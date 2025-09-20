Hidden vaccination requirement: GPs under quota pressure from 2026

by Thomas Oysmüller

12 September 2025

Starting in 2026, new regulations will pressure German general practitioners to vaccinate patients on a massive scale. Those who fail to vaccinate at least every fourth patient (with something) face financial losses.

The German federal government is increasing the pressure on family doctors with the newly regulated flat-rate charge for patient availability. This means that doctors are even more tightly controlled by bureaucracy, the pharmaceutical industry, and government policies, which promotes illness and undermines health. The government is particularly interested in vaccinations. Family doctors who do too few vaccinations lose money.

Effective January 1, 2026, the so-called flat-rate provision for general practitioners will be revised due to legal requirements. Officially, this is intended to promote primary care. However, in reality, it is tied to conditions that promote the health system, primarily directed by Big Pharma.

The flat-rate provision fee is a basic fee that general practitioners receive for simply "making their practice available." Doctors receive this flat rate for providing on-site care to patients—regardless of individual services. It is intended to safeguard primary care.

A radical reform will take place in the new year. The flat rate will be reduced by 40 percent if, for example, a practice administers fewer than ten so-called "protective vaccinations" per quarter. Whether these vaccinations are safe, advisable, or necessary is completely ignored in the assessment. This regulation applies for the first three quarters, after which it becomes even more stringent. In the fourth quarter, at least 25% of patients must be vaccinated—practically one in four—or they risk losing the supplementary payments.

Full article in German :

https://tkp.at/2025/09/12/versteckter-impfzwang-hausaerzte-unter-quoten-druck-ab-2026/

Editor's Note :

The situation in Germany described in the above article is a sign and a warning for other countries. We can imagine the danger that threatens us if, alongside the apparent expansion of mandatory “vaccinations”, digital IDs and CBDC are introduced at the same time. This is just the beginning... I hope this article helps us better understand the warnings from Dr. Yeadon and Fiona, which I published in the previous article ( https://suavek1.substack.com/p/who-needs-migration-and-digital-id ). It does indeed seem as if the shortening of our lives and the thinning of the human population through poisons is a foregone conclusion. Is there an alternative explanation for this ongoing mass poisoning, which is always being expanded but never stopped, other than the intention of depopulation? I'm very curious about any other logical explanation.

The new directives for doctors completely disregard the non-existent usefulness of "vaccines," and the legislature doesn't care whether or what safety data exists for specific "vaccines." We already know this from the "Covid" bioweapon:

EU Commission admits: Corona vaccines were approved without “complete” safety data

The EU Commission admits: Corona vaccines were approved without complete safety data – what does this decision mean for responsibility and the risks to the population?

by Franz Becchi

16.09.2025

Update : 19.09.2025 , 19:51

The EU Commission has admitted that the coronavirus vaccines were administered to the population without sufficient safety data. Austrian MEP Gerald Hauser (FPÖ) asked in a statement: "Why did the Commission not inform citizens that the efficacy and safety of the gene vaccines – as stipulated in the treaty – were not guaranteed?"

Editor's note ( Suavek) :

Gerald Hauser is an Austrian politician who received information about corruption at the EMA, along with the relevant links, from me at the time. He used this information for a parliamentary speech that was filmed. Later, I was disappointed by the fact that Gerald Hauser didn't question the existence of "Covid."

Unfortunately, this article is behind a paywall. I decided not to read the rest of the text. Full article :

https://www.berliner-zeitung.de/politik-gesellschaft/geopolitik/eu-kommission-gesteht-corona-impfstoffe-wurden-ohne-vollstaendige-daten-freigegeben-li.2357156

This study has already been reported on in this Substack:

( … )

Now, in September 2025, the results of this retrospective comparative study, titled "Effects of Childhood Immunization on Short- and Long-Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children: A Birth Cohort Study," were published . Below are the devastating findings of the study, which examined the long-term health consequences in 18,468 individuals:

Vaccinated children were more than four times more likely to be diagnosed with asthma than unvaccinated children.

Acute and chronic ear infections were six times more common in vaccinated individuals.

Speech disorders occurred 4.47 times more frequently in the vaccinated group.

There were no cases of brain dysfunction, diabetes, learning difficulties, mental disabilities, tics, or other mental disorders in unvaccinated children.

After ten years, 17% of unvaccinated children had a chronic health problem.

In the vaccinated group it was 57%.

Conclusion: Vaccinated children had a more than threefold increased risk of chronic diseases.

( Editor's note: Information about the results of this vax vs. unvax study was suppressed for 5 years.)

Source :

https://apolut.net/nachrichten-jenseits-des-mainstreams-rund-um-die-themen-impfungen-und-corona-von-uwe-froschauer/

https://uncutnews.ch/brisante-studie-von-geimpften-gegen-ungeimpfte-die-jetzt-endlich-veroeffentlicht-wurde-ist-erschuetternd/?ref=apolut.net

https://www.aninconvenientstudy.com/

Interview : Tucker Carlson and Dr. Kirk Moore

When Tucker Carlson learns from Dr. Moore that in the US, babies are given a "useless vaccination" against hepatitis B on the first day of their lives and only receive follow-up examinations every four to five days, he has to digest it for a while.

"How can that be?" Tucker asked, shaking his head. "That's the vaccine industry," replied Dr. Kirk Moore, and continued, the hepatitis B vaccine is required for admission to public schools in 46 states. But hepatitis B is transmitted through needles or sexual contact—so why are newborns vaccinated on the first day? Mothers are already tested for hepatitis B during pregnancy, so there's no risk to the child. Yet newborns are still given the vaccine.

Source ( in German ) : https://apolut.net/nachrichten-jenseits-des-mainstreams-rund-um-die-themen-impfungen-und-corona-von-uwe-froschauer/

Renate Lindeman, September 7, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@locallibertyletter/note/c-153206507

Renate Lindeman

Local Liberty Letter

Now we’re talking. After 5 years of explosive studies, data, millions of victims. After 5 years of watching institutions and politicians do nothing more than create hopium and delay justice, it is time to realize this is not a mistake or flawed science. The mass casualties are intentional as they are in any war. This is a military operation and the injections are weapons of mass destruction.

Linked :

https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/explosive-studies-covid-shots-break

Afterword :

by Katherine Watt

Katherine Watt, September 17, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@bailiwicknews/note/c-156936009?

Katherine Watt

Bailiwick News

I disagree with those who state that "Covid-19 mRNA injections" are either biological weapons or vaccines, but cannot be both at the same time.

I think "Covid-19 mRNA injections" can and should be understood as members of the category of products called vaccines and also can and should be classified as biological weapons.

My position is that all vaccines, including but not limited to Covid-19 mRNA injections, are comprised of "biological agents capable of causing death, disease, or other biological malfunction in a human, an animal, a plant, or another living organism,” and therefore all vaccines, including but not limited to Covid-19 mRNA injections, are biological weapons by their physical compositions and capacities for physiological effects.

My position is, further, that all developers, manufacturers and users of all vaccines, including but not limited to Covid-19 mRNA injections, are exempt from criminal prosecution and immune from civil liability, because, in defending themselves from criminal prosecution, they have recourse to presumptive, false but legally-dispositive classification of the undefined, unstandardized, unregulated substances as being for used for "prophylactic, protective, bona fide research, or other peaceful purposes;" and because, in defending themselves from civil litigation, they have recourse (among other defenses) to the fact that there are no design quality standards or manufacturing quality standards, against which their own acts of design and manufacturing could be found defective.

In other words, I don't think Covid-19 mRNA injections are excluded from the category of undefined, non-standardized, unregulated substances known as "vaccines."

I do think that Covid-19 mRNA injections are included in the category of undefined, non-standardized, unregulated substances known as "vaccines."

Because I think that all vaccines are comprised of “biological agents capable of causing death, disease, or other biological malfunction in a human, an animal, a plant, or another living organism,” I think that all vaccine manufacturing should be brought to an end, and all vaccination programs should be brought to an end.

Because I think that vaccine manufacturing facilities are legalized sites for biological weapons manufacturing, and vaccination programs are legalized forms of intentional poisoning, I think that the most fruitful way to end vaccine manufacturing and end vaccination programs is for individual people to decide to stop taking vaccines and decide to stop vaccinating babies and children; for individual people to stop recommending, urging or advising others to take vaccines and stop urging others to vaccinate babies and children; and for individual people to help other individual people decide to stop taking vaccines and decide to stop vaccinating babies and children.

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/who-needs-migration-and-digital-id

