Foreword

by Suavek

Just imagine for a moment what would happen if the exposure of all medical frauds had been made known to the public. What consequences would the revelation of the whole truth have entailed for the public?

The mere elevation of overall health levels would render most expensive—because they are patented—chemical medications obsolete. A standard detoxification therapy does not channel nearly as much money into the pharmaceutical industry as a (pseudo-)therapy based on pathogenic germs. Bringing the medical truth to light could have had grave consequences for the entire global power structure. Effective public education regarding chemical toxins—for instance, those found in food and agriculture, as well as the toxicity of so-called “vaccines”—would cause the pharmaceutical industry to collapse instantly. You would then find yourselves with significantly more money left in your pockets.

The long history of what has become a habitual theft from national economies worldwide could finally have come to an abrupt end. And last but not least: without the assertion of the existence of “submicroscopic enemies,” the political interference of a power-hungry, globalist clique in the affairs of sovereign states would be unjustifiable. Medical science could then never have served as the key to global political interference in the internal affairs of other nations.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

What Is Ebola?

An Essay on a Fifty-Year Extraction Template

Unbekoming

May 23, 2026

( … )

On 16 May 2026, the World Health Organization declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo a public health emergency of international concern.¹ Eighty-two confirmed cases. Two hundred thirty-six suspected cases. At least one hundred eighty-six deaths. The epicentre: Ituri Province, with cases reported in and around the gold-mining towns of Mongbwalu and Rwampara.

Of thirteen samples tested, eight returned positive on PCR.² The test method was not stated by the WHO but PCR has been the standard diagnostic for declared Ebola events since 2014. The April 2025 WHO fact sheet names three variants capable of causing “large Ebola outbreaks.” The 2026 event is attributed to Bundibugyo virus.

Hold those facts alongside another set. Ituri Province is among the most historically important gold-mining regions in northeastern DRC. Artisanal and small-scale gold mining is the dominant economic activity. The WHO’s own document on artisanal gold mining acknowledges that miners are exposed to mercury used to amalgamate the gold, cyanide used to extract gold from tailings, and other chemicals contained in dust and processing fumes.³

( … )

Full article :

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/what-is-ebola

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Jamie Andrews, May 21, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-262641125

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

The World Hoax Organization declares another “Emergency”, this time for Ebola.

Africa is the testing ground for Billy Gates and Big Pharma and has been the Eugenicists Continent of choice for exploitation and Genocide since Leopold II of Belgium with his exploits in the Congo.

“Ebola” is just Chemical/Pharmaceutical/Industrial Poisoning directly of people and or the environment passed off as a “Virus” for insurance purposes.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 24, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-264241304

Dr Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

This note ought to cause several bells to go off, if you hadn’t yet realised that there aren’t any viruses or “viral illnesses”, just various normal events and occasionally distinctly abnormal events, often deliberate, which cause illnesses.

It’s tricking you into believing a false cause of an illness that is literally fatal.

If you think some external organism is attacking you, it might make some sense to prophylactically defend yourself against it.

With a “vaccine”, perhaps.

But you’ve been lied to. There’s no “virus” that causes that diseases. That “vaccine” is a clever deception, designed actually to injure you, but those fooled by the lies about causes of illnesses will die to defend the monstrous assaults that they’re inadvertently facilitating.

It’s macabre. It’s carefully thought out. It’s well over a century old and it’s still fooling most people into getting jabbed and worse, getting their children injected and thus poisoned too.

Linked :

Jamie Andrews, May 22, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-263256923

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

Symptoms of Arsenic Poisoning are identical to claimed “Ebola”.

………………………………………………………

Jamie Andrews, May 22, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-263219775

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

Arsenic Poisoning shares identical symptomology as “Ebola”. DR Congo’s primary industry of gold mining especially artisanal releases high levels of Arsenic, contaminating the local areas.

………………………………………………

Greg Wallis, May 22, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@gregwallis/note/c-263226663

Greg Wallis

@gregwallis

I remember watching ebola documentaries in the eighties (well it was either that or HIV, they continually featured them both) usually aired by the BBC, that bastion of unbiased reporting, and it scared the living daylights out of us. Everyone in hazmat suits (nothing’s changed) and so contagious that should it come to Europe we’d all be dead in days. Ten years earlier the BBC (them again) ran the series The Survivors about a virus escaping from a lab and killing off most of the world. Shock! (Of course there’s no correlation with the film Contagion being released ten years before C19.) It’s all just a controlled rollout of fear designed to weaken, divide, and create greater control. No Ebola, no HIV, no virus. Fear? It’s everywhere.

………………………………………………

Desmond Powell, May 22, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@despowell/note/c-263348558

Desmond Powell

@despowell

Yes… and where is ebola most prevalent. The unregulated african countries where mining values profits over human lives and dump unthinkable amounts of toxic sludge into rivers and underground water with Arsenic being one of the main culprits.

……………………………………………..

Geoff, May 23, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@gf59/note/c-263740402

Geoff

@gf59

As with other historical Ebola cases it only occurs in certain regions and as others have said where pollution is especially severe and mining is widespread. Handling mercury with bare hands as I’ve seen is hardly safe practice.

Would you know any of that from the heavily controlled newsfeeds? Of course not, what a fucking surprise that is! We’ve been down this road so often it’s covered in potholes.

……………………………………………..

:jamie; , May 22, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@jamie1801/note/c-263274174

:jamie;

@jamie1801

All that cobalt and lithium mining etx is rife with arsenic poisoning

…………………………………………

Korpijarvi, May 22, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@korpijarvi/note/c-263469471

Korpijarvi

@korpijarvi

And “high levels” isn’t even the point/necessary, possibly: chronic arsenic exposure at even low levels can produce “Ebola” symptoms like dramatic hemolysis. The fact that we can potentially map higher arsenic levels in the red areas thus strengthens the hypothesis lurking here.

Shedding the classical toxicology model (“dose makes the poison”) is long overdue…but all the researchers I knew who were driven to study the biological effects of low doses of toxins over time, and on different age/developmental groups, and at different times of the year, and under different types and levels of stress—they all got Shut It Downed. There are a few peer-reviewed publications still out there…on the topic of the interactive effects of various biocides and nitrates/nitrites alone and in combination (conclusion: N ramps up effects exponentially)…but the lid got slammed shut on the topic. I knew a couple epidemiologists who tried to approach the problem from that angle. Same result: no money, peer pressure, career injury, threats.

I’ve known three “alternative” (traditional) health care providers who were certain from observation/experience that arsenic, cadmium, and mercury could cause hemolytic reactions.

With arsenic the focus in the literature/PR is generally on cancer and kidney disease. That’s where the money is. I understand that the global health foundations/organizations are going big on building dialysis centers in sub-Saharan Africa. Here’s just one of many citations on the issue. You will see how the entire approach/model is aligned with TESTING and MARKERS and subsequent treatments of the usual sort. Not involving environmental factors.

https://clinmedjournals.org/articles/jcnrc/journal-of-clinical-nephrology-and-renal-care-jcnrc-11-100.php

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

A family in the Congo denies that Ebola caused the death of their relative. What does this remind us of ?

by Suavek

Protesters clashed with police on Thursday in the Democratic Republic of the Congo after the body of a person—who, according to officials, had allegedly shown symptoms of Ebola—was not released for burial.

Clashes broke out after a family disputed that Ebola caused the death of their loved one and demanded custody of the body.

[ At this point, I recall an instance in my own circle in 2020, when “Covid” was “diagnosed” as the cause of death for a deceased 90-year-old man—even though he had long been in the terminal stages of cancer and had been receiving palliative care. His family was horrified by the determination of the incorrect cause of death.]

Source : https://t.me/leaklive/33597 [Note: The Telegram post contained, among other things, remarks that I consider to be propaganda.]

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Editor’s Note:

Authorities claim that a “vaccine” against some alleged “strains” of the Ebola virus is already available. According to the WHO, efforts are currently in full swing to produce a “vaccine” against the Bundibugyo variant, the “spread” of which is alleged in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 24, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5046

There is no health basis to vaccination.



Instead, you can quite easily see the diabolical origins of the realisation that here was a method for poisoning and thereby injuring most of the population, if only they could be persuaded to believe that being stabbed with hollow metal needles, contrary to all good sense, was good for them.



Evidently, the perpetrators succeeded in brainwashing most of us, and only a minority know this was always a crazily bad idea.



Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://open.substack.com/pub/suavek1/p/the-roulette-with-conventional-vaccinations-dc7

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

Scepticism must be total

Being initially cautious of “No Virus Evidence” talk is healthy - as long as the same rigour is applied to “contagion” talk.

Dr Mike Yeadon

Apr 05, 2026

( … )

The eagle eyed will immediately realise that BOTH “viral-induced illnesses” AND “contagion” must be real, unambiguous things in order that “vaccines” stand any chance at all of being the miracles of medical science that we’re told they are.

Yet both underpinning concepts cannot be demonstrated and worse, a series of obvious falsehoods have always been used to justify them.

Linked :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/control-experiments-20

( … )

Full article :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scepticism-must-be-total

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Editor's Note:

It is chemical toxins that contribute to the development of diseases—not “viruses” or bacteria, to which pathogenic properties are falsely attributed. Here is an earlier statement from 2024 by Dr. Mike Yeadon. While the article he links to concerns poliomyelitis, the underlying issue—the false attribution of disease causes—remains the same.

………………………………………………………….

Afterword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 27, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2313

If you dig into a “viral” disease of your choice, you discover that the disease has other causes and only later received its attribution to a “virus”, for which there’s no scientific evidence for its existence.



Many chemicals are capable of causing neurological problems. You’re introduced to some here.



Disease naming is also something that you might think is consistent over time, but it’s surprisingly common for a certain set of signs & symptoms get reclassified from time to time. Flaccid paralysis doesn’t sound at all like polio, does it? One way to make something go away is to rename it.



No “vaccine” against a “viral disease” is necessary, effective or safe. Steer well clear.



You no more need to justify your disinterest in them than to prove the non-existence of alien space badgers (credit to Tim for this hypothetical species).



Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://charleswright1.substack.com/p/why-it-was-well-known-that-arsenic

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Related articles :

…………………………………….

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/alleged-infection-vs-toxic-chemical-f7f

……………………………………………………...

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-myth-of-bacterial-pathogenicity-44b

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

…………………………………………………

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

…………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

……………………………………………………

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

…………………………………………………

Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

…………………………….

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share