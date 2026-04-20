The cover photo: A symbolic photo of Allen. He is a university professor in the USA who wishes to remain anonymous.

“It is their billionaire sponsors who run the show and to continue to believe that competing squads of billionaires care one whit about everyday people is delusional. Not to mention Trump is a war criminal.”

-Allen, April 19, 2026 ( Source : https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/the-queen-of-mandating-vaccines/comment/245796962 ).

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Allen, April 19, 2026 :

https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/the-queen-of-mandating-vaccines/comment/245807838

Allen

Trump’s a pathological liar as were Obama/Clinton/Biden etc.- it’s in the job description.

You might want to wake up to the fact that they are all war criminals and work for banking cartels- that too is in the job description.

That Charlie Brown would repeatedly fall for Lucy’s con before she pulled the ball away every single time was funny in the cartoons but it is not in real life.

………………………………………………………

Allen, April 19, 2026 :

https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/the-queen-of-mandating-vaccines/comment/245804123

Allen

The MAGA base will accept anything he pushes. He already declared a fake pandemic, initiated lockdowns, expanded the Swamp, signed the CARES Act that resulted in the largest upwards transfer of wealth in history, pushed deadly vaccines, awarded Fauci, implemented 5G, bombed women and children in Iran, pushed the Gaza genocide, protected and fast forwarded the BAYER/Monsanto glyphosate program and much much more.

His base gives him a free pass and still defends him. The level of delusion and cognitive dissonance in that bunch is mind bending.

Same story as the cultists who supported Obama/Clinton.

………………………………………………………

Allen, April 19, 2026 :

https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/the-queen-of-mandating-vaccines/comment/245798210

Allen

MAHA was a show and a con job.

The well intentioned people of the MAHA grassroots were used for political purposes.

………………………………………………..

Allen, April 19, 2026 :

https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/the-queen-of-mandating-vaccines/comment/245925974

Allen

Trump’s not at the top. He like Obama, Clinton, Biden etc. is another errand boy.

…………………………………………………..

Turfseer, April 19, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@turfseer/note/c-245930307

Turfseer

I get the frustration, but calling everyone an “errand boy” starts to flatten things a bit too much.

The real issue is simpler—and more troubling. Across the board, you see the same reflex: trust the experts, don’t question the framework. Whether it’s Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Joe Biden, or Trump, there’s very little curiosity about the underlying assumptions.

That’s the common thread—not necessarily who’s pulling strings, but how limited the thinking is at the top.

………………………………………………………..

Allen, April 19, 2026 :

https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/the-queen-of-mandating-vaccines/comment/245942878

Allen

I have no frustration- not even a little as I know who runs the show which is far more important than even knowing who the likes of Clinton, Trump et Al are.

When I say errand boy I mean that quite literally. When I say con artist I mean that quite literally. Has nothing to do with any slogan or frustration.

I disagree with you not only on who sits at the top of this pyramid of power and your belief that the thinking at the top is limited if what you mean by that is they don’t know what they are doing or can’t seem to think broadly enough about the consequences of their actions.

Who makes the decisions in our society? Who writes public policy?

Years of social engineering has caused people to be deluded on this matter.

The White House and Congress don’t make the decisions, Wall Street and the Pentagon do. Who wins elections makes little to no difference because all politicians must do what the ruling class want. Elections are a scam whose function is to neutralize resistance movements and dupe ordinary citizens into thinking they control and/or have a say in matters of the state.

Better to place this action in an institutional context. The forces placed on the elected person by the state machinery and pressures from big business dictate the outcome. One can argue all they want that “We need to keep up the pressure to demand Politician______ responds to the demands of ordinary citizens” as their words disappear into the indifferent air.

For either of these big business parties and any of the politicians that operate within these parties to even begin to serve as a vehicle for opposing the absolute rule of capital, they would at a minimum have to acknowledging the conflict that exists between the interests of capital and the rest of the population; and express a principled determination to take the side of the population in this conflict.

Parties and politicians whose controlling elements are billionaires, millionaires, lobbyists, fund-raisers, careerist apparatchiks, consultants etc. are never going to take that position.

………………………………………………………..

Turfseer, April 19, 2026 :

https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/the-queen-of-mandating-vaccines/comment/246042338

Turfseer

Turfseer’s Newsletter

I don’t think we’re as far apart as it sounds—but I’m looking at a different layer of the problem.

Yes, there are institutional pressures—money, defense, corporate influence. No argument there. But that alone doesn’t explain the uniformity of behavior we saw.

What stood out wasn’t just top-down control—it was how many people at every level genuinely believed in what they were doing. Bureaucrats, doctors, media figures, even neighbors—they weren’t all taking orders from Wall Street or the Pentagon. They were enforcing it because they were convinced it was right.

That’s where the “cult” aspect comes in.

When a system reaches the point where its participants don’t just comply but internalize the ideology—“trust the experts,” “don’t question the model”—you don’t need constant top-down direction. The system runs itself.

So whether the pressure comes from above or not, the result is the same: a closed loop where dissent is unthinkable, and policy becomes self-reinforcing.

That’s more than just power. That’s belief.

………………………………………..

Allen, April 20, 2026 :

https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/the-queen-of-mandating-vaccines/comment/246090416

Allen

“What stood out wasn’t just top-down control—it was how many people at every level genuinely believed in what they were doing. Bureaucrats, doctors, media figures, even neighbors—they weren’t all taking orders from Wall Street or the Pentagon. They were enforcing it because they were convinced it was right.”

Are you talking about corona mania here- lockdowns, vaccine mandates etc?

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

currer, April 20, 2026 :

https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/the-queen-of-mandating-vaccines/comment/245732718

currer

Please WAKE UP about Trump, Americans. He is deeply corrupt as can be seen in the “redevelopment” of Gaza, where his stablecoin (that Trump personally profits from) will be forced on the population in a slave state, planned, destroyed, rebuilt and controlled by globalist financiers in which Trump and his son in law are included.

Stop watching the TV and do some proper research. Trump is sitting back and laughing at you all. Follow the money, huge amounts of it while you can barely pay the bills.... It is all a big show, Acting.

The destruction of the Palestinians must have been planned years ago to bring about this profitable venture. Think about the horror of this.

Start with this.

https://reasonablefaithhonolulu.org/why-trumps-takeover-in-gaza-preceded-the-war-in-iran/

Trump and Kushner designed the diplomatic framework. Gulf sovereign wealth — hundreds of millions of Islamic investment capital — funds the financial infrastructure. World Liberty Financial’s USD1 stablecoin is the designated payment instrument. The Board of Peace is the governance vehicle. Each component was in place before the first bomb fell on Iran.

At the Board’s inaugural meeting, operatives were already presenting the implementation plan. One of them proposed replacing Gaza’s currency with a digital stablecoin running on what he called a “secure digital backbone” — promising free high-speed internet for Gaza by July. The proposal was not his invention. It was the assignment he had been given by the architects sitting above him. The stablecoin had already been chosen — Trump’s own USD1.

…………………………………………………………

currer, April 20, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/allens-arguments-part-5-allen-speaks/comment/246361668

currer

“Gaza’s currency is to be replaced with a digital stablecoin . The stablecoin had already been chosen — Trump’s own USD1. World Liberty Financial’s USD1 stablecoin is the designated payment instrument It is a business venture of the Trump family. The Trump family receives 75% of net proceeds when WLFI sells tokens, as well as gets a cut of stablecoin profits.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Liberty_Financial

……………………………………………………

currer, April 20, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/allens-arguments-part-5-allen-speaks/comment/246361810

currer

This is high level financial racketeering and criminal conspiracy utilising war to eliminate a culture, generate financial returns, and rebuild an oil terminal on the Palestinian land. False flags (Oct 7th 2023) to provoke armed attack and wholesale destruction of existing infrastructure and people.

Collusion between the President of the US, his family, the US military, the Gulf vassal states, transnational financial trade deals all pre-planned before any hot war incident occurs to provide camouflage for the underlying redevelopment plan. The war and destruction is presented to the public perception as a “religious/ethnic war between ideologies and locates blame on Israelis.. The reality is it is a ruthless moneymaking scheme that has no compunction in carrying out a genocide to clear the way.

None of this is spontaneous. It is long planned and controlled.

https://patrickwood.substack.com/

https://patrickwood.substack.com/p/why-trumps-takeover-in-gaza-preceded

https://patrickwood.substack.com/p/imec-trumps-war-with-iran-is-about

…………………………………………………………..

Allen, April 19, 2026 :

https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/the-queen-of-mandating-vaccines/comment/245802015

Allen

Trump fans claim that he is just a gullible guy who surrounds himself with people who mislead him. To these disingenuous liars, Trump is always a victim who has no agency of his own. He’s a poor baby who gets misled by the wrong people as opposed to him being another DC swamp rat.

As corrupt as Clinton/Biden Inc. was Trump Inc. makes that gaggle of crooks look like Ralph Nader.

………………………………………………………………….

Allen, April 19, 2026 :

https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/the-queen-of-mandating-vaccines/comment/245829952

Allen

In my lifetime it seems the US has always been enamored of idols and the need for “leaders” or “heroes” and the desire for easy solutions to profound, complex problems.

…………………………………………………………..

Allen, April 20, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/allens-arguments-part-5-allen-speaks/comment/246316970

Allen

Voting is the adult version of writing a letter to Santa Claus.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

‘We take concerns about billions of pounds of NHS fraud very seriously. In fact I’ve asked Nurse Miggins to sort it out as soon as she gets back from lunch!’

Trump Fraud

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

…………………………………………………

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

…………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

……………………………………………………

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

…………………………………………………

Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

…………………………….

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share