severe illness and death for many people. Everyone needed to take the virus seriously: lockdown and mask to curb spread, save hospitals, and buy time for a vaccine.

Permitted Dissent: SARS-CoV-2 is a novel virus against which human beings had some pre-existing/natural immunity and creates new/added risk of severe illness and death for some people. The vulnerable needed to take the virus seriously and be ‘protected’ in a ‘focused’ way until herd immunity was reached or effective treatments or vaccine was available.

Off Limits: SARS-CoV-2 is a nothing-burger, not novel, not a virus, etc., and did not create new/added risk of severe illness and death for anyone—except where positive tests prompted maltreatment. There was no viral threat that anyone needed to take seriously or which warranted a response or protection efforts of any kind.

Supporting False Binaries: Strategic and Emergent

Numerous false binaries support the central false binary and are critical to preserving it. Some appear highly strategic, if not planted. Others are better described as emergent, with both “sides” not immediately evident and the controversies only developing after the initial months of “the emergency”.

Origins

The most prolific and persistent supporting false binary regards the ‘origin’ of SARS-CoV-2; namely, whether “it” leaked from a lab or came from a wet market or other zoonotic incident. These scenarios were planted in January 2020 and soldier on, with few signs of allowing for other possibilities anytime soon.

( … )

Full article :

Jessica Hockett, May 28, 2025 :

Jessica Hockett

Wood House 76

Lab leak v wet market is only one of many false binaries that kept - and continues to keep - people from questioning whether a novel, risk-additive coronavirus was suddenly spreading in late 2019/early 2020.

Edward, May 30, 2025 :

Edward

Edward’s Substack

Tremendous! I limit myself to Ms Hockett’s substack and one other substack “The Nude Canvas News Letter” as Ms Hockett lays it out, all the rest, false binary babble. “orgin” “gof” “furrin “cleavage site” who comes- up with this idiocy? makes one spend greater part one’s day just trying to shake off the disbelief.

Jonathan Engler, May 29, 2025 :

Jonathan Engler

Jonathan’s Substack

It's really very simple.

(1) there was no novel virus, man-made or otherwise; the pandemic was a staged construct consisting of propaganda, data fraud and targeted democide, all driven by fraudulent testing. Haiti didn't have a pandemic as they couldn't afford the testing.

(2) people (correctly) heard that hoospitals were where people who "tested postive" went to be killed, so they stayed away.

The Powers That Be have gone to great lengths to avoid these simple truths from being recognised, by offering up a series of false binaries, as we describe here:

Linked :

Editor's note: Dr. Jonathan Engler's statement complements the conclusion, which the article linked below only indirectly and unfortunately does not clearly state, that "Covid" and the "SARS-CoV-2 virus" never existed. Some comments below the article show that other readers are also able to correctly identify the connections.

Why Did Haiti Have the Lowest COVID Death Rate? My Conversation with a Lead Epidemiologist

What one of the world's most overlooked COVID outcomes taught me about surveillance, public health, and scientific curiosity

Dr Philip McMillan

May 29, 2025

This is a conversation that hasn’t been covered by mainstream media—and likely won’t be. As a Substack subscriber, you’re getting exclusive access to insights that challenge the global COVID narrative from one of Haiti’s lead epidemiologists. Some phrasing may seem imperfect—and that’s intentional.

( … )

When I first came across the COVID data from Haiti, I had to pause. According to WHO figures, Haiti—a country with only 2.7% COVID-19 vaccination, a fragile health infrastructure, and repeated crises—reported fewer than 900 COVID deaths by mid-2021. Compared to the staggering losses in wealthy, highly vaccinated nations, this seemed... improbable.

But as a physician and researcher who has challenged mainstream narratives from the very beginning, I’ve learned not to dismiss anomalies. Instead, I chase them. Because often, they reveal the most.

( … )

Full article :

Another comment on the above article:

Barbus barbus, May 30, 2025 :

Barbus barbus

Barbus’s Substack

As Reiner Fuellmich had quoted 'It was a PCR pandemic'. Where is he now? Oh, he was put in prison!

All deaths at the time were recorded as covid deaths to instill fear for maximum GMO therapy uptake.

Sweden kept schools open and no children died of C19.

An engineered virus and therapy and a lot of propaganda and censorship caused 20 million deaths worldwide. Pfizer made $100 billion profit in 2022.

Stay safe and effective everyone. 🙏

Afterword

by Suavek

Next time you go to the doctor, please think of Haiti

Unfortunately, the article about Haiti also contains comments that, either deliberately or out of ignorance, have the opposite effect of enlightenment.

Not surprisingly, it's primarily paid trolls acting as "spin doctors" who attempt to distort the message of the article for propaganda purposes. They write about Haiti's "pandemic success," as if the use of alternative remedies had kept COVID disease out of the country, thus significantly reducing the alleged "COVID death toll." In rare cases, such claims also come from completely indoctrinated readers who have simply missed the most important factual revelations of the past five years and are now largely parroting the propaganda. Dr. Jonathan Engler's testimony seems all the more valuable under these circumstances.

Haiti is one of two states on the Caribbean island of Hispaniola. The other state on this island is the Dominican Republic, located east of Haiti. If the viruses could exist, and "SARS-CoV-2" were a real virus, then the alleged "Covid mortality rate" in the Dominican Republic would have to be similar to that in Haiti.

Map of Hispaniola showing the border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti ( Source : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dominican_Republic%E2%80%93Haiti_border#/media/File:La_Espa%C3%B1ola.svg ).

The data cited in the above article are for 2021. According to this article, Haiti's COVID vaccination rate is 2.7%, and fewer than 900 COVID-related deaths were recorded by mid-2021. In 2021, the population of Haiti was 11.37 million, and the Dominican Republic had a similar population of 11.12 million.

To compare the figures between the two countries, I refer to the current "Corona" information from public authorities in 2025 ( ). The vaccination rate in the Dominican Republic is therefore 65,6 % ( vaccinated at least once) / vaccination rare complete : 54,6%, and the total number of alleged "Covid" deaths should be 4,384.

An automatic image translation from German. Source : https://www.corona-in-zahlen.de/weltweit/dominikanische%20republik/

You can see the official statistics here. From the website https://www.corona-in-zahlen.de/ ( translated ) : The data used were collected by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) , the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) , the World Health Organization (WHO) and Our World in Data (OWID) .

The vaccination rate in Haiti is 4,5 % ( vaccinated at least once) / vaccination rare complete : 3,2 %, and the total number of alleged "Covid" deaths should be 860 :

An automatic image translation from German. Source : https://www.corona-in-zahlen.de/weltweit/haiti/

Haiti's estimated population in 2025 is 11,906,095, and the Dominican Republic's is similarly high at 11,520,487. I received these estimates from AI/Google for the year 2025. The official population figures for both countries were also almost the same in previous years.

I don't want to unnecessarily lengthen this article. However, Haiti's history shows that the country's residents have VERY good reasons to distrust Western propaganda. I won't expand on this topic here for reasons of space, as anyone can easily research the topic. In Germany, I have the impression that it was the inhabitants of the former German Democratic Republic who were suspicious of the “coronavirus” story. The socialist state of the GDR was incorporated into West Germany in 1990, but the former residents of that country acquired a valuable skill at that time: they are better able to distinguish propaganda from facts than native West Germans. The history of Haiti suggests that a heightened awareness of deceptive propaganda must have developed there as well.

