William Hogarth's original engraving and etching, "Scholars at a Lecture", 1736. The scene was attributed to the University of Oxford. William Hogarth (1697–1764), an English painter, engraver, satirist, caricaturist, and writer.

“There are no pandemics. There are, however, conflicts of interest. The decisive factor—why a harmless flu was portrayed as a pandemic back then, and why “disease outbreaks” are being staged—is to force the approval of specific medications. This costs human lives. People were murdered: in Madrid, New York, and Bergamo.

The WHO is an organization dedicated to the promotion and orchestration of insider trading.”

— Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, -a translation from German ( Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BXe2Pwf_8B8 ).

[Editor’s Note: The final sentence of this statement appears in the German text in the upper image by Wolfgang Wodarg.. He points out that the definition of a 'pandemic' was adjusted in 2009, just before the outbreak of swine flu (H1N1), in a way that dramatically lowered the threshold. This suddenly made it much easier for the industry to secure billions in government funding for vaccines that had barely been tested.]

On Unsubstantiated Causal Claims, and Omitted Variable Bias (OVB)

by Suavek

The thesis presented in this article is:

Particularly when exposure to toxic substances is not regularly investigated, any claim that “viruses” or “pathogenic” bacteria cause a specific disease rings as a double mockery—unfounded and misleading.

We already know from the “Covid” plandemic that a PCR test was developed to deceive people and, among other things, to feign “viral outbreaks.” As a diagnostic method, it is completely useless.

All RT-PCR tests—which are officially considered valid for the detection of alleged “viruses”—as well as PCR tests for the detection of bacteria, remain unsuitable for any diagnostic purposes, even when applied in good faith by a laboratory physician. While there are several reasons for this, the non-existence of “viruses” and the non-pathogenicity of bacteria may be considered fundamental points here; however, they are not the sole reasons why such tests are misleading. Even if, for instance, “viruses” actually existed, no RT-PCR test could prove that they are capable of triggering a disease; this is evident from the alleged “asymptomatic cases,” in which the illness fails to manifest despite the alleged presence of “viruses.” Even the propagandistic claim regarding a supposed past “infection” that left behind “viral traces” cannot elevate this tool to the status of a diagnostic “gold standard,” for it evidently merely detects something that is, in any case, naturally present in the blood of certain humans, animals, and by plants, as well as in various liquids .

With regard to bacteria, the situation is much the same, as their mere existence does not necessarily prove their pathogenicity. According to the Terrain Theory, they proliferate—acting as agents of healing—only after an illness or a need for healing has arisen, and not beforehand.

Testing for toxic exposure is different, for it is reliable, correlates well with disease symptoms, and leaves no questions unanswered. One example is mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS or GC-MS). This is the ACTUAL gold-standard confirmatory test; it is incredibly precise and nearly 100% reliable in identifying the exact molecular fingerprint of a toxin. Nevertheless, such tests are deliberately omitted at the behest of the WHO.

As is evident from the previous articles in this series, in cases of arsenic poisoning in certain mining regions of Africa, patients are initially subjected to questionable diagnostic tests for the Ebola virus; furthermore, in the event of a positive result, no follow-up examinations are conducted that could rule out toxic exposure to arsenic [ https://suavek1.substack.com/p/alleged-infection-vs-toxic-chemical-f7f ].

Alternative media are gradually beginning to disseminate a new propaganda narrative, claiming that the alleged “errors” of modern medicine stem from the fact that the causes of disease are viewed as monocausal rather than multicausal. However, such “errors”—concerning, for instance, “monocausal diagnostics”—are mandated by the WHO. These are, therefore, strict instructions that are intentional; consequently, the alleged “errors” can be entirely ruled out in this context.

However, profit-driven medicine commits no “errors” whatsoever; rather, it deliberately constructs its pseudoscientific claims upon fraud. Were it otherwise, none of us would be censored, and not a single medical professional would lose their license for following their conscience. A system that genuinely strives for the common good corrects genuine errors very rapidly. Above all, however, an honest medical system does not interfere in the doctor-patient relationship in order to serve the interests of WHO investors who have already invested vast sums in specific medications and pharmaceutical companies.

Only a criminal system—one built upon deliberate fraud—dismisses sincere scientists from their university positions and revokes the licenses of medical professionals when they speak the truth to protect their patients, or when they provide them with medical exemptions relieving them from the obligation to wear health-harming face masks.

Anyone who writes such nonsense regarding the alleged “errors” of modern medicine thereby undermines the very credibility of their own pseudo-critical analysis. It can be even worse; for if someone has “forgotten” the criminal incidents of recent years—and of the present—and continues to write and speak of “mistakes” rather than organized crime, they never had any serious interest in the truth and evidently struggle to recognize the essential connections.

The new narrative currently emerging also suggests that toxic exposures occur concurrently with “viruses” and “pathogenic” bacteria, and that they interact with them. This lie is successful because, firstly, it appears logical at first glance and, secondly, it allows the reader’s brain to conveniently forgo the expenditure of energy that would be required for thorough research. Why should I go to the trouble—why rack my brains in search of the truth—when a simple solution to the problem is served up to me so effortlessly on a silver platter? This attitude of complacency is particularly characteristic of precisely those individuals who, early on, sought to save time—and who, as a consequence, allowed themselves to be successfully indoctrinated by figures of authority. In this context, indoctrination appears both as a kind of acquired malady that constrains human imagination, and as a feedback loop: a lack of imagination prevents the individual from even conceiving of the inconceivable. The alleged “evidence” of virology—which, upon closer inspection, turns out to be nothing but bubbles—remains forever undiscovered; for the official narrative will never be questioned by an indoctrinated mind. Here, comfort and convenience take first place. If I am currently relatively happy, why should I seek out information that would shatter my painstakingly constructed worldview and throw my mind into disarray? Why should I sacrifice my well-being and spend my precious time poring over the arguments of so-called “conspiracy theorists”—something that might well plunge me into misery? The answer to this question is not difficult. It concerns the distinction between saving energy—that is, a short-term gain—and long-term protection against potentially harmful decisions that I might make later.

The so-called state of “positive disintegration”—experienced as a temporary discomfort—does not last long, and the re-sorting of information to grasp the full extent of the deception is, in any case, well worth the effort. In this regard, I would like to refer to the work of the Polish psychologist and psychiatrist Kazimierz Dąbrowski (1902–1989), who coined the term “Positive Disintegration” as early as the 1960s. A number of his works have already been translated into English [ 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 ]. Personal growth is not merely linked to the acquisition of new information, but also to the courageous endurance of many small personal crises that arise from the reordering of that information. Yet, naturally, there are proud “know-it-alls” who believe they already possess all the necessary knowledge—and who simply do whatever their television sets tell them to do. It was not so very long ago that such pride was considered one of the cardinal sins. One has to wonder: why ? …

Understanding the lie of the “virus” is not rocket science; in fact, it is quite simple. Numerous reputable studies clearly contradict the notion of contagion, and failed—or intentionally misinterpreted—control experiments suffice to completely dismiss any “evidence” for the existence of viruses. [https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/transmission-failure. Information on the topic of “Alternative causes of respiratory diseases” can be found in this article: https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-2. Both articles contain the basics that are essential for understanding contagion fraud].

The slight shifting of the causes of disease toward toxic exposure—without explicitly identifying the precise medical fraud involved—and the assertion that chemical poisons interact with “viruses” and “pathogenic” bacteria, continues to constitute a propagandistic narrative. Through such bullshit claims, there is an obvious attempt to soothe agitated minds while simultaneously maintaining the fear of invisible, submicroscopic enemies—enemies from which only the investors at the WHO can “protect” us. As long as the old, standard deceptions are not abandoned, every claim remains either deliberate propaganda or sheer bullshit echoing from the second tier of the propaganda machine.

Fear has always been a tool for controlling and manipulating society, and the realm of medicine is no exception. The perpetrators will never cease spreading fearmongering propaganda voluntarily, as doing so would result in the loss of their power, which is inconsistent with their interests. However, they are compelled—from time to time—to adjust the less significant, accompanying narratives. The goal is to give the completely false impression that the mistakes of the past have now been fixed for good. However, one would have to be able to imagine that this phenomenon of the permanent “definitive correction” of alleged “errors” has already been going on for over 100 years.

Now come a few pieces of evidence that we can glean from the AI’s statements. The truth—as usual—comes from it intermingled with a bit of propaganda, but it does come... :

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The question :

This concerns the results of medical studies. Is this assertion correct? If, when searching for the causes of a disease, only two out of ten variables are tested, then causality is erroneously attributed to these variables. However, the measured and tested variables may merely be the effects of another variable—or several variables—that were overlooked because they were not tested. Thus, while they will correlate with the disease, they will not be its cause.

AI answers :

Yes, your statement is entirely correct. In medical research and statistics, this phenomenon is widely recognized and documented.

When researchers only focus on a small fraction of potential variables (such as testing 2 out of 10), they run a major risk of committing a fundamental error in causal inference. The variables that appear to be causing a disease might actually be completely non-causal.

Core Statistical Concepts of Your Claim

Your description perfectly aligns with three primary methodological challenges in clinical trials and epidemiological studies:

Omitted Variable Bias (OVB): This occurs when a statistical model fails to include relevant variables. As a result, the model mistakenly attributes the causal effects of the missing variables to the ones included in the study. [1, 2]

Confounding Variables: A confounder is an unmeasured “third variable” that independently correlates with both the tested variables and the disease outcome. If ignored, it creates a spurious (fake) correlation, leading researchers to hallucinate a cause-and-effect relationship where none exists. [1, 2, 3]

Reverse Causality / Downstream Effects: The two tested variables might simply be symptoms, biomarkers, or downstream consequences (mediators) of the actual underlying disease pathway rather than the root cause. [1, 2]

Real-World Medical Examples

Medical history is filled with instances where limited testing led to false causal assumptions:

In these examples, treating yellow fingers or forcing hormone replacement therapies failed to fix the core problem because scientists initially measured downstream effects or co-occurring habits instead of the actual root etiology.

How Medical Science Prevents This

To stop researchers from incorrectly assigning causality, modern clinical research utilizes strict experimental designs:

Randomized Controlled Trials (RCTs): By randomly assigning patients to groups, scientists mathematically balance both known and unobserved variables across all participants, isolating the true causal effect. [1] Directed Acyclic Graphs (DAGs): Researchers map out visual causal webs prior to statistical modeling to ensure they are controlling for true confounders rather than accidentally blocking downstream mediators. [1, 2] Multivariable Adjustment: When RCTs are impossible (such as in observational epidemiology), scientists use advanced statistical packages to simultaneously test dozens of potential factors to evaluate if an effect holds up under rigorous scrutiny. [1, 2]

💡 If you are evaluating a specific medical study or data set, I can help you analyze it further. Would you like me to:

Identify potential unmeasured confounders for a specific medical condition you have in mind? Explain the structural difference between a confounding variable and a mediating variable using medical diagrams? Provide a guide on how to spot spurious correlations when reading clinical trial papers? [1]

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The question :

How can one identify spurious causality—which is falsely presented as true causality—when reading study results?

AI answers :

To spot spurious causality (spurious causality) when reading a medical paper, you must approach the results section like a detective. Authors often use suggestive language to make correlations look like causes. [1]

By systematically applying a critical framework, you can unmask unearned causal claims.

1. Check the Study Design First

The design of the study dictates the ceiling of its causal validity. [1]

Observational Studies (Cohort, Case-Control, Cross-Sectional): These designs are highly vulnerable to spurious causality. If a paper states it is an “observational cohort study” but uses causal words like “X reduces the risk of Y” or “factor X prevented condition Y”, be highly skeptical. Observational studies can generally only prove association, not causation . [1, 2, 3]

Randomized Controlled Trials (RCTs): If it is a well-conducted RCT, the risk of spurious causality is low. Randomization distributes both known and unknown confounding variables evenly between groups, isolating the true causal effect. [1, 2]

2. Compare “Crude” vs. “Adjusted” Data

Medical papers usually present data in two formats within their results tables: [1]

Crude (Unadjusted) Estimate: The raw correlation found between the two main variables.

Adjusted Estimate: The correlation left after researchers used software to strip away the effects of other variables (like age, smoking status, or biological sex). [1, 2]

How to spot the trap: Look at the Hazard Ratio (HR), Relative Risk (RR), or Odds Ratio (OR). If the crude risk is high (e.g., HR = 2.5), but shrinks significantly or approaches 1.0 in the “fully adjusted model,” the original finding was heavily confounded and likely a spurious correlation. [1, 2]

3. Apply the “Bradford Hill Criteria”

The Bradford Hill Criteria are nine benchmarks epidemiologists use to verify true causality. When reading, ask yourself these three critical questions from the list:

Does it establish Temporality? Did the assumed cause strictly happen before the effect? In cross-sectional surveys, variables are measured at the exact same moment. If a paper claims “low Vitamin D causes depression” based on a one-time blood draw, it could easily be reverse causality —depressed individuals simply stay indoors and stop absorbing sunlight. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Is there a Dose-Response Relationship? Does more exposure lead to more severe outcomes? If a study claims a drug causes a recovery, but a higher dose yields the exact same or lower response than a tiny dose, the relationship is questionable.

Is it Biologically Plausible? Is there a known, realistic biological pathway that explains how variable X physically alters variable Y? If the authors cannot explain the mechanism, the correlation may be purely accidental.

4. Scan for Specific Red Flags in Text

If you are looking at a specific study right now, tell me the abstract text or the main exposures and outcomes being tracked. I can help you evaluate if the researchers properly adjusted for confounding variables!

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The question :

How is it that study results mistake a spurious correlation for genuine causality? Please provide a few examples of studies that erroneously identified a disease as being of viral or bacterial origin, when it was, in fact, caused by toxic exposure.

AI answers :

Medical researchers can easily mistake a spurious correlation (Scheinkausalität) for true causality, particularly when investigating an unknown disease outbreak. [1, 2]

This error typically happens when a confounding factor correlates perfectly with both a specific geographic area and a population group. Because toxic exposures often trigger classic biological defense mechanisms—such as localized tissue inflammation, fever, and spiked white blood cell counts—epidemiologists frequently misinterpret these systemic reactions as proof of an immune response to a living pathogen. [1]

Historical medical literature includes several major outbreaks where researchers initially published studies blaming a virus or bacteria, only to discover later that the true culprit was environmental or chemical poisoning.

Historical Case Studies: Toxic Exposures Misdiagnosed as Infections [1]

1. Minamata Disease (Japan, 1956) [1]

The Initial Scientific Assumption: A highly contagious, viral brain infection.

What Happened: In 1956, hundreds of people in Minamata, Japan, began suffering from extreme neurological collapse, including loss of motor control, convulsions, and blindness. Because the illness localized heavily within specific coastal families and their neighborhood cats, medical authorities concluded it was an epidemic of infectious viral encephalitis . Patients were forcibly quarantined in isolation wards to stop the “virus” from spreading. [1, 2, 3]

The Spurious Causality: The geographic clustering and shared family cases looked exactly like an infectious disease transmission network. However, the shared factor was not a virus; it was a local diet rich in seafood. [1, 2]

The True Toxic Cause: A chemical factory had been dumping industrial methylmercury directly into Minamata Bay. The mercury bioaccumulated in the marine food chain, severely poisoning anyone who ate the local catch. [1, 2]

2. Subacute Myelo-Optico-Neuropathy / SMON (Japan, 1960s) [1]

The Initial Scientific Assumption: A mutant new virus, dubbed the “SMON virus.”

What Happened: Over 10,000 Japanese citizens developed a terrifying syndrome involving severe abdominal pain, followed by lower-body paralysis and permanent blindness. Researchers launched massive investigations searching for a biological pathogen. In 1970, Japanese scientists published papers stating they had isolated a specific virus from the feces and spinal fluid of SMON patients, declaring the epidemic viral. [1, 2]

The Spurious Causality: The virus researchers isolated was simply an opportunistic, unrelated virus that happened to be common in the population. The apparent “infectious spread” among families and hospital wards was actually caused by doctors prescribing the same medication to patients exhibiting the initial abdominal symptoms.

The True Toxic Cause: The disease was entirely iatrogenic (caused by medical treatment). It was caused by high-dose toxicity from clioquinol, an over-the-counter antidiarrheal drug marketed by Ciba-Geigy. The initial abdominal pain was not a symptom of SMON; it was the original minor ailment for which patients took the toxic medication. [1, 2, 3]

3. Toxic Oil Syndrome (Spain, 1981) [1]

The Initial Scientific Assumption: An atypical bacterial outbreak of Mycoplasma pneumoniae or Legionella.

What Happened: An unprecedented epidemic struck Madrid, affecting over 20,000 people and killing hundreds. Patients presented with acute respiratory distress, severe muscle pain, and fever. Because the early symptoms mirrored a severe lung infection and spread rapidly through working-class neighborhoods, the medical establishment initially diagnosed it as an infectious bacterial outbreak.

The Spurious Causality: The “outbreak” tracked along geographical transit lines and social networks, mimicking a highly contagious airborne respiratory virus or bacteria.

The True Toxic Cause: The illness was caused by the consumption of cheap, industrial-grade colza (rapeseed) oil that had been denatured with aniline (a toxic chemical compound). It was illegally refined and fraudulently sold door-to-door in open markets as cheap cooking oil. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Why the Statistical Models Failed in These Cases

When reading the early research papers of these three disasters, the mathematical failure comes down to Omitted Variable Bias.

Because scientists initially did not know the chemicals existed in the food supply or medicine cabinets, they could not input them into their data models. The computer models calculated a nearly perfect, statistically significant correlation (p<0.05) between living in a specific neighborhood and getting sick. Without the toxic variable included, the mathematical models falsely proved that a transmissible pathogen was moving through the population. [1]

If you are currently evaluating historical or modern epidemiological studies, let me know if you would like to explore how modern toxicological screening or causal inference software is used today to prevent these tragic diagnostic mistakes!

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The question :

You described how exposure to toxins in Japan was misclassified. Were vaccinations against these diseases offered at the time?

AI answers :

No, direct vaccinations against these specific outbreaks were not rolled out. While researchers initially misclassified both Minamata disease and SMON as contagious viral infections, the timeline of discovering the true toxic causes prevented the creation or distribution of a targeted “anti-Minamata” or “anti-SMON” vaccine. [1, 2]

Instead, the public health response took different paths involving quarantine, the search for existing vaccines, and severe medical controversies.

1. Minamata Disease: Quarantine and Existing Encephalitis Vaccines

When Minamata disease emerged in 1956, it was strongly believed to be an outbreak of Japanese B Encephalitis (a known viral brain infection). [1, 2]

The Response: Because authorities assumed it was a highly contagious viral outbreak, they did not wait to develop a new vaccine. Instead, they implemented strict, aggressive isolation protocols. Patients were forcibly placed into infectious disease isolation wards, and their homes were heavily disinfected with chemicals. [1]

Existing Vaccines: Coincidentally, Japan’s Ministry of Health and Welfare had just licensed its first mouse-brain-derived, inactivated Japanese Encephalitis virus vaccine in 1954. While there are records of wide-scale regional vaccinations against actual Japanese Encephalitis in Japan during the 1950s, doctors quickly realized that these shots did absolutely nothing to halt or prevent the specific neurological deterioration in Minamata. By 1959, researchers at Kumamoto University proved the illness was entirely caused by methylmercury. [1, 2, 3]

2. SMON: The Academic War Over a “Virus”

The Subacute Myelo-Optico-Neuropathy (SMON) crisis in the 1960s sparked an aggressive debate within the Japanese scientific community. [1, 2, 3]

The Viral Hypothesis: A prominent research team from the University of Tokyo insisted that SMON was caused by a new, transmissible mutant virus they claimed to have isolated from patient tissues. [1]

Why No Vaccine Was Made: Before a vaccine candidate could even enter development or clinical trials, a competing research group from Kyoto University successfully proved that the disease perfectly tracked the consumption of clioquinol (an intestinal medication). [1, 2]

The Resolution: Because the toxic pharmaceutical culprit was definitively identified, the Japanese government bypassed vaccine research entirely and took immediate regulatory action. In September 1970, the Ministry of Health officially banned the sale of clioquinol. Following the ban, new cases of SMON dropped to zero almost immediately, rendering the viral vaccine theory obsolete. [1, 2]

Summary of the Statistical Illusion

In both historical cases, the illusion of a virus was shattered before medical institutions could manufacture a targeted vaccine.

The public health system ultimately corrected itself because the data patterns failed to align with infectious behavior: the illnesses did not spread outside the mercury-contaminated fishing zones or to individuals who refused the clioquinol medication. [1]

If you want to look deeper into this era of Japanese public health, let me know. I can provide details on:

The legal lawsuits filed by SMON patients against the pharmaceutical companies. How the congenital (in-utero) transmission of mercury in Minamata closely mimicked viral birth defects. [1, 2, 3]

[ Editor’s Note: The claim regarding the existence of “evil viruses” can be particularly convenient for denying the link between vaccines and birth defects. How wonderful for the pharmaceutical investors ! ]

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The question :

What harm did SMON patients suffer at that time?

AI answers :

The victims of Subacute Myelo-Optico-Neuropathy (SMON) suffered severe, catastrophic, and often permanent damage to their nervous systems. Because the toxic medication (clioquinol) selectively degraded the myelin sheath protecting nerve fibers, the physical destruction was primarily neurological and systemic.

The primary forms of damage suffered by SMON patients included:

1. Permanent Vision Loss and Blindness

The drug was highly toxic to the optic nerve (optic atrophy). Patients experienced a rapid, progressive degeneration of their eyesight, which frequently culminated in absolute or near-total blindness.

2. Paraplegia and Motor Paralysis

The toxin severely damaged the spinal cord. It typically began as a loss of sensation in the feet and legs, which rapidly ascended up the body. This resulted in muscle weakness, loss of coordination (ataxia), and severe paralysis, leaving thousands of victims permanently confined to wheelchairs.

3. Intractable Dysesthesia (Burning Pain)

Patients suffered from constant, agonizing neurological pain. They reported a persistent, intense burning or freezing sensation, alongside numbness and tingling in their lower extremities. This sensory damage was often described by victims as the most psychologically debilitating aspect of the disease.

4. Severe Gastrointestinal Distress

Because clioquinol was an antidiarrheal medication, its toxic buildup paradoxically destroyed the gastrointestinal tract. Patients suffered from chronic, severe abdominal pain, explosive diarrhea, and metabolic issues before the neurological symptoms even manifested.

5. Green Tongue Symptom (A Diagnostic Sign)

A highly unique and distressing physical symptom was that many patients developed a distinct green coating on their tongues, and their urine turned greenish. Chemists later discovered that this was a physical manifestation of clioquinol chelated with iron inside the patients’ bodies.

If you would like to explore this further, I can provide information on how the SMON victims organized legally to win landmark compensation lawsuits against the Japanese government and pharmaceutical companies, or detail the precise biochemical mechanism of how clioquinol destroys nerve cells.

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The question :

At the time, over 10,000 Japanese citizens fell ill with a terrible syndrome characterized by severe abdominal pain, followed by paralysis of the lower extremities and permanent blindness. Which of these symptoms were caused by the use of an incorrect (antiviral?) medication, and how long had it been on the market when the SMON crisis began?

AI answers :

To clarify a vital piece of the historical record: the medication responsible for SMON was not an antiviral drug. Rather, it was an over-the-counter antidiarrheal and amoebicidal (anti-parasitic) drug. [1, 2]

The drug is known generically as clioquinol (also marketed in Japan under brand names like Chinoform, Entero-Vioform, and Mexaform). [1, 2]

Which Symptoms Were Caused by the Medication?

Clioquinol toxicity directly caused all three major symptoms you mentioned, operating in a devastating biological feedback loop: [1]

Initial Abdominal Pain: While patients originally took clioquinol to treat ordinary, mild “traveler’s diarrhea” or stomachaches, high doses of the drug paradoxically caused severe, acute abdominal symptoms—including intense stomach pain, distension, and severe constipation. [1, 2]

Paralysis of the Lower Extremities: As the drug accumulated, it dissolved the protective myelin sheaths of the spinal cord. This neurotoxic effect triggered ascending sensory loss, severe numbness, muscle weakness, and eventual permanent paraplegia (lower body paralysis). [1, 2]

Permanent Blindness: Clioquinol was highly toxic to the optic nerve fibers (optic atrophy). This caused rapid, progressive vision loss, leaving thousands of Japanese patients completely or near-completely blind. [1, 2]

Because patients misinterpreted the worsening stomach pain as a sign that their “infection” was getting stronger, they took even higher doses of clioquinol, which accelerated the subsequent nerve damage and blindness.

How Long Had the Drug Been on the Market?

The market history of clioquinol explains why the spurious causality was so deeply embedded: [1]

Global Introduction (1934): Clioquinol was first formulated as a wound powder in 1899 but was officially repurposed and marketed as an oral medication by the Swiss pharmaceutical company Ciba in 1934 . [1, 2, 3]

Expansion in Japan (1953): While approved for limited use in Japan in 1934, Ciba aggressively expanded into the lucrative Japanese consumer market in 1953 , where the government allowed it to be sold over-the-counter without dosage limits or duration restrictions. [1, 2]

The Onset of the SMON Crisis (Mid-1950s to 1960s): The localized SMON epidemic began appearing sharply in Japan in the mid-1950s, peaking drastically throughout the 1960s. [1, 2]

Therefore, when the SMON crisis began escalating into a national emergency in the early 1960s, clioquinol had already been on the global market for roughly 25 to 30 years, and widely used in Japanese households for around 7 to 10 years. Because the drug had been considered a safe, standard household remedy for decades, researchers initially completely overlooked it as a potential toxin, choosing instead to hunt for a phantom “mutant virus”. [1, 2, 3]

If you are researching the epidemiological errors of this era, I can provide more details on:

The “green tongue” phenomenon that eventually led chemists to discover clioquinol metabolites in SMON patients. Why this specific epidemic was largely isolated to Japan despite the drug being sold globally. [, 2]

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New Session

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The question :

Who, exactly, determined that in the event of a positive Ebola test (e.g., currently in the Congo), no follow-up examination is necessary to rule out toxic exposure? If this involves specific medical protocols, it would be interesting to ascertain who established the rules currently in force in the Congo.

AI answers :

No specific institution or regulation has explicitly stated that tests for toxic exposure are “unnecessary” following a positive Ebola test.

[ Editor’s Note: Interestingly, the AI ​​later contradicts its own statement (please see a little further down) and identifies the WHO as the organization that determines the rules in this regard.]

Instead, the absence of toxicological screenings in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is a structural result of how international and national public health frameworks define, regulate, and execute infectious disease containment. [1, 2, 3]

The rules dictate that a highly specific positive test for a virus closes the diagnostic loop. These rules are applied in the Congo through a clear legal and bureaucratic hierarchy. [1, 2]

1. The Legal Authority: Who Decides the Rules in the DRC?

The authority to apply these medical and testing rules within the Democratic Republic of the Congo rests entirely with the DRC Ministry of Public Health (Ministère de la Santé Publique).

Under international law, the DRC is a sovereign state. No foreign entity can force health protocols upon it. However, the DRC is a signatory to the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005), a legally binding treaty managed by the World Health Organization (WHO). [1, 2]

By signing the IHR, the DRC government legally agreed to align its national outbreak response with WHO technical frameworks.

When an outbreak occurs, the DRC Ministry of Health establishes a National Biomedical Laboratory Network (often anchored by the INRB—Institut National de Recherche Biomédicale in Kinshasa). The INRB officially adopts and executes standard operating procedures heavily co-authored by the WHO, the Africa CDC, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

2. Why the Rules Do Not Require a Toxicological Control Test

From a strictly medical and statistical standpoint, international protocols do not require a control investigation to “exclude toxic exposure” once an Ebola test is positive due to the mechanism of the test itself. [1, 2]

Standard protocol utilizes Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAT), primarily via Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR). [1, 2]

The Specificity Argument: RT-PCR does not look at generic symptoms like fever or bleeding (which a chemical toxin could theoretically mimic). It searches exclusively for unique, highly specific genetic sequences of the Orthoebolavirus RNA. [1, 2, 3]

The Scientific Consensus: A chemical toxin, heavy metal, or pesticide cannot manufacture or spawn Ebola viral RNA inside human blood. Therefore, under WHO laboratory guidelines, a positive RT-PCR result is considered definitive proof of a viral infection, making a secondary check for environmental toxins protocol-redundant. [1, 2, 3]

3. The Structural Blindspot: Why “Dual Exposure” is Overlooked

While a positive PCR test conclusively proves the presence of the virus, it creates a logical bottleneck known as premature closure or ascertainment bias. The rigid focus on the virus creates two hidden systemic risks: [1]

The Presumption of Monocausality: Public health guidelines are fundamentally designed to intercept transmissible pathogens to prevent global pandemics. Once a positive test occurs, the system shifts automatically from diagnostic exploration to biosecurity containment (isolation, contact tracing, and quarantine). Investigating whether a pesticide or industrial pollutant is simultaneously poisoning the village is not part of the infectious outbreak mandate. [1, 2, 4]

Resource Asymmetry: In remote areas of the DRC, mobile field laboratories are specifically equipped with rapid gene-testing cartridges (like GeneXpert). They do not possess the heavy, expensive laboratory infrastructure required for toxicological screenings—such as Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS)—which are necessary to detect complex chemical poisons. [1]

If you are analyzing a specific outbreak timeline or documentation from a medical journal, let me know. We can look closer at how the case definitions were formulated or investigate the exact statistical limits and false-positive rates of the RT-PCR assays utilized in the field!

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Jamie Andrews, June 3, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-269808343

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

Very few people know that the President of Tanzania that tested PCR positive on a goat and Papaya and Engine Oil in 2020 had a PhD in Chemistry.

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Editor's Note :

John Magafuli, 1959-2021. Presumably murdered by the ”vaccine mafia”.

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A Century of Trying to Catch a Cold

An Essay

Unbekoming

Jun 03, 2026

( … )

In November 1918, at the height of the deadliest pandemic in recorded history, the United States Navy began a series of human experiments on Deer Island, Boston. Sixty-two healthy sailors volunteered for a sustained attempt to give them Spanish influenza. Researchers sprayed unfiltered mucus from sick patients into their noses and throats. They swabbed their nasal passages with secretions transferred directly from influenza patients. They dripped the sick men’s material into their eyes. They injected filtered mucus under their skin. They injected blood drawn from severely ill patients directly into healthy men.

None of the sixty-two sailors became sick.

( … )

Full article :

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/a-century-of-trying-to-catch-a-cold

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Afterword

Factscinator, June 3, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@factsninator406886/note/c-269809078

Factscinator

☣️ MISSING VIRUS LABS ☣️

🚨 NOW HIRING! 🚨

Position: Senior ViroLIELgist

Have you always wanted a career monetizing pseudoscience? 😱🔬

Do you possess the confidence to identify an invisible pathogen without it being present? 👨‍⚖️🦠

Can you transform a mysterious collection of cellular debris, laboratory chemicals, and animal torture experiments into tomorrow’s global emergency? 🌍🚨

If so, your future begins here! 🎉

At Missing Virus Labs, our viroLIEgists proudly continue a tradition of finding certainty where lesser minds might inconveniently demand evidence. 🏆

Ideal candidates must have a proven track record of:

🧪 Assaulting monkey 🐒 kidney cell cultures with enough antibiotics, enzymes, detergents, reagents, and solvents to dissolve any potential evidence.

🔬 Shouting “Virus!” when the cells you just poisoned, starved, and chemically assaulted begin falling apart.

💻 Converting toxic cell breakdown into “viral genomes” using advanced computational imagination and several metric tons of assumptions.

🖼️ Slapping arrows on grayscale Jackson Pollock-style EM images and triumphantly announcing, “See? Virus!” 🦠

📈 Interpreting every result through the proven scientific principle that if the answer is known beforehand, the experiment becomes much easier.

🎯 Mastering the art of conflating “evidence of a virus” with “evidence that something dissolved in my petri dish.”

🔄 Applying circular reasoning with professional precision by using assumptions to validate conclusions generated from assumptions.

📢 Injecting toxic cell cultures into the eyes, brains, and reproductive organs of laboratory animals to make them sick... sorry, to prove “viral transmission.”

🏅 Preferred Qualifications:

✅ Ability to look baffled when asked simple questions about controls.

✅ Comfortable replacing dictionary definitions of isolation with a word salad explaining why isolation now means adding stuff.

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✅ Passion for recommending toxic jabs, supplements, and antivirals to combat entirely hypothetical threats.

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Apply today!

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UPDATE

by Suavek

Do you still believe in “infected” mosquitoes? Here, too, one could speak of false causality. For swamps can, in fact, pose a health risk. Architects in antiquity were already aware of this. However, the danger is not posed by the mosquitoes themselves, but rather by the decomposing (i.e., dead) biological material within the water. It is the toxins! Unfortunately, I cannot write about every topic simultaneously, so I ask for your patience. However, the fear of various living particles is unfounded; yet, it is being deliberately disseminated.

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All natural herbs - vitamins - supplements. ‘Looks like he died of natural causes.’

“I’m going to need a little more for the root cause than, who’da thunk.”

‘According to these latest tests, anything can cause anything.’

William Hogarth (1697–1764)

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Credulity, Superstition and Fanaticism. William Hogarth (1697–1764).

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Related articles :

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https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/ebola-eviscerated

Source : https://substack.com/@mtxjeqn/note/c-266427482

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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