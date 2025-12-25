The cover photo: A symbolic photo of Allen. He is a university professor in the USA who wishes to remain anonymous.

Allen, December 16, 2025 :

There is no such thing as “Covid 19” except as a criminal conspiracy.

The facts on the ground show conclusively that vulnerable elderly, poor and disabled people were killed en masse in hospitals and nursing homes in Spring 2020 mainly via vents/propofol/fentanyl/midazolam applications. Neglect which resulted in starvation and dehydration also played a role in the slaughter as did mass cardiac arrest deaths which occurred at-home in urban centers- people stayed away from hospitals/ER’s due to fear so early stage cardiac arrest symptoms were not treated.

Unilateral DNR’s aided and abetted these crimes.

Following this individuals were killed en masse in hospitals using the same treatments as above as well as remdesivir, barcinitib and assorted toxic cocktails.

Following that we have the deadly addition of the toxic mRNA injections. Into that mix we must add deadly impacts of lockdowns and economic devastation. Any and all talk about a “virus” is superfluous- it was mass murder by policy from which large financial investors profited at a record setting pace- the largest upwards transfer of wealth in history- conveniently “Covid” provides cover for that.

Without the fear-mongering propaganda campaign no one would’ve noticed anything unusual about the last three flu seasons because there was nothing unusual, except for the criminal, murderous, and utterly unscientific lockdown policies and “health protocols” in response to the non- existent threat.

What happened in 2020 was simply that the flu was re-branded and repurposed- the term “Covid-19” was invented to turn the seasonal virus into the equivalent of the mythical “Al-Qaeda” meaning to terrorize the population with the false construct of a boogeyman.

The COVID phenomenon cannot be understood without understanding the un-televised 2019-2020 unprecedented financial collapse threatening the entire global financial system. What this manufactured crisis conveniently camouflages is that we are in the midst of a planned total economic collapse- a collapse which was inevitable.

The timing of the COVID fraud became necessary as world markets were faced with an emergency debt crisis in Fall of 2019 which popped up in formerly mostly liquid markets: Repo Markets, Money Markets and Foreign Exchange Markets. Western governments began a rush to salvage this decaying system, stem this cataclysmic landslide, bail out large scale investors and proactively install a security infrastructure to control the inevitable social disorder resulting from this collapse.

This to be followed by a global financial reset, after a period of hyperinflation, destroying both the value of debt and the corresponding paper claims. That’s the coup: global hyperinflation to vaporize the assets of the masses and the states in order to hand over public assets to private investors. This allows the ruling class to mop up properties (bankrupted small businesses, foreclosed homes etc.) in order to stake limitless claims on everything in the world. Without any external threat like a ‘Killer Virus’ this massive financial collapse would have immediately caused panic and threatened dollar credibility. Without the Covid-19 smokescreen this widespread Ponzi Scheme and the ongoing historical wealth transfer would be seen for what they are- ongoing theft by the financial aristocracy.

As the “War on Terror” illustrated, these deep events are constructed to exploit as many different lines of acquisition as possible. With the “Covid Pandemic” replacing the phony “War on Terror” yet another revamped “worldwide crisis” miraculously morphs into a ruling class multi-purpose golden opportunity. We are living through the biggest worldwide organized crime since WW2.

The scale of the deception is too large for even many who consider themselves “in the know” to accept or comprehend and remain trapped in some version of the “Covid” merry-go-round. Others are still asleep or traumatized as the social fabric is being smashed to pieces as the world around them is being completely transformed.

Put simply, Covid-19 was not a widespread medical emergency, it was a money laundering scheme, a massive psychological operation and a smoke screen for a complete overhaul and restructuring of the current social and economic world order.

Covid-19, the disease, is nothing more than a disease of ATTRIBUTION.

Covid-19, the media event, was the Trojan Horse constructed to usher in a complete transformation of our society.

Covid-19, the operation, was never an epidemiological event, it is a business model meant to increase the portfolios of the super-wealthy.

currer, December 16, 2025 :

Thanks for this comment Allen.

The scale of the deception has meant that ordinary people experience great difficulty in comprehending it as a whole, particularly as the public are not educated to understand the economic workings of the system they live in.

Corona Studies, December 21, 2025 :

“Covid-19, the disease, is nothing more than a disease of ATTRIBUTION.”

The whole ‘contagious virus’ thing was an entirely DIGITAL construct. In the digital realm anything is possible and this is why they have been so busy ‘digitising biology’ (a term used by Moderna with glee).

In the biological realm (the realm of real human volunteers and buckets of snot) they have never managed to demonstrate contagion of colds and flus. Not once in over 200 studies.

This is why the contagion model used to informed public policy at the start of 2020 was created with 30,000 smartphone apps and a ‘digital pathogen’. The experiment involved no biology whatsoever.

It was, as you say, a political/ economic event (a heist), posing as a ‘viral disease’.

https://odysee.com/@CoronaStudies:3/SMART-HEIST:7

DrLatusDextro, December 16, 2025 :

Loitering On The Edge

You are exactly on point, Allen.

And yet, here is the narrative nuanced to nourish the fear, the unnecessary, pointless, toxic, unpredictable injections on a legion of the compliant, the socially narcosed, or simply the coerced.

The Puppeteers behind the Veil, a hierarchy of the deeply disturbed, are in competition for the spoils of their war against humanity. Whether eugenicists, BIS fiat currency snake oil charmers, Ai surveillance control freaks, or Gaia climatism nihilists seeking to erase exhalation and foot prints on the earth, the ZeroTrust, NetZero dystopia aims to run the future.

And the technophilic acclimated digital native generations will embrace it all without a backward glance until, in due course, they face the inevitable conscription recently promised them by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, “we must be prepared for the scale of war our grandparents or great-grandparents endured. Imagine it, a conflict reaching every home, every workplace, destruction, mass mobilisation, millions displaced, widespread suffering and extreme losses.”

The kakistocrats are in control. Until that changes, all bets are off except tyranny.

Tim West, December 21, 2025 :

Beyond Certainty

This article may well as be written by the WHO themselves or any Camp 2 Gatekeeper.

Covid was a hoax military assault. You don’t point this out. You pretend Covid “affected people”

A massive military assault and you airbrush it out - still!

Allen, December 24, 2025 :

( A translation from Dutch )

The created perception of a global medical emergency, beginning in March 2020, was a result of mass media manipulation, behavioral conditioning techniques, and social engineering.

Fake photos of people dropping dead - fake images of stacked coffins - fake doctors claiming hospitals were overcrowded - fake tests to create a fake disease - fake images outside hospitals staged by PR firms - fake media outlets that blatantly lied every night - fake research into a toxic biological weapon - it was all fake.

The “pandemic” narrative serves to obscure the fact that this was a mass murder, instigated by policies conceived, orchestrated, and imposed by identifiable individuals, and serves as a smokescreen for the entire “Covid operation.”

Props in a theatrical performance don’t have to be real. We’re living in the biggest global organized crime since World War II.

The scale of the deception is too great for many, even those who consider themselves “inside,” to accept or comprehend, and they remain trapped in some version of the “Covid” merry-go-round. Others remain asleep or traumatized, while the social fabric is being torn apart and the world around them is being completely transformed. Simply put, Covid-19 was not a widespread medical emergency, but an intelligence operation, a money laundering scheme, a massive psychological operation, and a smokescreen for a complete overhaul and restructuring of the current social and economic world order.

Allen, December 24, 2025 :

( A translation from Dutch )

Covid-19 never “reached” the US because it doesn’t exist. The Covid-19 protocols did reach the US, claiming the lives of thousands of elderly and disabled people in hospitals and nursing homes.

Biological stress-induced self-infection with pneumonia and medical malpractice in patients in hospitals and healthcare facilities accounted for nearly all excess mortality in the excess mortality hotspots of New York City, USA, and Lombardy, Italy, during March-May 2020.

The patterns of excess mortality during the “first peak period” (March-May 2020) in the US and Europe are incompatible with the paradigm of person-to-person spread of an infectious respiratory virus.

The coronavirus measures were suddenly introduced in March 2020 in the “hotspots” of excess mortality, with the intensity increasing almost immediately from zero to almost maximum, and this was reinforced by the mass media.

The mandatory use of ventilators/remdesivir/baricitinib/midazolam/vancomycin/fentanyl, etc., combined with complete neglect when patients were not being harassed/abused, has cost the lives of hundreds of thousands of Covid™ patients (renamed flu and bacterial pneumonia). All of this (and much more) was done to create mass hysteria, to conceal the massive economic collapse of 2019 and the $14 trillion bailouts (to date), and to establish the pharmaceutical industry’s biosafety system as the new economic engine of a failed system.

One of the primary objectives of Operation Covid™ was the largest upward transfer of wealth in history. Covid-19™ is the largest money laundering/extortion scheme in history.

99% of people falsely registered as having died from Covid actually died from pre-existing conditions exacerbated by massive medical malpractice and the despotism of “public health.” The remaining 1% simply died of old age.

There is no such thing as a Covid death™, since SARS-CoV-2™ itself is a computer-generated fiction. No one has died from Covid™, because Covid™ is nothing more than a fraudulent PCR result plus a vague clinical redefinition of colds, flu, and many other illnesses. There is no doubt that the Covid protocols™ were designed to increase mortality, spread fear, and siphon off government funds to the private medical cartel. In Italy, the United Kingdom, and elsewhere, midazolam was used extensively with morphine to ensure that the numbers justified the panic. The elderly were targeted, as their pensions had long since been plundered and their personal assets confiscated to finance their care. It is clear that normal “therapies” and care were not only vilified but also prohibited through administrative decrees to enforce “emergency use protocols,” which was the plan from the beginning.

There was also gross negligence (above and beyond the usual) in countless nursing homes, leading to neglect and changes/additions to the toxic medication regimens people were receiving. This turned these slow slaughterhouses into rapid death chambers. None of this was a coincidence.

In short, all the “excess deaths” that have occurred anywhere can be attributed to people who did not need to die, but were KILLED by the unnecessary use of ventilators, heavy toxic medications, people who died prematurely due to lack of medical treatment, the harmful effects of lockdowns, and so on.

Covid-19 was an operation, not an epidemiological event.

Allen tells the truth about the biolabs :

Allen, October 28, 2025 :

Gain of Function is a money laundering scam that has zero basis in biological reality. They’ve been doing this for decades- it is one of the many means where quack science is utilized for wealth transfer. There is no such thing as “an initial cluster of Covid-19 cases in Wuhan” as they were inventing all of this through the most absurd of pseudo-scientific proclamations. There is no such thing as a “Covid case”- they made it all up.

The excess deaths observed in 2020 were primarily the result of destructive government policies and medical malpractice, not a novel pathogen. These policies created conditions that led to increased mortality, particularly among the elderly and vulnerable.

Here’s another way to look at it.

A) Let’s assume there may have been a “lab leak” or any hypothetical pathogen one wants to allege. Do we have an estimate for how many were killed by said pathogen?

B) Now let’s look at the number of people we know were killed by public health despotism and draconian policies- ventilators, remdesivir, unilateral DNR’s, sedatives, neglect, fear-induced disorders, lockdowns, suicides, economic and social dislocation and other concrete, known events that occurred in Spring 2020- and beyond. Let’s add these numbers up.

Once we subtract from A the total we have in B would there even be anything to talk about? I don’t think so- and that’s being generous with the assumptions in A for which there is no concrete evidence and much that contradicts this theory.

Allen, October 28, 2025 :

The bio labs are filled with sick animals, crazy doctors that like to torture animals and cell cultures that show nothing but dead tissue. These labs are there to steal money from us. Yes, they can make poisons but they can’t make contagions. It just doesn’t work like that, no matter how hard they try.

Ultimately, the lab leak theory serves to maintain the overarching COVID-19 narrative while providing a controlled opposition that doesn’t challenge the fundamental premises of the alleged pandemic. It’s a clever way to keep people arguing about the origins of a virus that has never been proven to exist in the first place and it covers up mass murder by policy.

Afterword

Debsylin, December 15, 2025 :

Something in me didn’t comply , but the cost was great . I lost friends and family and now as you say they are silent . I’ve moved on , I found my courage and will to live as a sovereign being not a slave to forces peddling fear and lies , I know there are many more who have too. It’s not Woodstock , or the Stones , but something is emerging a faith in the power of courage and love of life . I also sincerely hope that this evil is removed from Brazil , my heart goes out to all of the innocents being poisoned by these vile vaccines .

Merry Christmas :

Dr. Mike and Bunny, December 25, 2025 :

I would like to wish everyone a very merry Christmas. Thank you for reading & occasionally acting as a relayer & also provider of information to anyone ready to receive & act upon it.

Stay free, and be of good heart!

After all, what else are we for?

Best wishes

Mike and Bunny

— “And he’s got to be cute, a good listener, loving, selfless, loyal, and faithful.”

— “What sort of puppy did you have in mind ?”

