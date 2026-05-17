Substack imposes a data limit on email transmissions. However, the new article exceeds this limit; consequently, I was only able to publish it without sending the accompanying notification to readers. Rest assured, however: you haven’t missed a thing—for the link to the newly published article can be found right here:

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-myth-of-bacterial-pathogenicity

The Title:

The Myth of Bacterial Pathogenicity and Infectivity -PART 1. Chemical poisoning does not prove the existence of living, “infectious germs.”

The falsification of the theoretical basis of one of the main lies of Rockefeller medicine.

Suavek

May 17, 2026

P.S.

This text actually constitutes nothing more than a notification. Please do not comment on the new article here; instead, wait until you have clicked the link above and read the actual article. This notification will be deleted shortly to ensure that no one gets unnecessarily confused. Thank you for your understanding. Best wishes,

Suavek

P.S. 2:

I am, of course, VERY grateful to you for sharing the articles. However, PLEASE share the actual article, and not this notification.