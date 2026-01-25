The cover photo: A symbolic photo of Allen. He is a university professor in the USA who wishes to remain anonymous.

Allen, probably end of 2025 :

https://wherearethenumbers.substack.com/p/covid-19-debating-divergent-views/comment/174726669

[ Editor’s note: The exact date of the comment is unknown because the article, along with its comment section, is now behind a paywall. Unfortunately, I only saved the text with a link to the source at the time, but not the date. I apologize for this oversight. The same applies to some other comments published here without an exact date.]

Allen

Anyone who thinks there was a pandemic caused by some unique viral pathogen is ill equipped to understand the basics of what happened in 2020 (and to date) and almost certainly operates from a knowledge base of zero historical context with which to understand what exactly the covid operation was and is.

The facts on the ground show conclusively that vulnerable elderly, poor and disabled people were killed en masse in hospitals and nursing homes in Spring 2020 mainly via vents/propofol/fentanyl/midazolam/ applications. Neglect which resulted in starvation and dehydration also played a role in the slaughter as did mass cardiac arrest deaths which occurred at-home in urban centers- people stayed away from hospitals/ER’s due to fear so early stage cardiac arrest symptoms were not treated. Unilateral DNR’s aided and abetted these crimes. Following this individuals were killed en masse in hospitals using the same treatments as above as well as remdesivir, barcinitib and assorted toxic cocktails.

The covid campaign was not an isolated episode but, rather, a highly organized undertaking disguised as a public health emergency. This multi-faceted structural event was the culmination of the Deep State’s decades-old determination to institute a raft of invasive policies—including the worldwide suspension of basic civil liberties—to salvage their crumbling financial empire and usher in a complete transformation of society. Another of the major components of this terror operation was to greatly reduce the gargantuan problem of trillions in unfunded liabilities facing all Western financial systems. This meant eliminating large swathes of disabled and elderly people who rely on government assistance and/or pensions.

Orders given throughout Western nations resulted in medical institutions creating incentives and mandates that via the financial instrument of the “health management systems” funneled massive kickbacks into the coffers of large-scale financial investors via the death protocols.

All of this came about via policy directives that were developed in the top realms of high finance, then passed down via political processes turning them into real world policy.

All of the “covid deaths” are fraudulent and inventions from the Pharma/medical/media cartel. The vast majority are medical murder.

Allen, January 25, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/we-are-facing-the-greatest-robbery-63a/comment/204846398

Allen

Any and all talk about a “Virus ™” is superfluous. It was mass murder by policy from which large financial investors profited at a record setting pace- the largest upwards transfer of wealth in history. The “Covid ™” shock and awe campaign provided cover for that.

What happened in 2020 was simply that the flu was re-branded and repurposed- the term “Covid-19” was invented to turn the seasonal virus into the equivalent of the mythical “Al-Qaeda” in order to terrorize the population with the false construct of a boogeyman. In this instance an alleged invisible submicroscopic particle that was galloping across the globe looking to kill everyone in its path. Funny that that “particle” was only able to kill already desperately I’ll elderly folks in hospitals and nursing homes.

The Covid Operation was set in motion in the summer of 2019 and launched in March 2020 in order to change the entire financial and social order of The West due to a confluence of existential crises that were facing the ruling class parasites which could no longer be kicked down the road.

The introduction of the Covid-19 “emergency” was the circuit breaker and the rationale used to freeze the US banking system and provide the opportunity to inject massive amounts of cash into the system that went to large financial investment and banking firms- aka bailouts. Same was done in the EU.

The timing of the COVID fraud became necessary as world markets were faced with an emergency debt crisis in Fall of 2019 which popped up in formerly mostly liquid markets: Repo Markets, Money Markets and Foreign Exchange Markets.

Western governments began a rush to salvage this decaying system, stem this cataclysmic landslide, bail out large scale investors and proactively install a security infrastructure to control the inevitable social disorder resulting from this collapse. This to be followed by a global financial reset, after a period of hyperinflation, destroying both the value of debt and the corresponding paper claims.

That’s the coup: global hyperinflation to vaporize the assets of the masses and the states in order to hand over public assets to private investors. This allows the ruling class to mop up properties (bankrupted small businesses, foreclosed homes etc.) in order to stake limitless claims on everything in the world.

Without any external threat like a “Killer Virus ™” this massive financial collapse would have immediately caused panic and threatened dollar credibility. Without the Covid-19 smokescreen this global racketeering operation and the ongoing historical wealth transfer would be seen for what it is- ongoing theft by the financial aristocracy.

As the “War on Terror” illustrated, these deep events are constructed to exploit as many different lines of acquisition as possible and we are currently in the midst of this “Fourth Industrial Revolution” which is a bullshit phrase designed to hide the theft and utter smashing of the social order.

In other words the 4IR is happening because of stalling of expected profits by the ruling capitalist class exponential growth of profits from commodity based global mainstream economy while the financial economy collapses under the weight of quadrillion dollar nominal debt.

Such crises in the last centuries were mitigated by financialization until speculative collapse, with so-called technological revolutions increasing the return on capital via massive global expansion, through capital imperialism. But this time expansion and exploitation and commodification of human resources and natural resources is near or has reached its physical limits and can only be expanded in virtual realm of new perceptions of reality while the past is being pushed into Orwellian revision of new global society of control.

Allen, January 23, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-203941364

Allen

The next logical question is, “Who does the US military work for- who gives THEM the orders?”

The answer to that can be found in many places with one of the easiest and indisputable sources being Smedley Butler’s “War is a Racket.”

Funny how people think viruses/pandemics and politics/finance don’t go together.

Large financial investors profited at a record setting pace- the largest upwards transfer of wealth in history- with Covid™ providing cover for this mammoth racketeering operation. Trillions funneled into the decaying financial systems of the rotting Western financial system through a manufactured “crisis.” Sound familiar? War o[f] Terror anyone?

All of this was subsidized via public-private partnerships underwritten by the likes of the World Economic Forum, the Gates Foundation, Wellcome Trust, the International Monetary Fund, Bloomberg, etc. NATO, national militaries and public health brownshirts used as the enforcement arm.

No need for elaborate “conspiracy theories” (actual conspiracies on a grand scale happen every minute of every day) just well deployed weaponized piles of money. Who do you think wrote the policies for the Covid™ recovery program well before THe Covid™ Operation was unleashed upon the unsuspecting screen-addled public? Hint: B-L-A-C-K-R-O-C-K.

All of the fraud was codified and enforced by governments that are controlled and betrothed to these massive financial conglomerates (Blackrock, Vanguard etc.) who are massively invested in Pharma Cartels and have a significant portion of their fortunes tied to the fate of the “disease management” system.

Allen, January 23, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-203956111

Allen

For but two examples:

As of 01-26 -2024 BlackRock owned 434,748,255 shares of Pfizer Inc. valued at a little over $11 billion and owned around 29 million shares of Moderna, valued at around $1.5 billion.

The next question is who is pumping all of their fortunes into these investment management companies?

The largest shareholder of BlackRock in the United States is Vanguard Group, and BlackRock and Vanguard hold shares in each other. The major shareholders of Vanguard are private equity funds and non-profit funds. The major shareholders of these two funds are the Rothschild family, the DuPont family, the Rockefeller family, the Bush family, and the Morgan family.

The three largest financial groups in the world are led by BlackRock, which manages nearly $11 trillion, followed by Vanguard, which manages nearly $8 trillion, and State Street, which manages nearly $4 trillion.

The wealth controlled by these three major financial groups is equivalent to the GDP of the 27 EU countries plus Japan.

Allen, January 23, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-203976587

Allen

It is impossible to underestimate the value that Pharma and the medical cartel bring to large financial investment firms. Pharmaceuticals and the “health management system” in the US is currently the largest sector of the US economy. It has been noted for years that the Pharma “blockbuster” business model is broken beyond repair and Pharma was an industry in terminal decline.

By 2017 the Internal Rate of Return for the industry was below the cost of capital- that same year it was projected that the IRR would sink to 0% by 2020. Circa 2020 Big Pharma was facing escalating R&D costs, skyrocketing marketing costs and were up against the patent cliff for numerous of their biggest selling products- a perfect storm.

The importance of declaring a “pandemic” is that it triggers the implementation of pre-loaded contracts between governments (who WRITES the policies that are enforced by these governments?) and their Pharma partners that both open the public funding floodgates and provide indemnity for the pharmaceutical companies. Manufactured pandemics have become mammoth investment opportunities.

It is impossible to overstate how severe the economic crash of 2019 was for the Pharma Industry.

Magically a phony Pandemic appeared in 2020.

As of late 2025:

BlackRock, Inc. holds around 65.8 million shares (approximately 7.3-7.4%) of Eli Lilly.

BlackRock is AstraZeneca’s largest shareholder, owning around 8.8% to 9.3% of the company, which translates to roughly 136 to 140 million shares.

BlackRock is a major shareholder in GSK, owning around 8.85% of the company’s shares, which equates to roughly 355 million shares.

BlackRock owns approximately 207 million shares (around 8.6%) of Johnson & Johnson making them the second-largest institutional holder after Vanguard.

BlackRock Inc. owns approximately 46 million shares of Amgen (AMGN), representing about 8.55% of the company.

BlackRock owns 74,915,525 shares of Sanofi representing approximately 6.16% of the company’s holdings.

BlackRock owns around 215 million shares of Merck representing approximately 8.65% to 8.91% of the company, making them the second-largest shareholder after Vanguard, with holdings.

Etc.

Paul Vonharnish, January 25, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@paulvonharnish/note/c-204029072

Paul Vonharnish

Yup. Here’s a bit more ammo to add to your truth library. >>> How Private Interests and the Banking Dynasties Control Washington >>> Shane Quinn >>> October 13, 2022 >>> globalresearch.ca/how-p…

Quoted from the article: “The strongest branch of the Federal Reserve is the New York Federal Reserve Bank, which fell under the control of 8 long-established banking families. Only 4 of these dynasties hail from largely American backgrounds, which are Goldman Sachs, the Rockefellers, Lehman Brothers and Kuhn Loeb. The other 4 are the Rothschilds in Paris and London, the Warburgs from Germany, the Lazards from France and Israel Moses Sieff from Britain.” [End quote] The article is very well done. Best regards.

Allen, January 24, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/against-cognitive-bias-part-4-tim/comment/204577659

Allen

Another issue at hand here is that people have been convinced through years of social engineering to believe that the things they see on screens represent biological reality.

I was involved in a project where we were studying studies on the hazards of mRNA vaccines (they are quite toxic). These studies are from very well-known folks “on our side” and are passed around as “evidence” of the dangers of mRNA. Now while I’m in agreement with the conclusions (and have been long before such studies came about and for obvious reasons) the studies themselves (dozens of them) are absolute garbage. So you have to be honest here. Even if they are saying what you want to hear the methodology matters.

Even as they don’t know where alleged “sequences” are coming from and don’t know if such “genomes” are even real they still don’t get that all of this is theoretical and computer generated.

There is no such thing as SARS-CoV-2 (or SARS for that matter).

But hey we get all sorts of “credentialed” people on “our side” using their high-tech gadgetry and they too can cast a spell on those who don’t have the background to parse the verbiage.

This is then followed by more papers and studies and reports all based on the original in-silico sorcery and deceptions.

Then everyone is running around like chickens with their heads cut off chasing dybbuk’s, dragons and purple unicorns.

The entirety of meta-genomics and gene sequencing/assemblage is fraudulent.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Allen, October 31, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-172181227

Allen

Uh, oh we have a clear-thinking independent thinker on our hands.

Also the vaccine program is a means of wealth transfer. The Vaccine™ might be the single most effective and lucrative product in the basket of racketeering eggs for the investor class.

Vaccines are a particularly appealing product not only because these poisons are developed on the public dime and have numerous mandates which guarantee usage of product but also because of indemnification and guaranteed and free (for the corporations) government marketing.

So you see “safe and effective” is true just not in the way they advertise.

Safe- safe from prosecution from damages as they are indemnified.

Safe from financial losses as they are publicly subsidized and given guaranteed government contracts.

Effective- effective in creating enormous profits.

Effective in creating such profits as the government is both the marketing arm and the coercive arm to guarantee uptake and profit.

When the Pharma execs go into the board rooms with the investors these are exactly the considerations and conversations they have. They do speak about the “safe and effective” nature of their product and this is what they mean when they say it. I mean this literally.

GreaterIsrahell, October 31, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@greaterisrahell/note/c-172211606?

GreaterIsrahell

You Just Can’t Make This Stuff Up!

“So you see “safe and effective” is true just not in the way they advertise.”

As I have said many times before. It is SAFE to say that the clot shot is EFFECTIVE at achieving what it was intended to do.

John Roberts, January 25, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/allen-explains-what-covid-actually/comment/205071192

John Roberts

“Safe and effective”

Safe - odds of being prosecuted for murder is almost zero.

Effective - guarantied to continue murdering for years or even decades to come.

Allen, probably end of 2025 :

https://wherearethenumbers.substack.com/p/covid-19-debating-divergent-views/comment/174801350

Allen

No they weren’t. The fiction of pandemics was though- the fictitious Spanish Flu fable being the grand daddy of all these pandemic lies.

GoF, lab-leak is bad Grade ‘B’ made-for-TV theatre that has no basis in biological reality.

Legitimizing the lab-leak theory is a backdoor way of legitimizing the false claim of a global pandemic.

The lab-leak theory reinforces the idea that “the virus” is a grave problem that needs to be solved rather than a fear-based control mechanism. It bolsters the notion that a “deadly” man-made, “novel” virus caused an “unprecedented medical emergency” for which a raft of invasive policies—including the worldwide suspension of basic civil liberties—would become justified.

A further but related result of focusing on the “lab-leak” conjecture is that it shores up the “deadly novel virus suddenly appeared” narrative, which provides the rationale for the biosecurity complex to siphon trillions from taxpayers through the aptly named “pandemic preparedness” industry.

Another consequence of accepting the lab-leak supposition is to distract attention from how the perception of a pandemic/mass panic was conjured with staged Hollywood productions, doomsday models, and the meaningless PCR tests that fraudulently manufactured cases and spuriously attributed deaths from other causes to Covid.

But perhaps the biggest problem with accepting and promoting the lab-leak theory is that it reifies the Big Lie that there ever was a “pandemic” caused by a “unique viral pathogen” in the spring of 2020. In so doing, this quack theory hides the crimes that were committed in the hospitals and nursing homes and provides cover for the criminals who designed and executed this top-down operation.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Allen, probably end of 2025 :

https://wherearethenumbers.substack.com/p/covid-19-debating-divergent-views/comment/174800065

Allen

The truth is they murdered people in hospitals and nursing homes en masse. There was no pandemic, no lab leak anything, no unique pathogen but there were vast social crimes that get covered up with the pandemic lies.

You are in denial and haven’t done any in-depth legwork to investigate the matter if you think otherwise.

Claire can’t converge on or go anywhere near the truth on the matter due to her consistent intransigence. She knows nothing.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

