Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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F. Travis's avatar
F. Travis
2h

While we know it was fraud, it was also much more than a money making scheme alone. It was part of the globalists plan to depopulate the planet. Dr. David Martin publicly stated that Moderna wrote in their IPO, paraphrasing, that they wanted to be around after a post extinction event to rebuild humanity. That is MUCH larger than just fraud or theft, but is planned global genocide on a scale unheard of in history. Ovomit supported it in the US as he approved FowlChi to manage "research" at UNC Chapel Hill. During his illegal re-election campaign, his advisors told him he could lose if it was leaked that he approved GoF research in the US which is a federal crime. So he ordered FowlChi to move it to Wuhan and the rest is history.

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Chris Gupta's avatar
Chris Gupta
4h

But one should not overlook the many other ways of confunding this issue. Through the delebrate release of genetically mofified mosquitos among other such nafarious medods to induce disease in the unsuspecting as an ongoing assult on the population...

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