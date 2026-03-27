Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon :

“The mistake we make when the received wisdom is challenged is to mistake “consistent with” equivalent to “proof of”. I’m afraid it’s not proof. It’s merely consistent with the possibility.”

“So be mindful, before you respond to questioning of the narratives by reflex, saying “Everybody knows...” and disparaging serious minded sceptics.”

“Here’s the crucial follow-on part. Whenever anyone formally attempts to demonstrate contagion in practice, they have on all occasions been unsuccessful.” ( Linked : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/transmission-failure ).

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/elephant-avoidance-cui-bono-everybody?utm_source=activity_item

Elephant avoidance. Cui Bono? “Everybody knows…”

It takes little time to turn the handle and glance in the room. Seeing the elephant changes everything.

Dr Mike Yeadon and Tim West

Mar 14, 2026

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Tim West :

“What does this show? It shows that using “observed consequences” (personal experience) to “prove” a theory which implies them is logically incorrect. Presents under a tree do not confirm the Santa hypothesis just because they follow from it.”

Source: https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/elephant-avoidance-cui-bono-everybody?utm_source=activity_item )

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On the economics of the brain

by Suavek

With this statement (see above), Tim West describes the well-known cognitive self-confirmation bias. Our brain relies on conserving energy. Therefore, we make energy-intensive thinking much easier for ourselves by conveniently accepting the models ingrained in us as reality, instead of questioning them (which would have cost a lot of energy).

This energy-saving phenomenon is useful and arose during our brain development to save time, for example, by avoiding having to question everything every day. This allows us to react more quickly to daily challenges. However, the disadvantages are obvious. This energy-saving phenomenon has been confirmed in recent decades by several brain researchers, including Professor Gerhard Huether.

The absence of the brain's energy economy described above could certainly have hindered our further development as a species. However, it is very advantageous to recognize the downsides of this principle. This realization allows us to develop a more distanced view of our reflexive thinking and to escape well-arranged manipulation. The use of once-stored and unquestioned axioms is currently being exploited by liars as a useful weakness to build a digital control system that resembles a prison without barbed wire.

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“Everybody Knows”

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Papa Bloodvessel, March 17, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4530?comment=248229

“Everybody Knows” is a tacit threat, an intimidation tactic, suggesting banishment for non conformity, because it implies that your alternative views run contrary to a large majority. Today this “large majority” is generated by bots. This phrase is used to intimidate those whose opinions run contrary to the elite narrative.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 14, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4519

I have so far read only Part 1, but I think it’s going to be well worth reading the series (each is not long).

The idea that many illnesses are “caught” and not “developed” is frustratingly difficult to get people even to question. I don’t understand why this is, because many, perhaps most of our everyday unpleasant experiences are reckoned, even by those who go through them, endogenous and not acquired externally. Headaches, chest pain and others, rarely would we be looking for “who did I catch that from?”. With maladies of the respiratory system, from allergic rhinitis to asthma, again, we think of these as developed and not caught or acquired. Why then do we mostly think only of “catching a cold”, and “going down with the flu”? I know we’ve been told this is how it happens. But we are often misled and realise that we have been. The lesson is infrequently generalised, unfortunately.

I continue to try, because it seems obvious to those of us who’ve spent years contemplating what the Useless Eliters are plotting that infectious diseases and protection there from is at the absolute heart of the control system. Testing, lockdowns and injections ahoy, coupled with up to date digital recording.

The only other, equally powerful force being brought to bear on us all is another lie, that we’re all contributing to “global climate boiling change” (as Dom Waterson of Sheep Farm podcasts wryly describes it). Rationing & recording movement & consumption of absolutely everything apart from air is envisaged.

I’ve no intention of living in a world thus regulated. If you share this determination, in my view, you’re obligated to try to influence the future, now, before it’s too late and to do so steadily, without relent, to the extent you can. It’ll be no good regretting later on if you reflect that perhaps you left it to others a bit more than you could have. I don’t mean to admonish anyone, but I am growing tired and time will come when I’m no longer willing and/or able to continue the fight with my previous vigour. I sometimes reflect on the miniature tragedy of having worked so hard for decades, only to find I’ve invested almost 100% of my period of notional retirement (simply meaning I work as hard, albeit in an unstructured manner, while not being paid, as I did when I had a recognised profession!) doing this, which may make no real difference to the eventual outcome. Rational thinking ought to prompt me to stop, and enjoy whatever time I’ve got. It often crosses my mind. I’m not the only person in this equation and it’s evident that it’s a burden for Bunny, every bit as much, except she’s not in control. [ Editor's note: "Bunny" is Dr. Yeadon's wife ].

In my way, I’m asking “Help!”

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/no-pandemics-part-1-sulfur-dioxide

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Denise ward, March 14, 2026 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/elephant-avoidance-cui-bono-everybody/comment/227769002

denise ward

Sociophiles

You’re awesome Mike. One major other factor in continuing to believe in contagion is that we are not looking for what is causing disease so we stay ignorant and go on being sick for longer than we need to.

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Amat, March 14, 2026 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/elephant-avoidance-cui-bono-everybody/comment/227817535

Amat

I was talking to a taxi driver who was waxing lyrical about Covid. I have now learned to be more cautious in finding out how they perceive the awful experience but he brought my hopes up when he started to be disapproving of the NHS response only to dash them against the rocks with his praise of, for him, the holy vaccine which he was still taking, only in his 50s but he was the vulnerable 50yr old who needed his yearly injection fix to protect himself. I was in utter despair there was not an inkling of any awareness of what has been done just pathetic blind trust. I now realise we are surrounded by this mindset that man was ready, waiting and eager to repeat the next emergency. This is the true “contagion” - blind trust, I honestly despair of mankind and many of them like that man terrify me.

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Sue Kilp, , March 14, 2026 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/elephant-avoidance-cui-bono-everybody/comment/227803073

Sue Kilp

The Santa Theory, early introduction to lies...For many, perceived as a white lie. It was with a heavy heart I shared the truth with my then 8-9 year old. A very emotional response; tears and within seconds it was stated "that means there is no tooth fairy, no three kings, no Easter bunny, et al. I now dialogue with parents about the responsibility to own the narrative. How did a child connect the dots so quickly in absence of cognitive dissonance.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon answers, March 14, 2026 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/elephant-avoidance-cui-bono-everybody/comment/227822829

Dr. Mike Yeadon

What a terrific story and impressive reasoning by that young person. If only the average member of the public was as agile.

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Paul Repstock, March 14, 2026 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/elephant-avoidance-cui-bono-everybody/comment/227789630

Paul Repstock

Ask the Questions

Mike; As a logical thinker, you know that “It is impossible to Prove a negative.”.

So “Contagion” is the wet dream of any Authoritarian aspirant. Humans, usually having low self esteem, will generally defer to any authoritarian proclamation. People do not question unless forced to do so. This is recognized by various megalomaniacs and is the motivation for the construction of the arcane and indecipherable texts we find from medicine to religion and even economics. So long as the leaders can prevent “Questioning”, they can avoid dissent by the doubting minority.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon answers, March 14, 2026 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/elephant-avoidance-cui-bono-everybody/comment/227818671

Dr. Mike Yeadon

Yes, you’re right. The scientific method permits only to fail to find evidence supporting an hypothesis.

“No evidence can be found for contagion which lacks alternative explanations”.

However, the scientific method does permit the demonstration of contagion, if it was to occur. It’s not been demonstrated when, for acute respiratory illnesses such as colds and flu, if contagion operated as we are told, the hardest challenge would be to prevent everyone involved getting ill.

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The agreement of experiences with a theory does not prove the correctness of that theory :

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Tim West, March 22, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@timthagoras/note/c-231669591

Tim West

Beyond Certainty

( … ). What Dr Mike Yeadon has tried to make clear is that just because experiences are compatible with a theory, this does not mean that the theory is true.

If I’m convinced that Santa Claus exists and brings presents under a tree, I can continue to take these presents as proof that Santa Claus exists. Of course they are no such proof. ( … ).

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UPDATE :

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peter keogh, March 27, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/against-cognitive-bias-part-8-dr/comment/234072011

peter keogh

The core problem in modern biology is not lack of data, but lack of a causal framework that explains its own inconsistencies. As you’ve pointed out, observations that are “consistent with” a theory do not prove it — and the reason this error persists is that biological systems are still being treated as input-driven rather than state-dependent. A boundary control (tm) framework resolves this cleanly: outcomes are not determined by external factors alone, but by the internal boundary state of the system. In operational terms, this can be expressed as an inside–out hierarchy — informational control (chromatin), interface chemistry (redox/sulfur), and structural boundary (membrane) — where **Information → Redox → Structure → Outcome**. Once this is recognised, variability, non-linearity, and so-called anomalies are no longer problems; they are expected behaviour of a system governed by internal conditions.

This matters because it fundamentally reframes causality. The same observed outcome can arise from different causes if filtered through the same boundary state, which means outcome alone cannot establish origin. Instead, the key variable becomes measurable: thiol/thiolate balance, redox buffering, intracellular pH, and chromatin accessibility. This is not an abstract model — it generates testable predictions (e.g. pH shifts altering redox sensitivity and chromatin response) and offers a coherent explanation for inconsistencies that current models leave unresolved. If the issue you’ve identified is real — that causation is routinely inferred from compatibility — then the missing piece is boundary state. The question is not whether to accept this, but whether a framework that systematically explains inconsistency deserves to be tested?

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Afterword :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 27, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4666

Another good assembly by Suavek. I like Tim West’s example that presents under a Christmas tree are consistent with the existence of Santa, but not proof of it

Best wishes

Mike

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The Department of Blind-Side Bias, Knowledge Gaps and Really Great Coffee.

The Academic Brain, showing parts: teach, write, do research, and (the largest part) serve on committees.

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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