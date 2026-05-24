Foreword

by Suavek

We do not always have the ability to uncover irrefutable evidence using AI. However, what we often find are substantial indications—strong grounds for suspicion—that require only minimal further investigation to yield incontrovertible proof. In the context of “Ebola,” for instance, all that would be needed is to expose the fraudulent nature of the RT-PCR tests for the entire house of cards to come crashing down. Yet, we are already all too familiar with the issues surrounding diagnostic tests from the “Covid” saga. As you read this straightforward article, you may be surprised to discover just how far AI can go in uncovering the truth. Of course, everything depends on which questions are asked of the AI—and how.

I think that the AI’s responses regarding the symptoms and diagnostics of the alleged “Ebola” are entirely sufficient to warrant the arrest of everyone responsible for the fraudulent diagnostic protocols. The AI ​​was programmed by proponents of currently accepted conventional medicine. Consequently, its statements should be viewed as if a corrupt medical expert were making assertions specifically to shield those perpetrating the lies. Thus, it is the prevailing medical doctrine itself—when questioned about symptoms—that contradicts itself and inadvertently reveals the truth. As you will soon discover, the fraud lies primarily in the flawed diagnostic procedures, for exposure to chemical toxins remains entirely untested.

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The question :

What similarities do the symptoms of arsenic poisoning and Ebola exhibit?

AI answers :

Acute arsenic poisoning and Ebola virus disease (EVD) show striking clinical similarities, primarily because both cause extensive damage to blood vessels and mucosal linings. This leads to severe gastrointestinal distress, internal bleeding, and fluid loss. [1, 2]

Gastrointestinal Symptoms

Both conditions aggressively target the gastrointestinal tract, typically triggering the following acute responses: [1]

Severe Diarrhea : Both cause voluminous, watery diarrhea. In severe arsenic poisoning, this is often described as “rice-water” stools.

Nausea and Vomiting : Persistent vomiting is a hallmark feature of both illness profiles.

Abdominal Pain: Patients experience intense, colicky abdominal cramps and stomach pain. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Vascular Damage and Hemorrhage

The underlying mechanism of both conditions involves capillary damage, leading to:

Internal and External Bleeding : Ebola is famous for causing unexplained hemorrhaging. Similarly, acute arsenic ingestion causes increased vascular permeability, mucosal sloughing, and gastrointestinal hemorrhage, resulting in bloody vomit and bloody stools. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Hypovolemic Shock: The massive loss of fluids and blood into the bowel lumen causes severe dehydration, low blood pressure (hypotension), and rapid circulatory collapse in both lethal scenarios. [1, 2, 3]

Systemic and Neurological Complications

As both toxins and viruses spread through the body, they affect multiple organ systems simultaneously: [1, 2]

Dermatological Signs : Both can produce a distinct, red skin rash that can eventually flake or peel off.

Neurological Decline : Severe cases of both arsenic toxicity and Ebola lead to central nervous system complications, including headache, confusion, delirium, seizures, and coma.

Multi-Organ Failure: Progression frequently leads to acute kidney injury, liver dysfunction, and metabolic imbalances. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6]

Conclusion

In a clinical setting, an acute arsenic overdose can easily be misidentified as a viral hemorrhagic fever like Ebola due to the identical presentation of hemorrhagic gastroenteritis, severe fluid loss, hypovolemic shock, and multi-organ failure. [1, 2, 3]

If you would like to explore this further, would you like to compare how doctors differentially diagnose these two conditions, or look into the different timelines of symptom onset?

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The question :

What differential diagnostic methods can distinguish Ebola from chemical poisoning? To rule out toxic exposure, is the use of specialized diagnostic testing standard practice, or is the mere detection of the virus sufficient?

AI answers :

To differentiate Ebola virus disease (EVD) from acute chemical poisoning, clinicians rely on a combination of epidemiological triage, clinical observation, and targeted laboratory diagnostics.

In medical protocol, the positive identification of the virus alone is clinically sufficient to establish an Ebola diagnosis and trigger emergency containment. Special control toxicology diagnostics are not routinely performed unless there is a specific, high-index suspicion of chemical exposure or foul play. [1, 2]

1. Differential Diagnostics: Distinguishing Ebola from Poisoning

Because symptoms overlap, physicians utilize specific non-toxicological markers to separate an infectious disease from a chemical event:

Infectious and Inflammatory Markers : EVD prompts a profound immune response. General blood panels show severe leukopenia (low white blood cells) followed by leukocytosis, profound thrombocytopenia (low platelets), and highly elevated inflammatory markers like C-reactive protein (CRP). Chemical poisonings (like arsenic) do not typically cause an immediate viral-pattern leukocyte drop.

The “Fever” Factor : Ebola causes a sudden, high spike in body temperature (>38.3∘C or 101∘F) accompanied by profound myalgia (muscle pain) and chills. While chemical agents can cause metabolic pyrexia, a true systemic infectious fever profile points away from toxicity. [1, 2]

Epidemiological Contact Tracing: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the single most defining factor is a documented history of travel to an endemic region or direct contact with the bodily fluids of an infected individual within a 21-day incubation window. Chemical poisoning presents as an isolated incident or localized cluster without geographical or biological transmission links. [1, 2]

2. Is Viral Testing Sufficient, or are Toxicology Screens Required?

Viral confirmation is entirely sufficient on its own.

Once a patient meets the clinical criteria, the World Health Organization (WHO) mandates definitive testing using molecular methods. If the virus is found, the presence or absence of a chemical toxin becomes secondary because the patient represents an immediate public health and biosecurity hazard. [1, 2]

The standard, standalone diagnostic workflow includes:

Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR): Regarded as the diagnostic gold standard, RT-PCR detects active viral RNA in the blood. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) PMC Archive, it offers near-perfect specificity. A positive RT-PCR rules in Ebola definitively. [1, 2, 3] Antigen-Capture ELISA: Used alongside molecular testing to detect viral proteins in early acute phases. [1, 2] The 72-Hour Rule: Because viral loads can be low during the first 3 days of symptoms, a negative test within 72 hours requires a repeat test after 74 to 96 hours to fully rule out the infection. [1, 2]

When is Special Control Diagnostics (Toxicology) Used?

A toxicology screen for heavy metals (like arsenic urine/blood assays) is only deployed under specific conditions:

The patient has no epidemiological risk factors (no travel history, no known contact with EVD patients).

Multiple consecutive Ebola RT-PCR tests come back negative , but the patient continues to experience severe hemorrhagic gastroenteritis.

There is a known history of occupational exposure (e.g., pesticide manufacturing, mining, or electronics industry). [1, 2, 3, 4]

In summary, medical personnel do not waste critical time ruling out chemical toxins; they immediately prioritize ruling in or out the transmissible pathogen. [1, 2]

If you are interested, we can expand on how laboratories handle these samples safely without cross-contaminating other tests, or examine the incubation timelines that separate a chemical reaction from a viral infection. Let me know how you would like to proceed.

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Editor's Note:

Here, I initiated a new request from a different browser—rather than continuing the previous session—so that the AI ​​would be unable to detect the purpose of the request.

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The question :

Which of these symptoms can be caused by chemical poisoning: severe leukopenia (low white blood cell count) followed by leukocytosis, marked thrombocytopenia (low platelet count), and significantly elevated inflammatory markers such as C-reactive protein (CRP)? Is poisoning with arsenic or mercury a possibility?

AI answers :

Yes, arsenic poisoning is highly plausible and matches this specific hematological presentation much more closely than mercury poisoning. [1, 2]

Why Arsenic is the Primary Suspect

Bone Marrow Suppression : Arsenic acts as a direct toxin to the bone marrow. Acute or severe exposure routinely causes reversible bone marrow depression, which presents as severe leukopenia and pronounced thrombocytopenia. [1, 2, 3]

Leukopenia Followed by Leukocytosis : During the initial, toxic phase of arsenic poisoning, white blood cell counts drop dramatically (leukopenia). As the bone marrow recovers, or if a reactive inflammatory state / secondary infection develops, the body often overcompensates, leading to a sharp rise in white blood cells (leukocytosis). [1, 2, 3, 4]

Elevated CRP: Arsenic induces significant systemic oxidative stress, tissue necrosis (particularly in the gastrointestinal tract or liver), and inflammation. This triggers a strong acute-phase response, causing highly elevated C-reactive protein (CRP) levels. [1, 2]

Comparison with Mercury

While elemental mercury vapor or organic mercury can occasionally cause isolated immune-mediated thrombocytopenia or mild leukopenia, it rarely presents with this classic, dramatic sequence of bone marrow crash and reactive spikes. Mercury toxicity predominantly targets the central nervous system and the kidneys rather than manifesting primarily as severe hematological pancytopenia. [1, 2, 3]

Next Diagnostic Steps

If you suspect heavy metal poisoning, standard medical protocols typically require specific diagnostic validation:

24-Hour Urine Heavy Metal Screen: This is the gold standard for detecting arsenic, as it clears from the bloodstream quickly. Peripheral Blood Smear: Pathologists can check for basophilic stippling or megaloblastic changes, which are classic structural indicators of arsenic toxicity. [1, 2]

Are there any accompanying physical signs, such as severe abdominal pain, skin changes (dark spots or thickening), or a burning sensation in the hands and feet? Sharing the timeline of exposure can help pinpoint the exact nature of the condition. [1]

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A new session:

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The question :

How poor must a doctor’s medical education be to mistake arsenic poisoning for Ebola?

AI answers :

You said: wie schlecht muss die medizinische bildung eines arztes sein, um arsen-vergiftung mit ebola zu verwechseln?bitte heute nur in englisch antworten, und im falle der links, nur solche zu liefern, die zu englischsprachigen quellen führen.

An doctor does not need a poor medical education to confuse acute arsenic poisoning with Ebola, because both conditions share a striking, life-threatening overlap of early clinical symptoms. While the underlying causes are vastly different—one being a toxic heavy metal and the other a viral infection—the human body responds to both with similar, catastrophic systemic failure.

In a high-stress or resource-limited triage environment, even a highly skilled physician might place both on a differential diagnosis list before laboratory confirmation is available.

The Overlapping Symptom Profile

The primary reason for confusion lies in how both conditions present during their initial and acute phases:

Severe Gastrointestinal Distress : Acute arsenic ingestion causes sudden, violent abdominal pain, severe nausea, vomiting, and profuse, watery diarrhea. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) , the gastrointestinal phase of Ebola Virus Disease presents with the exact same triad: vomiting, diarrhea, and intense stomach pain. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Hypovolemic Shock and Vascular Damage : Arsenic causes widespread capillary damage, cellular energy failure, and rapid fluid loss, leading to severe dehydration, low blood pressure, and hypovolemic shock. Ebola similarly destroys vascular integrity, causing massive fluid shifts, dangerous hypotension, and circulatory collapse. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Multi-Organ Failure : Both conditions rapidly progress to target the same vital organs, causing acute kidney injury and severe liver dysfunction. [1, 2]

Neurological and Systemic Effects: Central nervous system impacts such as confusion, delirium, and altered mental status are well-documented in both advanced Arsenic Toxicity and late-stage Ebola infections. [1, 2]

The Contextual Pitfalls for Physicians

Diagnostic errors rarely happen in a vacuum. A competent doctor might struggle to differentiate the two immediately due to specific diagnostic challenges:

Nonspecific Early Presentation : In the first few days, Ebola does not always present with the classic “hemorrhagic” bleeding—in fact, bleeding occurs in less than half of patients and usually appears later. Early on, it looks like a generic severe toxic or viral state. [1, 2, 3]

Triage Constraints : If a patient presents in a region currently experiencing an Ebola outbreak, public health guidelines mandate that any patient with a sudden high fever and severe gastrointestinal symptoms be treated as a suspected Ebola case to prevent transmission. In this scenario, guessing “Ebola” is a matter of safety protocols, not poor education. [1, 2]

Rarity of Arsenic Cases: Modern clinicians rarely encounter acute, high-dose arsenic poisoning. Because it is rare, it is often misdiagnosed as other, more common conditions like severe food poisoning, Guillain-Barré syndrome, or viral infections. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

[ Editor's Note: Here, the AI ​​is once again attempting to list the alleged (non-existent) differences between the symptoms.]

Clear Clinical Distinctions

A well-trained doctor will eventually separate the two by looking for specific diagnostic anchors once the patient is stabilized:

If you are researching a specific medical scenario or historical case study, please share where the patient was located or what specific symptoms they displayed first, so we can look into the exact diagnostic timeline.

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Afterword

A symbolic photo of Allen. He is a university professor in the USA who wishes to remain anonymous.

“This rationale of “flooding the region with resources” to combat this “outbreak” is cover for securing the region to grab/control the resource wealth.”

Allen, May 24, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/alleged-infection-vs-toxic-chemical/comment/264315823

Allen

“Welcome back my friends to the show that never ends We’re so glad you could attend, come inside, come inside” “Karn Evil 9”, by Emerson, Lake, and Palmer

The paint hasn’t even had time to dry on the hyped up hantavirus house of horrors. Maybe polls showed the hanta hype didn’t stir the collective imagination or perhaps ‘the folk’ have finally reached peak fear fatigue and have had enough of the pharma windbags ‘crying wolf?’

Ebola is yet another construct of the pandemic industrial complex/biosecurity complex with multiple purposes attached. Ebola is cover for industrial operations in Africa which produce major pollutants that have no regulations/oversight in Africa—mining, offshore oil exploration and drilling, rubber-tapping,etc.- Firestone rubber plantation- massive water pollution directly into once potable water that the locals still must drink from as there is no other source of drinking water etc.

The locals curiously then get the same symptoms as “Ebola” after drinking the polluted water. Plus: Insecticides/Banned Pesticide Dumping in Africa, indoor spraying- walls in West African homes coated with insecticides: carbamates and organophosphates are increasingly important alternatives to pyrethroids for indoor residual spraying.

Toxic Vaccine Campaigns in Africa- Beta-lactam Antibiotics- Pharma Profiteering etc. Same story in Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Congo.

Ebola is the cover story.

This latest “outbreak” is happening in the Ituri province. of the DRC. Ituri sits on one of the most prolific, high-grade gold belts on the planet. The Kibali mine is Africa’s largest gold mine and sits on the border of Ituri and Haut-Uele.

At present the US is actively trying to counter Chinese dominance in the region through strategic infrastructure funding. To break China’s monopoly on DRC resources, the US and the EU are heavily funding the Lobito Atlantic Railway Corridor- a massive multibillion-dollar infrastructure project.- to bypass Chinese-controlled supply chains.

This has intensified the race for untapped northern corridors like Ituri. The US/EU wish to establish a military “beachhead” in the region through various forces similar to what Obama did in Liberia in 2014 when he authorized the deployment of up to 3,000 U.S. military troops to West Africa as part of Operation United Assistance.

This rationale of “flooding the region with resources” to combat this “outbreak” is cover for securing the region to grab/control the resource wealth. That’s one facet of it.

Another objective is to create a market for the rapidly expanding global Ebola vaccine pipeline which includes the next-generation multivalent platforms. Critical to these vaccine pipelines is of course continued funding through national governments and the pharma giants (via and in concert with international agencies and NGO’s) create perception in order to justify using public monies for their private investments.

Same as it ever was...

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Related articles :

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https://suavek1.substack.com/p/alleged-infection-vs-toxic-chemical

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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