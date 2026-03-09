The cover image: “If you want to reach a large audience, appeal to idiots.” ( -Arthur Schopenhauer, 1788-1860 ).

Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 9, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4440

A troll or a gullible person decided to trot out the official line on me. I chose to give an alternative perspective.

Suavek kindly made a short article about this and covering other episodes of “character assassination”.

In responding, my main focus was to make more people aware that systematic censorship & substituting fake news happens as a matter of policy. The evidence offer doesn’t really have as plausible an alternative explanation.

Best wishes

Mike

Editor's note: The attempt to defame Dr. Mike Yeadon, published below, was made as a comment on the following video :

ORACLE FILMS: FINAL WARNING by DR MIKE YEADON

Stop The Shots

Feb 28, 2026

https://stopthoseshots.substack.com/p/oracle-films-final-warning-by-dr

Paul Gray, March 8, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@paulgray863951/note/c-224802043

Paul Gray

@paulgray863951

Michael Yeadon’s credibility is highly disputed, as he is known for making false claims about COVID-19 and vaccines, which have been widely debunked. Despite his background as a former vice president at Pfizer, many of his statements have been labeled as misleading and lacking scientific support.

Dr. Mike Yeadon answers, March 8, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-224981329

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

You do know, don’t you, that several large media organizations clubbed together to censor and lie about people who have inconvenient opinions?

Reuters, BBC, one of the US TV networks etc.

You‘ll find Reuters a common attack publication. One of their board members moved over to Pfizer’s board.

Google, Safari etc systematically remove hits they don’t want you seeing.

Prove it to yourself in three minutes.

Type Dr Mike Yeadon in Google and review what it returns.

Then do the same in Yandex or other minor browsers.

Explain the extreme differences, if not censorship.

Now, why would they waste five minutes on me if I was crazy?

Finally, check John LaMattina’s article about me in Feb 2017 issue of Forbes magazine. It’s called Gold from discards or similar. Do I sound like i don’t know what I’m doing in my board field of expertise?

Editor's note: You can find the above-mentioned article here :

Turning Pfizer Discards Into Novartis Gold: The Story Of Ziarco

By John LaMattina,

Mar 15, 2017, 08:09am EDTFeb 05, 2021, 01:26pm EST

Source : https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnlamattina/2017/03/15/turning-pfizer-discards-into-novartis-gold-the-story-of-ziarco/

“( … )

Mike was told in the fall of 2010 that Pfizer was closing the Allergy & Respiratory Diseases programs and his own role as the CSO of this group was being eliminated. Rather than seek employment elsewhere, Mike had other ideas [ The statement by Dr. Mike Yeadon ] :

I deduced, rightly as it later turned out, that the UK site was to close. Armed with this deduction, having decided that I was not interested in chasing another big pharma job elsewhere as my family was well settled, and aware that compounds would likely be abandoned, I cooked up the notion of founding a biotech, right here.

Well, on paper that sounds pretty good. But, there were two big challenges that needed to be overcome. First, Pfizer didn’t have a big history in licensing programs to others [ The statement by Dr. Mike Yeadon ] :

In principle, at first it didn’t look too hard. I simply showed chutzpah and asked the senior-most people up the research line and they said OK, assuming you raise private capital. In practice, it took a long time, at least six months. The key was in getting Pfizer to recognize that we could not pay cash for the assets, but we were willing to grant equity in exchange for their assignment, while spinning the dream of therapeutic use in areas that, at the time, they had little interest in. Essentially, we would create upside in which they’d share and they needed to do nothing but agree to our proposition, the alternative most likely being that everything would be lost.

( … )

The Ziarco team, did in fact, perform very well. In the POC study involving 98 patients, ZPL-389 showed a clinically and statistically significant reduction of eczema after eight weeks as measured by the EASI (Eczema Area and Severity Index), reducing the EASI score by 50% compared to the 27% observed in the placebo arm. No significant side effects were seen. Ziarco had a potential important new drug to treat a significant dermal disease. They got the result that they had hoped for.

( … )

On December 16, 2016, Novartis announced that it would acquire Ziarco. Besides ZPL-389, Novartis also got ZPL-521, a topical treatment for eczema, as well as an inhibitor of cPLA2, an early mediator in the arachidonic acid cascade, a key component of the inflammatory response. Terms of the deal were not announced. However, speculation is that the deal is worth up to $1 billion in a combination of upfront payments, milestones and royalties.

Mike and his team pulled off an amazing feat. They had a strong belief that the drugs that emanated from their Pfizer research work had value. But, converting that belief into reality was difficult. “The intensity of effort took me away almost completely from my family and other interests for almost five years and you get only one life.” Yet their belief was well-founded and their hard work was recognized with great success. Someday millions of eczema patients will be thankful for their efforts.

( … ).”

Full article :

https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnlamattina/2017/03/15/turning-pfizer-discards-into-novartis-gold-the-story-of-ziarco/

In another article in Forbes magazine from June 27, 2017 ( by John LaMattina ), we read the following :

“( … )

When Pfizer decided to eliminate its R&D efforts in Allergy & Respiratory Diseases, it licensed four shelved compounds to a small team of former scientists, headed by Michael Yeadon. Yeadon formed a company around these assets called Ziarco, and impressively moved these programs into clinical studies. After Ziarco’s flagship compound, the histamine H4 antagonist ZPL-389, yielded positive results in an atopic dermatology (eczema) phase 2 study, Novartis swooped in and bought the company in a deal reportedly worth up to $1 billion.

( … ).”

Full article :

https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnlamattina/2017/06/27/pfizer-fueling-growth-of-competitors-pipelines/

The impact of corrupt mass media on their followers :

“Sometimes I wonder about what our patients have to take.”

Afterword

Follow the Silence, March 3, 2026 :

https://stopthoseshots.substack.com/p/oracle-films-final-warning-by-dr/comment/221700382

Follow the Silence ( - Notes )

Follow the Silence ( - Substack )

Mike Yeadon’s Final Warning is a must see for anyone unfamiliar with this information, and for those interested in a concise refresher about digital IDs, deadly vaccines, fraudulent “pandemics,” and the sobering consequences of where we are headed if we don’t collectively resist and take action.

Mike is not only an expert in his field but one of those rare individuals who— in the face of personal attacks, threats, and censorship—has exhibited remarkable courage and stayed the course to get the truth out.

Sadly, many people have died and suffered dearly from debilitating vaccine injuries during the past four years. Thankfully, many more chose to question authority and refused to submit to medical dictates and harmful medical interventions. These are critical thinkers who actively pursued lifesaving information provided by Dr. Mike Yeadon and others like him. I for one have benefited enormously from his work.

Many thanks and much appreciation.

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

