Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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currer
9h

This is high level financial racketeering and criminal conspiracy utilising war to eliminate a culture, generate financial returns, and rebuild an oil terminal on the Palestinian land. False flags (Oct 7th 2023) to provoke armed attack and wholesale destruction of existing infrastructure and people.

Collusion between the President of the US, his family, the US military, the Gulf vassal states, transnational financial trade deals all pre-planned before any hot war incident occurs to provide camouflage for the underlying redevelopment plan. The war and destruction is presented to the public perception as a "religious/ethnic war between ideologies and locates blame on Israelis.. The reality is it is a ruthless moneymaking scheme that has no compunction in carrying out a genocide to clear the way.

None of this is spontaneous. It is long planned and controlled.

https://patrickwood.substack.com/

https://patrickwood.substack.com/p/why-trumps-takeover-in-gaza-preceded

https://patrickwood.substack.com/p/imec-trumps-war-with-iran-is-about

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currer
9h

"Gaza’s currency is to be replaced with a digital stablecoin . The stablecoin had already been chosen — Trump’s own USD1. World Liberty Financial’s USD1 stablecoin is the designated payment instrument It is a business venture of the Trump family. The Trump family receives 75% of net proceeds when WLFI sells tokens, as well as gets a cut of stablecoin profits.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Liberty_Financial

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