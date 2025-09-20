Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Townshend's avatar
Robert Townshend
5h

In Australia it's already happening with blood pressure meds. A couple of years ago I had a run-in with an exotic bush parasite and had to go to a hospital after decades of not seeing a doctor. Both the hospital and the local GP I was referred to from the hospital took my blood pressure and found it normal. That's right: two readings of normal two days apart. Yet the second doctor tried to push me on to blood pressure meds. Amazingly, he did not glance at the rash which was the sole purpose of my visit.

Clearly, this doctor had a quota.

Guys, as I've said before, medicine is becoming a shabby commerce on a par with vape shops and phone sex. It's that bad, and we have to lose friendships in order to call it out. Better to lose friendships than lose the actual friends.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
currer's avatar
currer
3h

Good substack on the population level declines in fertility since the vax.

https://supersally.substack.com/p/updated-pandemic-years-response-summary

Births dropping worldwide

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Suavek
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Suavek
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture