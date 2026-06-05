Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 5, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5094

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5095

I expect relatively few people played this video, posted in Chat.



By now, we are familiar with the use of poisons in order to bring about illnesses which are then knowingly misattributed to non-existent, scarily threatening, invisible things.

Sometimes, the scary, invisible thing is said to be a “virus”. You might “catch” it and not know it.

Other times, the scary, invisible thing is said to be a substance that taught your brain proteins to flip over and arrange themselves in a dysfunctional manner. This one, you might “catch”, by consuming meat from a cow, itself already brain flipped.

Stated baldly, it’s such obvious nonsense, isn’t it?



I often speculate that the throbbing brains types who work for The Perpetrators fall about with laughter as they come up with more and more unlikely scenarios of threats. “Surely they won’t believe this utter pile of pants of a story?”. Yes, they will.



You may be sure that they will be foisting other *daft, scary stories on us. They’ll be lies as usual.



Best wishes

Mike

Linked :



The British farmer Mark Purdey spent his life demonstrating that Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) was not caused by "contagious proteins" (prions), but by harmful organophosphates such as Fosmet. The British government mandated the treatment of cattle hide with Fosmet in 1985. According to toxicologist Heinz Lülmann, chronic organophosphate poisoning causes polyneuropathy (severe neuronal damage). Currently, there are doctors who truly believe there is a contagious Spike protein that transfers from vaccinated to unvaccinated individuals. These doctors believe this protein is detected via PCR and treat it with a drug called Ivermectin. Ivermectin is produced with avermectins, the same as another pesticide, abamectin.



So 🤔neurological damage for cows ,

Another scary “virus” with “Spike Protein” and a “ treatment for humans”.

“Trust The Science”

[ The translation of the text below the linked video (from Spanish) and the commentary above are by: Helen Seymour ( https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5095?comment=263870 )].

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Another interview with Mark Purdey (organic farmer) , goes into more detail, also in English!

Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MheeiX2w8JU

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Editor's note: Here we can read how Dr. Yeadon reacted when he first heard about the BSE fraud :

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 8, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4277

Very important information, new to me though obviously not actually new.



You’ll recall “mad cow disease” in U.K., which resulted in mass culling of livestock and export bans on certain British meat?



It’s more official name was CJD. We were told it was an infectious disease. It wasn’t. The syndrome was the result of poisoning with insecticides aka nerve agents (something I know a little bit about since they’re a classic of mechanistic toxicology).



More deception, obviously planned and the false narrative is maintained to this day.



The authorities wouldn’t need to lie about “infectious diseases” if they were real. The world’s a big place. True outbreaks would be commonplace. But as they don’t happen at all, they must be invented, lied and PsyOp’d about.



Also still around today, one of the liars in chief. Prof Neil Ferguson, who is always wrong, for money.



Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-211612836

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Andrew N, June 5, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/alleged-infection-vs-toxic-chemical-522/comment/270991261

Andrew N

The Illusion of Knowledge

These are the 2 best summary I have read on Purdy

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/animal-pharm

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/animal-pharm-one-man-s-struggle-to

I don’t think you can believe Germ Theory after reading these.

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Insight: Slaughtered on Suspicion

Tuesday, 4th August 2015

In 2001, the north-west of England was ravaged by livestock slaughters imposed by the Ministry of Agriculture, which had just changed its name to DEFRA.

This unique UK Column documentary, with testimony by intimidated locals, reveals the role of Professor Neil Ferguson’s modelling and of hidden policy agendas in that huge blow to the farmers of Cumbria.

The documentary, made in 2014, covers the UK Government’s ‘slaughter on suspicion’ policy. It was removed from the Internet in 2021 when Vimeo shut down the UK Column channel. Viewer discretion is advised.

Imperial College’s mathematical models were used as pretext for millions of cattle to be unnecessarily, inhumanely and unhygienically slaughtered to ‘prevent the spread’ of foot-and-mouth disease.

This is the same Neil Ferguson and the same Imperial College, London, whose computer models drove the UK’s Covid–19 policy recommendations.

Full article with video :

https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/insight-slaughtered-on-suspicion

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“For what we are about to receive, let it not contain any mad cow disease...”

‘The good news is that you don’t have mad cow’s disease. The bad news is you are lactose intolerant.’

‘Eat your vegetables, or you’ll go mad like your father!’

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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