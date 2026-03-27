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peter keogh's avatar
peter keogh
12h

The core problem in modern biology is not lack of data, but lack of a causal framework that explains its own inconsistencies. As you’ve pointed out, observations that are “consistent with” a theory do not prove it — and the reason this error persists is that biological systems are still being treated as input-driven rather than state-dependent. A boundary control (tm) framework resolves this cleanly: outcomes are not determined by external factors alone, but by the internal boundary state of the system. In operational terms, this can be expressed as an inside–out hierarchy — informational control (chromatin), interface chemistry (redox/sulfur), and structural boundary (membrane) — where **Information → Redox → Structure → Outcome**. Once this is recognised, variability, non-linearity, and so-called anomalies are no longer problems; they are expected behaviour of a system governed by internal conditions.

This matters because it fundamentally reframes causality. The same observed outcome can arise from different causes if filtered through the same boundary state, which means outcome alone cannot establish origin. Instead, the key variable becomes measurable: thiol/thiolate balance, redox buffering, intracellular pH, and chromatin accessibility. This is not an abstract model — it generates testable predictions (e.g. pH shifts altering redox sensitivity and chromatin response) and offers a coherent explanation for inconsistencies that current models leave unresolved. If the issue you’ve identified is real — that causation is routinely inferred from compatibility — then the missing piece is boundary state. The question is not whether to accept this, but whether a framework that systematically explains inconsistency deserves to be tested?

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