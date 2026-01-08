Fraud Prevention Hotline

SheilaB
I am in the UK and can still access Substack accounts using a VPN, without having to identify myself. I gather the 'government' (aka the globalists' mid-level Fabian administrators in the UK) intends to make the use of VPNs illegal, in order to close all loopholes.

One day recently I forgot to check my VPN was connected and was reading a Substack post - without being asked for age verification/ID - but it demanded ID in order for me to read an individual comment under the creator's post, telling me it was age-restricted content. Obviously it reminded me to switch the VPN back on and I was able to read the comment, but I was surprised that the algorithm was drilling down to the level of individual comments in real time.

Maurice McCarthy
If you are any good with bsd or linux or dosbox or powershell investigate the substack download script https://github.com/alexferrari88/sbstck-dl

