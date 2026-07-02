Prof. Denis Rancourt, July 26, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@denisrancourt/note/c-139042521

Denis Rancourt

@denisrancourt

If I was asked to devise the perfect covert assassination weapon it would be diagnosis of cancer, followed by cancer treatment protocols. Puts the target out of commission immediately and kills them soon enough, while being performed by the domestic medical system, and providing a perfect cover and vehicle for cooling the mark out. For this weapon to work, you don’t actually have to induce cancer.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 13, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-144931072

Dr Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

As you point out, a diagnostic test that says “You have a cancer”, followed by injurious “treatments”, is all that’s needed.

Plus the context that if you’re diagnosed with cancer, you’re probably doomed. It’s just a matter of time.

I’ve never been a fan of “early screening for disease”. Any of them. As I began to look into the tests, none had the kind of prognostic power one would demand. The first diagnostic test which I became sure was so unreliable that it should not be used was for prostate cancer. The PSA test is falsely claimed to be specific for a molecule derived from the prostate & this is markedly elevated in prostate cancer. But as well, whatever it is & whatever is being measured, it can be grossly elevated simply by vigorous exercise (& probably other activities).

Once a person has this elevated PSA test result, there’s nothing worthwhile that can be done to confirm the diagnosis. Proctology, perhaps MRI. Many men end up having painful biopsies, obtained through the wall of the lower bowel. The results are usually equivocal, and this is coupled with a not small risk of trauma from the procedure, which can lead to chronic pelvic pain which never resolves (I’ve had it for nine years).

The number of men who are persuaded by fear to “have their prostate removed, as a precaution” is distressing.

One urologist calculated that the number of men who had nothing wrong with them who ended up in chronic pain, sometimes with incontinence and / or impotence greatly exceeded the number “saved” by early diagnosis.

It’s s racket.

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Jing Palace Method, July 26, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@jingpalace/note/c-139044783

Jing Palace Method

Jing Palace Method Journal

Thank you, because I am tired of people thinking only mRNA and vaccines are harmful, when it is all pharma and medical paradigm, and especially the Dark Art of Diagnosis itself.

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Lena, July 26, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@lenabloch/note/c-139137656

Lena

@lenabloch

not just cancer. Also high blood pressure, mental disorders, high cholesterol. People are told to get medications that effectively kill them or make them crippled for life.

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Susan Gleeson, August 1, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@susglee/note/c-140945850

Susan Gleeson

@susglee

Gastric reflux is another big money maker and the medication is a slow killer for many reasons. For one PPIs reduce nitric oxide.

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patbuckley, July 29, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@patbuckley/note/c-140018882

patbuckley

@patbuckley

It‘s a shady business, I was diagnosed back before I truly understood the deceipt of establishment (before 2020). I said no thanks to chemo, radio, but the pressure to have it was huge, from consultants, doctors, nurses alike, they treated me like I was crazy. I did have an op to remove a tumour - even that I would question today. And now AI is going to detect cancer and make a vaccine to suit - god help us all.

15 years ago an oncologist in france said to me (way before my diagnosis) that when a cancer patient walks through their door, they see 20,000 euro in their pocket.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, Juni 26, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-282981403

Dr. Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

Well worth reading Sasha Latypova’s short series of densely written articles on cancer.

Linked :

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/150-years-of-cancer-trends

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Jamie Andrews, July 2, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-286664260

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

The Cancer Screening Scam.

4 brothers tested positive for prostate cancer within a year, all with completely different or no symptoms.

Now fraudulent Antigen tests, soon to be fraudulent PCR tests, used as onboarding into the Allopathic death cult of disease for profit.

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Academic Terrorism: Medical journals censor unwelcome cancer research

Renowned cancer researcher Prof. Wafik El-Deiry of Brown University coined the term “academic terrorism.”

El-Deiry alleges a system of intimidation designed to silence critical researchers. Anyone raising legitimate questions about mRNA technologies and cancer risks puts their reputation and career at stake—the defense of established narratives prevails over the pursuit of truth.

Instead of engaging in open scientific debate, anonymous activists on platforms like PubPeer use old publications to hunt for minor inaccuracies and launch campaigns against him. The smear campaign began just weeks after his critical study was published, eventually leading to his resignation as director of the Legorreta Cancer Center.

Professor El-Deiry testified before a US Senate committee on the topic of “Plausible Mechanisms of COVID-19 Injections Causing Cancer and Attacks on Scientific Publications” ( Unfortunately, the sources are mixed with propaganda! ) : https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/committee-hearings/turbo-cancer-suppression-of-science-sen-ron-johnson/

Source : An article in German: https://tkp.at/2026/06/05/akademischer-terrorismus-wie-medizinische-fachzeitschriften-unliebsame-krebsforschung-zensieren/

https://tkp.at/2026/06/05/turbo-krebs-und-vertuschte-impfschaeden-anhoerung-im-us-senat/

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Dr. Wojak, M.D., June 30, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drwojakmd/note/c-285344305

Dr. Wojak, M.D.

Dr. Wojak’s Substack

Professor Angus Dalgleish on cancer relapse in former patients who had been cancer-free for years, then experienced relapse after receiving a Covid booster.

VIDEO :

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This cartoon refers to the excellent articles by Unbekoming:This cartoon refers to the excellent articles by Unbekoming :

‘Yes, that’s him. That’s the author of the book that grabbed me and wouldn’t let go!’

Interview with Patrick Coles

Why tumors are the body’s most sophisticated defense against modern toxins

Unbekoming

Jun 24, 2026

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/interview-with-patrick-coles

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Editor's Note: Sasha Latypova partially disagrees with the author. It often goes unnoticed that the perspectives of both sides complement each other very well. I do not know if that is the case this time as well :

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Sasha Latypova, June 30, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@sashalatypova/note/c-285754903

Sasha Latypova

Due Diligence and Art

I respect the work of Unbecoming tremendously, and I also respect the work of people mentioned here. However, with all respect I have to individuals, this narrative describes firefighting after the fire, and the logic of “tumors are the second liver” is equivalent to “termites are remodeling my deck”. Carnivore diets do not restore health. No restrictive diet is restoring health - these are symptom management approaches. And, of course, they can be helpful, but a person who has to stay on a restrictive diet to be functional is not healthy by definition. They are successfully managing the symptoms of their chronic condition.

As to tumors - whenever anyone talks about this, they forget that the #1 ingredient of the human body is WATER, which is 60%-80%+ of the body, depending on age and organ. Tumors are the result of localized stagnation of water in the cells where the tumors happened. The immediate reasons can be several, and the main ones are either physical or electrical, but they are inter-related.

The result of lowered zeta potential (we need on average >30-100mv negative charge, and increased acidity (cells need slightly alkaline conditions to extract the charge), and/or inflammatory responses which exacerbate the above, lower the WATER quality in that region where the tumor develops. Tumor is a SWAMP/STAGNANT pool of water vs normal healthy tissues are clear creeks and rivers. That’s all there is to it. If you take a water from a healthy creek and compare it to a sample from a swampy pool you will see an identical to tumor “ecosystem” with the about the same differences in pH and charge/conductivity.

Swampy water is acidic and neutral to positive charge. Bogs have acidity levels of up to 3.5 pH. Bacteria that are “unhealthy” to human biome prefer those conditions, but they are not survivable to mammalian cells. The mammalian cells convert to fermentation rather than oxygen for energy extraction as a last ditch effort to save themselves in deteriorating water conditions. No, sugar in your diet did not cause this!!! It’s simply because your cells have suffocating conditions because you were injected with something or taking some chronic medication that is creating these conditions. And most people start craving sugar and simple carbs only AFTER cellular injury/microbiome injury has set in.

Comparing these swampy conditions to a normal liver and calling it a “second liver” is rather foolish, IMO. It is a response of the body to some attack and problem and an attempt to heal by sequestering these unhealthy patches into some contained mass, of course. But it is definitely not a second liver. Again, I do not mean to attack anyone involved in these discussions, just pointing out that the logic of the person interviewed here is not great.

And of course he is not discussing any causes of these issues, which are - vaccines that destroy the healthy electrical charge in the body, cause short circuits and lead to the localized or generalized stagnation and swampiness of what should be a bubbling brook as God designed in perfection.

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Sasha Latypova, June 25, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@sashalatypova/note/c-282738357

Sasha Latypova

Due Diligence and Art

Breaking: Pfizer’s $43B purchase of Seagen which was advertised as a great plan to cure cancer by gene therapies (LMAO doesn’t describe how utterly stupid that plan is) - FAILED. Pfizer had already terminated several of Seagen’s portfolio drugs, and now their flagship bet - an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for lung cancer failed in Phase 3. The $43B purchase is worth zero at the moment. That’s why Pfizer is looking for bailouts from the government. “Our boy Bobby” Kennedy already handed them $1.2B for new mRNA covid poisons. But clearly, that paltry sum doesn’t fill the accounting holes of these A-class holes...

endpoints.news/pfizer-l…

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misty, June 26, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@chopper923/note/c-283116849

misty

@chopper923

I had to laugh when I read Pfizer bought Seagan. Smart business move…create a jab that causes cancer ~ buy a company that is working on a “cure” for cancer.

Who the fuck still trusts Pfizer?! Or any pharmaceutical company?

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‘Cancer cures smoking.’

Cook for 3 minutes stir, wait 30 years to discover if the contaminated ingredient gives you stomach cancer.

“Unfortunately these tests show that the test you’ve just had has caused cancer.”

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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