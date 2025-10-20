The cover photo: A symbolic photo of Allen. He is a university professor in the USA who wishes to remain anonymous.

Allen, October 20, 2025 :

Allen

More on “lab-leak” misdirection.

The narrative reinforcement going around in the US surrounding the “lab leak” story is still alive among some of the “acceptable” ‘Covid sceptics.’ The people who buy into this “approved” story can’t see how they are being led by the nose. They want you to obsess over the “origin” of a non-existent entity.

It’s a distraction from the policy-related slaughter of the last 5 years. It preserves the “pandemic preparedness industry” through which Big Pharma Corporations and their investors can siphon trillions from taxpayers.

There was no “lab leak.” There was no “biowarfare strike” either. There was no pandemic- Full Stop.

These are all horsehit distractions.

There was no pandemic ever- there is no “lab leak”- there is no “unique viral pathogen”- there is no “China Virus”- there is no “bioweapon”- There is no “There” there. It is all fraud piled on top of fraud.

It is all a massive intel/military/psyop operation by the US-led West designed to wipe out the global economy and install a digitized control structure in the context of a ‘hot’ geopolitical economic war against China that is being waged by the West. All of this as the Western financial system was in total free fall culminating in the Repo crisis of 2019- this is what ‘triggered’ the engineered pandemic in March 2020.

Even many “in the know” are still trapped in some version of the “Covid” merry-go-round. The official narrative of “Covid” is a fiction- all of it. Covid-19 is the biggest racketeering operation in the history of the world.

The Virus® became the new Al Qaeda.

Allen, October 20, 2025 :

Allen

One more on the “lab-leak” misdirection.

Lab leak theory is complete nonsense. Gain of Function is a money laundering scam that has zero basis in biological reality. Patents prove nothing except...there are patents.

Covid-19” was not an epidemiological/medical event it was a long planned geopolitical event- akin to the phony “War on Terror.”

The Covid Operation was set in motion in the summer of 2019 and launched in March 2020 in order to change the entire financial and social order of The West due to a confluence of existential crises that were facing the ruling class parasites which could no longer be kicked down the road.

The introduction of the Covid-19 “emergency” was the circuit breaker and the rationale used to freeze the US banking system and provide the opportunity to inject massive amounts of cash into the system that went to large financial investment and banking firms- aka bailouts. Same was done in the EU.

There was no pandemic ever- there is no “lab leak”- there is no “unique viral pathogen”- there is no “China Virus”- there is no “bioweapon”- There is no “There” there.

Covid-19, the disease, is nothing more than a disease of FALSE ATTRIBUTION. Covid-19, the media event, was the Trojan Horse constructed to usher in a complete transformation of our society- an endeavor of complete social control. Covid-19, the operation, was never an epidemiological event, it is a business model meant to increase the portfolios of the super-wealthy.

There is no such thing as “Covid 19” except as a criminal conspiracy. The official narrative of “Covid” is fictional- all facets of it.

The “lab-leak” claim posits that SARS-CoV-2 is an engineered quasi-biological phenomenon rather than the computer-generated apparition that it is. This fanciful theory advances the Grade B Reality TV plot that some bio-weapon miraculously escaped—or was released intentionally—from a biological research facility in faraway Wuhan, China, only to go on a rampage and kill millions of people around the world.

By implying that the virus was a man-made microbial murderer, promulgators of the “lab-leak” fable avoid facing the fact that the last five-and-a-half years were a deliberate, highly organized culling of the global population under the guise of protecting public health.

The “lab-leak” fable bolsters the notion that a deadly, man-made, “novel” virus caused an “unprecedented medical emergency” for which a raft of invasive policies—including the worldwide suspension of basic civil liberties—are justified.

Another consequence of accepting the lab-leak supposition is to distract attention from how the perception of a pandemic/mass panic was conjured with staged Hollywood productions, doomsday models, and the meaningless PCR tests that fraudulently manufactured cases and spuriously attributed deaths from other causes to Covid.

But perhaps the biggest problem with promoting the lab-leak theory is that it reifies the Big Lie that there ever was a pandemic caused by a unique viral pathogen in the spring of 2020. In so doing, the quack “theory” hides the crimes that were committed in the hospitals and nursing homes and provides cover for the criminals who designed and executed this top-down operation.

Allen, October 20, 2025 :

Allen

My comment in a M Nass discussion:

“The authorities fought tooth and nail on that point for reasons of profit and the necessities of rolling out their new product- the mRNA technology. Had nothing to do with any “effectiveness” narrative and all to do with the exigencies of the EUA.

Documentation showing GoF “work”, slush funds of Daszak-Baric and all the rest prove nothing other than money laundering. It absolutely DOES NOT prove anything about release/escape let alone transmission of anything. That is a logical fallacy you have made there.

Adding to the falsities, of this most up voted comment, the alleged release/escape of the alleged pathogen proves nothing whatsoever about the “deadliness” of alleged pathogen and in fact the voluminous documentation provided over and over by Rancourt, Panda, Hockett et al show that there is absolutely ZERO evidence for a pathogen causing mass harm.

FURTHER even more evidence from Italy, UK, Scottish Covid Inquiry, NYC data and on and on tell us EXACTLY what did happen. It was MASS MURDER in hospitals via protocols. Are you not aware of any of this evidence that is being provided day in and day out?

This is what is called real evidence and documentation not ideologically driven speculation.

Those who are ignoring such evidence and continuing to promote the lab leak risk-additive are the problem as they are covering up the iatrogenic slaughter that happened in the hospitals all over the world in 2020.”

Jack Winogrodzki , October 20, 2025 :

Jack Winogrodzki

The one thing that perplexes me is how did they rope in China and Russia to the great hoax? What was their motivation?

Suavek, October 20, 2025 :

Suavek

Russia is extremely dependent on China because, among other things, China is helping to mitigate the effects of the trade sanctions imposed on Russia. China is now Russia’s most important trading partner.

The Chinese elite, as creditors of trillions in US debt, would not have seen a cent of their money in the event of a sudden financial collapse if they hadn’t cooperated in the pandemic fraud. Getting rid of the toxic dollars of a debt-ridden US will take some time. The pandemic has made it possible to gain time and avert a sudden financial collapse.

