Fraud Prevention Hotline

Baldmichael
7h

Thank you once more. Media event is a very good term. In fact 'media event anagrams to this longest single word 'dementiae'. Then there is the phrase 'I dement Eva'. As Eva means 'life' this seems very suitable.

So COVID19, a fraud to make people afraid. 'Coronavirus Disease' anagrams to

– Endorses avaricious

– Davos AI UN sorceries

Plus a whole lot more to confirm what Allen said.

https://baldmichael.substack.com/p/coronavirus-is-it-really-a-monster?utm_source=publication-search

Robert Townshend
10h

"There was no pandemic ever- there is no “lab leak”- there is no “unique viral pathogen”- there is no “China Virus”- there is no “bioweapon”- There is no “There” there."

There is hear-hear here.

