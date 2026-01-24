Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
6m

Can’t say it enough, fear porn is a powerful drug .

Reply
Share
Allen's avatar
Allen
16m

It is impossible to underestimate the value that Pharma and the medical cartel bring to large financial investment firms. Pharmaceuticals and the "health management system" in the US is currently the largest sector of the US economy. It has been noted for years that the Pharma "blockbuster" business model is broken beyond repair and Pharma was an industry in terminal decline.

By 2017 the Internal Rate of Return for the industry was below the cost of capital- that same year it was projected that the IRR would sink to 0% by 2020. Circa 2020 Big Pharma was facing escalating R&D costs, skyrocketing marketing costs and were up against the patent cliff for numerous of their biggest selling products- a perfect storm.

The importance of declaring a "pandemic" is that it triggers the implementation of pre-loaded contracts between governments (who WRITES the policies that are enforced by these governments?) and their Pharma partners that both open the public funding floodgates and provide indemnity for the pharmaceutical companies. Manufactured pandemics have become mammoth investment opportunities.

It is impossible to overstate how severe the economic crash of 2019 was for the Pharma Industry.

Magically a phony Pandemic appeared in 2020.

As of late 2025:

BlackRock, Inc. holds around 65.8 million shares (approximately 7.3-7.4%) of Eli Lilly.

BlackRock is AstraZeneca's largest shareholder, owning around 8.8% to 9.3% of the company, which translates to roughly 136 to 140 million shares.

BlackRock is a major shareholder in GSK, owning around 8.85% of the company's shares, which equates to roughly 355 million shares.

BlackRock owns approximately 207 million shares (around 8.6%) of Johnson & Johnson making them the second-largest institutional holder after Vanguard.

BlackRock Inc. owns approximately 46 million shares of Amgen (AMGN), representing about 8.55% of the company.

BlackRock owns 74,915,525 shares of Sanofi representing approximately 6.16% of the company's holdings.

BlackRock owns around 215 million shares of Merck representing approximately 8.65% to 8.91% of the company, making them the second-largest shareholder after Vanguard, with holdings.

Etc.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Suavek · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture