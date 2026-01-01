The cover photo: A symbolic photo of Allen. He is a university professor in the USA who wishes to remain anonymous.

Foreword

Dustin Roberts, January 1, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@dustinroberts432236/note/c-193759650?

Dustin Roberts

“Shhh, come here. Let me whisper in your ear. The real pandemic is of ignorance and fear. It should be crystal clear that this ain’t about health. It’s all about control and the transfer of wealth.”

New World Disorder (Guilty Until Vaxxed) by DISL

https://rumble.com/v38dnwh-new-world-disorder-guilty-until-vaxxed-by-disl-automatic-prod.-by-vecity.html

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Allen, December 31, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-193557379

Allen

Excellent piece. People need to keep this handy, snip out what they think are the most incisive bits and consistently insert that bit (with link) into discussions/debates with any and all who keep pimping this idiotic lab leak/GoF propaganda.

The lab-leak theory serves the Deep State agenda in that it reinforces the idea that the virus is a real problem that needs to be solved, rather than a fear-based control narrative. The “virus” was not man-made in a lab in Wuhan. The “virus” was birthed in the corporate boardrooms of Pharma/Finance and leaked via a memo.

The individuals and institutions that are proliferating the lie that there was some GoF hobgoblin and a subsequent pandemic- and I’m speaking about those who are within the self described “health freedom movement”- have done and are doing an incalculable amount of damage.

Those who reify this lie by stating there was a “mismanaged pandemic” (RFK e.g.) or that there was a need for “early treatment” (see: Pierre Kory, Peter McCullough and many others) or that there was some “lab leaked” pathogen that swept across the globe in Spring 2020 (too many to name off here) cover up the crimes of what actually happened in the hospitals and nursing homes, cover up the staged events that created the illusion of a medical emergency and provide cover for those who designed and executed this operation.

Perpetuating the lie that there was a pandemic (all pandemics are fictions) justifies the “pandemic preparedness industry” through which Big Pharma Corporations and their investors can keep siphoning trillions from taxpayers via public/private partnerships- the public foots the bill, the private sector reaps the profits.

This bogus pandemic fairy tale needs to be confronted head on in the “health freedom movement” as those with the biggest audiences by and large keep reinforcing the “pandemic” narrative and create fertile ground for justifying all sorts of future “emergency measures.”

There was no pandemic ever- there is no “lab leak”- there is no “unique viral pathogen”- there is no “China Virus”- there is no “bioweapon”- There is no “There” there. It is all fraud piled on top of fraud.

The only pandemic that occurred was one of violent government and medical assault against people, of false attribution of death, and of intense propaganda using fraudulent tests and bogus studies.

The official narrative of “Covid” is fiction- all facets of it.

……………………………………………………………………………………….

Editor's note:

The above statement by Allen was a comment on the following article by Sasha Latypova :

…………………………

Repost: How to fake pandemics, the maestro edition. Ralph Baric.

GOF Viruses are dead on arrival.

Sasha Latypova

Dec 31, 2025

“ ( … )

This is a re-post of a very important summary of why it is not possible to make GOF viruses. There is no scientific basis for making any viruses from scratch in the lab, nor “editing” any viruses alleged to exist in the wild, whether you believe that they exist or not. GOF is a narrative designed to keep the very lucrative Pandemic Preparedness Racket going. Do not let them snow you or your loved ones into the same trap ever again!

( … ).”

Full article :

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/repost-how-to-fake-pandemics-the

Editor’s note, regarding Sasha's article :

At this point, I would like to mention that Dr. Yeadon, based on his thorough research, does not consider bacteria to be pathogens. He cannot yet give a definitive answer regarding fungal spores, but he generally considers bacteria to be helpful in recovery. In other words, illness comes first, and only afterward do the bacteria necessary for the healing process multiply. Therefore, only the toxins, and possibly also the fungal spores, can be considered pathogens. Thus, Dr. Yeadon’s opinion aligns with that of those scientists whose discoveries have been erased from mainstream medical literature by the profit-driven motives of corporate medicine.

If you have questions about the effectiveness of antibiotics, please bear with me. These questions cannot yet be definitively answered. Firstly, honest scientists don’t receive research funding, and secondly, an article outlining the views of trusted scientists on the effectiveness of antibiotics will only be published at a later date. Therefore, I ask for your patience.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Editor’s note :

by Suavek

Dear Readers,

Please excuse me for republishing some of Allen’s statements here. While this commentary is new, it also includes some excerpts from older, thematically related comments by Allen.

When reading this commentary, please bear in mind that profit motives were not the sole purpose of the fraud behind the declaration of the false pandemic in 2020. In particular, the various harmful mechanisms deliberately built into the alleged “vaccines” should by no means be considered a secondary objective of the fraud. The perpetrators already control Western finances and also wield considerable influence over the rest of the world. Therefore, they are not dependent on the profits from the “Covid” fraud.

This “pandemic” is different from previous frauds. This time, NATO structures were used to disempower civilian structures and to definitively destroy the remnants of democratic self-governance. The damage mechanism built into the “vaccines,” which leads to the development of micro-thromboses in human brains, could also be one of the main purposes of this operation. However, the financial aspect of the fraud is particularly useful for understanding the entire operation because we can present clear facts in this area, and Allen is excellent at summarizing them. We shouldn’t lose sight of the issue of the deliberate reduction of the human population, though. The criminal greed of the pharmaceutical industry merely serves to conceal the perpetrators’ true, deeper intentions. Everything we have experienced in recent years wasn’t actually based on the “errors” of the greedy system; rather, over decades, the necessary framework was created so that the perpetrators could later exploit the alleged “errors” and “greed” of the system to conceal their true, long-term goals. All those who used medical fraud to maximize their own profits should be regarded merely as criminal, useful idiots who assisted the main perpetrators in introducing a new control system. The real objectives were purely political in nature and had nothing to do with any “health hazard”.

Allen exposes this double game and pseudo-enlightenment, explaining both with a rhetoric that I could never have expressed so effectively without knowledge of English.

Since I sometimes need to include short texts of my own as part of this persuasive effort, I ask you to excuse any linguistic errors in the text and, if possible, to take them with humor. Any necessary corrections can only be made after publication.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Allen, December 31, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-banksters-part-5-the-political/comment/193537310

Allen

Look back at IMF Chief KGeorgieva’s speech at the April 2021 IMF meeting, in which she says: “Vaccine policy is economic policy.”

“Health management” has replaced the war machine as the world’s primary money-spinner. The so-called power elites need to produce and perpetuate multiple large-scale health crises to keep the medical-industrial complex going. The Vaccine™ is the golden egg in this entire scheme, specifically circa 2025 the mRNA Vaccine™. Hence the non-stop propaganda.

This new Vaccine Model™ is ever-ready for any and all emergencies that the World Health Organization continually invents, subsidized via public-private partnerships underwritten by the likes of the World Economic Forum, the Gates Foundation, Wellcome Trust, the International Monetary Fund, Bloomberg, BlackRock, and their money-spinning associates.

Invest in and control the WHO, which is the agency tasked with preparing the field for insider business and the machine that creates the fear - it’s called insider trading.

But that’s not all.

Their goal is to destroy the world as we know it and “Build Back Better” through a “Great Reset” that leads us directly into digital feudalism- into Agenda 2030’s digital health prison.

Debt Monetization→ Runaway Inflation→Destroy Currencies → Impoverish Population → CBDCs

The whole point of creating the Covid Vaccine™ was to induce us to accept vaccine passports.

Vaccines are the Trojan horse that wheels the vaccine passports into every community on the map. The passports, in turn, will be used as a vehicle for imposing digital and biometric ID cards upon the world’s population as a means of social control.

But all of this depends on getting the public to go along with rolling health scares.

Hence the non-stop propaganda.

==========

One of the numerous aspects of the Covid Operation is to invent new markets for Pharmaceuticals.

It is impossible to underestimate the value that Pharma and the medical cartel bring to large financial investment firms. Pharmaceuticals and the “health management system” in the US is currently the largest sector of the US economy.

It is also impossible to overstate how severe the economic crash of 2019 was for the Pharma Industry.

The problem facing Pharma is that they need new diseases (which they create with their products) and a steady stream of blockbuster drugs to continue their Ponzi schemes. Vaccines play an enormous role in this as they are one of the largest ROI “drugs” in the Pharma playbook and come with full legal protection.

Without “blockbuster” drugs the Pharma Industry essentially falls apart. The plan is for the mRNA “vaccine” cash cow to be much bigger than Covid. The plan is for the mRNA “vaccines” and drugs to be Pharma’s new “medical” and business model and launch an entirely new Bio-Tech wave of financialized “disease management.”

The plan is to use similar mechanisms against any imagined viral pathogen in existence and once they get the tech to market they’ll start going down the list using their readily “downloadable” mRNA platforms for these new “diseases” that they perpetually invent.

Another aspect of this part of the Covid Operation is to codify a mechanism that allows Pharma to sidestep lengthy and costly clinical trials with this new “Pharma model” as they are deemed no longer necessary with this “new” delivery system.

This allows for greater profiteering as Phase 3 clinical trials entail around 90% of all R&D costs for approved drugs.

A move towards an mRNA-based vaccine model would ‘allow’ the Industry to achieve this goal of ‘blowing up the system’, opening up the door for the mRNA delivery systems to become Pharma’s new ‘vaccine mode’l and subsequent cash cow. With the mRNA delivery system each ‘new’ vaccine could utilize a similar mechanism against any viral pathogen in existence- updated quickly and at minimal cost. Once approved and accepted in the market they can plug the technology in and start going down the list. New “mRNA vaccines” to be created for ‘emerging’ diseases similar to a Windows update, with all regulations and trials wiped out in the blink of an eye.

It’s worth noting that in the USA, disease management pumps over $4 trillion/yr into the “economy.”

“Health management” has replaced war as the world’s primary money spinner, the elites need continuing large-scale health crises to keep the economy going. The cure du jour is the “vaccine”- especially after the last five years (though in reality this was all pre-planned years back to make it so) as not only does the “vaccine” have indemnity but now, thanks to the Covid Con, no longer do these products need to go through costly Phase 3 trials.

Much of this fraud has been legalized by governments who are completely controlled and betrothed to large financial interests who are heavily invested in Pharma and have a significant portion of their fortunes tied to the fate of Big Pharma and the “disease management” system.

Every human being on earth, every human body to be an endless source of revenue. The plan is to implement a subscription model for endless mRNA injections in an attempt to turn us into human pincushions in order to line the pockets of The Pharma Cartel.

It won’t work.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Sasha Latypova, December 27, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@sashalatypova/note/c-192203384

Sasha Latypova

Due Diligence and Art

“ ( … )

And here is the affidavit of the late professor Francis Boyle, who was one of the expert witnesses in the same case my testimony is prepared for. As a co-designer of the Bioweapons Convention, Francis was the top expert in the world on what is and isn’t a bioweapon, so I take his word on this.

( … ).”

Editor’s Note:

It can sometimes be difficult for a well-meaning person to grasp that we are dealing with a deliberate mass murder. This includes some top scientists who have made enormous contributions to proving that the alleged “Covid” disease never existed and that the entire narrative of a “novel health threat” was fabricated from beginning to end. The natural protective mechanism of the human psyche, designed to shield us from excessive stress, often hinders the recognition of this mass murder. In such situations, everyone processes facts at their own pace, as these facts could otherwise overwhelm their psyche. For this reason, a layperson sometimes manages to grasp more quickly that the combination of harmful mechanisms in the alleged “vaccines” can only be deliberately engineered than a scientist, who should normally recognize this much faster.

If someone who is responsible for mandatory vaccination, or who actively contributes to “vaccinating” people, shows no interest in the facts, then in my opinion this is of course to be judged very differently.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Afterword

Helen Seymour, December 31, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/230876

There is no doubt that Psy Ops work.

Mind Control experiments have been carried out by the Military for years.

I have been surprised at all the experiments that show,

humans prefer to stick with the crowd ,

rather than voice their opinions as a lone wolf.

If we understand that we can spot when these techniques

are being used against us.

Most of us have seen this Milgram experiment.

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/230876

I have watched many others ,fascinating and horrifying what normal humans will do under pressure of different types.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

…………………………………..

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

……………………………………………………

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

…………………………….

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share