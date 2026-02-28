Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 24, 2026 :

The title of the video:

One of the greatest lecture in the world

This I think is why some people feel compelled to object to certain things they see happening around them and others don’t. It’s also very contextual. If I’d been mid career, it’d possible I would not have concentrated on thinking about what was going on in early 2020 the way I actually did. I also ask myself, if I was mid career and I had noticed, would I have done the same things as i actually did? The ghastly answer is that I might not have, at least, not immediately. I’m confident I would not have been able to put up with it for long and remain silent. My track record says I wouldn’t have. Most others? Well, sadly, we know the answer.

This isn’t intended to be criticism, but speaking frankly, as we see in this very short video, most people say nothing in the face of injustice if they’re not personally affected.

Best wishes

Mike

Ps: I’ve seen this before, but the specific prompt came from Rima Laibow’s article.

Pps: a few people commenting below her piece said they’re not willing to contribute or join another campaigning group, because they’ve completely lost faith even in the possibility of success thereby. I can’t disagree with them, much though it pains me to say it.

https://drrimatruthreports.substack.com/p/bottom-line-in-a-nutshell-you-need

[ Editor’s note ( Suavek ) : A disclaimer: Not all of Dr. Rima E. Laibow’s opinions coincide with those of Dr. Mike Yeadon and Suavek. This includes, among other things, historical comparisons, which could sometimes lead to incorrect conclusions. However, Dr. Laibow’s will to resist injustice seems noteworthy and admirable. ]

A few comments on the article by Dr. Rima E. Laibow :

Hazel, February 23, 2026 :

Hazel

Good luck , I wish you the best. I’m sorry to say I’m over signing petitions, writing emails, buying books, supporting politicians, sending way too much money supporting organizations that end up just diverting money to themselves and living the high life. Everyone is a lying crook looking for a quick profit while civil society disintegrates. This has been going on since Obama was campaigning, and I just can’t take it anymore.

Rima E Laibow MD, February 23, 2026 :

Rima E Laibow MD

Um, are you saying that I am a lying crook, Hazel? At the age of 82 I am going back to work in order to pay my basic expenses and NOT take a single penny, as I have never taken any, from the political action fight. In fact, I have poured my entire personal wealth into it, floating it for years when others did not see the value of supporting the fight against genocide.

I understand the weariness. The general pattern is for people to think and act tactically rather than strategically, and thus guarantee their own [frequently well-intentioned] failure.

We are looking to choose our tactics based on strategic analysis, so we at least have a chance of success. See Sun Tzu is this is not resonating with you.

I get that you are weary. I learned from my strategic analysis genius husband that there comes a time in every war when both sides are ready to concede defeat. The side that speaks first loses. We will prevail because, frankly, failure is equivalent to agreeing to be destroyed and there are at least some of us who are not at that point yet.

I hope you regain your vitality and wade back in to join the fight for our survival.

After all, when we succeed, you and yours will be among the beneficiaries. Don’t you think it is only fair to be a part of making that success real?

Please revisit your decision and join us at PreventGenocide2030.org/C3.

[ Editor's note : In another comment, Dr. Rima E Laibow also recommended the following link : https://us.fullscript.com/welcome/rlaibow/ ]

remoteviewer57, February 23, 2026 :

remoteviewer57

remoteviewer57’s Newsletter

We All Must Fight Like Our Lives Depend On It!

Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 25, 2026 :

Dr Mike Yeadon

I’m going to assume you’re familiar with David A Hughes description of “The Three Camps” model of narrative control? I have noticed that, without exception, all of those people and recently formed groups in Camp 2 refuse to countenance any question of the existence of viruses or of contagion. They generally don’t lie, but the simply don’t alight on either of these topics, despite them becoming ever more obviously, centrally involved in the future totalitarian control at the level of the individual. See my short Substack piece entitled “The Hill To Die On” [ https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/the-hill-to-die-on ], to understand just how criminally useful their refusal is. All Camp 1 participants and all Camp 2 persons join in on utterly blanking any discussion of the lack of scientific evidence for the existence of viruses or the evidence of absence of the phenomenon of contagion [ https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/transmission-failure ].

Exactly how these participants understand their marching orders, I have no idea. Saying that, I worked closely enough & for long enough with several members of what I now recognize as Camp 2 to be absolutely certain that they’re every bit as smart and imaginative as I am & know perfectly well that what I’ve been saying for a few years is correct. That they continue aiding and abetting mass murder is unconscionable to me. Initially I reasoned that they simply must not understand how central a component of the impending control mechanism vaccination is, out of which an absolute defence of pathogenic viruses and contagion flow. As it became unavoidable to realise they did know & yet they continue suggested to me that they’re either fully on board with The Great Reset or have been told that, given it is inevitable, why not work with us in exchange for future privileges that simply won’t be available to the hoi polloi? What i mean by that is that it would be a trivial matter to mark their digital ID in such a way that they and their families will not be required regularly to be “vaccinated”. Alternatively, that their radius of valid movement not to be restricted to 15 minutes from home or whatever diabolical expression emerges.

Zero Hedge contributors and certainly the senior editorial team at least must have received similar boundary understanding. Have they at least been relentlessly promoting the purchase of physical gold and silver?

Rider, February 25, 2026 :

Rider

I assume that people whose knowledge and experience would guarantee their awareness of a giant fraud, are not asleep. I assume they’ve been promised benefits and threatened with hazards.

I happen to think that lots of people from all walks of life develop themselves so they do not conceive of truth versus falsehood, of right versus wrong, as relevent to their concerns...although they don’t admit this to themselves. What does concern them is making sure they’re in proper alignment with powerful other people--pseudo-intellectually and in their moral choices and actions. People who form the conviction that other people hold the key to their personal survival/flourishing are psychological dependents. Truth is what their handlers want from them. Good is obedience to power.

I’ve never read or heard of David Hughes. Zerohedge does run ads for gold and silver. What a trivial gesture.

