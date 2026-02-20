Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elaine Seinfeld's avatar
Elaine Seinfeld
6h

“NO CONTAGION “ really belongs to DR TOM COWAN

Reply
Share
1 reply by Suavek
DrLatusDextro's avatar
DrLatusDextro
7h

"I think the medical & pharma machine relies on no one looking."

...it also relies upon profound intergenerational conditioning from every conceivable perspective including coercive medical reinforcement by IAMRA (FSMB) that articulates the deranged globalist mantra of the WHO (and in essence, UNEP) and ideology of 'DEI' (division, exclusion and inequality).

The Malthusian Directive appears to be undergoing full implementation.

In addition, the addiction to the thrill-chill of a dangerous contagious pathogen 'out-to-get-you' is a wonderful narrative begging the question, 'who's side are you on?' ... well utilised by the Yale Study, 'Persuasive messaging to increase COVID-19 vaccine uptake intentions' E.K. James, S.E. Bokemper, A.S. Gerber et al. Vaccine 39 (2021) 7158–7165.

Nonetheless, individual experience becomes reinterpreted with awareness and intelligence, and one by one depart the madness of crowds.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Suavek · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture