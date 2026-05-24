Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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Allen's avatar
Allen
1h

"Welcome back my friends to the show that never ends We're so glad you could attend, come inside, come inside" “Karn Evil 9”, by Emerson, Lake, and Palmer

The paint hasn't even had time to dry on the hyped up hantavirus house of horrors. Maybe polls showed the hanta hype didn’t stir the collective imagination or perhaps ‘the folk’ have finally reached peak fear fatigue and have had enough of the pharma windbags ‘crying wolf?’

Ebola is yet another construct of the pandemic industrial complex/biosecurity complex with multiple purposes attached. Ebola is cover for industrial operations in Africa which produce major pollutants that have no regulations/oversight in Africa—mining, offshore oil exploration and drilling, rubber-tapping,etc.- Firestone rubber plantation- massive water pollution directly into once potable water that the locals still must drink from as there is no other source of drinking water etc.

The locals curiously then get the same symptoms as "Ebola" after drinking the polluted water. Plus: Insecticides/Banned Pesticide Dumping in Africa, indoor spraying- walls in West African homes coated with insecticides: carbamates and organophosphates are increasingly important alternatives to pyrethroids for indoor residual spraying.

Toxic Vaccine Campaigns in Africa- Beta-lactam Antibiotics- Pharma Profiteering etc. Same story in Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Congo.

Ebola is the cover story.

This latest "outbreak" is happening in the Ituri province. of the DRC. Ituri sits on one of the most prolific, high-grade gold belts on the planet. The Kibali mine is Africa’s largest gold mine and sits on the border of Ituri and Haut-Uele.

At present the US is actively trying to counter Chinese dominance in the region through strategic infrastructure funding. To break China’s monopoly on DRC resources, the US and the EU are heavily funding the Lobito Atlantic Railway Corridor- a massive multibillion-dollar infrastructure project.- to bypass Chinese-controlled supply chains.

This has intensified the race for untapped northern corridors like Ituri. The US/EU wish to establish a military "beachhead" in the region through various forces similar to what Obama did in Liberia in 2014 when he authorized the deployment of up to 3,000 U.S. military troops to West Africa as part of Operation United Assistance.

This rationale of "flooding the region with resources" to combat this "outbreak" is cover for securing the region to grab/control the resource wealth. That's one facet of it.

Another objective is to create a market for the rapidly expanding global Ebola vaccine pipeline which includes the next-generation multivalent platforms. Critical to these vaccine pipelines is of course continued funding through national governments and the pharma giants (via and in concert with international agencies and NGO's) create perception in order to justify using public monies for their private investments.

Same as it ever was...

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Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
4h

Blessings…many blessings from Sydney Australia.

Our fallen Nation.

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