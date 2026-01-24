Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 24, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-204291591

I have not personally experienced a new illness in 2020 nor, in my limited experience, have I seen population level evidence of more than the usual amount of acute respiratory illnesses.

If the media rain down upon people 24/7 news that a new, acute respiratory illnesses is sweeping through your community, and breathless reporters are standing outside hospitals, telling us that it’s completely rammed in the ER (A&E for British readers), that psychological stress alone is sufficient to prompt some people to become unwell, or to interpret symptoms of ordinary illnesses as “the new & terrifying illness”.

Saying that, I’ve watched videos by military intelligence types who described just how little they’d need to do to seed the idea of a (non existent) pandemic, specifically, punctuate poisonings in a limited number of locations. So it’s entirely possible that such localised deliberate poisoning occurred.

I am not convinced that this is required to kickstart a panic. However, that in no way suggests they didn’t do any such thing. If the perpetrators did poison selected locations, it’s important to realise that nothing constrained them from doing different things in different places. In fact, I would not be at all surprised if their attitude was to “never let a good crisis go to waste” and they may have tested out several different methods for inducing illness. I put nothing as beyond them.

la verdad, January 23, 2026 :

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/trump-at-davos-covid-was-a-dust-chemical/comment/203939189

la verdad

Heartbreaking and exhausting for those trying to warn. It’s all out in the open but there is a reason that the Bible points out that truth is only available for those with eyes to see and ears to hear.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 24, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-204287056

Confirming all Sasha said here.

My contribution, probably the same as Sasha’s, was immediately to recognise the significance and importance of the mere observation that different batches of notionally the same product were associated with VERY different degrees of toxicity as assessed by VAERS reports.

The insight is that normal, batch to batch variation cannot possibly account for huge differences in toxicity. It has to be intentional. A few % difference in batches usually results in imperceptible differences in clinical outcome. To move from few to no adverse event reports to hundreds requires a big change in some important component of the material, which cannot occur by chance, even if the manufacturer at the time had atypically poor control of the final product. From my industry experience alone, the huge batch to batch variability of 2021 distributed injections is proof of criminal activity. It’s deliberate, not inadvertent. Not only can this be concluded from the data which Sasha dug into, after Craig Paardekooper’s initial analyses, but the lack of official response to this evidence tells us the authorities were well aware of it. My deductions included that they have calibrated their weapons system. I don’t think exceptionally high toxicity batches were much in evidence beyond 2021, though I defer to Sasha and others in any on that.

Editor's Note :

This is my latest discovery. Here is an author previously unknown to me, who perfectly conveys to the reader what he himself has long recognized. With his bird’s-eye view, he captures the events and the harmful propaganda narratives of recent years so effectively that anyone still asleep and clueless will at least have the opportunity to quickly grasp the situation. Highly recommended reading and sharing ! :

Have We Been Living Through a Decade-Long Psy-Op?

The Scripted Age: How the West Sleepwalked Into a Coordinated Psychological Campaign

Guy Montrose

Jan 23, 2026

“( … )

“Build Back Better.”

“The science is settled.”

“Hate has no place.”

“There is no alternative.”

These phrases did not emerge independently. They were not the spontaneous expressions of national debate. They were injected, repeated, normalised, and enforced. That is the first hallmark of a psychological operation: message discipline across multiple theatres.

This is not a claim of shadowy masterminds pulling strings in secret rooms. It is something far more mundane and far more dangerous. Modern states, advised by behavioural scientists, communications specialists, intelligence agencies, NGOs, and supranational bodies, increasingly treat their own populations as audiences to be managed rather than citizens to be persuaded. What we are seeing is the domestic application of techniques once reserved for foreign adversaries.

At its core, this has been a long-term perception management campaign designed to narrow the boundaries of thought, pre-empt dissent, and redefine legitimacy itself.

The first stage was moral framing. Policies were no longer debated on outcomes or trade-offs but on virtue. To support them was to be compassionate, enlightened, and modern. To oppose them was to be backward, fearful, or malicious. This is a classic psy-op technique: remove the argument by transforming disagreement into a character flaw. Once that framing takes hold, persuasion becomes unnecessary.

The second stage was linguistic synchronisation. Across nations, leaders began using the same words to describe complex realities. Migration became “diversity.” Censorship became “safety.” Economic hardship became “transition.” Biological facts became “assigned at birth.” Language was not merely evolving; it was being standardised. When populations are trained to speak using the same approved vocabulary, thought itself becomes easier to guide.

The third stage was delegitimisation.

( … ).”

Full article :

https://guymontrose1.substack.com/p/have-we-been-living-through-a-decade

Allen, November 3, 2024 :

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/cock-up-conspiracy-or-murmuration/comment/75357947

Allen

The term “conspiracy theory” is a comfort blanket that the indoctrinated have been trained to parrot. Once uttered it allows the un-inquiring mind to slip back into uninformed ignorance.

The Covid Heist was and is a global conspiracy by the world’s transnational ruling class that was planned out and war-gamed at the WEF, the central bankers summit in Jackson Hole, and at Event 201.

A careful look at the timeline over the past 20 plus years illustrates how everything has been put in place and the context for why this was done.

It’s all right there for anyone to look up and see for themselves. It is about radically transforming every aspect of society in response to the final crisis of the global financial system that is in the late stages of total collapse.

No longer profitable or sustainable, transitioning to a new digital financial control system, implementing the technologies of the so-called 4th Industrial Revolution, and exterminating and sterilizing broad swathes of the “useless eaters” and now-surplus labor/population and “burdensome pensioners” is seen as imperative by the financial parasites who control the system and see their empires crumbling.

What is Covid?

A label to cover up the unprecedented pauperization of nations and thievery of national treasuries (largest upwards wealth transfer in the history of history) and psychological warfare aimed at instigating chaos to cover up eugenics and transgenic agendas and massive social crimes against people.

The ideology is not dead.

But this is only the general context of a global class war which In fact spans many regional/thematic fronts and many specific battlefields where different forms and kinds of enemy fight against people on behalf of elites using different weapons of mass confusion, distraction and destruction.

The COVID escalation spans across political fronts, economic fronts, financial fronts, cultural, social fronts and while many characterized them quite well too many bought idea of living in post-ideological era (right, center, left) that supposedly changed nature of this class war.

In fact this class war is an extreme ideological war to re-engineer society, its attitudes, its values and all human bonds.

What the purveyors of the WEF/4IR etc. are peddling is a radical ideological revolution, a brutal socioeconomic reset.

The deliberate discontinuity of about 200 years of social development is what we are witnessing today- a war waged by elites who desire a return back to neo-feudalism and who wish to impose a form of slavery within their dystopian technocratic society.

The purpose of such a society is not like in the past, simply limited to labor contribution to the plantation system and its profits, but setting up people to become 24/7 social machines devoid of any other purpose or end but to fulfill the ad hoc systemic needs of the society of technocratic control.

In fact such new ideological transformation forms the central front of The Global Reset offensive under the guise of an imminent threat of some deadly medical calamity (COVID) or some global disaster (war on carbon aka global warming).

The Covid scare was the circuit breaker to usher in this new form of totalitarian control- a phony global health event rather than a phony “terror” event was the means that were used this time.

Anyone who thinks we got here by accident is an ignorant fool.

Henry Pietkiewicz, November 4, 2024 :

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/cock-up-conspiracy-or-murmuration/comment/75405563

Henry Pietkiewicz

“…. It is about radically transforming every aspect of society in response to the final crisis of the global financial system that is in the late stages of total collapse.…”

Agreed. The level of Global ‘debt’ is now at a level where it is becoming increasingly difficult to put in minor tweaks to prevent a catastrophic event collapsing the whole financial system and destroying parity. The 2008 collapse was merely a prelude.

The obvious answer is therefore a total ‘Reset’. Part of that reset will be the introduction of Digital Currency, which will not only offer the Cartel control of the ‘money’ supply but, as it will be easier to move the dials on the World financial system, enable greater responsiveness to ensure stability of the system.

Unfortunately, by subverting the whole notion of value, I.e. the ‘pound / dollar in your pocket’, Digital Currency will change our sense and understanding of what money is. This will make it easier for us to be led to a point where “we will own

nothing and we will be happy”.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 4, 2024 :

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/cock-up-conspiracy-or-murmuration/comment/75500553

Absolutely. Please note that we didn’t drift into unpayable debt. It’s been actively Wargamed and made to happen by global movements in industrial production over the last half century, and continues today with corrupt government tax and spending policies.

Afterword

Tim West, January 24, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@timthagoras/note/c-204304627

Tim West

Beyond Certainty

There were no novel symptoms and no new disease. “Covid” was a purely military operation - nothing to do with health at all - except to compromise it by fear mainly.

Editor’s Note:

Tim West’s perspective provides a firm handhold for all those who still struggle to clearly separate propaganda from facts. The ubiquitous echo chamber I encounter not only online but also in my immediate surroundings can be rendered null and void in one fell swoop by Tim’s clear statement.

The fact is, there is no evidence that we faced any novel health threat in 2020, aside from the most expensive propaganda in human history. To date, not a single hypochondriac has provided a shred of evidence for their “novel poisoning.” Dr. Mike Yeadon isn’t wrong, however, when he says that the unproven cannot be ruled out, as that’s the rule of epistemology. I apologize to any hypochondriac, though, for not taking their genuine feelings seriously at this point. Rather, I’m concerned with clearly separating cognitive biases, and REAL feelings, from the facts. The title of this article series, “Against Cognitive Bias,” ultimately suggests that such a distinction is important.

“In order to ensure an accurate diagnosis, we’ve added some truth serum to your IV.”

“I watched a video today on how to worry about the coronavirus.”

