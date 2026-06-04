Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
8h

I’ve moved into the terrain theory camp and I now feel like a local.

Never again will I comply with their lies.

It’s thanks to you Suavek that regardless of my lack of I.T. Knowledge , I am no longer even slightly intimidated by the genius of it.

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Carole's avatar
Carole
9h

It all depends upon who is calling the shots.

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