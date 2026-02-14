Obedience School Graduation

Allen, February 12, 2026 :

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/dissecting-the-religion-of-vaccines/comment/213544931

Allen

All vaccines are poison. Vaccines create disease. Anyone who has studied the topic in depth knows that every aspect of the “vaccine story”, starting back in the 1800’s up to present, is complete fraud. Vaccines have done nothing but harm people and line the pockets of the medical establishment.

Vaccines are barbaric- all of them.

There has never been a product of any kind so filled with historical misinformation, purposeful deception and outright fraud. The belief that injecting synthetic chemicals made by habitually criminal companies who profit from perpetual disease somehow produces health is not only ridiculous and unproven— it is a foundational teaching of a dangerous religious cult that western medicine has become.

From their inception to today’s mRNA monstrosities vaccines have done nothing but cause massive and systemic harm to the human biological system.

Furthermore, the disease/bacteriological/virus/germ/pathogen model of defining and assessing the human condition has many benefits for those who designed and sponsored these tragically erroneous assumptions and definitions.

One of the primary and often overlooked benefits for the ruling class of this paradigm is that it covers up the numerous colossal social crimes of the barbaric system that they created. All of the ills of slave labor, ecological imperialism, industrial blight, etc. can be laid at the hands of the virtually invisible (and usually non-existent) sub-microscopic particles with a wave of the hand.

It’s no accident that the germ theory model and scientific medicine ran parallel during the entrenchment of the industrial era. It’s no accident that its proliferation was sponsored by robber barons and shoved down the throats of the public through devious machinations when not outright force.

……………………………..

grahamlyons, February 13, 2026 :

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/dissecting-the-religion-of-vaccines/comment/213750437

grahamlyons

Spot on, Allen. The true purpose of vaccination is to weaken and sicken the populace to facilitate control by governments, which are themselves controlled by “the system”. The only safe vaccine is the one never used. The only immunity provided by vaccination is that to Harma itself, from prosecution for the countless deaths and injuries caused by its toxic products.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

“Transparency, open debate, and access to raw safety data should never be taboo in a free society.”

…………………………………………………………………………….

The Cosmic Onion, February 12, 2026 :

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/dissecting-the-religion-of-vaccines/comment/213634322

The Cosmic Onion

This is one of the clearest explanations I’ve seen for why this topic feels so charged. When a medical intervention becomes symbolic — tied to identity, authority, and institutional legitimacy — debate stops being about data and starts being about belief.

Whether someone ultimately agrees or disagrees with every claim here, the larger point is hard to ignore: transparency, open debate, and access to raw safety data should never be taboo in a free society. If a product is truly safe and effective, it should withstand scrutiny — not require insulation from it.

The COVID era exposed how quickly dissent can be framed as heresy instead of inquiry. That alone makes discussions like this worth having.

Lone Wolf

………………………………………

Frontera Lupita, February 13, 2026 :

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/dissecting-the-religion-of-vaccines/comment/213876530

Frontera Lupita

The majority of the people bought the Scamdemic fear porn, as they say…”lock, stock, and barrel”.

They never questioned it’s “identity, authority, or institutional legitimacy”. There was no “scrutiny”, no “questioning” if what was being said or done was legitimate or even beneficial.

They fell in line, like sheep or cattle would do awaiting the slaughter, that they never knew was coming.

The irony of it is that many who fell for it were “university educated”, the “professional class” of people many with advanced degrees. These were not a “bunch of podunk hicks” from the “down in the Holler.”.

The other irony is the “working class” and those same “podunk hicks”, were the ones that refused the Jabs, didn’t fall for the mandates,lockdowns and what have you. They knew they weren’t going to lose their jobs if they didn’t get The Jabs. It was the “educated class” that fell big and hard. And now they are the deranged ones with TDS, standing on the street corners of America in these NoKings ‘protests’, or “ICE out of _______ (fill in the blank) ‘protests’. And they are pathetic.

………………………………………….

The Cosmic Onion, February 12, 2026 :

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/dissecting-the-religion-of-vaccines/comment/213916483

The Cosmic Onion

You’re pointing at something real, but I’d frame it a little differently.

This wasn’t about “smart vs. dumb” or “educated vs. podunk.” It was about who outsourced their perception and who didn’t.

The professional class is trained—by design—to trust institutions, credentials, and official channels. Their identity is tied to those systems. So when the system said “danger, comply, inject, isolate,” they complied. Not because they’re evil, but because their sense of reality is mediated by authority.

The working class? They live closer to direct experience. They don’t have the luxury of outsourcing reality to a committee. If something smells wrong, they go with their gut. That’s why many of them stepped back and said, “No thanks.”

This was a perception test, not an IQ test.

And now we’re seeing the aftershocks—people defending the narrative they invested their identity in. When your identity is fused with a system, questioning that system feels like an attack on the self. That’s why the reactions look so intense.

No need to hate them. Just see the pattern:

Authority over perception → compliance

Direct experience over authority → skepticism

The real takeaway isn’t who was right or wrong in the moment. It’s who still owns their perception going forward.

That’s where sovereignty starts.

—Lone Wolf

……………………………………………

Frontera Lupita, February 13, 2026 :

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/dissecting-the-religion-of-vaccines/comment/214217530

Frontera Lupita

I appreciate your ‘refinement’ of what I said. It makes a more sense. The ‘educated’ were trained to accept ‘authority’, “trust institutions, credentials, and official channels” and never question ANY of what comes from or through these ‘sources’.

Though I am ‘college educated’ I have always questioned the “narrative” on most things. That’s goes for politics, culture and people. Perhaps that is the ‘skeptic’ in me. My motto…see if what is being said is verifiable, then trust.

………………………………………

The Cosmic Onion, February 14, 2026 :

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/dissecting-the-religion-of-vaccines/comment/214245580

The Cosmic Onion

Lupita, that’s the key right there — you kept your skepticism intact even while moving through their training systems. Most people were trained to outsource their perception to authority: “credentials over experience, consensus over conscience.”

What you’re describing is simple but powerful:

Verify → observe → decide.

Not blind belief, not blind rejection — direct evaluation.

That’s how a sovereign mind operates.

And the last few years showed the split clearly:

some people deferred upward to institutions,

others checked reality against their own senses and experience.

The Wolf rule is simple:

No one outranks your direct knowing.

Respect earned through truth and consistency — fine.

Blind trust handed to titles and logos — no.

You stayed awake in a system designed to lull people to sleep.

That matters more than any degree.

— Lone Wolf

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

“Ordinary people, convinced they are doing good, participating in systems that cause harm because their sense of right and wrong was outsourced.”

……………………………………………………………………………………

aprayerformonkey, February 13, 2026 :

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/dissecting-the-religion-of-vaccines/comment/214122411

aprayerformonkey

“Not because they’re evil, but because their sense of reality is mediated by authority.” How does that make them not evil?

……………………………………….

The Cosmic Onion, February 13, 2026 :

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/dissecting-the-religion-of-vaccines/comment/214148507

The Cosmic Onion

Good question—and it’s one worth answering carefully, because this is where a lot of people get stuck.

“Evil” implies intent—a conscious desire to harm, deceive, dominate, or exploit.

What we’re seeing in most people is something different: delegated thinking.

They’ve handed their perception over to authority—doctors, institutions, media, experts—and now they experience reality through that filter. When the authority says something is safe, necessary, or moral, they adopt it as truth without running it through their own internal compass.

So when they defend it, enforce it, or pressure others to comply, they’re not usually thinking, “I want to harm someone.”

They’re thinking, “This is right. This is what responsible people do.”

That doesn’t make the outcome harmless—it just means the mechanism isn’t personal malice. It’s conditioned obedience.

History shows this pattern over and over:

Ordinary people, convinced they are doing good, participating in systems that cause harm because their sense of right and wrong was outsourced.

So the distinction is:

Evil (in the classic sense): deliberate harm, knowing it’s harm

Captured mind: sincerely believing harm is help because authority framed it that way

From the outside, both can produce damage.

From the inside, they feel very different.

That’s why the real battleground is perception and authority—who you trust to define reality.

Once a person begins to reclaim that—questioning, observing directly, trusting their own experience—the spell breaks. And when it breaks, many people who once enforced the system realize they were acting inside a story that wasn’t their own.

So it’s less about condemning them as evil, and more about recognizing a system that can turn ordinary people into enforcers—and helping those who are ready to see it, see it.

That’s how you get people back. Not by labeling them monsters, but by showing them the mirror.

—Lone Wolf

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

‘I tell you, the guy’s a total control freak!’

‘We collaborate. I’m an expert, but not an authority, and Dr Gelbis is an authority, but not an expert.’

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

…………………………………..

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

……………………………………………………

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

…………………………….

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share