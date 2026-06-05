Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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Andrew N's avatar
Andrew N
12h

These are the 2 best summary I have read on Purdy

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/animal-pharm

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/animal-pharm-one-man-s-struggle-to

I don't think you can believe Germ Theory after reading these.

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Jake GC's avatar
Jake GC
11h

Mark Purdey was a hero whose work deserves recognition and his investigation of the futile and misguided attempts of the British authorities to eradicate bovine TB are especially relevant today as the policy continues.

He was the subject of persecution by the government agricultural agency, called MAFF at the time. He was shot at, spied on, his house was burned down, his lawyer and supportive vet both died in separate strange car accidents and he also died relatively young himself just as he was making progress in his research on bTB.

After his death his website was hi-jacked and diverted to a porn site, which seems to be one way of dealing with dissidents. Curiously, the porn site is owned by a company called MAFF inc. I have set up a link to Mark Purdey’s website before it was hijacked, which by-passes the porn site, and here is a chapter that he wrote about bovine TB: https://tinyurl.com/4nnz6h9h

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