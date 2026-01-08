Foreword

by Suavek

Dr. Mike Yeadon is the most heavily censored person in history. This, of course, has reasons that you have surely already discovered while reading the articles in this substack.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4014

Substack, the popular self publishing website, has just put the cat among the pigeons. As described in this piece, you’re required to verify (age, I think) in order to continue to access the site, in some countries but not yet all of them.

If this happens in U.K. and if a VPN doesn’t permit another way in, I won’t be continuing to use Substack.

The author has many paid subscribers and the result of suddenly requiring subscribers to verify has prompted a large proportion of those in affected countries to terminate their use and cancel their subscriptions. Because of the corrupt way this is done, the authors can be landed with swingeing chargebacks.

If there are posts or pieces I’ve written on Substack that you’d want to access in the future, I recommend you download a copy or take screenshots, whatever works best for you. In my typical fashion, I have no backup archive. So I better take my own medicine and make one.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://chemtrails.substack.com/p/substack-biometric-scans-new-us-identity

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Zeee Media, December 23, 2025 :

https://t.me/zeeemedia/22805

BREAKING! - COURT RULES AGE VERIFICATION VIOLATES THE FIRST AMENDMENT - TEXAS!

In a historic win, the U.S. District Court Western District of Texas Austin Division has found age verification Bill SB2420 is a violation of the First Amendment!

SB2420 will NOT come into effect on 1st Jan 2026.

Cloaked as protecting children from online harms, all Age Verification bills hide a hidden agenda: they force adults to identify themselves in order to use basic functions like apps or the internet in general, which is unequivocally a violation of First Amendment right to free speech.

Louisiana has also recently ruled the same. The Digital ID agenda is being toppled, one brave law team and law-abiding judge at a time.

( … )

Attached screenshot :

Editor’s note:

To keep public dissatisfaction in check, rather than letting tempers flare, perpetrators often take two steps forward, then one step back, and so on. I see the court ruling published above in this context.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 28, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4053

I have a few times thought of checking Google Trends, knowing what I’d find. Censorship is very successful and can only be broken out of my people other than me.

Best wishes

Mike

Attached screenshots :

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 29, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4060

Amusement on Twitter.

Some asked Grok, aghast whether I was qualified & had made these allegations.

Grok says yes, but I’ve been debunked eg by Reuters.

I followed up, and Grok admits my relevant training & that a Reuters director moved to Pfizer’s board.

There’s a paid troll, Hasselman, who clearly has a bell on his computer, which rings if I post. Say hello to him, won’t you.

Attached screenshots :

[ Editor’s note: Henri Cimiez is one of the nicknames Dr. Yeadon uses to prevent his statements from being immediately deleted by the censors.]

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Allen, December 12, 2025 :

[ Editor’s note: Allen is a university professor in the USA who wishes to remain anonymous. ]

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-40/comment/187135991

Allen

Toby Rogers has indeed done some excellent work yet on the issue of the pandemic he like many others won’t take the next logical step and examine that the entire story of the pandemic is a fraud from top to bottom. He hitched his wagon to the lab leak Wuhan Virus fairy tale and clings to that obvious bogus narrative like a petulant child refusing to come to terms with the fact that there is no tooth fairy.

I’ve gone back and forth with him on this and his arguments rapidly devolve into the most absurd and often tempestuous of discussions- in short he starts throwing a temper tantrum when you put up very hard evidence that proves without a doubt that the pandemic was a fraud and his belief in some Wuhan virus is based on the flimsiest of lies. For putting forth that evidence he banned me from commenting on his substack even as he had previously lauded many of my earlier posts. For this I have to say Toby is at best erratic in how he applies logic if not outright hypocritical.

I suspect he clings to this bogus narrative due the fact that he hitched his wagon to the RFK Wuhan nonsense and was for a time in the employ of CHD.

What makes this part of Mr. Rogers assertions inexcusable is that he won’t and hasn’t taken the time to fully examine the evidence- he just shuts down and runs away holding his hands over his ears.

As you can see in his latest substack post he has blocked that thread that challenges him on viral existence which shows a lack of curiosity and intellectual integrity no matter where one stands on the issue. While I’m not specifically referring to that as related to myself it shows how so many of these “nice people” who are “on our side” can be just as close-minded, censorial and reactionary as the boilerplate pharma cheerleaders.

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 2, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/allen-the-individuals-and-institutions/comment/194308291

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

I wholeheartedly agree with Allen that many so-called freedom fighters are doing tremendous harm to humanity by reinforcing the establishment lies about “viral” illnesses and not tackling lies about contagion. As we enter the seventh year of this overt attack upon humanity, I don’t see it as “mistakes”. I’ve too much respect for those involved. They’re knowingly doing what they’re doing and thereby I conclude that they’re serving the perpetrators.

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 28, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3827

( Redirected post from Ian )

Energy does not lie. Spot on young woman. ❤️

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Zeee Media, December 29, 2025 :

https://t.me/zeeemedia/22810

X updates its Terms of Service to include prohibition on “Violent Event Denial.”

Attached screenshot :

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

A big request to the readers

by Suavek

Since my own knowledge regarding the specific issues in the field of censorship is insufficient, I ask you, the particularly astute readers, for your help in clarifying the problem, preferably in the comments section of this article. Is this purely a technical issue with the Substack system, or is it censorship? Thank you very much in advance. Currer describes the situation as follows:

……………….

currer, December 16, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/video-messages-from-5-experts-on/comment/188549967

currer

( … )

Hmmm....When I log in to Substack, all Mikes comments disappear, and I cannot message him either. This has been for the last year.

This has started happening on other UK based sites, like Claire Craig and Jonathan Engler.

Maybe it is substack censorship.

I am blocked from commenting on:

Mike Yeadon (cannot see posts) But can subscribe

Aussie 17 (cannot comment but can subscribe) https://www.aussie17.com/

Martin Neil / Fenton (cannot subscribe or comment) https://wherearethenumbers.substack.com/

Claire Craig (cannot subscribe or comment) https://drclarecraig.substack.com/

Sanity unleashed Jonathan Engler (cannot comment but have subscribed)

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/

[ Editor’s note: Currer recently did a lot of work by writing the transcripts of all the statements from the videos for this important article: https://suavek1.substack.com/p/video-messages-from-5-experts-on ]

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Afterword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 8, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4138

Thank you, Suavek, for grouping these related posts together. The perpetrators’ agents are probably quite pleased with the outcomes.

I am heavily censored. I have no idea where I rank in “most censored”. I doubt I’m the most censored scientist, but anything is possible.

Best wishes

Mike

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

