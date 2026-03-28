Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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David's avatar
David
23m

Early on I found an interview with queen elizabeths private physician and she stated that she overheard a conversation which to quote, “the culling had begun”, and some of us know what the duke said in an interview shortly before his death when asked what he would like to come back as if there is an afterlife and he said a deadly virus (I always thought he wasn’t that intelligent, it was the solution which was deadly as we know that the virus theory is bollocks!) he was a self confessing eugenicist along with Gates and his parents and Boris and his parents, you can’t make this shit up!

The 1% want the earth, I thought this in my teens, they were just waiting for the tech and mind control to catch up.

A humble conspiracy theorist I am, according to the cia and Sydney Gottlieb. Love and peace 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

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svartberg's avatar
svartberg
28m

I have trackee from 2021. The first 10 week from 20-26. 22 was ATH, 26 looks grim.

Normal is around 40k in norway. 80-89 2026 is fare above any year earlier. 2026 will become grim.

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