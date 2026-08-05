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Suavek

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https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-covid-symptoms-were-completely-c42

The “Covid” symptoms were completely made up – PART 3 : Psychological, psychiatric, and psychosomatic causes of the loss of smell and taste. Foreword by Allen.

Explanations of the facts that do not suit everyone’s taste.

Suavek

Aug 05, 2026