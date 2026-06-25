The cover photo: A symbolic photo of Allen. He is a university professor in the USA who wishes to remain anonymous.

Allen, Juni 13, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-275579202

Allen

The “report” is complete nonsense. [ Editor's note: Here, Allen is referring to this article: https://tdefender.substack.com/p/smoking-gun-documents-suggest-fauci-knew-covid-created-in-wuhan-lab-and-mrna-vaccines-wouldnt-work ]. It appears that the scale of the deception is too large for even many who consider themselves “in the know” to accept or comprehend

There is no such things as “Covid” outside the world of mass propaganda and intelligence operations. It is also true that there is nothing new about the “Covid Operation” except in the scale and execution as well as the scale of public “acceptance” which was due to many factors- the most massive fear-based propaganda campaign in history as well as mass coercion and institutional bribery are part of this.

It is ALL lies- those of us who have been tracking these things for twenty years or more saw the train coming down the tracks in Feb-March 2020 and were warning people then.

Covid-19, the disease, is nothing more than a disease of FALSE ATTRIBUTION.

Covid-19, the media event, was the Trojan Horse constructed to usher in a complete transformation of our society.

Covid-19, the operation, was never an epidemiological event, it is a business model meant to increase the portfolios of the super-wealthy.

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Allen, May 12, 2023 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-15913989

Allen

Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

The disappearance of the flu was noted as early as April 2020. Yours truly was tracking the way the CDC was rigging the stats in real time. There’s no need to speculate- they told you what they were going to do and they did it.

“Covid” the disease is simply the rebranding of various upper respiratory ailments “codified” via a fraudulent diagnostic process (PCR) and concretized in the public mind via the largest mass media propaganda campaign in history to gin up the fear of some alien invasion.

The flu (and ILI) was simply rebranded and repurposed to invent a more frightening viral event to sell a story for multiple purposes.

Flu rates went from all-time highs in Weeks 5, 6, and 7 of 2020 to all-time lows by Weeks 13 and Weeks 14 of the same year.

Go back to the Oct. 28-29, 2019 Milken Institute Conference “The Future of Health Summit” where a panel of “health experts” (Fauci, Hamburg, Bright et al) gathered to discuss the “scientific and technological prospects of an effective universal influenza vaccine.” The focal point of this specific panel discussion was, “the need for more funding for research, better collaboration between the private and government sectors, advances in technology in flu research and the goal of a universal flu vaccine.”

Two overall themes emerged from this meeting. The first idea highlighted the desire for a new way of producing vaccines. Anthony Fauci lamented that bringing in a new type of vaccine, like an mRNA vaccine, would take at least a decade “if everything goes perfectly.”

Rick Bright suggested the problem of long-term development could be sidestepped if, “there were an urgent call for an entity of excitement that is completely disruptive and is not beholden to bureaucratic strings and processes.”

The second issue featured the “need” for something new and more frightening to emerge as the flu no longer created enough fear in the population at large to warrant such a “universal vaccine.”

Anthony Fauci addressed this hitch, “So we really do have a problem of how the world perceives influenza and it’s going to be very difficult to change that unless you do it from within and say, I don’t care what your perception is, we’re going to address the problem in a disruptive and in an iterative way because she does need both.”

Responding to Fauci’s comment Rick Bright stated, “But it is not too crazy to think that an outbreak of a novel avian virus could occur in China somewhere. We could get the RNA sequence from that to a number of regional centers if not local, if not even in your home at some point, and print those vaccines on a patch of self-administer.”

With the disappearance of the flu and the emergence of “Covid-19”, both those problems were solved.

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“ ‘Covid’ was not a health event. It was an act of war on civilians.”

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Allen, April 23, 2026 :

Allen

https://csofand.substack.com/p/faith-hope-and-charite/comment/247718236

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-247718236

Allen

The Pandemic™ is the replacement for Terrorism™. The WEF itself outlined this back in 2006 and 2009 H1N1/Tamiflu was the pandemic pre-commercial test drive following the first clinical trial of “Sars” in 2003.

Let’s remember that Christian Drosten who worked on and created the first Sars-Cov-2 “test” from Jan 1-13, 2020 (before the first genome had even been uploaded on Genbank) was the SAME guy who essentially kidnapped an Asian traveler off a plane in Frankfurt and declared him to have a scary new virus.

There is no such thing as “Covid” as a unique pathological manifestation. The “genomic sequencing” for SARS-CoV-2 is complete fraud. The Corman-Drosten team developed the test for Covid-19 based on an In-silico Genetic Sequence (from a computer simulation).

They did not have any Viral Isolates of Covid-19 available, nor any clinical samples of anyone sick with the alleged new disease. Simply based on that, the test is invalid.

A new medical test must be validated against a ‘Gold Standard”, that is, a test which is 100% accurate.

The Corman-Drosten team, used the SARS sequence from 2003 (which was never properly purified or isolated, the same procedure was done with this “virus” as well), they then used the PCR primer related to that sequence, amplified it using PCR, sequenced what they amplified (they did this multiple times) and used the sequences that were different from the SARS sequence to develop primers for the diagnostic test. However, since there were no purified samples or Isolates of any kind, this entire experiment is made up.

A PCR test is not a diagnostic test, as it does not test for the presence of a virus, it simply tests for genetic material/genetic debri and must be coupled with Clinical Representation of a specific set of symptoms.

It turns out, when you input the sequences that are being tested for Sars-Cov-2, to show a positive case, the sequences show up 93 times in the human genome, and approx. 91 times from Bacteria/Fungi (Microbes). These supposed “New” sequences show up in nature and are not new at all.

Never mind, you cannot possibly say these sequences are coming from a “new virus” if you don’t have the virus in the first place.

The team then sends this test to China, to test for this “Novel” virus that they created a test for, with none of the “Novel” virus at their disposal.

The Chinese scientists (with the help of “fast Eddy Holmes”- a big hint) find these sequences in their ‘Atypical Pneumonia” patients with non-specific respiratory symptoms, (obviously being that these sequences show up in humans), and they create an entire “Genome” based off of 1 Clinical Sample.

In order to create a Genome correctly, you would need hundreds upon thousands of samples to develop an actual accurate “Viral Genome”, they took 1 person that tested positive with a PCR test created without any virus.

They take a Clinical Sample from a PCR Positive person’s lung fluid, with symptoms consistent to “Atypical Pneumonia”. They take only the Short RNA strands from the clinical sample, and put them into a Computer Program, these Programs being: Megahit and Trinity.

These two programs assemble a bunch of Contigs (Possible Genome structures) made up of all the short RNA strands from the person, which number 56 Million.

The Trinity computer came up with 1,329,960 Contigs ranging from 201-11,760 base pairs, the Megahit computer came up with 384,096 contigs ranging from 200-30,474 base pairs. In layman, the computer generated almost 2 Million possible Genome Structures.

The longest contig (30,474 base pairs) was chosen, simply because it was the longest one. Upon further investigation, this genome was only 80% similar to SARS-COV 1 bat-like sequence. They then add some Sars 1 Sequences to make it look more like a SARS virus.

80%, is less similar than what humans are to house cats. The claim was the Genome totaled to 29,903 bases long, which negates 571 bases from the contig, if those weren’t valid how do we know this entire contig is valid?

The Contig chosen, was created out of 123,613 different pieces of short RNA from the clinical genetic sample.

They don’t know where these sequences are coming from, they don’t know if the genome is real, they don’t know the amount of error in the process, they don’t know how many “reads” were correct, this entire thing is theoretical and computer generated.

Then come thousands of papers and studies and reports all based on...Turtles All The Way Down.

It’s all fraud piled on top of fraud.

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csofand, April 23, 2026 :

https://csofand.substack.com/p/faith-hope-and-charite/comment/247764593

csofand

Allen, thank you for this very informative comment.

I had no idea about:

“Let’s remember that Christian Drosten who worked on and created the first Sars-Cov-2 “test” from Jan 1-13, 2020 (before the first genome had even been uploaded on Genbank)...”

So, how on earth did Drosten work on the primers if the sequence had not been officially shared? I am sure you have your sources, and it does not surprise me. It would fit right in with this ridiculous story that we have been told.

After reading your comment I am getting the feeling that my “hunch” may be closer to the truth than I had imagined when I put this post together.

What I have not spelled out yet, and was planning to in a future installment, is the feasibility of targeting a part of the human genome so that not every person returns a positive. My preliminary discussions on that matter do seem to indicate that someone could target primers of the human genome to only give say a 50% positive to PCR tests. This would explain the necessary “asymptomatic cases” and negative test results even though the person was very ill (probably with standard pneumonia or the like). It had to be believable on some level.

Thank you Allen.

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csofand, April 23, 2026 :

https://csofand.substack.com/p/faith-hope-and-charite/comment/247794955

csofand

Aha. Edward C. Holmes. A friend of Kristian Andersen, I see. They collaborated on the Proximal Origins paper. Eddie was a very busy boy.

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Allen, April 23, 2026 :

https://csofand.substack.com/p/faith-hope-and-charite/comment/247943078

Allen

To Australians in the know, Prof. Ed Holmes was known as ‘sweaty Eddie.’

He was on TV multiple times in 2020 sweating profusely while discussing the “origins of covid” looking like someone was holding a gun to his head off screen. It’s about the US DOD, the ADF, the WHO and the investor class. He was given his instructions.

Theatre of war: Australia’s covid response was a joint US military domestic terrorism operation.

ExcessDeathsAU- Dec 31, 2023

“The Australian covid response was a joint US military domestic terrorism operation; a live exercise which was war gamed well in advance under the auspices of the Five Eyes intelligence apparatus via the Medical Countermeasures Consortium. ‘Covid’ was not a health event. It was an act of war on civilians.

It was not an ‘accident,’ it was not ‘botched,’ it was not a ‘mistake.’ Lives were not ‘saved by the response.’

Anyone who is saying this, or any document that states this, is lying and misdirecting from the truth, that what happened was deliberate, and people were murdered in multiple ways during a global coordinated military operation.1

The murder began early in 2020 when people were killed in hospitals and care homes using standard protocols throughout the Five Eyes countries (UK, New Zealand, Australia, USA, Canada) and elsewhere in order to create panic via the illusion of a widespread deadly pandemic, especially for the elderly and vulnerable:”

https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/theatre-of-war-australias-covid-response

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Allen, December 31, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-193557379

Allen

Excellent piece. [ Editor's note: Here, Allen is referring to this article: https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/repost-how-to-fake-pandemics-the ]. People need to keep this handy, snip out what they think are the most incisive bits and consistently insert that bit (with link) into discussions/debates with any and all who keep pimping this idiotic lab leak/GoF propaganda.

The lab-leak theory serves the Deep State agenda in that it reinforces the idea that the virus is a real problem that needs to be solved, rather than a fear-based control narrative. The “virus” was not man-made in a lab in Wuhan. The “virus” was birthed in the corporate boardrooms of Pharma/Finance and leaked via a memo.

The individuals and institutions that are proliferating the lie that there was some GoF hobgoblin and a subsequent pandemic- and I’m speaking about those who are within the self described “health freedom movement”- have done and are doing an incalculable amount of damage.

Those who reify this lie by stating there was a “mismanaged pandemic” (RFK e.g.) or that there was a need for “early treatment” (see: Pierre Kory, Peter McCullough and many others) or that there was some “lab leaked” pathogen that swept across the globe in Spring 2020 (too many to name off here) cover up the crimes of what actually happened in the hospitals and nursing homes, cover up the staged events that created the illusion of a medical emergency and provide cover for those who designed and executed this operation.

Perpetuating the lie that there was a pandemic (all pandemics are fictions) justifies the “pandemic preparedness industry” through which Big Pharma Corporations and their investors can keep siphoning trillions from taxpayers via public/private partnerships- the public foots the bill, the private sector reaps the profits.

This bogus pandemic fairy tale needs to be confronted head on in the “health freedom movement” as those with the biggest audiences by and large keep reinforcing the “pandemic” narrative and create fertile ground for justifying all sorts of future “emergency measures.”

There was no pandemic ever- there is no “lab leak”- there is no “unique viral pathogen”- there is no “China Virus”- there is no “bioweapon”- There is no “There” there. It is all fraud piled on top of fraud.

The only pandemic that occurred was one of violent government and medical assault against people, of false attribution of death, and of intense propaganda using fraudulent tests and bogus studies.

The official narrative of “Covid” is fiction- all facets of it.

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Allen, June 15, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-276787555

Allen

[ Editor's note: Here, Allen is referring to this article: https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/irreversible-the-rise-of-sex-change ].

The ‘gender identity’ industry was founded by exceedingly wealthy investors with enormous cultural influence who funded the transgender lobby and various transgender organisations- they constructed these medical identities that harm children in order to funnel monies into their medical syndicates.

Transgenderism is yet another well-funded enterprise driven by the pharmaceutical industry and their investors. The explosion in transgender medical infrastructure across the United States and world to ‘treat’ transgender people is no accident.

The massive medical and technological infrastructure expansion for a tiny fraction of the population, along with the money being funneled into the transgender project by those heavily invested in the medical and technology industries, means that doctors are now being trained in all manner of surgeries related to transgender individuals, including phalloplasty, vaginoplasty, facial feminisation surgery, urethral procedures, and more.

It is a self-serving industry all created by the super wealthy with children being the victims. If that is not a criminal act then what is- just like injecting poisons into children.

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Gary Weglarz, June 15, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@garyweglarz/note/c-276676836

Gary Weglarz

What I seldom see referenced in the discussion of the gender madness is just how similar the large scale structural “tactics” have been in the “gender-affirmation operation” - to the “covid operation.” The parallels are rather striking - including the completely bogus manipulation of the concept of - “science,” the demonization and censorship of all dissent and all dissenters on social media and all other media platforms -(questioning the safety of the experimental covid vaccine got one labelled an “anti-vaxer” just as advocating for safe spaces for women gets one labelled a “transphobe”). The parallels continue with the top down imposition of the “official beliefs” through the capture of MSM and of all of the Western institutional structures from mental health and medical licensing and professional bodies, through scientific publications, to the big NGO’s, and of course the complete institutional level refusal across any and all platforms to allow any public discussion that veers off course from “official dogma.” In both instances, professional people who literally “know better” - routinely look into the camera and publicly lie because they know instinctively that to refuse to do so would cost them their jobs and their careers. This was never a “grass roots” movement any more than the covid lockdowns and protocols and the “safe & effective vaccines” were. “Affirmation only” is just another version of the bogus - “safe & effective” mantra. This has ALWAYS BEEN a “top down” operation by Western elites (as with the covid operation) to impose through control of media, and information access, and Western societal institutions a completely scientifically unfounded, irrational, quasi-religious ideology completely untethered from material reality. The propaganda techniques and the societal level control techniques common to both the imposition of “gender” and “covid” reflect an evolving techno-authoritarian society of mass control where “reality” is simply created out of thin air and curated by Western elite structures of information control, and discourse control, in order to meet goals and purposes “above the pay grade” of we commoners.

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Afterword

by Suavek

When discussing the profits generated by health threats conjured up artificially, and through media hype, one could easily lose sight of a crucial aspect of reality. I am referring here to the intentional harm inflicted on people through vaccines and other medications. Dr. Mike Yeadon has tirelessly warned us about this, yet it is a topic that can—conveniently—be pushed out of one’s mind when the conversation turns to profits and financial incentives.

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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