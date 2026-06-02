Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 25, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3467

Jamie Andrews is exposing the fraud that is PCR-based testing for clinical diagnostics and as he drills into this item, he’s uncovering numerous other purported tests that are suspicious, which he plans to dig into subsequently.

I tripped over a possible candidate fraudulent test being used to restrict planning in England and to make these unnecessarily expensive.

Smell of UN subcommittee all over it.

Anyone with knowledge of this alleged test for newt urine in lakes as a surrogate for presence of the little creatures?



Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

“You’re Under A Test”

Jamie Andrews

Sep 21, 2025

https://open.substack.com/pub/controlstudies/p/youre-under-a-test

An attached comment:

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 25, 2025 :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/youre-under-a-test/comment/159747313

Dr Mike Yeadon

A friend of a friend is being mugged for £50,000 to create a newt sanctuary as a condition of even considering a planning application.

He asked when he’d be able to visit his adopted newts, given he’d be paying for their new home?

The planning people were flustered and claimed they couldn’t guarantee that the newts would move or even be found.

He questioned is there was a possibility that the newts might not even be found, how were they so sure there were any newts there in the first place?

He also later looked up the evidence on newts being a threatened species. Turns out they’re not. They may once have been but they’re not now.

So why the huge bills to re-home the ghostly newts?

The planning officer told him that they didn’t need to actually find the newts.

No, apparently they use “a very sensitive test for newt wee in the lake”.

If this test is positive, that’s counted as there being newts and he has to pay out big time.

This has all the characteristics of a fraudulent scheme…..

Anyone ever come across the nature of this purported “newt urine test”?!

Jamie, if I find out, I’ll let you know.

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Jamie Andrews, September 25, 2025 :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/youre-under-a-test/comment/159753977

Jamie Andrews

( … ) I just had a quick Google and I think it is still a PCR test that will "find" the newts ( … ).

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Jamie Andrews, May 30, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-267554485

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

Visiting the Hospital in the supposedly futuristic film “Idiocracy”. This is not what the Medical System will turn into, it is what the Medical System is now. Triage based on subjective pigeonholes that define your entire pathway and Medical diagnosis from lab values.

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Editor’s Note:

by Suavek

Regrettably, the diagnosis is based not only on misinterpreted laboratory values, but also on data derived from an incomplete examination—data that was not verified by a negative control examination. The interpretation of laboratory values ​​constitutes a diagnostic sham. The dictates of the hierarchically authoritarian healthcare system compel the laboratory technician to search for the putative “pathogen” using methods that are designed to find precisely what one is looking for. The system is specifically programmed to bypass any search for toxic loads once a “virus”—or allegedly “pathogenic” bacteria—has already been identified. Consequently, the negative control is omitted. Moreover, in some cases, the actual origin of an illness cannot be conclusively determined using standard diagnostic methods in any event. Due to their professional conditioning, both the laboratory technician and the physician rely on what their computer “tells” them and are unable to question the accuracy of the underlying programming or the prescribed interpretation of the diagnostic results.

The simple fact is often overlooked that a healthcare system cannot serve the well-being of patients while simultaneously being profit-oriented. In such a system, naturally, the primary focus will always be on optimizing achievable profits—at the expense of health.

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Jamie Andrews, May 31, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-268082266

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

The reason for The Virology Control Studies Project is to make sure that 2020 never happens again.

This is primarily done by showing that their tool for fabricating “pandemics”, the PCR, is demonstrated to be fraudulent.

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A symbolic photo of Allen. He is a university professor in the USA who wishes to remain anonymous.

Allen, June 1, 2026 :

https://sayerji.substack.com/p/infected-or-poisoned-or-both/comment/268387472

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-268387472

Allen

“...to the outbreaks we misread as contagion...”

Not sure who the “we” is in this comment Sayer Ji but many of us have been documenting for years and years that illness and alleged “outbreaks” (there are NO such things) are in fact mass poisoning events. We misread nothing. Many others have been highlighting this for well over a century. That this has been ignored or buried is not an accident it is an orchestrated maneuver done not only as a business model for pharma but also to hide the crimes committed by those who are doing the mass poisoning. It is also an excellent means of social control.

One can look at the any number of supposed “epidemics” or “pandemics” or “outbreaks” to see that in all cases the official story was complete fraud and the causes of the mass illness and deaths were always cases of mass poisoning in combination with acute social and economic stressors.

The primary culprit of “the flu” pandemic in 1918, for example, was the mass use of chemical warfare (mustard gas) used in combat in WW1 as well as in the training camps where various chemical agents were being tested. There were also other factors which led to the high death rates (in mostly males 25-44:hint) after WWI.

In addition to the chemical warfare (which was attached to the clothes the soldiers kept on themselves) there was severe malnourishment, poor sanitation, extreme fatigue, maritime travel in crowded, moist conditions with large numbers of poorly fed/treated domestic animals used in WW1, the incredible stress of trench warfare, the mass use of a new vaccine on troops and aspirin being administered in toxic doses. No need to conjure up some imaginary invisible demon.

Similar tales of toxicity and social devastation when it comes to HIV/AIDS- Ebola-Hanta hoax-Polio and on and on.

Mass toxicity is the culprit. Germ theory is complete quackery- go on, you can say it.

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Afterword

by Suavek

The introduction to this topic is easy to understand. The diagnostic deception consists, in essence, of the fact that a toxic burden—one entirely unrelated to “viruses” or “pathogenic” bacteria—remains, in the vast majority of cases, simply untested, unexplored, and outright ignored. However, this diagnostic fraud runs far deeper still, involving numerous minute details that cannot be readily substantiated. Nevertheless, the discrepancies between reality and pseudo-scientific diagnostics can be elucidated with remarkable clarity through the use of AI.

For the sake of clarity, I will set aside the problematic symptomatology of various conditions at this point, to avoid conflating them. The diagnostic approach for each individual condition will be discussed separately in due course.

In the subsequent parts of this article series, the pattern of diagnostic deception will be discussed in greater detail.

Thank you for reading,

Suavek

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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