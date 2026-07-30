“It’s hard. But there isn’t a better decision & resolution than to accept for truth.”

— Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 7, 2026 ( https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-289563438 ).

Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 30, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5321

There is education in this article about the effects of active suppression of guilty thought as opposed to unconscious repression.



People around us and perhaps we too may be experiencing some of these things.



This may be too long a piece to consume in one sitting, in which case I recommend you return to it later.



There really is a lot of useful information here.



Many thanks to Suavek,

Mike

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Introduction

by Suavek

The article’s title alone reveals that it addresses one of the most important topics affecting us all. Although I have been interested in the connection between ethics, the psyche, and somatic illnesses for several decades, I cannot clearly and comprehensively present all my findings in a single article; as you can surely imagine, such a demanding undertaking would take weeks to complete. Moreover, the result would have been far less intelligible than the present article—which was structured so effectively precisely because of AI assistance. The only alternative to using AI would have been to turn my attention to other subjects. Yet that would not have been a good option, given the critical nature of this topic. Ignoring the truth actually leads to a decline in cognitive abilities and to somatic illnesses—factors that are, in turn, linked to a person’s ethical outlook on life. This can be summarized by the words: “What you do to the truth and to other people, you also do to yourself.” Evidence for this certainly exists, but who wants to sift through a mountain of literature to find it? This article saves you that trouble.

The information presented here includes things we had intuitively suspected but did not yet know for certain. Consequently, I, too, was able to glean some new insights from the article. I hope you enjoy reading it just as much.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

First, a few key ideas contained in this article:

Suppressing and repressing truth and guilt impairs subsequent cognitive performance, including logical thinking, objective reasoning, and problem-solving abilities.

Passive bystanders do not actively inflict harm, but their compliance, silence, and looking away allow the regime to function. Their primary psychological drivers are fear and the desire for social conformity.

[ Regarding the perpetrators : ] Guilt cannot form because the conscious ego is entirely shielded from the weight of the actions.

Suppressing and repressing truth and guilt impairs subsequent cognitive performance, including logical thinking, objective reasoning, and problem-solving abilities.

Perception of Truth: The bystander's mind successfully distorts reality by completely "forgetting" or minimizing the scale of the atrocities happening around them.

About Adolf Eichmann : He surrendered his conscience to the state, seeing himself merely as a law-abiding citizen doing his job.

Arendt’s concept extends beyond top perpetrators to the broader societal machinery. Bureaucracy divides labor into such tiny, isolated steps that no single individual feels a direct, personal link to the final horrific outcome.

When you force yourself to be blind to a massive historical truth, your overall capacity to think critically, challenge authority, and process complex societal problems logically is severely damaged.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

What does psychological literature generally say about the consequences of suppressing “negative” emotions?

[ Editor’s note: Feelings and emotions are important carriers of information. The adjective “negative” is in quotation marks because there are actually no “negative” or “positive” emotions or feelings. However, they can have a negative and destructive effect if they have been suppressed for too long and too intensely. ]

In psychological literature, suppressing “negative” emotions—such as anger, resentment, and hate—is known as expressive suppression. Pioneering research, particularly the Process Model of Emotion Regulation by Dr. James Gross, categorizes suppression as a “response-focused” strategy. This means an individual attempts to inhibit outward signs of an emotion after it has already been generated. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

The overwhelming consensus in empirical psychology is that chronic emotional suppression carries severe psychological, cognitive, social, and physical costs. [1, 2]

1. Psychological Costs: The Rebound Effect and Depression

The Rebound Effect : Trying to forcefully push away intense feelings like hate often causes them to return with greater intensity. This is a psychological phenomenon known as the “rebound effect of thought suppression”. [1, 2]

Increased Negative Affect : Studies show that while suppression stops the expression of hate, it does not lessen the experience of it. The internal feeling remains intact or worsens. [1, 2, 3]

Mental Health Risks : Habitual suppression is a major vulnerability factor for Anxiety and Depression . When an individual bottles up hate or anger, it can morph into self-loathing or clinical depressive symptoms. [1]

Emotional Blunting: Suppressing negative feelings inadvertently numbs positive ones. Suppressors often experience an overall flat, color-deprived emotional life. [1, 2, 3]

2. Cognitive Costs: Depleted Brain Resources

Memory Impairment : Actively monitoring and hiding an intense emotion requires a massive amount of conscious effort. Research demonstrates that this “cognitive load” drains the working memory. [1, 2, 3]

Reduced Focus: Because brain power is diverted to managing the emotional mask, suppressors show significantly poorer memory recall for events that occurred during the suppression period. [1, 2]

3. Social Costs: Decreased Intimacy and Broken Trust

Social Distance : Humans rely on facial and bodily cues to build trust. Suppressors appear emotionally unexpressive, cold, or unauthentic, which creates an interpersonal barrier. [1]

Contagious Stress: Fascinatingly, psychological experiments show that when a person suppresses their emotions, it triggers a sympathetic nervous system threat response (elevated blood pressure) not just in themselves, but also in the person interacting with them. [1, 2]

4. Physical Costs: Somatic and Cardiovascular Stress

Autonomic Arousal : Masking hate creates an immediate spike in physical stress metrics. This includes increased heart rate, peripheral blood vessel constriction, and elevated cortisol. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Chronic Illness Risks: Long-term, keeping the body in a prolonged state of emotional friction can lead to physical conditions such as hypertension, weakened immune functions, tension headaches, and cardiovascular disease. [1, 2, 3]

Overview: Suppression vs. Cognitive Reappraisal

Psychologists frequently contrast expressive suppression with cognitive reappraisal (re-evaluating the situation to change its emotional impact before it triggers a response). [1, 2]

While temporary suppression can occasionally serve a social purpose (e.g., maintaining professionalism during a workplace conflict), the psychological literature heavily advises utilizing healthier strategies—such as mindfulness, cognitive reframing, or therapy—to safely process deep-seated negative emotions. [1, 2]

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The differences between unconscious and conscious suppression of emotions

In psychological literature, the distinction between repression and suppression represents one of the foundational divides in emotion regulation theory. While both are defense mechanisms used to manage unwanted, threatening, or painful thoughts and emotions (like hate or trauma), they operate on entirely different levels of human awareness.

1. Conscious Suppression: Voluntary Modification

Suppression is a conscious, intentional, and voluntary process. It occurs when an individual deliberately chooses to push unwanted thoughts, feelings, or memories out of their immediate awareness, usually to cope with a current situation.

Awareness : The individual is fully aware of the negative emotion (e.g., “I feel intense hatred toward this person right now”) but actively decides not to act on it or think about it.

Mechanism : It is an executive function managed by the prefrontal cortex. The person consciously redirects their attention or hides their outward expressions.

Retrieval : Because the memory or emotion is simply pushed to the back of the mind, it remains easily accessible. The individual can intentionally recall it later when they feel safe to process it.

Example: A professional consciously hiding their resentment toward a difficult client during an important meeting to maintain a professional demeanor.

2. Unconscious Repression: Automatic Defense

Repression is an unconscious, automatic, and involuntary mechanism. Originally conceptualized by Sigmund Freud in psychoanalytic theory, repression occurs when the ego automatically blocks threatening impulses, traumatic memories, or unacceptable desires from entering conscious awareness.

Awareness : The individual has absolutely no conscious awareness that the emotion or memory exists. They do not know they are hiding anything.

Mechanism : It acts as an automatic internal filter. If an emotion (like intense hate toward a family member) is too threatening to a person’s self-image or moral code, the brain buries it entirely to protect the psyche from overwhelming anxiety.

Retrieval : Repressed material cannot be voluntarily recalled. It remains buried in the unconscious mind and typically requires therapeutic intervention (such as psychoanalysis or trauma-informed therapy) to surface.

Example: An individual who completely forgets a severe childhood trauma, or a person who genuinely believes they feel “only love” for someone, despite exhibiting deep behavioral patterns of hidden resentment.

Core Structural Differences

Psychological Manifestations and Risks

The Return of the Repressed vs. Suppression Rebound

Both mechanisms fail to eliminate the negative emotion; they merely hide it. However, they resurface differently:

Suppression leads to a highly conscious rebound effect . The moment mental energy dips (due to fatigue or stress), the suppressed hate or anger immediately floods back into conscious thought, often stronger than before.

Repression leads to what Freud called the “return of the repressed.” Because the emotion cannot surface directly, it leaks out sideways. It manifests as inexplicable anxiety, phobias, psychosomatic physical symptoms (like chronic pain), or Freudian slips. It can also drive projection, where an individual unconsciously projects their own buried hatred onto someone else, believing the other person hates them.

Contemporary Scientific Status

In modern clinical settings, neuroscientists and cognitive psychologists approach these two concepts differently. Suppression is widely studied empirically through brain imaging (showing prefrontal cortex activation overriding limbic system responses).

True Freudian repression is more difficult to verify empirically in a lab setting due to its unconscious nature. However, modern trauma research—such as studies on dissociative amnesia—acknowledges that the human brain can automatically sequester traumatic memories and intense emotional states as a survival adaptation.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The suppression and repression of negative emotions and the cognitive distortion found in active and passive conformists within a totalitarian system. The influence of these psychological phenomena on the perception of truth and the emergence of guilt.

In a terror regime, dictatorship, or totalitarian system like the Nazi era, the defense mechanisms of conscious suppression and unconscious repression operate as powerful engines of cognitive distortion. They fundamentally alter how individuals perceive reality, distorting the concept of truth and warping or entirely eliminating interpersonal guilt. [1, 2]

However, these mechanisms manifest in distinct ways depending on whether an individual is an active participant (perpetrator/enabler) or a passive bystander (mitläufer). [1]

1. Active Participants: Rationalized Suppression & Structural Repression

Active participants directly execute the regime’s orders, engage in violence, or drive the bureaucracy of terror. They experience severe initial cognitive dissonance (the conflict between their basic human morality and their violent actions). [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Conscious Suppression & Cognitive Distortion

Active participants routinely use conscious suppression to silence immediate negative emotions like empathy, horror, or disgust during acts of cruelty. [1]

The Distortion Mechanism : To successfully suppress empathy, they deploy moral justification and dehumanization . They consciously tell themselves, “I must suppress my personal discomfort because this action serves a greater national good,” or “The victims are subhuman parasites.” [1, 2, 3, 4]

Perception of Truth : Truth becomes entirely ideological. Objective reality (e.g., witnessing innocent families being harmed) is rejected. It is replaced by a “functional truth” dictated by the state: the regime is the ultimate moral authority, and any cruelty is a clinical, historical necessity. [1, 2, 3]

Emergence of Guilt: Guilt is systematically eradicated via displacement of responsibility. Because they consciously suppress personal agency to obey orders, they view themselves merely as tools of a higher power. Guilt is transformed into a sense of duty or perverted virtue. [1, 2, 3]

Unconscious Repression & “Doubling”

When the horror of their actions is too vast to consciously suppress, the mind resorts to automatic, deep repression. [1]

The Distortion Mechanism : This often manifests as psychological doubling , a concept extensively detailed by psychiatrist Robert Jay Lifton in his studies of Nazi doctors. The brain splits the psyche into two functioning selves: the “camp/regime self” that commits atrocities, and the “prior/domestic self” who acts as a loving father and normal citizen. [1, 2]

Perception of Truth : The camp self operates in a completely sealed, parallel reality where atrocities are normal routine. The fundamental truth of their own identity is fractured; they genuinely do not perceive themselves as monsters because the monstrous acts are deeply repressed and isolated when they return home. [1]

Emergence of Guilt: Guilt cannot form because the conscious ego is entirely shielded from the weight of the actions. If any repressed anxiety leaks out, it is twisted through projection—the perpetrator unconsciously projects their inner self-hatred onto the victims, convincing themselves that the victims are scheming to destroy them. [1]

2. Passive Bystanders: Self-Preserving Suppression & Systemic Repression

Passive bystanders (Mitläufer) do not actively inflict harm, but their compliance, silence, and looking away allow the regime to function. Their primary psychological drivers are fear and the desire for social conformity. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Conscious Suppression & Cognitive Distortion

Passive bystanders constantly suppress intense feelings of fear, moral shame, and their own disagreement with the regime’s cruelty. [1, 2]

The Distortion Mechanism : To cope with the cowardice of their silence while neighbors vanish, they use willful ignorance and blaming the victim . They consciously change their focus: “I cannot look at that train; I must focus only on feeding my family.” Or, “They must have done something wrong to be arrested, otherwise the police wouldn’t take them.”

Perception of Truth : Truth is highly fragmented and compartmentalized. They develop a form of doublethink , knowing the horror exists but consciously acting as if it does not to ensure survival. Over time, to reduce mental exhaustion, they choose to accept the state’s propaganda as the easier truth.

Emergence of Guilt: Guilt is deflected through perceived helplessness. They tell themselves, “I am just one small person; if I speak out, I will be killed too, and it won’t change anything.” This minimizes direct guilt by rendering them powerless in their own minds. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Unconscious Repression & Internalized Oppression

For many bystanders, the profound shame of their passivity and the terror of the regime are automatically repressed into the unconscious mind. [1, 2]

The Distortion Mechanism : This leads to internalized oppression and deep cognitive numbing. The mind automatically blocks out the horror to protect the individual from a devastating breakdown of self-esteem.

Perception of Truth : The bystander’s mind successfully distorts reality by completely “forgetting” or minimizing the scale of the atrocities happening around them. They become blind to cues of suffering, experiencing an altered truth where life under the dictatorship seems mostly orderly, peaceful, and normal.

Emergence of Guilt: Real interpersonal guilt is completely buried. However, because repressed emotions always seek an outlet, this hidden guilt often resurfaces as collective somatic anxiety, toxic compliance, or hyper-vigilance. They might become fiercely defensive of the regime or hyper-critical of non-conformists, unconsciously trying to prove their loyalty to drown out the unspoken, buried guilt of their own complicity. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Comparative Summary: Truth and Guilt Distortion

Ultimately, both mechanisms serve to protect the individual’s mind from cracking under the weight of an immoral reality. In doing so, they turn normal human beings into functional cogs of a destructive state apparatus. [1, 2, 3]

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Hannah Arendt’s concept of the “Banality of Evil” and how it correlates with these cognitive distortions?

In 1961, political theorist Hannah Arendt covered the Jerusalem trial of Adolf Eichmann—a high-ranking Nazi bureaucrat responsible for organizing the logistics of the Holocaust. Instead of finding a sadistic, pathologically hateful monster, she encountered a terrifyingly ordinary, unimaginative man driven by a total inability to think from the perspective of another person. She coined the phrase “The Banality of Evil” to describe how monumental atrocities can be committed not by demonic intent, but by a thoughtless compliance with systemic routine. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

When mapped onto psychological literature, Arendt’s philosophical observations correlate directly with specific cognitive distortions driven by conscious suppression and unconscious repression.

1. “Thoughtlessness” as Active Suppression of Critical Reflection

Arendt emphasized that Eichmann’s defining characteristic was not active hatred, but a profound “thoughtlessness”. He spoke entirely in stock phrases, clichés, and official bureaucratic jargon. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

The Correlation : In psychology, this is the ultimate manifestation of expressive suppression utilized to manage cognitive load. Eichmann consciously suppressed any independent moral reflection or emotional horror regarding his actions because doing so would trigger overwhelming cognitive dissonance. [1]

The Distortion : By reducing human lives to numbers, logistics, and train schedules, he distorted reality. He replaced the truth of genocide with a functional, administrative reality. The cliché and the bureaucratic checklist became a cognitive shield, allowing him to suppress his humanity to ensure the efficient execution of his “duty.” [1, 2]

2. The Separation of Action from Impact (Psychological Doubling)

Arendt noted that Eichmann felt a deep sense of relief when he saw that elite, highly educated German society accepted and institutionalized Nazi laws. He surrendered his conscience to the state, seeing himself merely as a law-abiding citizen doing his job. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

The Correlation : This aligns perfectly with unconscious repression and psychological doubling . To survive his own actions without psychological collapse, Eichmann repressed the moral implications of his role in the mass murder. He split his identity into the “efficient bureaucrat” self and the “normal family man” self.

The Distortion: This caused a massive distortion in his perception of truth and guilt. Because the state dictated the moral framework, he experienced a complete inversion of conscience. He would have felt guilty only if he had failed to execute his orders efficiently. The real, objective guilt of his crimes was entirely repressed, leaving his conscious mind feeling completely innocent. [1, 2]

3. Bureaucracy as a Tool for the “Mitläufer” (Passive Bystander)

Arendt’s concept extends beyond top perpetrators to the broader societal machinery. Bureaucracy divides labor into such tiny, isolated steps that no single individual feels a direct, personal link to the final horrific outcome. [1]

The Correlation : For the passive bystander ( Mitläufer ) or low-level clerk, this structural division of labor facilitates conscious suppression of agency and willful ignorance .

The Distortion: It triggers a distortion known as the diffusion of responsibility . Bystanders tell themselves, “I only stamp the passports,” or “I only drive the train; I don’t know where it’s going.” They consciously suppress their awareness of the larger picture, using their minor role to completely neutralize any emerging sense of personal interpersonal guilt. [1]

Comparison: Arendt’s Observations vs. Modern Psychological Equivalents

Arendt’s “Banality of Evil” ultimately demonstrates that terror regimes do not require a nation of psychopaths. They merely require ordinary people who, through the systemic use of suppression and repression, distort their own cognitive faculties until the most monstrous acts look like nothing more than an ordinary day at the office. [1]

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The negative influence of repressing and suppressing the truth and one’s own guilt on subsequent perception: the impairment of one’s own capacity for logical thinking.

The psychological literature confirms that suppressing and repressing truth and guilt significantly impairs later cognitive functioning, including logical thinking, objective reasoning, and problem-solving abilities .

When an individual or an entire generation forces themselves to hide historical truth or personal guilt, the brain must constantly distort reality to keep those painful insights buried. This mental effort creates a chronic cognitive vulnerability.

The negative impacts manifest through several specific psychological and cognitive mechanisms:

1. Chronic Depletion of Working Memory (Cognitive Load)

Logical thinking relies heavily on your working memory—the brain’s mental workspace used to hold, manipulate, and analyze complex information.

The Mechanism : Actively suppressing guilt or a painful truth requires continuous, conscious neurological effort. The prefrontal cortex must constantly monitor thoughts to ensure the forbidden truth does not surface.

The Impact on Logic: Because a large portion of brainpower is permanently occupied with keeping the “gate” closed, fewer cognitive resources are available for logical reasoning. Studies on emotion regulation show that people engaging in chronic expressive suppression perform significantly worse on complex cognitive tasks, analytical problem-solving, and memory recall.

2. Generalization of Cognitive Distortions

To keep a specific truth hidden (e.g., “I was complicit in a crime”), the mind cannot just block that single thought. It must also block any adjacent facts, memories, or logical connections that might accidentally lead back to that truth.

The Mechanism : This forces the brain to develop broader cognitive distortions , such as dichotomous thinking (black-and-white thinking) and rigid compartmentalization .

The Impact on Logic: Once the brain learns to break logical chains to protect itself from guilt, this broken logic spills over into unrelated areas of life. The individual loses the capacity for nuanced, objective reasoning. They become prone to dogmatism, and irrational biases because their mind has practiced rejecting facts that do not fit their safe, manufactured narrative.

[ Editor’s note: There is still much missing here—for instance, the desperate clinging to the official narratives of media-political propaganda lies, or the sadistic pleasure taken in defaming non-conformists as “conspiracy theorists.” Also fitting this picture are absurd beliefs and theories—such as the “Flat Earth” hypothesis—as well as compensatory attempts at self-aggrandizement (often at the expense of others), an exaggerated conviction of one’s own infallibility, narcissistic pride and arrogance, racism, and certainly a good deal more. ]

3. Destruction of “Metacognition” (Self-Reflection)

Logical thinking requires metacognition—the ability to analyze your own thoughts objectively, identify your mistakes, and correct your reasoning.

The Mechanism : Guilt is a moral alarm system designed to trigger self-reflection. When guilt is systematically repressed, the capacity for honest self-correction is completely broken.

The Impact on Logic: If you cannot look at your own actions honestly, you cannot evaluate any situation logically. The individual develops a psychological blind spot. When faced with logical evidence that contradicts their worldview, they do not update their beliefs; instead, they experience an intense defensive reaction, further degrading their relationship with objective truth.

4. Societal and Generational Impact: The “Numbed” Intellect

When this phenomenon happens at a societal level—such as in post-war populations dealing with collective guilt—it results in a culture of intellectual paralysis.

In psychodynamic research regarding post-WWII Germany, psychoanalysts Alexander and Margarete Mitscherlich published landmark work on “The Inability to Mourn.” They observed that to avoid devastating guilt, millions of citizens used mass repression and collective amnesia.

The Impact on Logic: This mass denial led to a distinct emotional and cognitive flattening. The population became highly rigid and resistant to critical social discourse. When you force yourself to be blind to a massive historical truth, your overall capacity to think critically, challenge authority, and process complex societal problems logically is severely damaged.

Summary: The Price of Avoiding Guilt

In short, you cannot selectively numb your thoughts . When you dull your mind’s capacity to perceive the truth about your own guilt, you inadvertently dull your capacity to think logically about the world as a whole.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………...

Psychological causes of somatic diseases

There is no exact historical dataset measuring a fixed, universally agreed-upon percentage of physical (somatic) illnesses caused by psychological factors spanning the last 70 to 120 years.

Instead, what the medical literature shows is a dramatic transformation in medical models: transitioning from early 20th-century strict biological determinism to the modern Biopsychosocial Model. Historical estimates of “psychosomatic” or “medically unexplained physical symptoms” (MUPS) in primary care have risen conceptually from roughly 5–10% in the early-to-mid 1900s to a recognized 30–40% in modern clinical settings.

The chart below visualizes this paradigm shift. It reflects estimated clinical consensus ranges over the past century, charting the historical expansion of how much psychological factors are suspected or recognized to influence somatic conditions.

Concept Visualization: Recognition of Psychological Factors in Somatic Illness (1900–2020)

4 Key Eras driving this Historical Shift

1900–1930s: Pure Biomedical Reductionism (5% – 10%)

Medicine focused strictly on organic, physical pathology (bacteria, lesions, physical trauma). [Editor’s note: We now know that bacteria are not pathogens, but rather multiply for healing purposes.]. Psychological links were heavily stigmatized or dismissed as “hysteria,” isolated to a tiny fraction of patients. 1940–1970s: The Psychosomatic Movement (10% – 20%)

Psychoanalysts and physicians began identifying specific physical ailments strongly driven by stress—originally categorized as the “Holy Seven” psychosomatic illnesses (including peptic ulcers, asthma, and hypertension). 1980–2000s: The Biopsychosocial Revolution (20% – 30%)

In 1977, psychiatrist George Engel introduced the Biopsychosocial Model. This framework completely changed medical education by proving that every somatic condition is dynamically influenced by psychological and social environments. 2010s–Present: Modern Primary Care & Neurobiology (30% – 40%+)

Modern clinical guidelines emphasize that 30% to 40% of primary care presentations involve functional somatic symptoms, chronic pain syndromes, or medically unexplained physical symptoms where stress, anxiety, or trauma play a massive, direct role.

Editor’s Note:

I do not interpret the graph as indicating that the number of illnesses of psychological origin will increase (even though this could indeed happen), but rather as showing that, over time, more and more illnesses are finally being recognized as having a psychological origin.

Just imagine where this development could lead in the coming decades if the entire sham of profit-driven Rockefeller medicine were to be exposed. After all, the truth is hard to hide.

The graph suggests that, in the future, it will become apparent that far more diseases actually have psychological causes than we currently realize.

I simply hope that, after reading the article, everyone will be able to view these psychological causes in the context of ethics and unimpaired perception. All these factors are interconnected and contribute to physical health :

- Treating others fairly (empathy, etc.), but also no disregard for one’s own “negative” feelings and emotions (no submission to the aggressor).

- Adherence to specific ethical principles.

- A perception that remains intact and is not clouded by the suppression of the truth. This also includes the realization that one’s own emotions and feelings represent valuable information and should not be trivialized or suppressed in the long run. In other words, it is about being honest with yourself as well.

All this would imply that acknowledging and heeding the truth plays an important role in our psychological balance and physical health.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The power of truth has been known since time immemorial: “The truth will set you free”

The quote “The truth will set you free” originates from the Bible, specifically from the Gospel of John, chapter 8, verse 32.

In this New Testament passage, Jesus addresses a group of followers, stating that knowing his teachings will bring them true spiritual freedom. The classic seventeenth-century English version of this phrase reads: “And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”

You can view the exact biblical text and compare different English translations directly on Bible Gateway - John 8:32 (KJV).

While Christianity traditionally frames this “truth” as faith in a divine person (Jesus Christ), other major religions view it as an awakening to reality, the dispersion of illusion, or the realization of the true self.

Hinduism: Satya and Moksha

In Hinduism, truth is not merely a moral virtue; it is the ultimate reality itself. The core theological framework directly mirrors the concept of truth leading to freedom.

The Ultimate Equation: The highest reality is Brahman (the absolute truth), and the individual soul is Atman. Hinduism teaches that human suffering is caused by Maya (illusion) and Avidya (ignorance).

Liberation Through Truth: Spiritual liberation, known as Moksha , is achieved when an individual pierces through illusion to realize the absolute truth: that their soul (Atman) is one with the universe (Brahman).

Sacred Mantra: The national motto of India, taken from the ancient Mundaka Upanishad, is Satyamev Jayate, which translates to “Truth alone triumphs.” In Hindu philosophy, only truth triumphs because only truth endures, ultimately freeing the soul from the cycle of rebirth (Samsara).

Buddhism: Dhamma and Nirvana

Buddhism strips away the concept of a creator god but keeps the pursuit of objective truth as the sole mechanism for escaping suffering.

The Four Noble Truths: The entire foundation of Buddhism rests on the Four Noble Truths . The first steps to spiritual freedom require acknowledging the objective truth of suffering (Dukkha) and its causes.

The Concept of Dharma (Dhamma): In Buddhism, Dharma represents the cosmic law, the teachings of the Buddha, and the ultimate truth of how reality works.

Liberation from Illusion: Freedom—or Nirvana—is explicitly defined as the eradication of ignorance (Avidya). By seeing the “truth” of reality (specifically Anicca / impermanence and Anatta / non-self), a person breaks free from attachment and the wheel of suffering. In a literal sense, knowing the truth is the only thing that sets a Buddhist free.

Islam: Al-Haqq and Spiritual Freedom

In Islamic theology, “The Truth” is one of the primary attributes of God, and finding alignment with that truth brings a distinct form of spiritual liberty.

Al-Haqq (The Truth): One of the 99 Names of Allah is Al-Haqq, which translates directly to “The Truth” or “The Reality.” Therefore, seeking ultimate truth is synonymous with seeking God.

Freedom from the Self: Islamic mysticism, or Sufism, focuses heavily on the concept of spiritual freedom. Sufi thinkers argue that worldly life is full of illusions that enslave the human ego (Nafs).

The Reality of Submission: By recognizing the ultimate truth of Tawhid (the absolute oneness of God) and submitting to Al-Haqq, a believer is liberated from the tyranny of the material world, human tyrants, and their own destructive desires.

Jainism: Satya and Anekantavada

Jainism places an extraordinary emphasis on truth, but approaches it with a unique philosophical nuance regarding perspective.

The Vow of Truth: Satya (truthfulness) is one of the five Great Vows (Mahavratas) that Jains must undertake to purify their karma and achieve liberation (Moksha).

The Many-Sided Truth: Jainism introduces the doctrine of Anekantavada , which teaches that truth and reality are complex and have multiple aspects. No single human perspective can claim the absolute, total truth.

Freedom via Ultimate Knowledge: Only an enlightened being (Jina or Tirthankara) achieves Kevala Jnana—absolute, unconditioned, total truth. Realizing this ultimate truth is what completely sheds all physical karma, permanently freeing the soul.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Rider, July 27, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/guilt-without-atonement-dr-mike-yeadon/comment/302949929

Rider

Sasha Latypova wrote, ‘The deepest evil in the world is committed by people who lie to themselves.’

A philosopher named Ayn Rand, who in some respects thought differently than Sasha and many others, expressed the same basic idea as follows. ‘Rationality is the cardinal virtue’. Rationality is fidelity to the epistemological correctness of reason.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Afterword

John Roberts, July 28, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-question-of-perspective-part-408/comment/303527943

John Roberts

Group thinkers depend on the group to make their decisions, but the group does not suffer the consequences of those decisions, only the individual who took the advice of the group !!!

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

…………………………………………………

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

…………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

……………………………………………………

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

…………………………………………………

Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

…………………………….

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share