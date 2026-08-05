Hello Friends,

I made a mistake when sending out the notification about the new article linked below, and I would like to apologize for it. The article is far too long for an email notification; it almost certainly reached you completely fragmented and barely readable. Once again, I apologize.

You can find the link to the article here:

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-covid-symptoms-were-completely-325

Best wishes,

Suavek

PS.

Normally, I should have sent you a message with this text beforehand :

…………………………………………………

In the event that the current data limit on Substack is exceeded, notifications about new publications cannot be sent via email. This is only possible if an article contains less data. Therefore, the notification is being sent this way. Below you will find the link to the new article published today. To view the new article, please click on the link or simply log in to the FRAUD PREVENTION HOTLINE. I hope you enjoy reading it.

Suavek

P.S. Please leave your comments and emojis only under the original article, and not here. The same applies to sharing. (This post will be deleted later).

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-covid-symptoms-were-completely-325

The “Covid” symptoms were completely made up – PART 2 : The treatment for the alleged “Covid” involved medications that damaged the senses of smell and taste.

Do you think this happened purely by chance?

Suavek

Aug 05, 2026