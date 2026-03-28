Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 28, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4678

Another person is still struggling with their beliefs that “there MUST have been something going around early in 2020, surely?”

I don’t think so.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked : a brief conversation, see below ( https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-234626529 ) :

Beck Mack, March 27, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@beckmack/note/c-234356345

Beck Mack

Why were people dying if no pathogen was spreading? Was there anything else spreading caution people to chock and die? It could have been all imaginary, could it??

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 28, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-234626529

Dr Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

Question: do you know how many people ordinarily die annually in your country? Most people do not.

In U.K., the number is something like 600,000, meaning around 1800-2000 people die EVERY DAY under normal circumstances. It’s more each winters day and less each summers day. I don’t think we fully understand why that is.

So there weren’t more people dying than usual in the run up to the fraudulent declaration by WHO of a “pandemic”. Obviously it’s impossible to declare a severe “pandemic” with no evidence of anything happening. Unless you’re lying, which they were.

Immediately after that, hospitals and care homes in numerous countries radically changed the orders to medical staff on what was deemed “standard of care” for people suspected of having “covid19”, a non existent disease. Those changes in medical & care practises lead inevitably to the deaths of large numbers of people.

They were murdered to order, which is still happening.

Governments then pointed to this pulse of deaths, almost all inside institutions which they controlled and said “There’s your pandemic”.

There are no pandemics.

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V, March 28, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4678?comment=250605

It were EMF radiation that were doing the rounds.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 28, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4678?comment=250612

There is no evidence even of more people being sick than usual, either.

There were even fewer respiratory patients admitted to hospital at a time when we were told the fake pandemic was roaring.

I’m not saying strong EMF can’t make you sick.

Only that there isn’t a phenomenon for which we’re seeking an explanation.

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Bridget Vickers, March 28, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4678?comment=250620

I said that at the time and was branded anti vax and Covid. I shouted at the TV ‘deaths out of how many’. I’m a Statistician!

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James Patton, March 28, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4678?comment=250623

Imo there was something going around - deep deception, lies, propaganda, corruption, dirty money, greed, psychological manipulation, media and government bullshit, public apathy, gullibility, naïveté, ignorance, laziness and stupidity, but certainly no “viruses”.

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Leonard, March 28, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4678?comment=250633

I tried in vain to show people that there was no excess mortality in our country 2020 and that the number of patients admitted ICU was the lowest since the statistics began in 2008. I showed them the statistics and they refused to believe them. Or said yes,yes and went and took the jab anyway.

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Editor’s note: The following conversations are somewhat older, but have lost none of their relevance; they clarify many things.

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A symbolic photo of Allen. He is a university professor in the USA who wishes to remain anonymous.

Allen, February 15, 2023 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-12813694

Allen

Is everybody now getting why reifying the Big Lie that there ever was a “pandemic” in 2020 is hugely problematic?

Is everybody understanding yet that when RFK Jr,, Del Bigtree, Robert Malone, Steve Kirsch, Jessica Rose, Pierre Kory, Peter McCullough, Meryl Nass, Ryan Cole, Jay Bhattacharya, Igor Chudov and many others use their sizable platforms to catapult this BIG LIE that they are doing everyone a DISSERVICE by LEGITIMIZING the need for a Bio-Security State that Sasha here, myself and many others have been warning about for some time?

This needs to be confronted head on in the “health freedom movement” as those with the biggest audiences by and large reinforce the “pandemic” narrative and create fertile ground for justifying all sorts of “emergency measures.”

Harsh truth folks- the Corona measures were never intended to be temporary.

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AwakeRedPilled, December 6, 2024 :

https://substack.com/@awakeredpilled/note/c-80275909

AwakeRedPilled

Just like the “temporary” PATRIOT Act.

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Stephen Williams, February 16, 2023 :

https://substack.com/@stephenwilliams450951/note/c-12822548

Stephen Williams

16. Feb. 2023

@stephenwilliams450951

I think you are falling for the bait here. If there was nothing but fear being administered in 2020 why were so many sick? My friend’s wife was in bed for 3 months. Long covid is a thing. If you say there was nothing but staged events you are not going to convince many. We can agree that they killed old ppl and used a PCR test with such a high cycle threshold that prob a massive amount were false positives. It doesn’t matter whether there was or wasn’t a virus at this point. It’s the vax we need to concentrate on. You are calling out a lot of ppl here and it makes you look like you work for them

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Allen, February 16, 2023 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-12824196

Allen

Every single thing you just stated is either complete nonsense or misdirection.

I’m not simply saying it I have mountains of evidence as do others.

“Long covid” is pure propaganda as is “Covid.”

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Stephen Williams, February 16, 2023 :

https://substack.com/@stephenwilliams450951/note/c-12824354

Stephen Williams

@stephenwilliams450951

So you are saying that Pierre Kory and Paul Marik were making it up when they treated the sick with ivermectin? That is a pretty damning accusation! Are all the cases of long covid actors? Would be grateful if you point me to some evidence.

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Allen, February 16, 2023 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-12824535

Allen

You aren’t thinking clearly.

Symptoms are not scientific proof of a disease that in fact has never been proven to exist.

The symptoms of “long covid” are as vague and meaningless as the symptoms for “covid.”

Many have been programmed to believe in “covid” which is why they repeat the absurdities of said propaganda. That the “long covid” PR was rolled out only a few months after the mythical “covid” appeared should have been your first clue. Maybe you weren’t paying attention.

Your line of reasoning confuses cause and effect.

No one on the planet has any scientific evidence of the alleged “covid” that you claim exists.

People have had various symptoms (none of them specific to “covid”) for whatever reasons.

There’s a long list of potential causes of the symptoms (various sources of toxicity, malnutrition, stress, etc, etc), but imaginary diseases is not one of them.

“COVID-19” tests are meaningless and blatantly fraudulent, this was well established back in 2020 (and much earlier in other contexts, with regards to PCR and nonspecific antibody tests being used for diagnosis).

The “covid cases” are based on the fraudulent tests and they have no common denominator. All the “covid” statistics and analyses are invalid and unscientific.

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David the Tree Man, March 12, 2026 (a response after more than 3 years) :

https://substack.com/@davidthetreeman865872/note/c-226812202

David the Tree Man

Once again, Allen nails it. . . Thank you so much for naming names. Early on in the scamdemic I did actually follow the Highwire and listened intently to the very articulate Dr. Ryan Cole, having been impressed with his credential and track record. Robert Malone was probably the first red flag. Then all the others you mentioned - especially the ones pushing ivermectin - went off my radar in rapid succession. Thanks again!

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Anna Cordelia, February 16, 2023 :

https://substack.com/@annacordelia/note/c-12851590

Anna Cordelia

Odysseus Unsheathed

You are so right, Allen. One lie (in this case, the “pandemic”) just leads to more.

Here’s a big clue that the “pandemic” was complete theatre (albeit fatal theatre for those unlucky enough to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, i.e. hospitals and nursing homes):

The Big Guns promoting the “pandemic” are all on record talking about “useless eaters” and/or the need to reduce the global population. Think Bill Gates, Yuval Noah Harari/WEF, Prince Charles, etc.

Since they are all so very concerned about overpopulation, then when a pandemic finally came along, shouldn’t they have been quietly pleased, sat back, and waited for Nature to do its thing?

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Allen Feb. 17, 2023

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-12852149

Allen

The false narrative that there was a “super spreading” virus was launched into and onto the Western psyche via the media reports on what was “happening” in N Italy.

Unfortunately people, including many that are “Covid dissenters”, took this at face value and looked for and created esoteric explanations for this “viral spread.”

A suddenly-super-spreading, deadlier-than-flu virus waited for a government decree to create excess death?

There was no viral event in N Italy in Spring 2020. What occurred there was/is an artifact of pollution problems, radical alterations in health policies, decimation of the health systems (austerity measures) and other factors.

Mostly it was mass murder in the hospitals as is the case in NYC, London, Brussels, Madrid etc.

Myself and others have been speaking to this since March 2020.

Too bad if it upsets some folks who have lionized their heroes but we should only be following the evidence and seeking the truth.

RFK, Malone, Kirsch, Rose, Cole, Kulldorff, Bigtree, GVB and too many others who have achieved some degree of alt-celebrity are completely wrong on the basic facts of the pandemic and actively avoid looking into when the evidence is right there in the public domain. I don’t care about their motives or even their deeds- three years on this is inexcusable.

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Former UK resident, February 16, 2023 :

https://substack.com/@formerukresident828364/note/c-12823030

Former UK resident

Sometime whistle blowers can be fake saviours, greatest PR agents of the dark force.

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Related articles :

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https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-famous-and-only-graphic-representation?utm_source=publication-search

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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