Jan 22, 2026

The World Federalism movement came to be in the wake of World War II1. Elisabeth Mann Borgese, daughter of Thomas Mann, helped draft a model world constitution at the University of Chicago in 19472. Her father, suspected by McCarthy of communist activity, had introduced Durant’s Declaration of Interdependence3 at the Hollywood Bowl in 1945. But their explicit goal — world government — proved all but politically impossible.

But the world federalists soon settled on a different vector of implementation — with Borgese co-founding the Club of Rome in 1968.

When you vote, you generally choose who governs for the next four or five years. You can vote to ‘throw the rascals out’4, reverse their policies, even change societal direction. This is the fundamental promise of democracy: power can always be contested, mandates must be renewed, governments should serve those governed.

But the climate targets your government committed to were set in 19925. So were the biodiversity frameworks shaping land use6. And the Sustainable Development Goals now embedded in housing and education policy were finalised in 20157, continuing frameworks established decades earlier. These commitments are now tightly integrated with trade agreements, development loans, carbon markets, and financial regulations across dozens of jurisdictions.

No single government can unpick them within an electoral term. By the time you notice their effects, the politicians who committed your future have long since retired, and their successors face a system so embedded that reversal is all but impossible.

This is temporal arbitrage: exploiting mismatched time horizons to place decisions beyond democratic reach.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 22, 2026 :

As there is no plausible mechanism for unpicking the legislation that is driving everything in one direction, a better tactic is to frustrate its intentions.

It seems to me that, in order to install totalitarian tyranny, the perpetrators must succeed in getting almost everyone to sign up for digital ID (or use it if assigned).

I’m more optimistic that a greater proportion of people will simply refuse to be transformed into a digital identity than the proportion who refused the pressure to get injected. And we don’t need anything close to that amount of refusal to cooperate in order to frustrate their plans.

It is true that the perpetrators can make life very difficult for us all. That’s not difficult for them. But that’s not very useful to them.

Everything points to the perpetrators having a very strong desire to install control at the level of the individual. Nothing less will do.

Only control at the level of the individual grants the perpetrators the opportunity to make the difficulties we would experience insanely personal.

Without it, we’re a very unhappy mass of people, struggling with the same problems as our neighbours. When you share common problems with those around you, you’re more likely to stand together against those imposing such problems on you all.

That’s why they MUST have totalitarian control at the level of the individual.

Let’s ensure that they cannot install it.

Every additional person you persuade to give this a hard swerve is one step closer to depriving the perpetrators of their evil desires.

Will Pratt, January 29, 2026 :

The Perpetual Lightbulb

You just need to ask people; what is difference between digital ID and an ankle bracelet tracker they give to prisoners?

Answer; the ankle bracelet tracker they give to prisoners just monitors their location. Whereas digital ID monitors not only your location, but also your spending habits and financial transactions, your online activities such as your mindset and political views on social media etc. In short, every aspect of your daily lives will be reported to the government.

In other words, prisoners with an ankle bracelet tracker on release, have more freedoms than people who accept digital ID.

Editor's note (Suavek):

Below you will find a comment with which I completely disagree, but which I nevertheless wish to publish. The author of the comment happens to use the same nickname as the author of the article, but it is a completely different person. In his comment, he partially justifies the decisions made at the supranational level. Since I consider any disenfranchisement of a nation-state’s government to be an impermissible interference by a foreign power in the affairs of a sovereign state, I see that in this matter, the disenfranchisement of the sovereign citizens of that state is also taking place simultaneously.

What I find completely incomprehensible is that the commentator doesn’t consider that the supposedly useful regulations at the supranational level merely serve as a pretext to satisfy the banksters’ lust for power at the expense of civil liberties. To this end, human and civil rights are being destroyed in favor of totalitarian control, which is in itself a criminal act. Since the commentator is clearly not an intellectual lightweight, his alleged, or real, naivety makes me suspicious.

The erosion of democratic rights lacks any legitimate basis and can only be pursued under flimsy pretexts, with purely criminal intentions. In reality, there is nothing “good” that could be achieved or justified by the increase in power of the banksters. We should certainly not fall for the deception that goes hand in hand with the intellectual contortions of the commentator.

ESC, ( Despite the similarity in names, he is not the author of the article ), January 22, 2026 :

We have a similar name and yet we hold dissimilar worldviews.

This vexes me.

On a more serious note, I think this whole meta-problem emanates from both ulterior motives and the sorts of people who enter these fields. However, you are right in the event that even if everyone was incorruptible, and behaved puritanically in accordance to the ‘roles’ their work demands, we would still face risking poor decision-making as you so eloquently describe. You are also right in pointing out the shocking lack of consent obtained, which is your real ethical concern in this article, and not so much the surrounding baggage which you are almost forced to address.

My contention, however, is a much simpler rebuttal. At what level do we consider the demos as sovereign? Is it when each individual has total agency over themselves, or is it (to be fair to you) where consensus through a popular sovereign of self-binding peoples is reached? Guaranteeing democracy becomes harder the larger a civilisation becomes, and so if your view is that a national polity should decide who governs them, the democracy governing it will continue to dilute overtime as the national population grows.

In my view, we do not need to take an either/or approach. Through discourse and education, we can instead establish ‘reason acceptabilities’ through which truth is sufficiently accepted. Social change can come largely from convincing a broad number of people to believe in whatever it is we want to achieve. Meanwhile, democracy can be reformed into a far more direct, deliberative system which encourages participation. I believe I have found a strong balance, though I imagine you will completely disagree (https://escyberism.substack.com/publish/post/184135640). However, what you cannot fix, lest you want to overhaul the entire system, is the nature of private enterprise and how its authorities and influences commands far greater power compared to IGOs.

Though you acknowledged that the pro-establishment arguments are serious (and by no means am I pro-establishment), you also supplied ample examples of where the technocratic/bureaucratic systems backfire and make conditions worse. So, I have allotted one final paragraph to rebut that rebuttal. If we simply ignored the emerging environmental philosophy and environmental institutions during the 1970’s, post-moon landings (this is not a coincidence), alongside the litany of other science-backed decision-making, would we not be in a worst position than we are currently in? Clearly, the global regulations over asbestos, leaded fuel and paints, chemical waste, carcinogens, etcetera, have improved the quality of life for us all. If it were instead up to national governments, then end result would be more disjointment. Of which, pollution is not exclusive for its proximity, and thus, is unjust.

Irrespective of our disagreements, I continue to subscribe to your page, because the best thing any ‘intellectual’ worthy of the title can do is to sincerely think about, and address other perspectives.

Allen, February 16, 2026 :

Folks are getting played in a thousand different ways and while it seems more are waking up to this most still tend to lapse into looking for some answers within this corrupt system or look towards some latest pre-packaged hero to lead them to The Promised Land.

A big part of a complete awakening is to fully understand that NONE of these people who are being put before you are on your side nor can they be even if they wanted to as once they are absorbed into this system they are muted and/or wholly co-opted and most who enter into this devil’s bargain do so willingly.

Competing squads of billionaires and their political apparatchiks do not care about you.

Afterword

Paul Vonharnish, January 27, 2026 :

The most pervasive conspiracy of all time: “Capitalism is the extraordinary belief that the nastiest of men for the nastiest of motives will somehow work for the benefit of all.” - John Maynard Keynes - (June 5, 1883 – April 12, 1946) [End quote] This coming from a person who championed Keynesian economics, and was an avowed eugenicist. That said:

One can pin the tail on the economic donkey/pig right here: Views on trade imbalance: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Keynesian_economics#:~:text=Views%20on%20trade%20imbalance

The balance of the Wikipedia definition points out various charades which painted lip-sick on the adopted fallacy of trade *associations* and their intent...

From Telegram, February 20, 2026 :

