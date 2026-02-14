Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
15h

I believe we could write a very significant book on authority vs power .

I wonder if those of us who were deeply asleep, prior to the meat grinder of the entire Covid Scam could have consciously chosen Life otherwise ?

Obviously I’m speaking for myself but it’s venues like this where I’ve come face to face with the reality that I’ve spent my whole life searching for .

Thank you Suavek and team.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Rider's avatar
Rider
39m

lies and invented stories. To this day, people are unaware that his stories and many damning claims have been proven to have been invented, not reported. Sinclar's progressive propaganda helped to imposeI mostly liked Allen's comment to the midewestern doctor. I have one fairly minor disagreement.

Allen seems to believe that the forces that installed industry also imposed as official truth the hypothesis of pathogens making people sick. Big business industrialized America, but big business was not primarily responsible for installing the hypothesis that 'viruses' and other germs cause sickness and vaccines and drugs cure them. The guilty party here is the prgressive movement that was imported into American 'education and professional' institutions from Europe by American academics infatuated with European 'sophistication" and government annointed 'experts'.

The progressive movement swept most people along in an assault on American freedom on a thousand fronts. Its misconceptions about competition and price formation led to regulation of transporation and the imposition of the ICC; to the regulation of trade and the imposition of the FTC; to mistaken anti-trust and anti-monopoly regulations; to special privileges granted to unions and union violence; to zoning and building codes in towns and cities; to nationalizing vast swaths of the American west in a huge socialist land empire, and on and on. Upton Sinclair, who went 'undercover' for a few weeks to 'investigate' the meat packing industry (to get information to write his series of articles and book already in mind, not to objectively look into anything) told on Americans the Food and Drug Administration, one of the primary enforcers of belief in the sacredness of pathogenic speculations and vaccines and drugs as holy sacraments.

In the last decades of the nineteenth century and the first decades of the twentieth century, progressive political doctors formed the American Medical Association--the lobbying force that was instrumental in inducing state legislatures to impose medical licensing laws. These laws passsed by all states privileged the AMA to impose on medical schools its curriculum and granted it the power to decree which schools might continue and which must be closed. This more than any other historical force elevated 'germ hypothesis' to official truth, and pushed vaccines and drug curatives on Americans.

Businesses fell into step with this powerful and now coercively entrenched movement. Swept along were brilliant entrepreneurs such as John D. Rockefeller and Andrew Carnegie, both self made businesssmen who were easily influenced by what they imagined to be impressive credentialed academics. Both men provided additional funding and support to coercive medical regulation and its destructive themes.

It is ironic that the ideas-empty Rockefeller became a major target of the progressives, which used antitrust canards to break up Standard Oil. Maybe Rockefeller aproved of this, who knows? At its peak, Standard Oil "controlled" 25% of the refining and production of oil in the United States.

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Suavek · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture