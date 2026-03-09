Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Luc Lelievre
9h

Thanks to Dr. Yeadon for suggesting I reach out to the team at Independent News (Europe). Their editorial platform is a great match for my material.

https://indepnews.org/en/academic-dissent-at-universite-laval-during-covid/

9/11 Revisionist
6h

Dr Mike Yeadon getting stuck into 9/11 truth

The ex-Pfizer scientist is about to find the truth of the events on September 11, 2001

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-getting-stuck-into

Dr Mike Yeadon and Dr Judy Wood talk 9/11

COVID, 9/11 and Other Issues!

Discussion: https://911revision.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-and-dr-judy-wood-talk

9/11 Truth Suppression Timeline

"The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves." - Vladimir Lenin

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/911-truth-suppression-timeline

