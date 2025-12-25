Fraud Prevention Hotline

AJR
1h

No argument here.

This “DoD-OWS” Covid-Fraud “Weapons of Mass Destruction”

attack, perpetrated against humanity, by means of an “mRNA-Biological-Bioweapon” injection, literally constitutes “Crime’s Against Humanity!”

Possibly the redefinition of phase

and against this violent and deadly crime, perpetrated against humanity’s most vulnerable.

Think about why,

5.5 Billion people worldwide took not only one mRNA-Bioweapon injections, but two!

What’s more is, hopefully now, the world realizes what has happened, how we’ve been lied to and how our loved-ones have died, were murdered, by these deadly mRNA’s?

Fortunately and unfortunately, this leaves the world vulnerable, vulnerable against trusting another injection of any kind, let alone the mRNA-concocted death shot, forced in many cases, by the same Govt some of us once trusted.

Now unfortunately, when they attack again, and they will, this Covid-Fraud happened for a much larger purpose. Billions of people will worldwide will be more vulnerable than ever, refusing any type of protection.

A brilliant plan if

your goal is world domination! While billions of people worldwide realized what happened, the next attack will leave billions vulnerable.

Billions won’t be jumping on the mRNA-Bioweapon bandwagon or anything the Govt. tells them to do.

Now what?

What happens when they (the Govt) strike

“We the People” of the world again?

God willing, more of “THEM” (evildoers) do not survive

and billions of

“We the People”

of the world, find a way, to survive.

It’s not a question of “IF” anymore. It’s a question of “WHEN” and with what kind of weaponry?

Something has to level the playing field of life, for humanity’s sake, God willing,

something!

God Help Us All!

Kaylene Emery
31m

Appreciation and blessings from Sydney Australia.

