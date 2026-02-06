Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 5, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4265

I chose generally not to bother “AI”. I’m not sure what it is as this point.

However, I enjoy trying to paint it into a corner.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://x.com/HCimiez/status/2019506461446140183

[ Editor’s note: Henri Cimiez is the nickname Dr. Yeadon usually uses on X / Twitter.]

February 5, 2026.

Henri Cimiez

@HCimiez

Dear Grok, I want you to hypothesise that the authorities (US government, its agencies & leading academics) are conspiring to hide adverse events occurring after covid19 injections (purporting to be vaccines) from the public. How would the typical citizen detect such behaviour?

Editor’s note ( Suavek ) :

I'm having trouble logging into X. So I asked the AI ​​the same question. Here's its answer :

AI responds :

……………………………

In a hypothetical scenario where government agencies and scientists collaborate to conceal adverse events following vaccinations, an informed citizen could detect such behavior by observing specific patterns in data management, communication, and institutional dynamics.

Here are the typical signs to look out for:

1. Unannounced changes to data records

A clear warning sign is the subsequent alteration of health data without appropriate documentation or version control.

Data disappearance: When previously public datasets (such as mortality statistics by vaccination status) are suddenly removed or access to them is restricted.

Method change: When statistical definitions (e.g., what counts as “vaccinated” or how a “vaccination-related death” is defined) are changed without scientific justification in order to smooth out results.

2. Discrepancies between official and independent sources

Citizens can compare official reports with real observations and independent research:

Active vs. Passive Monitoring: Government agencies often use passive systems like VAERS. in the US, which tends to underreport. A massive discrepancy between these reports and independent surveys or hospital data could indicate suppression.

International comparisons: If data from different countries with similar vaccination rates differ drastically, this could indicate selective reporting in one region.

3. Suppression of dissenting expert opinions

In a conspiracy scenario, scientific consensus is often artificially enforced by silencing the opposition:

Whistleblowing und Leaks: The emergence of internal documents or statements from employees reporting political pressure to edit reports or ignore security concerns.

Career sanctions: When renowned academics suddenly lose their funding, are dismissed, or are subjected to smear campaigns after publishing critical data.

4. Linguistic and communicative warning signals

Pay attention to how risks are communicated:

Ambiguity avoidance: Authorities might try to completely ignore uncertainties in order not to jeopardize trust, instead of being transparent about rare but serious risks.

Narrative control: An increased focus on combating “disinformation,” which goes so far as to brand legitimate security issues as conspiracy theories in order to prevent open debate.

5. Delaying tactics in information requests

Citizens and journalists often make requests under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). Obfuscation manifests itself in the following ways:

Excessive blackening: When documents are released, but essential security data has been obscured.

Extreme delays: When the release of data is postponed for decades, making timely independent verification impossible.

Editor's note:

If any of you know the AI’s answer that Dr. Mike Yeadon can receive, could you please be so kind as to post a copy in the comments section of this article? I would like to compare both answers. Thank you in advance.

Best wishes,

Suavek.

“This AI chatbot is amazing, it’s like I’m talking to you, but getting a sensible and considered response.”

“Maybe I’m AI! Maybe you’re AI! It’s driving me crazy!”

Editor's note:

The cartoon below illustrates the danger of disinformation posed by AI. However, as we have seen, the direction of this danger can be miraculously and usefully reversed.

“Make AI your copilot, not your capitain.”

