Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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Mothers Grim's avatar
Mothers Grim
1h

Thanks for putting this together. Recently a dear family member reminded me to be getting my mammograms. I replied that I would not be and explained that there is a relatively new field of cancer around LGBT cancer and that was more than enough for me to know the whole thing was a sham. In 2005 the LGBT Cancer Project launched. The major cancer centers are all getting in the 'trans' cancer game (Kettering, Perlmutter...)

Never mind the drugs and lifestyles of the rainbow crowd feed the diagnoses.

https://margox.substack.com/p/bodies-for-science?r=1kuq0

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Cynthia's avatar
Cynthia
2h

OK, so water in the plural whatever it’s called around the lungs has been extracted from a loved one one and a half liters two times …it was thick. So Sasha are you saying this is like stagnant pond water. I think this person takes statins they also recently had a campy infection in the intestines that lasted three weeks now they are saying this looks like cancer. Oh my God, the family has to hold on.

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