Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
currer's avatar
currer
8h

This might interest you if I have not posted it here before.

Have you seen this report from 2007?

It reveals how central Finance is to pandemic planning.

https://www.cisa.gov/sites/default/files/publications/niac-pandemic-outbreak-final-report-01-17-07-508.pdf

NATIONAL INFRASTRTUCTURE ADVISORY COUNCIL

THE PRIORITIZATION OF CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE FOR A PANDEMIC OUTBREAK IN THE UNITED STATES WORKING GROUP FINAL REPORT AND RECOMMENDATIONS BY THE COUNCIL

January 16, 2007

Look at the section on the Banking and Finance Sector committee - the report tells us they had their "pandemic" plan in place in January 2006 - so the LEADING PLANNERS for the Covid-lockdowns and fascist policies were the bankers. It is a banking bailout by stealth.

This paragraph from the 2007 INFRASTRUCTURE REPORT - (page 54)

The sector envisioned the Forum as a venue for FSSCC members with active avian flu working groups or currently researching this issue to collaborate and share information.

The FSSCC also designed the Forum to develop and communicate information and strategies FSSCC members and their member organizations to use in preparation for an avian influenza pandemic or other infectious disease outbreak.

One of the most significant benefits of the Forum is it provides coordination for pandemic influenza planning between the public and private sectors. The Forum provides an opportunity for collaboration with the FBIIC Avian Flu Working Group to facilitate a better understanding of the sector’s issues and needs during an infectious disease outbreak.

Reply
Share
John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
7hEdited

“Safe and effective”

Safe - odds of being prosecuted for murder is almost zero.

Effective - guaranteed to continue murdering for years or even decades to come.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Suavek · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture