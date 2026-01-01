Fraud Prevention Hotline

Tony Porcaro
9h

What is repeatedly forgotten and/or ignored from the lessons of history, is that genuine EVIL exists in the world; the greatest evils coincide with the loss of spiritual life in any culture or nation which becomes dominated by forces of materialism and tyranny; today's evil manifests in all those powers which seek to be the "new gods" by using technology to control ALL life processes and usurp the very sovereignty of our souls granted by our Creator; Erik Fromme once referred to our species as an "existential failure" which consistently fails to do what is right even when knowing what the right choice is open to us; 2026 marks the 250th birthday of the Declaration of Independence when the greatest sentence ever written was formulated by its founding authors: " we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happinesss."

INGRID C DURDEN
9h

I still use either the Scamdemic (Mark Oshinskie) or in certain contexts Wuflu (Trump 1). I think there was a flu like there is any year. Still debating on germs, I am not medically schooled and trust none of those who are! I think rather of a combination of a not yet healthy person catching germs and getting sick of them. I think a healthy person does not get sick even if there are germs.

If so, we would all be long dead because germs are everywhere!

I agree largely with your ideas - what one fears usually overcomes them.

