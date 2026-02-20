Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, Mai 21, 2024 :

Source : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/1323

In this post, I propose some alternative mechanisms whereby we might develop acute respiratory illnesses, other than through contagion ( ie “catching it” from someone else, which doesn’t appear to happen, despite our deep programming to believe that it does ).

I repeat my previous point that undermining a previous falsehood places me under no obligation to provide a replacement explanation, though it is no doubt helpful to jump from one belief ( a false one ) to a new hypothesis, rather than to a void ).

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-2

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 30, 2024 :

https://anthonycolpo.substack.com/p/dear-virology-do-you-have-anything/comment/60486506

https://anthonycolpo.substack.com/p/dear-virology-do-you-have-anything/

An excellent excoriation of the field. It’s extraordinarily frustrating that respiratory virus believers refuse point blank to deal in an adult way with the published record of dozens of attempts to demonstrate symptomatic transmission or contagion from a person sick with a cold to healthy recipients. Multiple attempts have been published from 1918 to the present day and none of them convincingly show this presumably trivial to show effect. After all, this is the heart of the matter. They refuse to cite a good quality paper proving transmission of acute respiratory illnesses. Not one is forthcoming. By the way, none even include adequate controls, which would include healthy people being “donors”, as well as sick ones, so you can see the spontaneous background rate of these illnesses (which is substantial, as colds are commonplace). When using gunk from a patient with which to attempt to demonstrate infection, a proper control will include gunk or washings from a healthy person, to test the effect of instillation itself. Furthermore, the experimentalist & the recipient should be blinded to the treatment they’re getting, so as to avoid biases. Again, these are all routinely missing.

I will apologise profusely and recant my position if anyone can cite a good quality paper demonstrating transmission of illness from someone with an acute respiratory illness to a healthy recipient.

Corona Studies ( Jamie Andrews ), January 3, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@coronastudies/note/c-194647365

All your favourite ‘viruses’ can be produced in sterile (uninfected) cell cultures, simply by putting them through the standard ‘viral isolation’ procedures. The techniques of virology BY THEMSELVES produce the ‘proofs’ of viruses. You can study the experiments for yourself here.

https://controlstudies.substack.com/

Here is a quick breakdown of all your favourite ‘viral pandemics’ of the last century and what really caused them.

[ A Brief History of Contagion : ] https://odysee.com/@CoronaStudies:3/CS-ABHOC:6

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 29, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-150323725

Huge admiration for Kevin and also for you, Jamie.

There’s no better way, where it comes to these so-called pillars of evidence for the existence of “viruses”, than to get up close and personal with a pillar & give it a shake.

All those I’ve had the temerity to test have fallen over without protest.

I think the medical & pharma machine relies on no one looking.

Once you do, what we find is not just weak evidence. We find fraudulent doings. This tells us it’s a fabrication and they know darned well there’s no REAL scientific evidence for their existence.

The place I focused effort & recruited good help from Telegram channel contributors, is on the alleged CONTAGION/ transmission of the illnesses allegedly caused by various respiratory “viruses”. I now have on my channel for anyone at all to download and peruse at leisure a listing, increasingly complete and exhaustive, of any published studies investigating contagion / transmission of any acute, respiratory illness, such as influenza / flu or common colds.

There have been scores of such attempted transmission studies in humans,starting in 1918. The most recent is 2024.

Absolutely every study is negative. Yet we’re told these illnesses are highly contagious. That’s a lie. It’s not a mistake.

No scientific evidence for the existence of viruses.

Evidence of absence of contagion of the symptoms of acute respiratory illnesses.

What in the world are we to make of “vaccines”?

The conclusion I’ve drawn, and I’m not alone (Katherine Watt recently & explicitly said so) is that the entire viral illness & contagion narrative serves two main purposes.

1. It’s great at instilling fear into entire populations and those in authority can this in order to deprive us of our rights, for fake reasons.

2. Because so many people believe (1) above, it’s a brilliant way to be able to inject almost everyone with almost anything, up to & including intentionally poisonous substances.

“The virus lie + the contagion lie = the vaccine lie” is the way I put it in a recent piece I wrote for my Substack account.

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/coming-out-20

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 3, 2026 :

https://drwojakmd.substack.com/p/documenting-pro-athlete-deaths-since-covid-shot/comment/194511902

I’m a former pharmaceutical company research executive (biochemistry, toxicology joint honours first degree, plus pharmacology PhD) with almost 40 years experience from training, through a vice president (respiratory & allergic disease therapeutics) with Pfizer, then a decade as an independent in biotech, including as CEO of my own company, acquired by Novartis in 2017.

There was no pandemic. It’s what’s called a psychological operation or PsyOp. There’s no new illness, covid19. It’s flu. Flu covers a wide range of real illnesses which are quite rare. It’s not uncommon for an individual to have had flu zero to two times in their lives. Colds are very common.

I did not know before the PsyOp that it was proven experimentally that neither flu nor colds were caused by submicroscopic, infectious particles called “viruses”. They’re simply not infectious diseases. And as you’d expect from this insight, they’re not contagious, either. I’ve brought together every published clinical research paper on contagion that I can find, running from 1918-2023. In acute respiratory illnesses, they are simply not contagious. I’ve recently realised further that there’s no scientific evidence for the existence of any virus.

If you hold that shocking statement, no viruses, no covid, no pandemic, then what on earth were lockdowns, masking, testing, distancing and “vaccination” about?

We’ve been attacked by clever, ruthless, long range planning people who occupy seniormost positions in government, supranational institutions like WHO, UN, WEF, banks, pharma, regulators, medicine, media, tech, etc.

I’ve written extensively about all this here on Substack. Please don’t reply without having visited my writings there.

Everyone who was tricked, as I was too, initially, wakes up to that fact eventually. The alternative is that they die. There’s no shame in having been deceived. The shame is refusing even to review evidence contrary to your settled, internal narrative.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 9, 2024 :

Source : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/1249

[ A comment on the following post by Jamie Andrews: https://twitter.com/JamieAA_Again/status/1632750105966043139 ]

Reader discretion advised.

I’m not able to warrant that all these papers are correctly interpreted.

That said, there are a lot of clinical studies that didn’t support the idea of contagion in relation to acute respiratory illnesses.

Some look at this evidence and wriggle. “Oh, all this shows is that under clinical conditions, it appears to be difficult to show transmission of symptoms. In the real world, obviously somethings are different”.

I say “Maybe. But these exposures look very similar to those that happen in the real world. It would be extraordinary if viruses jumped easily somewhere else, but not while we watched. It’s as plausible as infection not occurring provided you’re sitting down in a pub or restaurant”.

You decide what you think it means.

Don’t forget how incredibly useful, no CENTRAL, to the effectiveness of what’s gone on that people believe something that’s counter to all the clinical evidence I can find.

They’ve lied & lied & lied.

But to believe this? I find it unaccountable. I really do.

Best wishes

Mike

Ps: I gain or lose absolutely nothing from the reality being one way or the other. I merely seek to follow the evidence.

Linked : https://twitter.com/JamieAA_Again/status/1632750105966043139

Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 4, 2024 :

Source : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/588?single

I’m posting this again, emphasising that this time, I’m attacking the underpinnings of the claimed serological analyses that some use to “prove” that there must have been a spreading pandemic virus.

A high proportion of comments relate to PCR tests. Of course, since they are also mentioned in your article, there is a trigger to revisit PCR. That wasn’t my intention, though.

One thing that repeatedly comes up is this: “If acute respiratory illnesses are not caused by respiratory viruses and aren’t contagious, how do you explain the actual illnesses that people definitely experience from time to time?

Below I share my current thinking, though I do not believe I’m under an obligation to supply an alternative explanation. All I’m doing is invalidating the fraudulent claims.

https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/dr-yeadon-explains-for-first-time

A comment on the article linked above:

Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 4, 2024 :

https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/dr-yeadon-explains-for-first-time/comment/48797030

IOJ, Sasha and anyone else who wishes to quote me, please do. I grant everyone to use, in full or excepted, anything I write or say, providing your intentions are to attempt to wake people up!

Exactly! I find that kind of thing incredibly frustrating. When I point out that there have been many clinical experiments, attempting to demonstrate contagion of acute respiratory illnesses, and all have failed, it is demanded of me that I provide alternative explanations for contagion within, for example, a family. Actually, I have no such responsibility! Pointing out that we’ve been deliberately misled for a very long time is sufficient in my to prompt anyone & everyone to think about the implications & what that means for understanding our own health. Without prejudice, below I chose to offer alternative explanations.

If we believe certain things, we’re apt to interpret events as if those things are true. So if one person in a household, workplace or social group “comes down with a cold” and then, if another person in that group also falls ill shortly afterwards, this is taken as PROOF of contagion.

It’s not, of course, proof of any such thing, it’s merely “consistent with contagion”. Given contagion doesn’t happen, alternative explanations apply. I suggest shared / common environmental triggers for illness, such as changing temperature / humidity or pollutants such as gases, dusts, stressors etc. Also, how often do we notice the obverse, that one member of a group falls acutely unwell with a respiratory malady, and nobody else “catches” it?

Personally, I think these acute respiratory illnesses are the result of disordered equilibrium, probably in airway surface liquid volume, ionic (dissolved salts) and proteinaceous composition, including its volume, mucocilliary escalator function, secretion of surfactant etc etc.

Consider how unwell certain people with cystic fibrosis can be. CF results from mutations in the gene encoding the Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Regulator (CFTR) protein product. CFTR controls the concentration of certain ions, such as chloride Cl- ions, in the layer of fluid that sits atop the air-facing airway lining cells, collectively called the respiratory epithelium. Mutations can occur anywhere in the gene & there is remarkable diversity in the specific mutations that a child with CF has. Some mutations result in severe disease, affecting not only the airways, but also the gastrointestinal tract. Other mutations produce much more subtle changes to phenotype.

What this establishes, to my mind anyway, is that quite modest changes in the dynamic equilibrium of airway surface liquid and protecting the airway from malfunction, are plausibly capable of yielding symptoms of the illnesses we call colds and “flu”. Such changes might plausibly occur in many but by no means all people in response to event’s & environments which we routinely encounter.

As seasons & weather oscillate between high and low atmospheric pressure, humidity, temperature, dusts, pollen, pollution with such as nitrogen oxides at sea level, a person who is unable to briskly alter their composition of airway surface liquid might plausibly develop rapid-onset symptoms of respiratory disorder.

Depending upon where in the airway “tree” the acute failure of homeostasis occurs, so a person might display mostly upper airway symptoms which we call a cold. In other anatomical locations, such failures of homeopathy in central or lower airways could result in symptoms which are far more severe & we call that “flu”.

In this model of “endogenous” illness, timeline to recovery could vary tremendously from an all but overnight event to something that persists for weeks, leaving person somewhat breathless, even at rest. In the case of a hypothetical episode of flu, the functions of your epithelial cells could become further deranged and cause quite worrisome symptoms. These cells are very large in number (note it’s said that the surface area of your gas-exchanging lungs are large enough to more or less cover a tennis court. It doesn’t take much by way of cytokine / chemokine / inflammatory mediators response of those epithelial cells in order to produce systemic symptoms, such as muscle & joint pain, tremendous fatigue, reduced efficiency gas-exchange etc. on top of this, your healthy epithelial cells normally secrete anti-microbial compounds such as trefoil peptides, which make it difficult for microorganisms such as bacteria and fungi to infect you. When damaged, however, I think it very likely that overgrowth of usually benign bacterial infections could occur and be the aetiological explanation for pneumonias, requiring antibiotics to prevent a spiralling down to death, especially in elderly, already chronically unwell individuals. Even without invoking bacterial infection, the release from airway epithelium of pro-inflammatory chemicals will result in recruitment to the lungs & into the luminal compartment of the lungs of very large numbers of several kinds of inflammatory cells, such as neutrophils, eosinophils and macrophages (the latter themselves are normally found as the dominant surveillance cell type in airway washings, obtained using an unpleasant technique called endoscopic pulmonary lavage). These cells, in large enough numbers, are the cause of production of purulent secretions, coughed up as phlegm.

I’m not pretending that this is all correct & explains every facet of the acute respiratory illnesses called colds and influenza, but it’s a better model than the contagious respiratory virus narrative.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 18, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2398

An important video, which I encourage you to watch.

I’m with the Bailey’s view of contagion, that it’s a story. I have done sufficient work that I’m quite confident about what I’ve said about acute respiratory illnesses (colds and flu) not being infectious in nature or contagious.

I got there mostly by looking at the clinical evidence.

I’ve supplemented that growing conviction by looking at the pillars of purported evidence, all of which are listed early on in this clip, starting 12 minutes in.

Jamie Andrews and Co have performed recent studies showing what a fraud the so-called “cytopathic effect”, the common readout of purported “virus infection in cells in culture” is.

More to do, but it’s a crime scene.

It’s not science.

Science fiction, a story, is all it is.

It pains me to have to highlight the clip which follows. I like both the people who speak about their beliefs about how to fight this warfare. I decided only to tell the truth. I can’t go wrong if I do that. I might say something that I later judged inadvisable (though I have never subscribed to the position that “the public isn’t ready for such revelations”) but I could never be accused of deceit or lying. Mistakes, sure. I’ve definitely made several. I’ve not lied & I won’t lie.

You judge what’s best to do. I’m NOT inviting you to judge these two men. That’s not my style. I’d happily chat to either or both.

When I wasn’t sure, when asked about viruses, I replied honestly that I’d not done the work necessary to answer the question. I’d had my prior confidence in what I thought I knew by a conversation with (I think) Tom Cowan ( forgive me, it’s several years ago). Either way, I was no longer so sure about what I’d learned in lectures, because I knew I’d never personally done lab work in the field. So it was again not personal knowledge. It was of the kind where “someone told me, and I chose to believe it”.

Humility comes from recognizing that this isn’t really knowledge. It’s a story, until you’ve verified (or refuted) it.

Best wishes

Mike

https://open.substack.com/pub/drsambailey/p/viruses-dont-exist-and-why-it-matters

Steven Avery, February 15, 2024 :

https://drsambailey.substack.com/p/viruses-dont-exist-and-why-it-matters/comment/49642589

Steven Avery

I am saying that a theory that says that cell functions are hijacked for replication by RNA/DNA “viruses” is quite extraordinary, and should only be taken seriously if it was established by solid, reproducible scientific experimentation.—- which never occurred. Thus, there are no “viruses”, since their definition includes this non-established idea of host cell functions for replication.

Dr. Mike Yeadon replies, February 22, 2024 :

That is indeed what we’ve been told.

However, have you seen any direct evidence that this is what is actually happening?

I don’t think I have.

I’m not saying it doesn’t happen, only that I’ve not seen the evidence for it.

Some people who’ve examined the contents of a small number of vials reported finding fragments of mRNA, little to no full-length message, and large quantities of bacterial plasmid (circular) DNA.

It’s only necessary that cells that take up some foreign genetic information & make the foreign polypeptide encoded in order to trigger fatal immune attack upon every cell doing that.

I heard speculation recently that perhaps injecting us with plasmid DNA might always have been the main objective, with the story of mRNA being “cover”.

It’s all very dark, whatever the truth is, because there never was a pandemic.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 28, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/1542

A comment containing a book reference. This appears to summarise some of the failure to show symptomatic transmission (contagion) of acute respiratory illnesses).

Andrew Crockett, June 25, 2024 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/not-even-a-small-ghost/comment/59955966

Andrew Crockett

Beyond The Green

This book from March 2024 is worth reading...... Can You Catch A Cold?: Untold History & Human Experiments Hardcover – March 23, 2024

by Daniel Roytas (Author), Dr Samantha Bailey (Foreword)

The idea that the common cold and influenza are spread via coughing, sneezing, and physical contact has been firmly implanted in our minds since childhood. However, the results of human experiments cast doubt on this theory. Researchers have failed to consistently demonstrate contagion by exposing healthy people directly to sick people or their bodily fluids. These findings suggest that our understanding of infectious disease is incomplete and challenges the long-held belief that a cold or flu can be ‘caught’.

So, what might be causing these seasonal afflictions, and why do they appear to spread from person-to-person? Can You Catch A Cold? Untold History & Human Experiments answers these questions by delving into the historical records, investigating past pandemics, exploring human psychology, and reviewing more than 200 contagion studies. With over 1,000 citations, no stone has been left unturned in the pursuit of unravelling this age-old mystery.

“The claim that colds and flu are contagious may be one of the greatest ever blunders of medical science. Prepare to be shocked as this book brilliantly brings to life the buried data that can no longer be ignored”.

- Dr Mark Bailey Co-author of The Final Pandemic: An Antidote to Medical Tyranny

“An incredible, thorough exploration of history that will make you question everything you thought you knew about infectious diseases, health, and the human condition. This well-researched book, with over 1,000 references, provides valuable insights to help piece together the intricate puzzle of why we experience illness. A paradigm-shattering, must-read for those trying to determine the truth and acquire a healthier and happier life!”

- Roman Bystrianyk Co-author of Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines & Forgotten History

“How many of us go through life claiming we know something without having ever given it any critical thought? Proverbs 18:3 says, ‘If one gives an answer before he hears, it is his folly and shame’. Daniel Roytas set aside his ‘common knowledge’ to truly explore the premises and history surrounding contagion, and came out with a completely new outlook on the subject. Anyone interested in developing a richer understanding of this topic owes it to themselves to read this book”.

- Dr Jordan Grant Physician & Educator

I think the information provided by author Unbekoming in the articles linked below is particularly significant because, in contrast to profit-driven conventional medicine, it describes the actual functioning of our bodies in the context of illnesses. What I found so brilliant about Unbekoming was the ease and clarity of his writing. His articles will captivate your curiosity so much that you’ll probably forget to drink your coffee. Yes, reading scientific articles can be enjoyable, but that doesn’t happen often, except with Unbekoming...

Sepsis: Blood Poisoning by Another Name

An Essay

Unbekoming

Feb 16, 2026

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/sepsis-blood-poisoning-by-another

Pleomorphism

An Essay on Microzymas, Homotoxicology, and the Organisms That Change Form

Unbekoming

Feb 20, 2026

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/pleomorphism

Source : The logo of Unbekoming ( https://substack.com/@unbekoming ).

Further information:

Article listing studies whose results contradict the contagion hypothesis:

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/transmission-failure

Information on the topic of “Alternative causes of respiratory diseases” can be found, for example, in this article:

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-2

Further information that contributes to the urgently needed understanding of the “non-virus” narrative:

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-45

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/sepsis-blood-poisoning-by-another

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/pleomorphism

https://open.substack.com/pub/drsambailey/p/viruses-dont-exist-and-why-it-matters

Here you will find the statements of Dr. Tom Cowan:

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-24

All these articles contain the basics that, in my view, are essential for understanding contagion and virus fraud.

Afterword :

Rider, February 14, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-48/comment/214652936

Rider

Robert Koch, the famous German bacteriologist who was influential in pushing the hypothsis that microbial pathogens such as bacteria cause disease, is quoted below. (From the Lies are Unbekoming article entitled ‘Virology Without Proof’ that Suavek helpfully posted today)

‘By 1889—just seven years after his famous tuberculosis paper—Koch himself stated: “Attempts have been made repeatedly to prove the contagious nature of tuberculosis, but they must be looked upon as failures, as such views have never found acceptance among scientists... on the whole physicians consider tuberculosis a non-contagious disease.” This remarkable admission, published in the American Veterinary Medical Association Journal, is rarely mentioned in accounts of Koch’s legacy.’

This is revealing of Koch’s mindset. Failure to demonstrate contagion experimentally is important primarily because logic requires discarding any falsified hypothesis as unsound. But Koch does not see this, instead indicating such experimental failures to be significant merely because the contagion idea ‘has never found acceptance among scientists’. In other words, Koch believes that ‘truth’ is an arbitrary belief favored by significant other people whom still others regard as ‘important’.

Koch’s epistemology (how we know what is true) is revealing because he seems to reject reality as objective, as what it is regardless of what one chooses to understand ot believe or ignore. Instead Koch embraces the Platonic premise that reality is mysterious and in the end the product of selected human minds. How about my human mind or yours? No, stop right there. Not any human minds may affirm ‘truth’, but only those annointed as important minds.

In summary, Koch is fixated on what seems to be his belief that ‘important minds’ (scientists) vote on what is to be taken as truth and contagious tuberculosis had been voted down. That there is no evidence supporting contagious tuberculosis doesn’t impress him, only that significant other people do not believe this to be valid.

If my interpretation is correct, Koch was a ‘second hander’ who by habit of psychological inclination piggy-backed on the thinking of significant other people in trying to sort out what is false or true. People who think in ways similar to Koch are never impressed with proof, if it confounds their own vested belief.

People with this policy of mind are impressed mosly by the place in society occupied by those handing down decrees for others to believe and obey. They are little impressed by reason, realism and logic. which they recoil from (when they feel it to be necessary) as ‘cold’ and ‘heartless’. To such people, warm and heartfelt belief consists of repeating pronouncements and slogans word for word of other people who hold positions of social-political power. In the end, power always flows out of the barrel of a gun, not from brilliant minds.

Socially-politically prominent positions are thought to be ‘important’ and authoritative because a mass of unidentified Others--anyone including you and me--believe them to be.

That Koch was closely connected with the German state and benefited from its gifts of special privilege and tax funding accords with the foregoing. His type gravitate toward and curry favor with those who wield coercive power.

