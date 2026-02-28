Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fager 132
"[M]ost people say nothing in the face of injustice if they’re not personally affected."

Absolutely true. And yet they are personally affected, because when one persons's rights aren't safe, no one's are. "He that would make his own liberty secure must guard even his enemy from oppression, for if he violates this duty he establishes a precedent that will reach to himself." --Thomas Paine

AJR
“We All Must Fight Like Our Lives Depend On It!”

Why? Because our lives are on the line!

