Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
17h

Sometimes the truth is so simple so obvious ( once seen ).This Knowledge helps me to understand how and why I , and almost everyone I knew never questioned anything the medical /pharma industry claimed.

Clearly and thankfully this is changing.

Massive appreciation to you Suavek, Mike and Jamie.

Love from Australia.

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Tracy Kolenchuk's avatar
Tracy Kolenchuk
4h

What is the medically approved test to distinguish between COVID and influenza? It's easy. Just pay doctors thousands for a COVID diagnosis and nothing for an influenza diagnosis. Problem solved.

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